³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒZWEISPACE JAPAN

Zweichain¡¢¼Ò²ñ¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¤ÎÆ©ÌÀÀ­¤ò¹â¤á¤ë¡ÖINFR¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡×¤òÈ¯É½

ÆüÉÕ¡§ 2025Ç¯5·î1Æü

¾ì½ê¡§ ÅìµþÅÔ¡¦ÆüËÜ

ÆÃµö¼èÆÀºÑ¤ß¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡ÖZweichain¡Ê¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡Ë¡×¤Ï¡¢¸ø¶¦¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥éÀ°È÷¡¢·úÀß´ÉÍý¡¢ÅÔ»Ô³«È¯¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤ËÂÐ±þ¤¹¤ë½Ä·¿¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡ÖINFR¡Ê¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¡Ë¡×¤òÀµ¼°¤ËÈ¯¹Ô¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

INFR token on ZWEICHAIN

¥Èー¥¯¥óÌ¾¡§ INFR

¥Æ¥£¥Ã¥«ー¥·¥ó¥Ü¥ë¡§ ¡ðINFR

¶È¼ï¥«¥Æ¥´¥ê¡§ ¼Ò²ñ¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¡¦·úÀß¡¦¸ø¶¦»ö¶È

´ð¼´¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡§ Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë

¼ç¤Êµ¡Ç½¡§

¸ø¶¦¹©»ö¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤ÎÍ½»»¤È¿ÊÄ½¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥óµ­Ï¿

¹©»ö·ÀÌó¤ÎÆþ»¥¡¦Íî»¥¾ðÊó¤ÎÆ©ÌÀ²½

·úÀß»ñºà¤ÎÄ´Ã£¤ÈÈÂÆþ¤Î¥È¥é¥Ã¥­¥ó¥°

ÂÑ¿Ì¡¦ËÉºÒÀßÈ÷¤ÎAI¿³ººÍúÎò

ÃÏÊý¼«¼£ÂÎ¤Ë¤è¤ëDAO·¿¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥Ê¥ó¥¹¥â¥Ç¥ë

¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥àÆâ¤Î°ÌÃÖ¤Å¤±¡§

INFR¤Ï¡¢LegalToken¡ÊË¡Ì³¡Ë¡¢Medical¡Ê°åÎÅ¡Ë¡¢Studio¡ÊÉÔÆ°»º¡Ë¡¢Namazu¡ÊÃÏ¿ÌÂÐºö¡Ë¤Ê¤É¤ÈÊÂ¤ÖZweichain¤Î»º¶ÈÊÌ¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Î°ì¤Ä¤Ç¤¹¡£Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë¤«¤é¤Î¥Õ¥©ー¥¸¤Ïwallet.zweicoin.com¤Ç²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£

»²¹Í¥ê¥ó¥¯

ZWEICHAIN

https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie

TIE °ìÍ÷

https://reitjapan.com/tie/

Zweichain¤Î³ÆAI¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Ï¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤Î¥æー¥Æ¥£¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤È¶¦¤Ë¼ÂÀ¤³¦¤Î»º¶È¤ò»Ù¤¨¤ë¿·¤·¤¤·ÐºÑ´ðÈ×¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

Zweichain

Zweichain Announces "INFR Token" for Social Infrastructure Transparency

Date: May 1, 2025

Location: Tokyo, Japan

The patent-protected blockchain ecosystem "Zweichain (¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó)" officially releases a new vertical token called "INFR (¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é)" specifically designed to enhance transparency in social infrastructure development, construction management, and urban planning projects.

Token Information:

- Token name: INFR- Ticker symbol: ¡ðINFR- Industry category: Social Infrastructure & Construction & Public Works- Base token: Zweicoin (¡ðZWC)

Main Functions:

Blockchain recording of project budgets and progress for public works projects

Transparent bidding and auction information for construction contracts

Tracking of material procurement and transportation

AI-assisted review history of seismic-resistant and disaster-prevention equipment

DAO-type infrastructure financing model implemented by local governments

Ecosystem:

INFR is one of several industry-specific tokens within the Zweichain ecosystem, alongside LegalToken (Legal), Medical (Healthcare), Studio (Real Estate), and Namazu (Earthquake Disaster Prevention).

INFR can be forged (converted) from Zweicoin (¡ðZWC) via wallet.zweicoin.com.

Reference Links

ZWEICHAIN:

https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie

TIE Token Index:

https://reitjapan.com/tie/

Zweichain¡Çs AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.

ZWEICHAIN