次世代妊活サポートデバイス「kegg（ケグ）」2025年夏より日本市場での一般販売を開始予定

fermata株式会社

(English version follows below)



fermata株式会社（本社：東京都台東区、代表取締役：杉本亜美奈、以下 弊社）は、米国のフェムテック企業・Lady Technologies Inc.（以下、LT社）が開発・販売をおこなっている妊活支援デバイス「kegg（以下、ケグ）」の日本本格展開に向けた戦略的パートナーシップを締結したことを発表いたします。一般販売は2025年内を予定しています。



両社は2019年より日本での事業展開に向けた連携を重ね、臨床的有用性の検証、一般医療機器の新設・届出、日本版アプリの開発、加えて経済産業省とのフェムテック支援事業による実証などを通じ、日本市場での本格展開に向けた準備を完了しました。LT社は日本市場参入を見据え、2024年に総額650万米ドルのシリーズA資金調達を完了しています(https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lady-technologies-inc-creators-of-kegg-has-secured-6-5-million-in-series-a-to-put-cervical-mucus-at-the-forefront-of-womens-health-and-build-a-vaginal-health-platform-302350436.html)。

中央：LT社. CEO Kristina氏、右から2番目：同COO Sylvia氏、右端：弊社代表 杉本

一般販売に先立ち、弊社では販売・流通パートナーシップにご興味のある方々を対象に製品説明会の開催を予定しております。（日時等の詳細が決まり次第発表）

■ 製品概要：「kegg（ケグ）」について

「ケグ」は、子宮頸管粘液の変化を独自のセンシング技術で解析し、排卵日や受胎可能期間の予測を可能にする家庭用妊活支援デバイスです。さらに、骨盤底筋トレーニング機能も兼ね備えており、女性の健康を多面的にサポートすることが可能です。

技術面での特徴としては、測定に電気化学インピーダンス分光法（EIS）を採用しており、膣内に90秒間挿入するだけで、生体データを記録・解析し、専用アプリを通じてリアルタイムで排卵予測やサイクルの変化を確認できます。2024年に、一般医療機器（届出番号：13B2X10428006001）(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000034.000053409.html)として正式に登録されました。また、発売来、米国では、約5万人以上の女性やカップルの妊活支援してきた実績を有します。

■ 日本市場における意義

日本では、妊娠を希望する夫婦の約3組に1組が「不妊への不安・懸念」とされ、不妊治療を受けるカップル数も増加傾向にあります。一方、基礎体温法や尿検査といった従来のセルフチェック手法には、精度・継続性について課題もあり、身体・心理的な負担だけでなく、経済的負担も課題として顕在化されています。また、医療機関へ排卵期の特定のために頻繁に往診することは、患者のみならず医療機関においても負担となっています。

同製品を通じたセルフチェックによる排卵予測を日常生活に取り入れることで、利用者・医療従事者双方の負担を軽減すると同時に、妊活の早期開始を促進や治療開始年齢の高齢化のようや課題に解決にも寄与することを当社期待されています。

出典：・国立社会保障・人口問題研究所『第16回出生動向基本調査（2021年）』・厚生労働省『平成29年度 不妊治療と仕事の両立に係る諸問題についての総合的調査研究事業』

■ これまでの歩み（日本展開までの経緯）

- 2018年：当社創業前より、LT社とのディスカッション開始- 2019年：当社設立- 2020年：当社よりLT社へ資本出資- 2021年：LT社が「ケグ」の米国内での販売開始、日本では東京大学との連携にて臨床研究開始(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000011.000053409.html)- 2022年：米国市場での販売拡大- 2023年：厚労省が一般医療機器医療機器区分「家庭用子宮頸管粘液測定器」を新設- 2024年：「ケグ」、日本で一般医療機器として届出完了(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000034.000053409.html)／日本産科婦人科学会での発表(https://fermata-inc.com/blogs/news/jsog_fermata0419)／経済産業省実証事業に採択

■ 代表者コメント

fermata株式会社 CEO 杉本亜美奈

約5年の準備期間を経て、「ケグ」を日本の皆さまにご紹介できることを大変嬉しく思います。このパートナーシップは、妊娠を望む方々に新たな選択肢を提供する大きな一歩になると確信しています。「ケグ」は、日々の身体の変化を把握しやすくすることで、通院に依存しすぎない、より自然で負担の少ない妊活を可能にします。個人の選択肢を広げると同時に、医療リソースの最適化にも貢献できると考えています。

今後も、日本の制度や文化を理解した私たちが、丁寧に社会実装を進めてまいります。

Lady Technologies Inc., CEO, クリスティーナ・カホヨヴァ

私たちは、「ケグ」が日本市場において非常に大きな意義を持つ製品であると確信しています。従来あまり活用されてこなかった“頸管粘液”という重要な生体指標に着目し、家庭での妊活に新たなアプローチを提供できる点が、当社製品の大きな特徴です。この革新技術が、より多くの方々に自然で前向きな妊活の選択肢をもたらすことを願っています。fermataとともに、日本で一人でも多くの方に製品を届けられるよう、引き続き全力で取り組んでまいります。



■ 会社概要

fermata株式会社(https://fermata-inc.com)

「あなたのタブーがワクワクに変わる日まで。」をビジョンに掲げ、fermataはヘルスケア領域における見過ごされがちなニーズに応えるテクノロジーの発掘と社会実装をミッションとしています。国内外の先進的なヘルスケア製品の選定・導入から、薬事対応、流通支援、研修・展示会を通じた啓発活動に至るまで、健康に関する情報と選択肢のアクセスを広げる多角的な取り組みを展開しています。



Lady Technologies Inc.（米国）(https://kegg.tech/)

女性が自身の健康に主体的に向き合える社会の実現を目指し、革新的なテクノロジーの開発を行う米国発のフェムテック企業。第一弾製品「ケグ」は、リプロダクティブヘルス分野における新たな選択肢として高い評価を得ています。

■ お問い合わせ先

- メディア・企業の皆様からのお問い合わせ：info@hellofermata.com- 流通・小売パートナー向け：info@hellofermata.com - 2025年夏に製品説明会（法人向け）を予定しております。

[Press Release]

Pioneering In-Home Fertility Tracking Device “kegg” to Launch inJapan in Summer 2025

fermata Inc. and Lady Technologies Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership



fermata Inc. (Headquarters: Taito-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Amina Sugimoto) and Lady Technologies Inc., a U.S-based women’s health company are proud to formally announce a joint effort to bring Lady Technologies’ first product, kegg, an innovative fertility tracker and pelvic floor

trainer, to the Japanese market. This marks the first major commercial push for kegg in Japan, with consumer launch targeted for 2025.

fermata and Lady Technologies have built a trusted relationship since 2019, united by a shared vision to deliver meaningful innovation to reproductive health. Together, the two companies have already laid the foundation for the 2025 launch in Japan through medical device registration, clinical validation and product localisation - including participation in a pilot project funded by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). In anticipation of entering the Japanese market, Lady Technologies also completed a ＄6.5 million Series A funding round in 2024.(https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lady-technologies-inc-creators-of-kegg-has-secured-6-5-million-in-series-a-to-put-cervical-mucus-at-the-forefront-of-womens-health-and-build-a-vaginal-health-platform-302350436.html)

From left: Kristina (CEO, LT), Sylvia (COO, LT), and Amina (CEO, fermata).

In conjunction with this rollout, fermata will host informational sessions for prospective sales and distribution partners (Further details to be announced) .

■ What is kegg?

kegg is a home-use fertility tracker and pelvic floor trainer that measures changes in cervical mucus to identify a woman’s fertile window.



Using electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), kegg detects subtle changes in cervical mucus. By inserting the device for just 90 seconds a day, users can track their cycle in real time through an app.

In 2023, the product was formally classified in Japan under a newly established category “home-use cervical mucus analyzer” , and registered as a Class I Medical Device.

To date, kegg has supported the fertility journeys of over 50,000 women and couples-primarily in the U.S.

■ Market Context and Significance

In Japan, about one in three couples face fertility concerns, and more people are seeking treatment. Traditional methods like tracking basal body temperature or urine tests can be hard to use and aren’t always accurate. For many women, trying to conceive can be a major physical, emotional, and financial challenge.

Doctors also note that frequent clinic visits just to monitor ovulation are not efficient. kegg offers a new, home-based solution that lets people track their fertility signs themselves. This reduces stress for users and helps ease the burden on the health system.

By promoting earlier awareness, kegg can also help address the issue of people starting fertility treatment too late. It encourages more timely and informed decisions about reproductive health.

■ Timeline of Key Milestones

- 2018: Initiated discussions with Lady Technologies prior to the founding of fermata- 2019: fermata is established- 2020: fermata invests in Lady Technologies- 2021: kegg launches in the U.S. / Clinical study begins in partnership with the University of Tokyo- 2022: U.S. sales of kegg expand- 2023: Japan’s Ministry of Health recognized “home-use cervical mucus analyzer” as a new medical device category- 2024: kegg registered in Japan as a Class I medical device, presented at the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology annual meeting, and selected for METI’s FemTech pilot project

■ Executive Comments

Amina, CEO, fermata Inc.

We’re proud to bring kegg to Japan after five years of preparation. This partnership with Lady Technologies is an important step in expanding fertility support options. kegg helps people track their body’s changes at home, reducing the need for frequent clinic visits and making the fertility journey more natural and less stressful. fermata is committed to making kegg a part of everyday healthcare in Japan.

Kristina, CEO, Lady Technologies Inc.

Lady Technologies is thrilled to bring kegg to the Japanese market. We have been conducting market research alongside fermata for the past several years, which underscored the critical need for kegg in Japan at a government, institutional and consumer level. As the only fertility monitor translating cervical mucus changes for women- something that has been more cumbersome than needed in a medical setting and a capability no at-home urine test offers-kegg is a vital tool for couples seeking to maximize their natural chances of conception with ease.

■ Company Profiles

fermata Inc.(https://fermata-inc.com)

With the vision, turning taboos into triumphs, fermata transforms once-taboo health topics into opportunities for innovation and empowerment. We accelerate the market entry of overlooked health technologies through discovery, localization, and implementation-driving access to trusted solutions through retail, education, events, and public-private partnerships.

Lady Technologies Inc.(https://kegg.tech/)

Lady Technologies is changing the status quo for women, families and society by enabling every woman to access total agency over her health. Lady Technologies' first product, kegg, is a fertility tracker and pelvic floor trainer that analyzes vaginal data by measuring changes in cervical mucus to identify women's full fertile windows. kegg's proprietary vaginal health platform provides women with actionable insights that support her on her personal health journey.

■ Contact

- Media and corporate inquiries: info@hellofermata.com- Sales & distribution: info@hellofermata.com, a product information session for corporate partners is scheduled for Summer 2025.



