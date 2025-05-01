Zweichain¡¢Î¹¹Ô¶È³¦¸þ¤±¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¡¦¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡ÖTRVL¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡×¤òÈ¯É½
ÆüÉÕ¡§ 2025Ç¯5·î1Æü
¾ì½ê¡§ ÅìµþÅÔ¡¦ÆüËÜ
ÆÃµö¼èÆÀºÑ¤ß¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡ÖZweichain¡Ê¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡Ë¡×¤Ï¡¢Î¹¹Ô¡¦´Ñ¸÷¡¦ÃÏ°è¸òÎ®¤ËÆÃ²½¤·¤¿½Ä·¿¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡ÖTRVL¡Ê¥È¥é¥Ù¥ë¡Ë¡×¤ÎÈ¯¹Ô¤òÀµ¼°¤ËÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£
TRVL token on ZWEICHAIN
¥Èー¥¯¥óÌ¾¡§TRVL
¥Æ¥£¥Ã¥«ー¥·¥ó¥Ü¥ë¡§ ¡ðTRVL
¶È¼ï¥«¥Æ¥´¥ê¡§ Î¹¹Ô¡¦´Ñ¸÷¡¦ÃÏ°è¿¶¶½
´ð¼´¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡§ Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë
¼ç¤Êµ¡Ç½¡§
½ÉÇñÍ½Ìó¤È¥ì¥Ó¥åー¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥óµÏ¿
¥Ä¥¢ー¥¬¥¤¥É¤äÃÏ°èÂÎ¸³¤Î¥¹¥Þー¥È¥³¥ó¥È¥é¥¯¥È²½
Î¹¹ÔÊÝ¸±¤Î¼«Æ°»ÙÊ§¤¤
¥¤¥ó¥Ð¥¦¥ó¥É´Ñ¸÷µÒ¸þ¤±¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Î¥Èー¥¯¥ó²½
¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥àÆâ¤Î°ÌÃÖ¤Å¤±¡§
TRVL¤Ï¡¢LegalToken¡ÊË¡Ì³¡Ë¡¢Medical¡Ê°åÎÅ¡Ë¡¢Studio¡ÊÉÔÆ°»º¡Ë¡¢Namazu¡ÊÃÏ¿ÌÂÐºö¡Ë¤Ê¤É¤ÈÊÂ¤ÖZweichain¤Î»º¶ÈÊÌ¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Î°ì¤Ä¤Ç¤¹¡£Zweicoin¡Ê¡ðZWC¡Ë¤«¤é¤Î¥Õ¥©ー¥¸¤Ïwallet.zweicoin.com¤Ç²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£
»²¹Í¥ê¥ó¥¯
ZWEICHAIN
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie
TIE °ìÍ÷
https://reitjapan.com/tie/
Zweichain¤Î³ÆAI¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Ï¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤Î¥æー¥Æ¥£¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¤È¶¦¤Ë¼ÂÀ¤³¦¤Î»º¶È¤ò»Ù¤¨¤ë¿·¤·¤¤·ÐºÑ´ðÈ×¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£
Zweichain Announces "TRVL Token" for Travel Industry
Date: May 1, 2025
Location: Tokyo, Japan
The patent-protected blockchain ecosystem "Zweichain (¥Ä¥ô¥¡¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó)" officially announces the release of a new vertical token called "TRVL (¥È¥é¥Ù¥ë)" specifically designed for the travel industry.
Token Information:
- Token name: TRVL
- Ticker symbol: ¡ðTRVL
- Industry category: Travel & Tourism & Regional Revitalization
- Base token: Zweicoin (¡ðZWC)
Main Functions:
Blockchain recording of hotel reservations and reviews
Smart contract-based tour guides and regional experience services
Automatic payment for travel insurance claims
Tokenized services for inbound tourists
Ecosystem:
TRVL is one of several industry-specific tokens within the Zweichain ecosystem, alongside LegalToken (Legal), Medical (Healthcare), Studio (Real Estate), and Namazu (Earthquake Disaster Prevention).
TRVL can be forged (converted) from Zweicoin (¡ðZWC) via wallet.zweicoin.com.
Reference Links
ZWEICHAIN:
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie
TIE Token Index:
https://reitjapan.com/tie/
Zweichain¡Çs AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.
