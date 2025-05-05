【外国人向けオンライン日本語会話】Native Camp Japanese 人気教材「デイリートピック」にゴールデンウィークをテーマにした教材が登場！

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役社長：谷川国洋）が提供するオンライン日本語会話サービス『Native Camp Japanese』では、このたび、このたび、人気教材「デイリートピック」にゴールデンウィークをテーマにした教材を追加しました。

Native Camp Japaneseは、いつでもどこでも何度でも日本人講師とのオンライン日本語レッスンが回数無制限で受講できる日本語学習プラットフォームです。

従来の、受講回数に応じた料金体系を採用している日本語学習プラットフォームとは異なり、Native Camp Japaneseは定額制で、24時間365日、予約不要で1日に何度でも受講できるため、そのコストパフォーマンスと利便性の高さにより、世界中の日本語学習者から支持を得ています。

このたび、人気教材「デイリートピック」にゴールデンウィークをテーマにした教材を追加しました。ゴールデンウイークは日本特有の大型連休であり、その内容について十分に知らない外国人も少なくありません。ぜひ、教材内の動画をご覧いただいた後、講師とのディスカッションを通して、ゴールデンウイークについて理解を深めていただければと思います。

ゴールデンウィークの教材：https://ja.nativecamp.net/en/textbook/page-detail/2/19019

【デイリートピック（Daily Topics）とは？】

・動画視聴＋ディスカッション形式のレッスン

レッスンの冒頭で約1分間の動画を視聴し、講師とディスカッションを行います。エンタメ、ビジネス、アニメなど、幅広いテーマが揃っており、毎日新しいコンテンツが追加されるため、飽きることなく学習を続けることができます。

・実践的な日本語に触れられる

日本人が日常的に使う生きた日本語を学ぶことができます。

【こんな方におすすめ！】

・YouTubeや映画、ドラマ、アニメなど、動画を活用して楽しく学びたい方

・日本語初心者で、実用的なフレーズや表現に慣れたい方

・教科書学習を終え、次のステップとしてリアルな日本語を身につけたい上級者の方

・アニメファンで、好きな作品を通じて楽しく学びたい方

・ディスカッションを通してスピーキング力を磨きたい方

教材：https://ja.nativecamp.net/textbook/daily_topics

Native Camp Japaneseは、今後も日本語学習者の成長を全力でサポートし、ニーズに合った教材やサービスの提供に努めてまいります。

期間限定！「7-Day Free Trial 」キャンペーンについて

Native Camp Japaneseは、日本語を学びたい方に「もっと手軽に日本語を学習できるサービス」を提供することを目指しています。この度、より多くの皆さまに日本語ネイティブスピーカーによる回数無制限のレッスンを体験していただけるよう、「7-Day Free Trial」キャンペーンを実施中です。

キャンペーン期間中に新規登録された方全員が、7日間無料で Native Camp Japanese をお試しいただけます。期間限定のお得な機会にぜひ、Native Camp Japaneseのレッスンをお楽しみください。

7-Day Free Trial キャンペーンへのお申し込みはこちら

https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes

※日本語を母語とされる方のご入会はお断りします。

Native Camp Japanese の特長

1. プロフェッショナルな講師陣

日本人講師がそれぞれの目標やニーズに合わせたレッスンを提供いたします。英語を話せるバイリンガル講師も在籍しているため、日本語学習が初めての方でも安心してご受講いただけます。

2. レッスン回数無制限

「回数無制限」でレッスンを受講できるため、日本語に多く触れることができます。「25分のレッスンでは物足りない」「時間がある時にはもっとレッスンを受けたい」といった方も料金を気にすることなく、何度でもレッスンを受講することができます。

3. 予約不要

「今すぐレッスン」では、24時間365日(*)レッスンを受講したいと思った瞬間にいつでも日本語会話レッスンが可能です。日頃忙しくまとまった時間を取ることが難しい方でも、スキマ時間を使って好きな時に受講できます。

* 定期メンテナンスを除く

法人向け日本語研修サービスについて

Native Camp Japanese では、法人向け日本語研修サービスを提供しています。

日本語学習者のメリット

何度でも好きなタイミングでレッスンを受講でき、レッスン毎にお好きな講師とお好きな教材を選択していただけます。様々な日本語レベルの方が、自身の目的にあった内容で学習いただけます。

日本語研修ご担当者様のメリット

管理画面上で企業が設定する受講目標に基づいた学習管理や受講目標達成度に応じた自動レッスン受講促進など、社内日本語研修管理を効率よく運用いただけます。従業員の皆さまの日本語力の底上げからビジネスシーンでの日本語利用まで、企業の目的にあわせて効果的に運用いただけます。

法人向け日本語研修サービスについてのお問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs

株式会社ネイティブキャンプについて

ネイティブキャンプはアジアにおいて最も成長しているオンライン英会話会社のひとつです。個人向けサービス、法人向けサービス、教育機関向けサービスとしてオンラインレッスンを手頃な価格で提供しています。世界各地に拠点をおき、アジア地域、ヨーロッパ地域、北米地域でオンライン英会話サービス事業を運営、その規模は急速に拡大し続けています。

2024年よりオンライン日本語会話サービス事業、留学エージェント事業、オンラインアメリカ手話サービス事業も展開しています。

〒150-0041 東京都渋谷区神南1-9-2 大畠ビル

代表取締役： 谷川 国洋

事業内容： オンライン英会話サービス事業 / オンライン日本語会話サービス事業

https://nativecamp.co.jp/

本リリースに関する報道関係のお問い合わせ

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ 広報部

お問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/cs/media

New “Golden Week” Lesson Added to Popular Daily Topics Series

We are excited to announce the addition of a new lesson to our popular Daily Topics series, featuring “Golden Week” as its theme. Golden Week is a unique series of holidays in Japan, and many foreigners may not be familiar with its details. We encourage learners to watch the video included in the lesson and deepen their understanding of Golden Week through discussion with their instructor.

Golden Week Lesson:

https://ja.nativecamp.net/en/textbook/page-detail/2/19019

What is “Daily Topics”?

Video Viewing + Discussion-Based Lessons

Each lesson begins with a one-minute video, followed by a discussion with the instructor. With a wide range of topics such as entertainment, business, anime, and more, new content is added daily, allowing learners to study consistently without getting bored.

Experience Practical, Real-Life Japanese

Learners are exposed to natural Japanese expressions used in daily life by native speakers.

Recommended For:

Learners who enjoy studying through videos like YouTube, movies, dramas, and anime

Japanese language beginners who want to get used to practical phrases and expressions

Advanced learners looking to go beyond textbooks and acquire real-life Japanese

Anime fans who want to learn Japanese through their favorite shows

Those who want to improve their speaking skills through discussion

Daily Topics Textbook:

https://ja.nativecamp.net/textbook/daily_topics

At Native Camp Japanese, we remain committed to supporting the growth of Japanese learners and will continue to develop materials and services tailored to their needs.

Limited-Time Offer: “7-Day Free Trial” Campaign

At Native Camp Japanese, our mission is to provide a more accessible and convenient way for learners around the world to study Japanese. To allow more people to experience unlimited lessons with native Japanese instructors, we are currently offering a special 7-Day Free Trial campaign.

Anyone who signs up during the campaign period will receive full access to Native Camp Japanese for free for seven days. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to explore all that Native Camp Japanese has to offer.

Apply now for the 7-Day Free Trial:

https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes

Features of Native Camp American Sign Language

Native Camp Japanese is an online platform where you can enjoy unlimited Japanese lessons with native-speaking instructors anytime, anywhere.

Unlike traditional Japanese learning platforms that charge per lesson, Native Camp Japanese offers a flat-rate subscription. With no need for reservations, you can take as many lessons as you want, 24/7, all year round. Thanks to its excellent value and convenience, it has become a popular choice among Japanese learners worldwide.

About Native Camp, Inc.

Native Camp is one of the fastest-growing online English learning companies in Asia. We offer affordable online lessons for individuals, businesses, and educational institutions.

With offices around the world, we operate online language learning services across Asia, Europe, and North America, and our reach continues to expand rapidly.

Since 2024, we have also launched new services, including online Japanese conversation lessons, study abroad consulting, and online American Sign Language (ASL) lessons.

Headquarters: Ohata Building, 1-9-2 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0041, Japan

CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa

Business Areas: Online English Learning / Online American Sign Language Services

Website: https://nativecamp.co.jp/

For Media Inquiries Regarding This Press Release

Native Camp, Inc. - Public Relations Department

Contact: https://nativecamp.net/cs/media