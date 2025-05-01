Zweichain¡¢Î¹¹Ô¶È³¦¸þ¤±¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¡¦¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡ÖTRVL¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡×¤òÈ¯É½
ÆÃµö¼èÆÀºÑ¤ß¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡ÖZweichain¡Ê¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡Ë¡×¤Ï¡¢Î¹¹Ô¡¦´Ñ¸÷¡¦ÃÏ°è¸òÎ®¤ËÆÃ²½¤·¤¿½Ä·¿¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡ÖTRVL¡Ê¥È¥é¥Ù¥ë¡Ë¡×¤ÎÈ¯¹Ô¤òÀµ¼°¤ËÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£




TRVL token on ZWEICHAIN


¥Èー¥¯¥óÌ¾¡§TRVL
¥Æ¥£¥Ã¥«ー¥·¥ó¥Ü¥ë¡§ ¡ðTRVL
¶È¼ï¥«¥Æ¥´¥ê¡§ Î¹¹Ô¡¦´Ñ¸÷¡¦ÃÏ°è¿¶¶½
´ð¼´¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡§ Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë





¼ç¤Êµ¡Ç½¡§


½ÉÇñÍ½Ìó¤È¥ì¥Ó¥åー¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥óµ­Ï¿


¥Ä¥¢ー¥¬¥¤¥É¤äÃÏ°èÂÎ¸³¤Î¥¹¥Þー¥È¥³¥ó¥È¥é¥¯¥È²½


Î¹¹ÔÊÝ¸±¤Î¼«Æ°»ÙÊ§¤¤


¥¤¥ó¥Ð¥¦¥ó¥É´Ñ¸÷µÒ¸þ¤±¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Î¥Èー¥¯¥ó²½



¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥àÆâ¤Î°ÌÃÖ¤Å¤±¡§
TRVL¤Ï¡¢LegalToken¡ÊË¡Ì³¡Ë¡¢Medical¡Ê°åÎÅ¡Ë¡¢Studio¡ÊÉÔÆ°»º¡Ë¡¢Namazu¡ÊÃÏ¿ÌÂÐºö¡Ë¤Ê¤É¤ÈÊÂ¤ÖZweichain¤Î»º¶ÈÊÌ¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Î°ì¤Ä¤Ç¤¹¡£Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë¤«¤é¤Î¥Õ¥©ー¥¸¤Ïwallet.zweicoin.com¤Ç²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£



»²¹Í¥ê¥ó¥¯


ZWEICHAIN
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie




TIE °ìÍ÷
https://reitjapan.com/tie/



Zweichain¤Î³ÆAI¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Ï¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤Î¥æー¥Æ¥£¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤È¶¦¤Ë¼ÂÀ¤³¦¤Î»º¶È¤ò»Ù¤¨¤ë¿·¤·¤¤·ÐºÑ´ðÈ×¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£



Zweichain Announces "TRVL Token" for Travel Industry


Date: May 1, 2025


Location: Tokyo, Japan


The patent-protected blockchain ecosystem "Zweichain (¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó)" officially announces the release of a new vertical token called "TRVL (¥È¥é¥Ù¥ë)" specifically designed for the travel industry.


Token Information:


- Token name: TRVL
- Ticker symbol: ¡ðTRVL
- Industry category: Travel & Tourism & Regional Revitalization
- Base token: Zweicoin (¡ðZWC)

Main Functions:


Blockchain recording of hotel reservations and reviews


Smart contract-based tour guides and regional experience services


Automatic payment for travel insurance claims


Tokenized services for inbound tourists



Ecosystem:


TRVL is one of several industry-specific tokens within the Zweichain ecosystem, alongside LegalToken (Legal), Medical (Healthcare), Studio (Real Estate), and Namazu (Earthquake Disaster Prevention).
TRVL can be forged (converted) from Zweicoin (¡ðZWC) via wallet.zweicoin.com.


Reference Links



ZWEICHAIN:
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie


TIE Token Index:
https://reitjapan.com/tie/



Zweichain¡Çs AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.



