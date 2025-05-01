Zweichain¡¢¥Ú¥Ã¥È¤ÈÆ°ÊªÊ¡»ã¤Î¤¿¤á¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡ÖPET¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡×¤òÈ¯É½
Zweichain¡¢¥Ú¥Ã¥È¤ÈÆ°ÊªÊ¡»ã¤Î¤¿¤á¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡ÖPET¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡×¤òÈ¯É½
ÆüÉÕ¡§ 2025Ç¯5·î1Æü
¾ì½ê¡§ ÅìµþÅÔ¡¦ÆüËÜ
ÆÃµö¼èÆÀºÑ¤ß¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡ÖZweichain¡Ê¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡Ë¡×¤Ï¡¢¥Ú¥Ã¥È»º¶È¡¢Æ°Êª°åÎÅ¡¢Æ°ÊªÊÝ¸îÃÄÂÎ¤ËÆÃ²½¤·¤¿¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡ÖPET¡Ê¥Ú¥Ã¥È¡Ë¡×¤ÎÈ¯¹Ô¤òÀµ¼°¤ËÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£
PET token on ZWEICHAIN
¥Èー¥¯¥óÌ¾¡§ PET
¥Æ¥£¥Ã¥«ー¥·¥ó¥Ü¥ë¡§ ¡ðPET
¶È¼ï¥«¥Æ¥´¥ê¡§ ¥Ú¥Ã¥È¡¦Æ°Êª°åÎÅ¡¦Ê¡»ã
´ð¼´¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡§ Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë
¼ç¤Êµ¡Ç½¡§
¥Ú¥Ã¥È¤Î¸ÄÂÎ¾ðÊó¡¦¥ï¥¯¥Á¥óÀÜ¼ïÍúÎò¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó´ÉÍý
Æ°ÊªÉÂ±¡¤Î¿ÇÎÅµÏ¿¤ä»ÙÊ§¤¤¤Î¥¹¥Þー¥È·ÀÌó²½
ÌÂ»Ò¡¦ÊÝ¸î¥Ú¥Ã¥È¤ÎÍúÎòÄÉÀ×¤ÈÇ§¾Ú
¥Ú¥Ã¥ÈÊÝ¸±¤Î¼«Æ°»ÙÊ§½èÍý
Æ°ÊªÊÝ¸îÃÄÂÎ¤ä´óÉÕ³èÆ°¤ÎDAO·¿»Ù±ç¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à
¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥àÆâ¤Î°ÌÃÖ¤Å¤±¡§
PET¤Ï¡¢LegalToken¡ÊË¡Ì³¡Ë¡¢Medical¡Ê°åÎÅ¡Ë¡¢Studio¡ÊÉÔÆ°»º¡Ë¡¢Namazu¡ÊÃÏ¿ÌÂÐºö¡Ë¤Ê¤É¤ÈÊÂ¤ÖZweichain¤Î»º¶ÈÊÌ¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Î°ì¤Ä¤Ç¤¹¡£Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë¤«¤é¤Î¥Õ¥©ー¥¸¤Ïwallet.zweicoin.com¤Ç²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£
»²¹Í¥ê¥ó¥¯
ZWEICHAIN
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie
TIE °ìÍ÷
https://reitjapan.com/tie/
Zweichain¤Î³ÆAI¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Ï¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤Î¥æー¥Æ¥£¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤È¶¦¤Ë¼ÂÀ¤³¦¤Î»º¶È¤ò»Ù¤¨¤ë¿·¤·¤¤·ÐºÑ´ðÈ×¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£
Zweichain
Zweichain Announces "PET Token" for Pet and Animal Welfare
Date: May 1, 2025
Location: Tokyo, Japan
The patent-protected blockchain ecosystem "Zweichain (¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó)" officially releases a token called "PET" specifically designed for the pet industry, animal healthcare, and animal welfare organizations.
Token Information:
- Token name: PET
- Ticker symbol: ¡ðPET
- Industry category: Pets & Animal Healthcare & Welfare
- Base token: Zweicoin (¡ðZWC)
Main Functions:
Blockchain management of individual pet information and vaccination records
Smart contract-based medical record-keeping and payment processing for animal hospitals
Tracking and authentication of lost or protected pets' histories
Automatic payment processing for pet insurance claims
DAO-type support system for animal welfare organizations and charity activities
PET is one of several industry-specific tokens within the Zweichain ecosystem, alongside LegalToken (Legal), Medical (Healthcare), Studio (Real Estate), and Namazu (Earthquake Disaster Prevention).
PET can be forged (converted) from Zweicoin (¡ðZWC) via wallet.zweicoin.com.
Reference Links
ZWEICHAIN:
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie
TIE Token Index:
https://reitjapan.com/tie/
Zweichain¡Çs AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.