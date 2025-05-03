法律資格専門の受験指導校『伊藤塾』は2025年5月3日（土）で創立30周年を迎えます。
■新しいロゴ
伊藤塾の新しい顔となる新しいロゴとブランドカラー。「I」と「J」をモチーフによりアクティブでシンボリックなロゴへ刷新しました。「塾（J）」から飛び出ていく「私（I）」にも見えるようにし、“志と実力を兼ね備えた実務家”を多数輩出していくという強い意志を込めました。
また、ブランドカラーはイエローを明るくし、より先進的なイメージにリファインしました。
※新しいロゴについては、変更可能な箇所より順次反映してまいります。
■ブランドの新しいタグラインとメッセージ
詳細を見る :
https://www.itojuku.co.jp/itojuku/newlogo.html
この節目を記念し、日頃の感謝の気持ちを込めて 「創立30周年記念キャンペーン」 を実施いたします。ぜひこの機会をご活用していただければ幸いです。
キャンペーンURL：https://www.itojuku.co.jp/apply/campaign/30th.html
■会社概要
会社名 ：株式会社法学館/伊藤塾
設立 ：1995年5月3日
代表者 ：代表取締役社長 伊藤 真輝
所在地 ：〒150-0031 東京都渋谷区桜丘町17-6
URL ：https://www.hogakukan.com/index.html(https://www.hogakukan.com/index.html)