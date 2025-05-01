Zweichain¡¢¼Ò²ñ¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¤ÎÆ©ÌÀÀ­¤ò¹â¤á¤ë¡ÖINFR¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡×¤òÈ¯É½
³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒZWEISPACE JAPAN

Zweichain¡¢¼Ò²ñ¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¤ÎÆ©ÌÀÀ­¤ò¹â¤á¤ë¡ÖINFR¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡×¤òÈ¯É½
ÆüÉÕ¡§ 2025Ç¯5·î1Æü
¾ì½ê¡§ ÅìµþÅÔ¡¦ÆüËÜ


ÆÃµö¼èÆÀºÑ¤ß¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡ÖZweichain¡Ê¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡Ë¡×¤Ï¡¢¸ø¶¦¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥éÀ°È÷¡¢·úÀß´ÉÍý¡¢ÅÔ»Ô³«È¯¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤ËÂÐ±þ¤¹¤ë½Ä·¿¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡ÖINFR¡Ê¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¡Ë¡×¤òÀµ¼°¤ËÈ¯¹Ô¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£




INFR token on ZWEICHAIN


¥Èー¥¯¥óÌ¾¡§ INFR
¥Æ¥£¥Ã¥«ー¥·¥ó¥Ü¥ë¡§ ¡ðINFR
¶È¼ï¥«¥Æ¥´¥ê¡§ ¼Ò²ñ¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¡¦·úÀß¡¦¸ø¶¦»ö¶È
´ð¼´¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡§ Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë





¼ç¤Êµ¡Ç½¡§


¸ø¶¦¹©»ö¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤ÎÍ½»»¤È¿ÊÄ½¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥óµ­Ï¿


¹©»ö·ÀÌó¤ÎÆþ»¥¡¦Íî»¥¾ðÊó¤ÎÆ©ÌÀ²½


·úÀß»ñºà¤ÎÄ´Ã£¤ÈÈÂÆþ¤Î¥È¥é¥Ã¥­¥ó¥°


ÂÑ¿Ì¡¦ËÉºÒÀßÈ÷¤ÎAI¿³ººÍúÎò


ÃÏÊý¼«¼£ÂÎ¤Ë¤è¤ëDAO·¿¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥Ê¥ó¥¹¥â¥Ç¥ë



¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥àÆâ¤Î°ÌÃÖ¤Å¤±¡§
INFR¤Ï¡¢LegalToken¡ÊË¡Ì³¡Ë¡¢Medical¡Ê°åÎÅ¡Ë¡¢Studio¡ÊÉÔÆ°»º¡Ë¡¢Namazu¡ÊÃÏ¿ÌÂÐºö¡Ë¤Ê¤É¤ÈÊÂ¤ÖZweichain¤Î»º¶ÈÊÌ¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Î°ì¤Ä¤Ç¤¹¡£Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë¤«¤é¤Î¥Õ¥©ー¥¸¤Ïwallet.zweicoin.com¤Ç²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£



»²¹Í¥ê¥ó¥¯


ZWEICHAIN
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie




TIE °ìÍ÷
https://reitjapan.com/tie/



Zweichain¤Î³ÆAI¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Ï¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤Î¥æー¥Æ¥£¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤È¶¦¤Ë¼ÂÀ¤³¦¤Î»º¶È¤ò»Ù¤¨¤ë¿·¤·¤¤·ÐºÑ´ðÈ×¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£



Zweichain


Zweichain Announces "INFR Token" for Social Infrastructure Transparency


Date: May 1, 2025


Location: Tokyo, Japan


The patent-protected blockchain ecosystem "Zweichain (¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó)" officially releases a new vertical token called "INFR (¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é)" specifically designed to enhance transparency in social infrastructure development, construction management, and urban planning projects.


Token Information:


- Token name: INFR
- Ticker symbol: ¡ðINFR
- Industry category: Social Infrastructure & Construction & Public Works
- Base token: Zweicoin (¡ðZWC)

Main Functions:


Blockchain recording of project budgets and progress for public works projects


Transparent bidding and auction information for construction contracts


Tracking of material procurement and transportation


AI-assisted review history of seismic-resistant and disaster-prevention equipment


DAO-type infrastructure financing model implemented by local governments



Ecosystem:


INFR is one of several industry-specific tokens within the Zweichain ecosystem, alongside LegalToken (Legal), Medical (Healthcare), Studio (Real Estate), and Namazu (Earthquake Disaster Prevention).
INFR can be forged (converted) from Zweicoin (¡ðZWC) via wallet.zweicoin.com.


Reference Links



ZWEICHAIN:
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie


TIE Token Index:
https://reitjapan.com/tie/



Zweichain¡Çs AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.



ZWEICHAIN