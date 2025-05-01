¡Ø¥Üー¥Àー¥é¥ó¥º4¡Ù¤¬¥¢¥¯¥·¥ç¥óËþºÜ¤ÎºÇ¿·¥²ー¥à¥×¥ì¥¤±ÇÁü¤ò¸ø³«

¥Æ¥¤¥¯¥Äー¡¦¥¤¥ó¥¿¥é¥¯¥Æ¥£¥Ö¡¦¥¸¥ã¥Ñ¥ó¹çÆ±²ñ¼Ò

Borderlands 4 Key Art - Horizontal

2025Ç¯5·î1Æü¡ÊÌÚ¡Ë¡¢2K¤ÈGearbox Software¤ÏPlayStation¤Î¾ðÊóÈÖÁÈ¡ÖState of Play¡×¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢Âç¿Íµ¤¥·¥åー¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°RPG¥·¥êー¥º¤ÎºÇ¿·ºî¡¢¡Ø¥Üー¥Àー¥é¥ó¥º(R)4¡Ù¤Î¾ÜºÙ¤ÊºÇ¿·¥²ー¥à¥×¥ì¥¤Æ°²è¤ò¸ø³«¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¡Ø¥Üー¥Àー¥é¥ó¥º4¡Ù¤Ï2025Ç¯9·î12Æü¡Ê¶â¡Ë¤ÎÈ¯Çä¤òÍ½Äê¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢ÂÐ±þ¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤ÏPlayStation(R)5¡ÊPS5(R)¡Ë¡¢Xbox Series X|S¡¢PC¡ÊSteam¤ª¤è¤ÓEpic Games Store¡Ë¤Ç¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢2025Ç¯¸åÈ¾¤Ë¤Ï¡¢Nintendo Switch 2¤Ë¤âÅÐ¾ì¤¹¤ëÍ½Äê¤Ç¤¹¡£

ºÇ¿·¤Î¥²ー¥à¥×¥ì¥¤Æ°²è(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KlRBwf3sjY&rco=1)¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¡Ø¥Üー¥Àー¥é¥ó¥º4¡Ù¤ËÅÐ¾ì¤¹¤ë 4 ¿Í¤Î¿·¤·¤¤¥ô¥©¥ë¥È¡¦¥Ï¥ó¥¿ー¤Î¤¦¤Á2¿Í¤¬½é¸ø³«¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¥ô¥§¥Ã¥¯¥¹¤Ï¡¢¼«¿È¤ò¶¯²½¤·¤¿¤ê¡¢¶¯ÎÏ¤Ê»È¤¤Ëâ¤ò½Ð¸½¤µ¤»¤Æ¼«Ê¬¤È°ì½ï¤ËÀï¤ï¤»¤¿¤ê¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤ë¥»¥¤¥ìー¥ó¤Ç¤¹¡£°ìÊý¡¢¤«¤Ä¤Æ¥Æ¥£ー¥Ç¥£¥ªー¥ë¤ÎÊ¼»Î¤À¤Ã¤¿¥é¥Õ¥¡¤Ï¡¢¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤ÊÉð´ï¤ò¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ëÀ¸À®¤Ç¤­¤ë¼Â¸³Åª¤Ê¥¨¥¯¥½¥¹ー¥Ä¤òÃåÍÑ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¥ô¥©¥ë¥È¡¦¥Ï¥ó¥¿ー¤Ï¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì¥×¥ì¥¤¥¹¥¿¥¤¥ë¤¬°Û¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¤¬¡¢¡Ö¥Üー¥Àー¥é¥ó¥º¡×»Ë¾åºÇ¤â¿Ê²½¤·¤¿¥¹¥­¥ë¥Ä¥êー¤Î¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¤µ¤é¤Ë¶¯²½¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥×¥ì¥¤¥äー¤Ï¡¢¥·ー¥à¥ì¥¹¤Ë·ë¤Ð¤ì¤¿¹­Âç¤ÊÏÇÀ±¥«¥¤¥í¥¹¤Î³ÆÃÏ¤Ç¡¢Îä¹ó¤ÊÆÈºÛ¼Ô¤Ç¤¢¤ë¥¿¥¤¥à¥­ー¥Ñー¤ËÂÐ¤·¤ÆÀï¤¤¤ò·«¤ê¹­¤²¤ë¤³¤È¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¥¿¥¤¥à¥­ー¥Ñー¤Ï¿ôÀéÇ¯¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤Ã¤Æ¥«¥¤¥í¥¹¤ÎÂ¸ºß¤ò±£¤·¡¢¡Ö¥Ü¥ë¥È¡×¤È¸Æ¤Ð¤ì¤ë¥µ¥¤¥Ð¥Í¥Æ¥£¥Ã¥¯¡¦¥¤¥ó¥×¥é¥ó¥È¤È¿ÍÂ¤Ê¼»Î¤Î·³Ââ¡Ö¥ªー¥Àー¡×¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ½»Ì±¤¿¤Á¤ò»ÙÇÛ¤·¤Æ¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¥«¥¤¥í¥¹¤òÎ¹¤¹¤ëÃæ¤Ç¥×¥ì¥¤¥äー¤Ï¡¢¿·µì¤Î¥­¥ã¥é¥¯¥¿ー¤ä¥¯¥êー¥Á¥ãー¡¢Å¨ÂÐÅª¤Ê½»¿Í¤¿¤Á¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ°Û¤Ê¤ëÆÃÄ§¤ò»ý¤Ä4¤Ä¤ÎÃÏ°è¤Ë¹­¤¬¤Ã¤Æ¥¿¥¤¥à¥­ー¥Ñー¤Î°µÀ©¤«¤é¼«Í³¤ò¾¡¤Á¼è¤ë¤¿¤á¤ËÀï¤¤¤ò·«¤ê¹­¤²¤Æ¤¤¤ë¸ÄÀ­Åª¤ÊÀªÎÏ¤¿¤Á¤È½ÐÁø¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£Î¹¤ÎÅÓÃæ¤Ç½¸¤á¤¿Ãç´Ö¤¿¤Á¤È¶¦¤ËÀï¤¤¡¢¥ô¥©¥ë¥È¡¦¥Ï¥ó¥¿ー¤¬Áà¤ëÉð´ï¤ÈÇ½ÎÏ¤Ç¶§°­¤ÊÅ¨¤ò½³»¶¤é¤·¤Þ¤·¤ç¤¦¡£

Borderlands 4 Screenshot - Co-op 1Borderlands 4 Screenshot - 4 Player Co-opBorderlands 4 Screenshot - VexBorderlands 4 Screenshot - VehiclesBorderlands 4 Screenshot - HarloweBorderlands 4 Screenshot - Rafa

¡ÖState of Play¡×¤Ç¸ø³«¤µ¤ì¤¿Ç÷ÎÏËþÅÀ¤Î¥²ー¥à¥×¥ì¥¤Æ°²è¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¥ô¥§¥Ã¥¯¥¹¤È¥é¥Õ¥¡¤¬¶Ë´¨¤Î»³³ÙÃÏÂÓ¤Ë¤¢¤ë¥¿ー¥ß¥Ê¥¹¡¦¥ì¥ó¥¸¤ËÃÛ¤«¤ì¤¿µ¡Ì©¼Â¸³»ÜÀß¤ò¹¶¤á¤Æ¤¤¤¯ÍÍ»Ò¤¬¤´Í÷¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£¡Ø¥Üー¥Àー¥é¥ó¥º4¡Ù¤Ç¤ÏÁõÈ÷¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤¬°Ê²¼¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ë¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Çー¥È¤µ¤ìÇË²õÎÏ¤¬Áý¤·¡¢¥·¥êー¥º»Ë¾åºÇ¤â·ãÎõ¤ÊÀïÍøÉÊ¤ÎÁèÃ¥Àï¤¬·«¤ê¹­¤²¤é¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¿·µì8¤Ä¤Î¥áー¥«ー¤Ë¤è¤ë¡¢¤½¤ì¤¾¤ìÆÈ¼«¤ÎÆÃÀ­¤òÈ÷¤¨¤¿ÇË²õÎÏÈ´·²¤ÊÉð´ï¤Î¿ô¡¹¡£

Ê£¿ô¤Î¥áー¥«ー¤ÎÉð´ï¤Îµ¡Ç½¤äÇ½ÎÏ¤ò1¤Ä¤ÎÉð´ï¤ËÍ»¹ç¤µ¤»¤ë¡ÖÇ§²Ä¥Ñー¥Ä¡×¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡£

¥áー¥«ー¤Ë±þ¤¸¤ÆÉð´ï¤ò¶¯²½¤·¡¢ºÇÅ¬²½¤µ¤ì¤¿ÁõÈ÷¤Ë¤è¤ë²ÐÎÏÁý¶¯¤ò¤â¤¿¤é¤¹¡Ö¶¯²½¥Ñー¥Ä¡¦¥¹¥í¥Ã¥È¡×¡£

¥í¥±¥Ã¥È¥é¥ó¥Á¥ãー¤Ê¤É¤Î½Å²Ð´ï¤ä¥°¥ì¥Íー¥É¤Î¶¦Í­¥¹¥í¥Ã¥È¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢¥¯ー¥ë¥À¥¦¥ó¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¥ê¥Á¥ãー¥¸¤·¡¢¶¯Å¨Áê¼ê¤Ë¤¤¤Ä¤Ç¤âÈ÷¤¨¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤ë¡Ö¥¬¥¸¥§¥Ã¥È¡×¡£

¼«Ê¬¤ò²óÉü¤·¤¿¤ê¡¢°ì»þÅª¤Ê¥Ð¥Õ¤òÈ¯Æ°¤µ¤»¤¿¤ê¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢ßõÎõ¤ÊÀï¤¤¤ÎÎ®¤ì¤òÊÑ¤¨¤é¤ì¤ë

¡Ö¥ê¥Ú¥¢¡¦¥­¥Ã¥È¡×¡£

¡Ø¥Üー¥Àー¥é¥ó¥º4¡Ù¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¤Ç¥Ñー¥Æ¥£ー¤ò·ëÀ®¤Ç¤­¤ë¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ê¤¯¡¢¥²ー¥à¥âー¥É¤òÊÑ¹¹¤·¤Æ¤â°ú¤­Â³¤­°ì½ï¤Ë¥×¥ì¥¤¤Ç¤­¤ë¿·¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤òºÎÍÑ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¤Ç¡¢¥Õ¥ì¥ó¥É¤È¤Î¶¨ÎÏ¥×¥ì¥¤¤Ø¤Î»²²Ã¤¬¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç°Ê¾å¤Ë´ÊÃ±¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£* º£ºî¤ÏºÇ½é¤«¤é¶¨ÎÏ¥×¥ì¥¤¤òÁÛÄê¤·¤ÆÀß·×¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¥×¥ì¥¤¥äー¤Ë±þ¤¸¤¿ÀïÍøÉÊ¤äÆ°Åª¤Ê¥ì¥Ù¥ëÄ´À°¡¢¸ÄÊÌ¤ÎÆñ°×ÅÙÀßÄê¤Ê¤É¤¬È÷¤ï¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥óÁ´ÂÎ¤òÄÌ¤·¤Æ¥Ñー¥Æ¥£ー¤ò°Ý»ý¤·¡¢Ãç´Ö¤È°ì½ï¤Ë³Ú¤·¤ß¤Ê¤¬¤é¥×¥ì¥¤¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡Ø¥Üー¥Àー¥é¥ó¥º4¡Ù- State of Play Deep Dive(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KlRBwf3sjY&rco=1)¡Ê±Ñ¸ìÈÇ¡¢YT¾å¤ÇÆüËÜ¸ì»úËëÀßÄêÉ½¼¨²ÄÇ½¡Ë¤ò¤¼¤ÒºÇ¸å¤Þ¤Ç¤´Í÷¤¤¤¿¤À¤­¡¢ºÇ¿·ºî¤Î¾ÜºÙ¤Ê¾ðÊó¤ò¤´³ÎÇ§¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£³«È¯¥Áー¥à¤¬ÌÀ¤«¤¹Î¢ÏÃ¤äÌ¤¸ø³«±ÇÁü¤Ê¤É¤âÉ¬¸«¤Ç¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢¡ÖState of Play¡×¤Ç¾Ò²ð¤µ¤ì¤¿±ÇÁü¤Î°ìÉô¤¬¥È¥ìー¥éー¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤¿¡ÖºÇ¿·¥²ー¥à¥×¥ì¥¤¾Ò²ð¥È¥ìー¥éー¡×¤âÆüËÜ¸ì»úËëÉÕ¤­¤Ç¤³¤Á¤é¤è¤ê¤´Í÷¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¤Î¤È¡¢¿·¤¿¤Ê¥¹¥¯¥êー¥ó¥·¥ç¥Ã¥ÈµÚ¤Ó³¤³°ÈÇ¤Î¥­ー¥¢ー¥È¤âËÜÆü²ò¶Ø¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¡Ê¾°¡¢ÆüËÜ¤Ç¤Ï²áµî¥·¥êー¥ºÆ±ÍÍ¤ËÆüËÜ¤À¤±¤Î¥ª¥ê¥¸¥Ê¥ë¥­ー¥¢ー¥È¤â½àÈ÷Í½Äê¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¾ÜºÙ¤Ë´Ø¤·¤Æ¤Ï¤Þ¤¿¸åÆüÈ¯É½¤µ¤»¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤­¤Þ¤¹¤Î¤Ç¡¢³Ú¤·¤ß¤Ë¤ªÂÔ¤Á¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£¡Ë

¡Ø¥Üー¥Àー¥é¥ó¥º4¡Ù¤ÎºÇ¿·¾ðÊó¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢¥²ー¥à¤ò¥¦¥£¥Ã¥·¥å¥ê¥¹¥È¤ËÅÐÏ¿¤·¡¢https://borderlands.2k.com/ja-JP/(https://borderlands.2k.com/ja-JP/) ¤Ë¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤·¤Æ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£YouTube(https://www.youtube.com/c/2KJapan)¡¢Facebook(https://www.facebook.com/borderlandsgame/)¡¢X(https://x.com/2K_Japan)¡¢Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/borderlands/)¡¢TikTok(https://www.tiktok.com/@borderlands) ¤Ç¤Î¥Õ¥©¥íー¤â¤è¤í¤·¤¯¤ª´ê¤¤¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡Ø¥Üー¥Àー¥é¥ó¥º4¡Ù¤Î¥ìー¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¤ÏCERO¿³ººÍ½Äê¤Ç¤¹¡£

Gearbox Software¤Ï2K¤Î³«È¯¥¹¥¿¥¸¥ª¤Ç¤¹¡£2K¤ÏTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc.¡ÊNASDAQ: TTWO¡Ë¤ÎÈÎÇä¥ìー¥Ù¥ë¤Ç¤¹¡£

*¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥×¥ì¥¤¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¥¤¥ó¥¿ー¥Í¥Ã¥ÈÀÜÂ³¤ÈSHiFT¥¢¥«¥¦¥ó¥È¤¬É¬Í×¤Ç¤¹¡£²ÈÄíÍÑ¥²ー¥àµ¡¤Ç¤Î¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥×¥ì¥¤¤Ë¤Ï¡¢Í­ÎÁ¥µ¥Ö¥¹¥¯¥ê¥×¥·¥ç¥ó¤¬ÊÌÅÓÉ¬Í×¤Ç¤¹¡£ÍøÍÑµ¬Ìó¤¬Å¬ÍÑ¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£

