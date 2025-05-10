¡Ú³°¹ñ¿Í¸þ¤±¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥óÆüËÜ¸ì²ñÏÃ¡Û¡ÖNative Camp Japanese¡×²ñ°÷¿ô10,000¿ÍÆÍÇË¡ª7Æü´ÖÌµÎÁ¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó³«ºÅÃæ¡ª

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥­¥ã¥ó¥×

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥­¥ã¥ó¥×¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔ½ÂÃ«¶è¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¼ÒÄ¹¡§Ã«Àî¹ñÍÎ¡Ë¤¬Äó¶¡¤¹¤ë¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥óÆüËÜ¸ì²ñÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡ØNative Camp Japanese¡Ù¤Ï¡¢¤³¤Î¤¿¤Ó¡¢²ñ°÷¿ô¤¬10,000¿Í¤òÆÍÇË¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤ò¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

Native Camp Japanese¤Ï¡¢¤¤¤Ä¤Ç¤â¤É¤³¤Ç¤â²¿ÅÙ¤Ç¤âÆüËÜ¿Í¹Ö»Õ¤È¤Î¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥óÆüËÜ¸ì¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤¬²ó¿ôÌµÀ©¸Â¤Ç¼õ¹Ö¤Ç¤­¤ëÆüËÜ¸ì³Ø½¬¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤Ç¤¹¡£

½¾Íè¤Î¼õ¹Ö²ó¿ô¤Ë±þ¤¸¤¿¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥óÎÁ¶âÂÎ·Ï¤ÎÆüËÜ¸ì³Ø½¬¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤È¤Ï°Û¤Ê¤ê¡¢Native Camp Japanese¤ÏÄê³ÛÀ©¤Ç¡¢24»þ´Ö365Æü¡¢Í½ÌóÉÔÍ×¤Ç1Æü¤Ë²¿ÅÙ¤Ç¤â¼õ¹Ö¤Ç¤­¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢¤½¤Î¥³¥¹¥È¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤ÈÍøÊØÀ­¤Î¹â¤µ¤ÇÀ¤³¦Ãæ¤ÎÆüËÜ¸ì³Ø½¬¼Ô¤«¤é»Ù»ý¤òÆÀ¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤Î¤¿¤Ó¡¢²ñ°÷¿ô¤¬10,000¿Í¤òÆÍÇË¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

Native Camp Japanese¤Ç¤Ï¡¢½é¿´¼Ô¤«¤é¾åµé¼Ô¤Þ¤ÇÉý¹­¤¤ÆüËÜ¸ì³Ø½¬¼Ô¤ËÂÐ±þ¤·¤¿¥ª¥ê¥¸¥Ê¥ë¶µºà¤ò¤´ÍÑ°Õ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£ÆÃ¤Ë¡¢Ë¡¿Í¸þ¤±ÆüËÜ¸ì¸¦½¤¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤ò¤´ÍøÍÑ¤Î´ë¶ÈÍÍ¤«¤é¤Î¤´Í×Ë¾¤Ë±þ¤¨¡¢¡ÖÆüËÜ¸ìÇ½ÎÏ»î¸³¡ÊJLPT¡Ë¡×ÂÐºö¶µºà¤Î½¼¼Â¤ËÃíÎÏ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£N5¤«¤éN1¤Þ¤ÇÁ´¥ì¥Ù¥ë¤ËÂÐ±þ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¸úÎ¨Åª¤Ê³Ø½¬¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£

JLPT¤Ï¡¢ÆüËÜ¸ì¤òÊì¸ì¤È¤·¤Ê¤¤Êý¤Î¸ì³ØÎÏ¤òÂ¬Äê¤¹¤ë¹ñºÝÅª¤Ê»î¸³¤Ç¡¢2023Ç¯¤Ë¤ÏÀ¤³¦92¤«¹ñ¤Ç126Ëü¿Í°Ê¾å¤¬¼õ¸³¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£(¢¨) ÆÃ¤Ë³°¹ñ¿ÍÏ«Æ¯¼Ô¤äÎ±³ØÀ¸¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ¡¢ÆüËÜ¸ì¥¹¥­¥ë¤ò¾ÚÌÀ¤¹¤ë½ÅÍ×¤Ê»ñ³Ê¤È¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢ÊÀ¼Ò¤ÎJLPTÂÐºö¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ÏÂ¿¤¯¤Î¼õ¹Ö¼Ô¤Ë¹â¤¯É¾²Á¤µ¤ì¡¢²ñ°÷¿ô¤ÎÁý²Ã¤Ë¤â¤Ä¤Ê¤¬¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¶µºà¡§https://ja.nativecamp.net/textbook#series

Native Camp Japanese¤Ï¡¢º£¸å¤âÆüËÜ¸ì³Ø½¬¼Ô¤ÎÀ®Ä¹¤òÁ´ÎÏ¤Ç¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤·¡¢¥Ëー¥º¤Ë¹ç¤Ã¤¿¶µºà¤ä¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

(¢¨)ÆüËÜ¸ìÇ½ÎÏ»î¸³¡§ https://www.jlpt.jp/statistics/index.html

´ü´Ö¸ÂÄê¡ª7Æü´ÖÌµÎÁ¥È¥é¥¤¥¢¥ë¡ÜUSD20 Ê¬¤Î¥³¥¤¥ó¤ò¥×¥ì¥¼¥ó¥È¡ª

Native Camp Japanese¤Ï¡¢ÆüËÜ¸ì¤ò³Ø¤Ó¤¿¤¤Êý¤Ë¡Ö¤â¤Ã¤È¼ê·Ú¤ËÆüËÜ¸ì¤ò³Ø½¬¤Ç¤­¤ë¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡×¤òÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ÎÅÙ¡¢¤è¤êÂ¿¤¯¤Î³§¤µ¤Þ¤ËÆüËÜ¸ì¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥¹¥Ôー¥«ー¤Ë¤è¤ë²ó¿ôÌµÀ©¸Â¤Î¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤òÂÎ¸³¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤ë¤è¤¦¡¢¡Ö7-Day Free Trial¡×¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó¤ò¼Â»ÜÃæ¤Ç¤¹¡£

¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó´ü´ÖÃæ¤Ë¿·µ¬ÅÐÏ¿¤µ¤ì¤¿ÊýÁ´°÷¤¬¡¢7Æü´ÖÌµÎÁ¤Ç Native Camp Japanese ¤ò¤ª»î¤·¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£º£¤Ê¤é¡¢7Æü´Ö¤ÎÌµÎÁ¥È¥é¥¤¥¢¥ë¤Ë²Ã¤¨¤Æ¡¢USD20 Ê¬¤Î¥³¥¤¥ó¤ò¥×¥ì¥¼¥ó¥È¡ª

´ü´Ö¸ÂÄê¤Î¤ªÆÀ¤Êµ¡²ñ¤Ë¤¼¤Ò¡¢Native Camp Japanese¤Î¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¤ª³Ú¤·¤ß¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó´ü´Ö¡§2025Ç¯5·î1Æü¡ÊÌÚ¡Ë00:00 ～ 2025Ç¯5·î31Æü¡ÊÅÚ¡Ë23:59

7-Day Free Trial ¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó¤Ø¤Î¤ª¿½¤·¹þ¤ß¤Ï¤³¤Á¤é

https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes

¢¨ÆüËÜ¸ì¤òÊì¸ì¤È¤µ¤ì¤ëÊý¤Î¤´Æþ²ñ¤Ï¤ªÃÇ¤ê¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

Native Camp Japanese ¤ÎÆÃÄ¹

1. ¥×¥í¥Õ¥§¥Ã¥·¥ç¥Ê¥ë¤Ê¹Ö»Õ¿Ø

¡¡ÆüËÜ¿Í¹Ö»Õ¤¬¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì¤ÎÌÜÉ¸¤ä¥Ëー¥º¤Ë¹ç¤ï¤»¤¿¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤òÄó¶¡¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£±Ñ¸ì¤òÏÃ¤»¤ë¥Ð¥¤¥ê¥ó¥¬¥ë¹Ö»Õ¤âºßÀÒ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢ÆüËÜ¸ì³Ø½¬¤¬½é¤á¤Æ¤ÎÊý¤Ç¤â°Â¿´¤·¤Æ¤´¼õ¹Ö¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£

2. ¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó²ó¿ôÌµÀ©¸Â

¡¡¡Ö²ó¿ôÌµÀ©¸Â¡×¤Ç¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼õ¹Ö¤Ç¤­¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢ÆüËÜ¸ì¤ËÂ¿¤¯¿¨¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£¡Ö25Ê¬¤Î¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤Ç¤ÏÊªÂ­¤ê¤Ê¤¤¡×¡Ö»þ´Ö¤¬¤¢¤ë»þ¤Ë¤Ï¤â¤Ã¤È¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼õ¤±¤¿¤¤¡×¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿Êý¤âÎÁ¶â¤òµ¤¤Ë¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ê¤¯¡¢²¿ÅÙ¤Ç¤â¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼õ¹Ö¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

3. Í½ÌóÉÔÍ×

¡¡¡Öº£¤¹¤°¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¡×¤Ç¤Ï¡¢24»þ´Ö365Æü(*)¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼õ¹Ö¤·¤¿¤¤¤È»×¤Ã¤¿½Ö´Ö¤Ë¤¤¤Ä¤Ç¤âÆüËÜ¸ì²ñÏÃ¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£Æüº¢Ë»¤·¤¯¤Þ¤È¤Þ¤Ã¤¿»þ´Ö¤ò¼è¤ë¤³¤È¤¬Æñ¤·¤¤Êý¤Ç¤â¡¢¥¹¥­¥Þ»þ´Ö¤ò»È¤Ã¤Æ¹¥¤­¤Ê»þ¤Ë¼õ¹Ö¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

*¡¡Äê´ü¥á¥ó¥Æ¥Ê¥ó¥¹¤ò½ü¤¯

Ë¡¿Í¸þ¤±ÆüËÜ¸ì¸¦½¤¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

Native Camp Japanese ¤Ç¤Ï¡¢Ë¡¿Í¸þ¤±ÆüËÜ¸ì¸¦½¤¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÆüËÜ¸ì³Ø½¬¼Ô¤Î¥á¥ê¥Ã¥È

²¿ÅÙ¤Ç¤â¹¥¤­¤Ê¥¿¥¤¥ß¥ó¥°¤Ç¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼õ¹Ö¤Ç¤­¡¢¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥óËè¤Ë¤ª¹¥¤­¤Ê¹Ö»Õ¤È¤ª¹¥¤­¤Ê¶µºà¤òÁªÂò¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£ÍÍ¡¹¤ÊÆüËÜ¸ì¥ì¥Ù¥ë¤ÎÊý¤¬¡¢¼«¿È¤ÎÌÜÅª¤Ë¤¢¤Ã¤¿ÆâÍÆ¤Ç³Ø½¬¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÆüËÜ¸ì¸¦½¤¤´Ã´Åö¼ÔÍÍ¤Î¥á¥ê¥Ã¥È

´ÉÍý²èÌÌ¾å¤Ç´ë¶È¤¬ÀßÄê¤¹¤ë¼õ¹ÖÌÜÉ¸¤Ë´ð¤Å¤¤¤¿³Ø½¬´ÉÍý¤ä¼õ¹ÖÌÜÉ¸Ã£À®ÅÙ¤Ë±þ¤¸¤¿¼«Æ°¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¼õ¹ÖÂ¥¿Ê¤Ê¤É¡¢¼ÒÆâÆüËÜ¸ì¸¦½¤´ÉÍý¤ò¸úÎ¨¤è¤¯±¿ÍÑ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£½¾¶È°÷¤Î³§¤µ¤Þ¤ÎÆüËÜ¸ìÎÏ¤ÎÄì¾å¤²¤«¤é¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹¥·ー¥ó¤Ç¤ÎÆüËÜ¸ìÍøÍÑ¤Þ¤Ç¡¢´ë¶È¤ÎÌÜÅª¤Ë¤¢¤ï¤»¤Æ¸ú²ÌÅª¤Ë±¿ÍÑ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£

Ë¡¿Í¸þ¤±ÆüËÜ¸ì¸¦½¤¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ï¤³¤Á¤é¡§https://nativecamp.net/corporate/japanese_training_service

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥­¥ã¥ó¥×¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥­¥ã¥ó¥×¤Ï¥¢¥¸¥¢¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆºÇ¤âÀ®Ä¹¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó±Ñ²ñÏÃ²ñ¼Ò¤Î¤Ò¤È¤Ä¤Ç¤¹¡£¸Ä¿Í¸þ¤±¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡¢Ë¡¿Í¸þ¤±¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡¢¶µ°éµ¡´Ø¸þ¤±¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤È¤·¤Æ¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼êº¢¤Ê²Á³Ê¤ÇÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£À¤³¦³ÆÃÏ¤ËµòÅÀ¤ò¤ª¤­¡¢¥¢¥¸¥¢ÃÏ°è¡¢¥èー¥í¥Ã¥ÑÃÏ°è¡¢ËÌÊÆÃÏ°è¤Ç¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó±Ñ²ñÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È¤ò±¿±Ä¡¢¤½¤Îµ¬ÌÏ¤ÏµÞÂ®¤Ë³ÈÂç¤·Â³¤±¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

2024Ç¯¤è¤ê¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥óÆüËÜ¸ì²ñÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È¡¢Î±³Ø¥¨ー¥¸¥§¥ó¥È»ö¶È¡¢¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¼êÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È¤âÅ¸³«¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢©150-0041 ÅìµþÅÔ½ÂÃ«¶è¿ÀÆî1-9-2 ÂçÈ«¥Ó¥ë

ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡§ Ã«Àî ¹ñÍÎ

»ö¶ÈÆâÍÆ¡§ ¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó±Ñ²ñÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È / ¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥óÆüËÜ¸ì²ñÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È

https://nativecamp.co.jp/

ËÜ¥ê¥êー¥¹¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ëÊóÆ»´Ø·¸¤Î¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥­¥ã¥ó¥× ¹­ÊóÉô

¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¡§https://nativecamp.net/cs/media

Native Camp Japanese Reaches 8,000 Members!

We are pleased to announce that the number of members at Native Camp Japanese has surpassed 8,000.

At Native Camp Japanese, we offer a wide range of original learning materials tailored to Japanese learners of all levels, from beginners to advanced. In particular, we have been enhancing our Japanese-Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) preparation materials in response to requests from corporate clients using our Japanese language training services. Our materials cover all JLPT levels, from N5 to N1, enabling efficient and level-appropriate study.

The JLPT is an internationally recognized examination that evaluates the Japanese proficiency of non-native speakers. In 2023, more than 1.26 million people took the test across 92 countries (*). The test is especially valued by foreign workers and international students as an official certification of Japanese language ability. Our JLPT preparation lessons have received high praise from learners and have significantly contributed to our growing membership.

Lesson Materials: https://ja.nativecamp.net/textbook#series

At Native Camp Japanese, we remain committed to supporting the growth of Japanese learners by providing high-quality materials and services that meet their diverse needs.

(*) JLPT Statistics: https://www.jlpt.jp/statistics/index.html

Limited Time Offer! Get a 7-Day Free Trial + USD 20 Worth of Coins!

Native Camp Japanese aims to provide a more accessible way for learners to study Japanese. We are excited to offer our "7-Day Free Trial" campaign, giving more people the opportunity to experience unlimited lessons with native Japanese speakers.

During the campaign period, all new sign-ups can try Native Camp Japanese for free for 7 days. And right now, in addition to the free 7-day trial, you¡Çll also receive USD 20 worth of coins as a bonus!

Don't miss this limited-time offer - enjoy unlimited Japanese lessons with Native Camp Japanese today!

Campaign Period:

May 1, 2025 (Thu) 00:00 - May 31, 2025 (Sat) 23:59 (JST)

Click here to sign up for the 7-Day Free Trial campaign:

https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes

Note: This service is not available to those whose native language is Japanese.

Features of Native Camp American Sign Language

Native Camp Japanese is an online platform where you can enjoy unlimited Japanese lessons with native-speaking instructors anytime, anywhere.

Unlike traditional Japanese learning platforms that charge per lesson, Native Camp Japanese offers a flat-rate subscription. With no need for reservations, you can take as many lessons as you want, 24/7, all year round. Thanks to its excellent value and convenience, it has become a popular choice among Japanese learners worldwide.

1. One-on-One Lessons for Beginners

Our experienced instructors tailor lessons to each student's goals and needs. Many instructors are fluent in English, providing additional explanations when needed. Even if you're new to ASL, you can learn with confidence!

2. Unlimited Lessons

Enjoy unlimited ASL lessons, allowing you to immerse yourself in sign language as much as you want. Whether a 25-minute lesson isn¡Çt enough or you¡Çd like to take multiple lessons in your free time, you can learn without worrying about extra costs.

3. No Reservations Needed

With our "Instant Lesson" feature, you can take ASL lessons anytime, 24/7, whenever you feel like learning. Even if you have a busy schedule, you can fit ASL into your spare moments at your convenience.

(*Excluding scheduled maintenance)

About Native Camp, Inc.

Native Camp is one of the fastest-growing online English learning companies in Asia. We offer affordable online lessons for individuals, businesses, and educational institutions.

With offices around the world, we operate online language learning services across Asia, Europe, and North America, and our reach continues to expand rapidly.

Since 2024, we have also launched new services, including online Japanese conversation lessons, study abroad consulting, and online American Sign Language (ASL) lessons.

Headquarters: Ohata Building, 1-9-2 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0041, Japan

CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa

Business Areas: Online English Learning / Online American Sign Language Services

Website: https://nativecamp.co.jp/

For Media Inquiries Regarding This Press Release

Native Camp, Inc. - Public Relations Department

Contact: https://nativecamp.net/cs/media