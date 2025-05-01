Zweichain¡¢Î¹¹Ô¶È³¦¸þ¤±¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¡¦¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡ÖTRVL¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡×¤òÈ¯É½

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒZWEISPACE JAPAN

Zweichain¡¢Î¹¹Ô¶È³¦¸þ¤±¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡ÖTRVL¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡×¤òÈ¯É½

ÆüÉÕ¡§ 2025Ç¯5·î1Æü

¾ì½ê¡§ ÅìµþÅÔ¡¦ÆüËÜ

ÆÃµö¼èÆÀºÑ¤ß¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡ÖZweichain¡Ê¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡Ë¡×¤Ï¡¢Î¹¹Ô¡¦´Ñ¸÷¡¦ÃÏ°è¸òÎ®¤ËÆÃ²½¤·¤¿½Ä·¿¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡ÖTRVL¡Ê¥È¥é¥Ù¥ë¡Ë¡×¤ÎÈ¯¹Ô¤òÀµ¼°¤ËÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

TRVL token on ZWEICHAIN

¥Èー¥¯¥óÌ¾¡§TRVL

¥Æ¥£¥Ã¥«ー¥·¥ó¥Ü¥ë¡§ ¡ðTRVL

¶È¼ï¥«¥Æ¥´¥ê¡§ Î¹¹Ô¡¦´Ñ¸÷¡¦ÃÏ°è¿¶¶½

´ð¼´¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡§ Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë

¼ç¤Êµ¡Ç½¡§

½ÉÇñÍ½Ìó¤È¥ì¥Ó¥åー¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥óµ­Ï¿

¥Ä¥¢ー¥¬¥¤¥É¤äÃÏ°èÂÎ¸³¤Î¥¹¥Þー¥È¥³¥ó¥È¥é¥¯¥È²½

Î¹¹ÔÊÝ¸±¤Î¼«Æ°»ÙÊ§¤¤

¥¤¥ó¥Ð¥¦¥ó¥É´Ñ¸÷µÒ¸þ¤±¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Î¥Èー¥¯¥ó²½

¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥àÆâ¤Î°ÌÃÖ¤Å¤±¡§

TRVL¤Ï¡¢LegalToken¡ÊË¡Ì³¡Ë¡¢Medical¡Ê°åÎÅ¡Ë¡¢Studio¡ÊÉÔÆ°»º¡Ë¡¢Namazu¡ÊÃÏ¿ÌÂÐºö¡Ë¤Ê¤É¤ÈÊÂ¤ÖZweichain¤Î»º¶ÈÊÌ¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Î°ì¤Ä¤Ç¤¹¡£Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë¤«¤é¤Î¥Õ¥©ー¥¸¤Ïwallet.zweicoin.com¤Ç²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£

»²¹Í¥ê¥ó¥¯

ZWEICHAIN

https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie

TIE °ìÍ÷

https://reitjapan.com/tie/

Zweichain¤Î³ÆAI¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Ï¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤Î¥æー¥Æ¥£¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤È¶¦¤Ë¼ÂÀ¤³¦¤Î»º¶È¤ò»Ù¤¨¤ë¿·¤·¤¤·ÐºÑ´ðÈ×¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

Zweichain

Zweichain Announces "TRVL Token" for Travel Industry

Date: May 1, 2025

Location: Tokyo, Japan

The patent-protected blockchain ecosystem "Zweichain (¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó)" officially announces the release of a new vertical token called "TRVL (¥È¥é¥Ù¥ë)" specifically designed for the travel industry.

Token Information:

- Token name: TRVL- Ticker symbol: ¡ðTRVL- Industry category: Travel & Tourism & Regional Revitalization- Base token: Zweicoin (¡ðZWC)

Main Functions:

Blockchain recording of hotel reservations and reviews

Smart contract-based tour guides and regional experience services

Automatic payment for travel insurance claims

Tokenized services for inbound tourists



Ecosystem:

TRVL is one of several industry-specific tokens within the Zweichain ecosystem, alongside LegalToken (Legal), Medical (Healthcare), Studio (Real Estate), and Namazu (Earthquake Disaster Prevention).

TRVL can be forged (converted) from Zweicoin (¡ðZWC) via wallet.zweicoin.com.

Reference Links

ZWEICHAIN:

https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie

TIE Token Index:

https://reitjapan.com/tie/

Zweichain¡Çs AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.

