アジア学院のマンスリーイベント 5月(2) ― アジア学院キャンパス ミニエコツアー 2025 ―

アジア学院キャンパス ミニエコツアー 2025

学校法人アジア学院

～五感で体感する、いのちのつながり～

栃木県那須塩原市にあるアジア学院では、世界中から農村開発のリーダーたちが集い、持続可能な暮らしとコミュニティづくりを学んでいます。そんな学院の日常に触れられる「ミニエコツアー」を、今年も5月から11月にかけて開催します。

【開催日】

5月24日（土） 7月26日（土） 9月27日（土） 11月22日（土）

【時間】

11:00～13:30（ランチ含む）

【参加費】

2,000円（税込）※小学生以下無料

ツアー内容（詳細）

キャンパスツアー（11:30～）

17ヵ国以上から来日しているアジア学院の研修生たちが過ごすオーガニック農園、堆肥ステーション、コミュニティホール、動物たちが暮らすエリアなどを一緒に巡ります。

「なぜ世界の農村でこのような学びが必要なのか？」「持続可能な農と暮らしって？」そんな問いのヒントが散りばめられた90分です。

オーガニックランチ（12:30～）

アジア学院の食生活は、年間90%以上をキャンパス内の畑や田んぼで自給しています。

季節の有機野菜たっぷりの手づくりランチをご用意します。畑で採れた野菜を食べながら、自然の恵みに感謝しつつ味わってください。

ふりかえりと交流（13:30～）

ツアーの最後には、感じたこと・気づいたことを少人数で語り合う時間があります。

スタッフや参加者同士の対話から、日常へのヒントを見つけられるかもしれません。

こんな方におすすめ

サステナブルな暮らしや教育に関心のある方 国際協力や農村開発に興味がある学生さん 子どもと一緒に自然の中で過ごしたいご家族 アジア学院を一度訪れてみたかった方

お申込み・詳細はこちら

▶ 本校ウェブサイトにてお申込み受付中：アジア学院キャンパス ミニエコツアー 2025(https://ari.ac.jp/ari-campus-mini-eco-tour-2025?ari=press)

各回定員に達し次第締切となります。お早めにどうぞ！

Campus Mini Eco Tour at Asian Rural Institute

5/24, 7/26, 9/27, 11/22

Explore a Living Campus of Sustainability and Global Learning

Join us for the Campus Mini Eco Tour at the Asian Rural Institute (ARI), where you can experience a half-day of learning, discovery, and connection. ARI is an international training center that welcomes grassroots leaders from around the world to live, learn, and work together. Through this tour, you’ll get a closer look at what “living together” truly means.

Program Highlights

Campus Tour

Explore our unique campus for the ARI participants from over 17 countries. ARI staff will guide and introduce the training program and lifestyle while walking through our fields, forest, animal sheds, food processing room, and more. You’ll see how sustainable agriculture, community-building, and leadership development come together in daily life.

Organic Lunch

Enjoy a healthy and delicious organic lunch, made with ingredients harvested right here at ARI. Over 90% of our food is grown on-site using natural farming methods. You’ll be able to taste the fruits of our labor and experience our commitment to self-sufficiency and sustainability.

2025 Dates

May 24 (Sat)July 26 (Sat)September 27 (Sat)November 22 (Sat)

Schedule

11:00 Gather at ARI11:30 Campus Tour12:30 Organic Lunch13:30 Reflection & Farewell

Participation Fee

2,000 yen (tax included)

Location

Asian Rural Institute

442-1 Tsukinokawa, Nasushiobara City, Tochigi, Japan

Phone: 0287-36-3111

How to Join

Apply from entry form

or scan the 2D barcode on the flyer to register in advance.

Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged!