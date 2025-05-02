NAGAOKA¤¬¡ÖHIGH END munich 2025¡×¤Ë½ÐÅ¸

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Ê¥¬¥ª¥«¥È¥ìー¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°

English follows Japanese:

HIGH END munich 2025

NAGAOKA¤Ï¡¢2025Ç¯5·î15Æü¡ÊÌÚ¡Ë¤«¤é18Æü¡ÊÆü¡Ë¤Þ¤Ç¥É¥¤¥Ä¡¦¥ß¥å¥ó¥Ø¥ó¤Ç³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤ëÀ¤³¦ºÇÂçµé¤Î¥¤¥ó¥¿ー¥Ê¥·¥ç¥Ê¥ë¥ªー¥Ç¥£¥ª¥·¥çー¡ÖHIGH END munich 2025¡×¤Ëº£Ç¯¤â½ÐÅ¸¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

º£²ó¤Î½ÐÅ¸¤Ç¤Ï¡¢º£Ç¯ÁÏ¶È85¼þÇ¯¤òµ­Ç°¤·5·î13Æü¤ËÈ¯Çä¤¹¤ë¿·À½ÉÊ¡ÖMP-700¡×¤ò¤Ï¤¸¤á¤È¤¹¤ëMP¥·¥êー¥ºÁ´¥â¥Ç¥ë¤Î»îÄ°¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢¥¯¥êー¥Ë¥ó¥°ÍÑÉÊ¤ä¥ªー¥Ç¥£¥ª¥¢¥¯¥»¥µ¥êー¤ÎÅ¸¼¨¤â¤ª³Ú¤·¤ß¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£

5·î13Æü¤ËÈ¯Çä¤¹¤ë¿·À½ÉÊ¡ÖMP-700¡×

¤³¤Î½ÐÅ¸¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢À¤³¦Ãæ¤Î¥ì¥³ー¥É¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤Î³§¤µ¤Þ¤Ë°¦¤µ¤ì¤ëNAGAOKAÀ½ÉÊ¤Î¼Á¤Î¹â¤µ¤äÌ¥ÎÏ¤ò¤è¤ê°ìÁØ¹­¤á¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤Ê¤ª¡¢17Æü¡ÊÅÚ¡Ë¤ª¤è¤Ó18Æü¡ÊÆü¡Ë¤ÎÆóÆü´Ö¤Ï°ìÈÌ¸ø³«Æü¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡Ú³«ºÅ³µÍ×¡Û

HIGH END munich 2025

²ñ´ü¡§2025Ç¯5·î15Æü¡ÊÌÚ¡Ë～18Æü¡ÊÆü¡Ë

³«ºÅ»þ´Ö¡Ê¸½ÃÏ»þ´Ö¡Ë¡§ 10¡§00～18¡§00¡¡¡Ê¢¨18Æü¤Ï16¡§00¤Þ¤Ç¡Ë

²ñ¾ì: MOC Event Center Messe München

NAGAOKA¥Öー¥¹: Hall3, P01

¡ÚÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»Àè¡Û

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Ê¥¬¥ª¥«¥È¥ìー¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°

Email ¡§ info@nagaokatrd.co.jp

¢©151-0051 ÅìµþÅÔ½ÂÃ«¶èÀéÂÌ¥öÃ«4-3-2

TEL: 03-3479-8181 FAX: 03-3479-8151

URL: https://www.nagaoka.co.jp/

¡ÚEnglish¡Û

NAGAOKA to Exhibit at ¡ÈHIGH END munich 2025¡É

Introducing the New Cartridge MP-700

TOKYO, Japan, May 2nd, 2025

NAGAOKA will exhibit at HIGH END munich 2025, the world¡Çs premier international audio exhibition, scheduled to take place at MOC Event Center Messe München from May 15th to 18th, 2025.

In celebration of its 85th anniversary, NAGAOKA will release a new cartridge, the MP-700, on May 13th. The new product will be presented at the exhibition alongside the entire MP series lineup. In addition, a variety of NAGAOKA cleaning tools and audio accessories will be on display.

Through this opportunity, NAGAOKA will showcase the exceptional quality and appeal of its products.

The event will be open to industry professionals and the general public on May 17th and 18th.

¡ÚEvent Details¡Û

Event: HIGH END munich 2025

Date: May 15th (Thu) - May 18th (Sun), 2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM¡Ê*May 18th: Until 4:00PM¡Ë

Venue: MOC Event Center Messe München, Germany

NAGAOKA Booth: Hall3, P01

Contact:

NAGAOKA TRADING CO., LTD.

Email: info@nagaokatrd.co.jp

Tel: +81-3-3479-8181

URL: https://www.nagaoka.co.jp/

Instagram: nagaoka_global