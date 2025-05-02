「REJECT OFFICIAL STORE」 国際配送対応のお知らせ-REJECT Official Online Store Begins International Shipping

株式会社REJECT

※The English version follows below.

この度、株式会社REJECT（代表取締役：甲山翔也、以下、「REJECT」）が運営するプロeスポーツチーム「REJECT」の公式オンラインストア「REJECT OFFICIAL STORE」において、国際配送開始したことをお知らせいたします。

これにより、日本国外にお住まいのREJECTファンの皆様にも、選手/ストリーマーグッズやアパレル商品をご購入いただけるようになりました。

ファンの皆様の日頃のご声援にお応えし、より多くの方々にREJECTの製品をお届けしてまいります。





【REJECT OFFICIAL STORE】https://brand.reject.jp/

※なお、国際配送はEMS（国際スピード郵便）対応国へのみ対応しております。配送対象国の一覧は、以下のURLよりご確認ください。

■EMS対応国一覧（日本郵便公式サイト）

https://www.post.japanpost.jp/int/ems/country/all.html

〈in English〉

TOKYO, JAPAN - May 1, 2025 - REJECT, Inc. (CEO: Shoya Koyama, hereinafter "REJECT") is pleased to announce the launch of international shipping for the official online store of its professional esports team, "REJECT."

This expansion will now allow REJECT fans residing outside of Japan to purchase team merchandise, streamer goods, and apparel.

In response to the ongoing support from our fans, we aim to deliver REJECT products to a wider audience.

[REJECT OFFICIAL STORE]

https://brand.reject.jp/

*Please note that international shipping is only available to countries supported by EMS (Express Mail Service). A list of eligible countries can be found at the following URL:

https://www.post.japanpost.jp/int/ems/country/all_en.html (Japan Post Website)