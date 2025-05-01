Zweichain¡¢¥Ú¥Ã¥È¤ÈÆ°ÊªÊ¡»ã¤Î¤¿¤á¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡ÖPET¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡×¤òÈ¯É½
Zweichain¡¢¥Ú¥Ã¥È¤ÈÆ°ÊªÊ¡»ã¤Î¤¿¤á¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡ÖPET¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡×¤òÈ¯É½
ÆüÉÕ¡§ 2025Ç¯5·î1Æü
¾ì½ê¡§ ÅìµþÅÔ¡¦ÆüËÜ


ÆÃµö¼èÆÀºÑ¤ß¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡ÖZweichain¡Ê¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡Ë¡×¤Ï¡¢¥Ú¥Ã¥È»º¶È¡¢Æ°Êª°åÎÅ¡¢Æ°ÊªÊÝ¸îÃÄÂÎ¤ËÆÃ²½¤·¤¿¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡ÖPET¡Ê¥Ú¥Ã¥È¡Ë¡×¤ÎÈ¯¹Ô¤òÀµ¼°¤ËÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£



PET token on ZWEICHAIN


¥Èー¥¯¥óÌ¾¡§ PET
¥Æ¥£¥Ã¥«ー¥·¥ó¥Ü¥ë¡§ ¡ðPET
¶È¼ï¥«¥Æ¥´¥ê¡§ ¥Ú¥Ã¥È¡¦Æ°Êª°åÎÅ¡¦Ê¡»ã
´ð¼´¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡§ Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë





¼ç¤Êµ¡Ç½¡§


¥Ú¥Ã¥È¤Î¸ÄÂÎ¾ðÊó¡¦¥ï¥¯¥Á¥óÀÜ¼ïÍúÎò¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó´ÉÍý


Æ°ÊªÉÂ±¡¤Î¿ÇÎÅµ­Ï¿¤ä»ÙÊ§¤¤¤Î¥¹¥Þー¥È·ÀÌó²½


ÌÂ»Ò¡¦ÊÝ¸î¥Ú¥Ã¥È¤ÎÍúÎòÄÉÀ×¤ÈÇ§¾Ú


¥Ú¥Ã¥ÈÊÝ¸±¤Î¼«Æ°»ÙÊ§½èÍý


Æ°ÊªÊÝ¸îÃÄÂÎ¤ä´óÉÕ³èÆ°¤ÎDAO·¿»Ù±ç¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à



¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥àÆâ¤Î°ÌÃÖ¤Å¤±¡§
PET¤Ï¡¢LegalToken¡ÊË¡Ì³¡Ë¡¢Medical¡Ê°åÎÅ¡Ë¡¢Studio¡ÊÉÔÆ°»º¡Ë¡¢Namazu¡ÊÃÏ¿ÌÂÐºö¡Ë¤Ê¤É¤ÈÊÂ¤ÖZweichain¤Î»º¶ÈÊÌ¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Î°ì¤Ä¤Ç¤¹¡£Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë¤«¤é¤Î¥Õ¥©ー¥¸¤Ïwallet.zweicoin.com¤Ç²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£



»²¹Í¥ê¥ó¥¯


ZWEICHAIN
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie




TIE °ìÍ÷
https://reitjapan.com/tie/



Zweichain¤Î³ÆAI¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Ï¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤Î¥æー¥Æ¥£¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤È¶¦¤Ë¼ÂÀ¤³¦¤Î»º¶È¤ò»Ù¤¨¤ë¿·¤·¤¤·ÐºÑ´ðÈ×¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£



Zweichain



Zweichain Announces "PET Token" for Pet and Animal Welfare



Date: May 1, 2025


Location: Tokyo, Japan


The patent-protected blockchain ecosystem "Zweichain (¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó)" officially releases a token called "PET" specifically designed for the pet industry, animal healthcare, and animal welfare organizations.


Token Information:


- Token name: PET
- Ticker symbol: ¡ðPET
- Industry category: Pets & Animal Healthcare & Welfare
- Base token: Zweicoin (¡ðZWC)

Main Functions:


Blockchain management of individual pet information and vaccination records


Smart contract-based medical record-keeping and payment processing for animal hospitals


Tracking and authentication of lost or protected pets' histories


Automatic payment processing for pet insurance claims


DAO-type support system for animal welfare organizations and charity activities



PET is one of several industry-specific tokens within the Zweichain ecosystem, alongside LegalToken (Legal), Medical (Healthcare), Studio (Real Estate), and Namazu (Earthquake Disaster Prevention).
PET can be forged (converted) from Zweicoin (¡ðZWC) via wallet.zweicoin.com.


Reference Links



ZWEICHAIN:
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie


TIE Token Index:
https://reitjapan.com/tie/



Zweichain¡Çs AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.