Zweichain¡¢¥Ú¥Ã¥È¤ÈÆ°ÊªÊ¡»ã¤Î¤¿¤á¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡ÖPET¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡×¤òÈ¯É½

ÆüÉÕ¡§ 2025Ç¯5·î1Æü

¾ì½ê¡§ ÅìµþÅÔ¡¦ÆüËÜ

ÆÃµö¼èÆÀºÑ¤ß¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡ÖZweichain¡Ê¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡Ë¡×¤Ï¡¢¥Ú¥Ã¥È»º¶È¡¢Æ°Êª°åÎÅ¡¢Æ°ÊªÊÝ¸îÃÄÂÎ¤ËÆÃ²½¤·¤¿¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡ÖPET¡Ê¥Ú¥Ã¥È¡Ë¡×¤ÎÈ¯¹Ô¤òÀµ¼°¤ËÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

PET token on ZWEICHAIN

¥Èー¥¯¥óÌ¾¡§ PET

¥Æ¥£¥Ã¥«ー¥·¥ó¥Ü¥ë¡§ ¡ðPET

¶È¼ï¥«¥Æ¥´¥ê¡§ ¥Ú¥Ã¥È¡¦Æ°Êª°åÎÅ¡¦Ê¡»ã

´ð¼´¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡§ Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë

¼ç¤Êµ¡Ç½¡§

¥Ú¥Ã¥È¤Î¸ÄÂÎ¾ðÊó¡¦¥ï¥¯¥Á¥óÀÜ¼ïÍúÎò¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó´ÉÍý

Æ°ÊªÉÂ±¡¤Î¿ÇÎÅµ­Ï¿¤ä»ÙÊ§¤¤¤Î¥¹¥Þー¥È·ÀÌó²½

ÌÂ»Ò¡¦ÊÝ¸î¥Ú¥Ã¥È¤ÎÍúÎòÄÉÀ×¤ÈÇ§¾Ú

¥Ú¥Ã¥ÈÊÝ¸±¤Î¼«Æ°»ÙÊ§½èÍý

Æ°ÊªÊÝ¸îÃÄÂÎ¤ä´óÉÕ³èÆ°¤ÎDAO·¿»Ù±ç¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à

¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥àÆâ¤Î°ÌÃÖ¤Å¤±¡§

PET¤Ï¡¢LegalToken¡ÊË¡Ì³¡Ë¡¢Medical¡Ê°åÎÅ¡Ë¡¢Studio¡ÊÉÔÆ°»º¡Ë¡¢Namazu¡ÊÃÏ¿ÌÂÐºö¡Ë¤Ê¤É¤ÈÊÂ¤ÖZweichain¤Î»º¶ÈÊÌ¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Î°ì¤Ä¤Ç¤¹¡£Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë¤«¤é¤Î¥Õ¥©ー¥¸¤Ïwallet.zweicoin.com¤Ç²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£

»²¹Í¥ê¥ó¥¯

ZWEICHAIN

https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie

TIE °ìÍ÷

https://reitjapan.com/tie/

Zweichain¤Î³ÆAI¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Ï¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤Î¥æー¥Æ¥£¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤È¶¦¤Ë¼ÂÀ¤³¦¤Î»º¶È¤ò»Ù¤¨¤ë¿·¤·¤¤·ÐºÑ´ðÈ×¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

Zweichain

Zweichain Announces "PET Token" for Pet and Animal Welfare

Date: May 1, 2025

Location: Tokyo, Japan

The patent-protected blockchain ecosystem "Zweichain (¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó)" officially releases a token called "PET" specifically designed for the pet industry, animal healthcare, and animal welfare organizations.

Token Information:

- Token name: PET- Ticker symbol: ¡ðPET- Industry category: Pets & Animal Healthcare & Welfare- Base token: Zweicoin (¡ðZWC)

Main Functions:

Blockchain management of individual pet information and vaccination records

Smart contract-based medical record-keeping and payment processing for animal hospitals

Tracking and authentication of lost or protected pets' histories

Automatic payment processing for pet insurance claims

DAO-type support system for animal welfare organizations and charity activities

PET is one of several industry-specific tokens within the Zweichain ecosystem, alongside LegalToken (Legal), Medical (Healthcare), Studio (Real Estate), and Namazu (Earthquake Disaster Prevention).

PET can be forged (converted) from Zweicoin (¡ðZWC) via wallet.zweicoin.com.

Reference Links

ZWEICHAIN:

https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie

TIE Token Index:

https://reitjapan.com/tie/

Zweichain¡Çs AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.