Leading Startup Squareは、東南アジア最大のテックイベントを主催するTechsauceとMOUを締結致しました。

株式会社Leading Startup Square

株式会社Leading Startup Square(https://lss.events/)（本社：〒135-0061 東京都江東区豊洲三丁目2番24号 豊洲フォレシア10階、代表取締役：御幡 勇気、以下 LSS）は、東南アジアを代表するテックメディア＆イベントを運営するTechsauce(https://techsauce.co/en)とMOUを締結致しました。

■ 提携の背景と目的

日本とタイのスタートアップエコシステムは、それぞれ独自の成長を遂げる一方で、相互進出に関する支援体制や市場理解の課題を抱えています。

東南アジア市場への展開を加速したいと考える日本のスタートアップ、日本市場の技術・イノベーションへのアクセスや日本の大企業との事業連携・共同開発機会に魅力を感じているタイのスタートアップが多く存在する中で、Techsauceはそのハブとしての重要な役割を担うことが出来る可能性を秘めており、このような状況を踏まえLSSとTechsauceは、日タイ間のスタートアップ支援を強化し、相互の市場進出を促進するために包括的な協力を行うことで合意し、MOUの締結に至りました。

本提携を通じて、両国のスタートアップエコシステムの発展を支援し、LSS会員企業の海外展開、投資促進、B2Bマッチング、人材交流など、グローバルな事業成長を遂げる上で欠かせない支援を後押しして参ります。

■ 協業内容

本提携では、以下の領域において協力を進めて参ります。

1. スタートアップ交流プログラムの実施

・ 両国のスタートアップが市場を理解し、進出機会を模索するプログラムを企画

・ 相互進出を促すアクセラレーションプログラムの実施

2. スタートアップピッチイベントの共同開催

・ 日本・タイのスタートアップを対象としたピッチイベントの開催

・ 投資家・企業・メディアを招き、国際的な発信を強化

3. 共同レポートの作成

・ 両国のスタートアップ環境やトレンドを分析した市場調査レポートの作成

4. B2Bマッチングの促進

・ Techsauceがタイ国内の大手企業や政府機関と連携し、日本のスタートアップとマッチング

・ LSSが日本国内の企業ネットワークを活用し、タイのスタートアップを日本市場へ導入

5. カンファレンスの開催/共催協力

・ LSSが「Techsauce Global Summit」などに公式パートナーとして参加

・ TechsauceがLSSのカンファレンスに協賛し、講演者や参加企業を派遣

6. VCや投資促進の橋渡し

・ Techsauceがタイの投資家を日本のスタートアップに紹介

・ LSSが日本のベンチャーキャピタルをタイのスタートアップに紹介

7. 人材交流プログラム

・ 両国のスタートアップにおけるインターンシップや短期プロジェクトを提供

・ 若手起業家やエコシステムのリーダーを対象とした人材育成プログラムを実施

■ 今後の展望

本提携を通じて日タイ間のスタートアップエコシステムを強化し、両国のスタートアップが国際的な競争力を持つための重要な架け橋となることで、持続可能な成長とイノベーションの実現に努めます。

最終的には、LSSとTechsauceの協力モデルをASEAN全域に拡大し両国のみならず、地域全体に新たな経済的機会の提供を通じてスタートアップエコシステムの発展を支えると共に、日タイ間の経済協力を深化させ、さらなるイノベーションの波を起こす原動力となる事を目指します。

♦Techsauce Media Co., Ltd.(https://techsauce.co/en)

本社所在地：No. 101, True Digital Park, Griffin Building, Level 14, Unit 01, Sukhumvit road, Bangchak, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260

E-mail : contact@techsauce.co

Tel : 02-001-5375

代表者名：CEO 兼 共同創業者 Oranuch Lerdsuwankij

業種：デジタルメディア・イベント運営

事業内容：東南アジア最大のテックイベントを主催。テクノロジー・スタートアップに関する情報発信、カンファレンスやネットワーキングイベントの企画・運営事業を行う

[ENG]

Leading Startup Square Inc. Signs MOU with Techsauce to Strengthen Japan-Thailand Startup Ecosystem

Tokyo, Japan - Leading Startup Square Inc. (Headquarters: 10th Floor, Toyosu Forecia, 3-2-24 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0061; CEO: Yuki Mihata, hereinafter “LSS”) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Techsauce, a premier operator of tech media and events in Southeast Asia.

♦Background and Purpose

The startup ecosystems in Japan and Thailand have each experienced distinct growth trajectories while simultaneously facing challenges in support systems for cross-border market entry and local market understanding. Many Japanese startups are eager to accelerate their expansion into Southeast Asia, and numerous Thai startups are attracted by opportunities to access Japan’s advanced technology, innovation, and collaborative ventures with major domestic corporations. In this context, Techsauce is uniquely positioned to serve as a central hub.

Recognizing these market dynamics, LSS and Techsauce have agreed to comprehensively collaborate to enhance support for startups in both countries and promote mutual market expansion. The signing of this MOU marks a significant step toward strengthening the bilateral startup environment.

♦Details of the Collaboration

Under the terms of the MOU, LSS and Techsauce will work together in the following areas:

1. Startup Exchange Programs

・ Develop programs to help startups in Japan and Thailand gain market insights and explore expansion opportunities.

・ Implement acceleration programs that facilitate reciprocal market entry.

2. Joint Startup Pitch Events

・ Organize pitch events aimed at startups from both Japan and Thailand.

・ Invite investors, corporate leaders, and media to enhance international exposure.

3. Joint Reports

・ Produce comprehensive market research reports analyzing the startup environments and emerging trends in both countries.

4. Promotion of B2B Matching

・ Leverage Techsauce’s connections with major Thai corporations and government agencies to match Japanese startups with local partners.

・ Utilize LSS’s extensive network in Japan to introduce Thai startups to the Japanese market.

5. Conferences and Co-Hosting Initiatives

・ LSS will participate as an official partner in flagship events such as the “Techsauce Global Summit.”

・ Techsauce will sponsor LSS-hosted conferences by providing speakers and participating companies.

6. Bridging Venture Capital and Investment Opportunities

・ Facilitate introductions between Thai investors and promising Japanese startups via Techsauce.

・ Connect Japanese venture capital firms with Thai startups through LSS’s network.

7. Talent Exchange Programs

・ Offer internship and short-term project opportunities to foster hands-on experience within the startup ecosystems.

・ Implement talent development initiatives targeting emerging entrepreneurs and ecosystem leaders.

♦Future Outlook

Through this strategic partnership, both LSS and Techsauce aim to fortify the startup ecosystems of Japan and Thailand, serving as a vital bridge that enhances the international competitiveness of local startups. This collaboration will drive overseas expansion, bolster investment, facilitate B2B matching, and promote talent exchange-cornerstones for sustainable global business growth.

Ultimately, by extending the LSS-Techsauce collaboration model throughout ASEAN, the partnership will not only support the development of startup ecosystems in Japan and Thailand but also unlock new economic opportunities across the region. This initiative is set to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries and serve as a catalyst for the next wave of innovation.

♦Techsauce Media Co., Ltd.(https://techsauce.co/en)

Head Office Address：No. 101, True Digital Park, Griffin Building, Level 14, Unit 01, Sukhumvit road, Bangchak, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260

E-mail : contact@techsauce.co

Tel : 02-001-5375

Chief Executive Officer & Cofounder：Oranuch Lerdsuwankij

Industry：Digital Media & Event Management

Business Overview：Techsauce Media Co., Ltd. is a leading digital media and event management company in Thailand.

The company organizes the country’s largest tech event, the Techsauce Global Summit, and provides comprehensive coverage on technology and startup-related news.

Its services include organizing conferences, networking events, and offering insights into the tech and startup ecosystem.



【Contact】

お問い合わせフォーム/Contact Form(https://lss.events/contact/)

本件に関するお問い合わせは、上記までご連絡ください。

(For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact us at the above.)

※LSSでは多岐にわたるイベントやカンファレンスを実施いたしております。

公式サイトや各種SNSにて最新情報をアップいたしますので、ぜひご覧ください。

(At LSS, we host a wide variety of events and conferences, offering valuable opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration.

Please stay up with our latest announcements and event details from our website or following us on social media.)

Official HP(https://lss.events/)

Official X(https://x.com/lss_japan)

Official Facebook(https://www.facebook.com/lss20231205)

Official LINE(https://page.line.me/492nalxs?oat_content=url&openQrModal=true)