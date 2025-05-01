Zweichain¡¢¼Ò²ñ¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¤ÎÆ©ÌÀÀ¤ò¹â¤á¤ë¡ÖINFR¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡×¤òÈ¯É½
Zweichain¡¢¼Ò²ñ¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¤ÎÆ©ÌÀÀ¤ò¹â¤á¤ë¡ÖINFR¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡×¤òÈ¯É½
ÆüÉÕ¡§ 2025Ç¯5·î1Æü
¾ì½ê¡§ ÅìµþÅÔ¡¦ÆüËÜ
ÆÃµö¼èÆÀºÑ¤ß¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡ÖZweichain¡Ê¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡Ë¡×¤Ï¡¢¸ø¶¦¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥éÀ°È÷¡¢·úÀß´ÉÍý¡¢ÅÔ»Ô³«È¯¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤ËÂÐ±þ¤¹¤ë½Ä·¿¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡ÖINFR¡Ê¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¡Ë¡×¤òÀµ¼°¤ËÈ¯¹Ô¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£
INFR token on ZWEICHAIN
¥Èー¥¯¥óÌ¾¡§ INFR
¥Æ¥£¥Ã¥«ー¥·¥ó¥Ü¥ë¡§ ¡ðINFR
¶È¼ï¥«¥Æ¥´¥ê¡§ ¼Ò²ñ¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¡¦·úÀß¡¦¸ø¶¦»ö¶È
´ð¼´¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡§ Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë
¼ç¤Êµ¡Ç½¡§
¸ø¶¦¹©»ö¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤ÎÍ½»»¤È¿ÊÄ½¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥óµÏ¿
¹©»ö·ÀÌó¤ÎÆþ»¥¡¦Íî»¥¾ðÊó¤ÎÆ©ÌÀ²½
·úÀß»ñºà¤ÎÄ´Ã£¤ÈÈÂÆþ¤Î¥È¥é¥Ã¥¥ó¥°
ÂÑ¿Ì¡¦ËÉºÒÀßÈ÷¤ÎAI¿³ººÍúÎò
ÃÏÊý¼«¼£ÂÎ¤Ë¤è¤ëDAO·¿¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥Ê¥ó¥¹¥â¥Ç¥ë
¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥àÆâ¤Î°ÌÃÖ¤Å¤±¡§
INFR¤Ï¡¢LegalToken¡ÊË¡Ì³¡Ë¡¢Medical¡Ê°åÎÅ¡Ë¡¢Studio¡ÊÉÔÆ°»º¡Ë¡¢Namazu¡ÊÃÏ¿ÌÂÐºö¡Ë¤Ê¤É¤ÈÊÂ¤ÖZweichain¤Î»º¶ÈÊÌ¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Î°ì¤Ä¤Ç¤¹¡£Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë¤«¤é¤Î¥Õ¥©ー¥¸¤Ïwallet.zweicoin.com¤Ç²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£
»²¹Í¥ê¥ó¥¯
ZWEICHAIN
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie
TIE °ìÍ÷
https://reitjapan.com/tie/
Zweichain¤Î³ÆAI¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Ï¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤Î¥æー¥Æ¥£¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤È¶¦¤Ë¼ÂÀ¤³¦¤Î»º¶È¤ò»Ù¤¨¤ë¿·¤·¤¤·ÐºÑ´ðÈ×¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£
Zweichain
Zweichain Announces "INFR Token" for Social Infrastructure Transparency
Date: May 1, 2025
Location: Tokyo, Japan
The patent-protected blockchain ecosystem "Zweichain (¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó)" officially releases a new vertical token called "INFR (¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é)" specifically designed to enhance transparency in social infrastructure development, construction management, and urban planning projects.
Token Information:
- Token name: INFR
- Ticker symbol: ¡ðINFR
- Industry category: Social Infrastructure & Construction & Public Works
- Base token: Zweicoin (¡ðZWC)
Main Functions:
Blockchain recording of project budgets and progress for public works projects
Transparent bidding and auction information for construction contracts
Tracking of material procurement and transportation
AI-assisted review history of seismic-resistant and disaster-prevention equipment
DAO-type infrastructure financing model implemented by local governments
Ecosystem:
INFR is one of several industry-specific tokens within the Zweichain ecosystem, alongside LegalToken (Legal), Medical (Healthcare), Studio (Real Estate), and Namazu (Earthquake Disaster Prevention).
INFR can be forged (converted) from Zweicoin (¡ðZWC) via wallet.zweicoin.com.
Reference Links
ZWEICHAIN:
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie
TIE Token Index:
https://reitjapan.com/tie/
Zweichain¡Çs AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.
ZWEICHAIN