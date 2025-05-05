アジア学院のマンスリーイベント 5月(1) ― 週末ちょこっとファーム ＆ フォレスト ―

週末ちょこっとファーム ＆ フォレスト 2025｜アジア学院

アジア学院の自然豊かなキャンパスと畑、森の中で、「ちょこっと」農と自然のある暮らしを体験してみませんか？ 親子で楽しめる農作業や自然探検、季節ごとの手づくりランチ体験を通じて「あそびながら自然体験」な日を過ごしましょう！

お申込みはウェブサイトから: アジア学院ちょこっとファーム2025 - アジア学院(https://ari.ac.jp/chocotto-farm-2025?ari=press)

🗓 開催日程

2025年 5月～11月の毎月第3土曜日（全6回）

各回 10:00～14:00

アジア学院（栃木県那須塩原市）

※8月はお休みです

※お好きな回だけの参加もOK！

月日程テーマ内容

5月17日(土) 野菜を植えよう！畑デビューの日

6月21日(土) 田んぼに入ってどろんこ体験

7月19日(土) 夏野菜を収穫しよう

9月20日(土) あずき de 和菓子づくり

10月18日(土) 新米でおにぎり（収穫感謝の日）

11月15日(土) ピザ焼きチャレンジ

体験スケジュール（各回共通）

時間内容10:00アジア学院に集合＆受付10:15キャンパスエコツアー (キャンパス & 森林探検)11:00ファーム体験 (種まき/収穫/加工 など)12:00オーガニックランチ (手づくり料理)14:00解散 💴 参加費 大人（高校生以上）：4,000円 2人目以降：2,000円 5歳以下（幼児）0～3歳）：無料

※体験、材料費、ランチ、保険料を含みます

※各回 20名定員（先着順）

お申し込み・お問合せ

参加をご希望の方は、以下の方法でお申し込みください：

お申込みはこちらから: アジア学院ちょこっとファーム2025申込フォーム - アジア学院 公式サイトのイベントページ 電話：0287-36-3111 メール：pr@ari.ac.jp

持ち物・服装 汚れてもよい動きやすい服 (長袖推奨) 帽子、水切り、飲み物 雨天時のカッパ (小雨決行) 着替え (田んぼ体験は必須)

参加者の声

「自然の中で親子一緒に野菜を収穫できたのが最高の思い出です」

「普段できない体験が盛りだくさんで、毎月の楽しみになっています」

「子どもが初めておにぎりを握って『おいしい』と感動していました！」

たった1日、「ちょこっと」農と森にふれる体験を

1日だけでも、1回だけでも「ちょこっと」参加してみるだけで、 きっと自然や食べものへの向き合い方が変わるはず。

みなさまのご参加を心よりお待ちしております！

お申込みはウェブサイトから: アジア学院ちょこっとファーム2025 - アジア学院(https://ari.ac.jp/chocotto-farm-2025?ari=press)

ARI Monthly Event on May (1) - Chocotto Farm & Forest - Enjoy a Taste of Farm Life at ARI

Enjoy a Taste of Farm Life at ARI - Chocotto Farm & Forest Hosted by the Asian Rural Institute (ARI)

ARI’s Chocotto Farm & Forest offers a seasonal program where you can experience a slice of life at ARI, learning in our diverse community of international rural leaders.

This monthly event welcomes individuals, families, and groups to enjoy farming, explore the campus and forest, and savor organic meals together. No special skills or experience are necessary-just bring your curiosity and love for nature!

Registration via the entry form(https://ari.ac.jp/entry-form-chocotto-farm2025/?ari=press)



Event Details:

Dates: Every 3rd Saturday from May to November

(5/17, 6/21, 7/19, 9/20, 10/18, 11/15 - no session in August)Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PMLocation: Asian Rural Institute (Tochigi, Japan)Capacity: 20 participants per sessionFee:Adults: \4,000From the second adult onward: \2,000Children aged 0-3: FreeWhat to Bring: Comfortable clothes, drink bottle, hat, towel Typical Schedule:10:00 - Gather at ARI10:15 - Campus & forest exploration11:00 - Hands-on farming experience12:00 - Organic lunch14:00 - End Monthly Highlights:May: Let’s plant vegetablesJune: Rice paddy adventureJuly: Harvest & summer vegetablesSeptember: Azuki bean harvesting & wagashi makingOctober: New rice celebration & onigiri makingNovember: Pizza oven challenge

Whether you’re a curious local or just passing through, join us in reconnecting with nature and the food we eat!

Registration via the QR code or contact ARI directly.Registration via the entry form(https://ari.ac.jp/entry-form-chocotto-farm2025/?ari=press)