01Booster Capital¡¢Google for Startups Cloud Program¤ÈÄó·È¤·¡¢¼¡À¤Âå¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×¤ÎÀ®Ä¹¤ò»Ù±ç

01Booster Capital¤Ï¡¢Google for Startups Cloud Program - Ecosystem Tier ¤ËÀµ¼°¤Ë»²²Ã¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤òÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤·¤¹¡£¤³¤Î¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¥·¥Ã¥×¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢Åö¼Ò¤¬»Ù±ç¤¹¤ë¥¢ー¥êー¥¹¥Æー¥¸¤Î¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×¤Ï¡¢Google Cloud¤ÎºÇÀèÃ¼µ»½Ñ¤äAI¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢À®Ä¹¤ò²ÃÂ®¤µ¤»¤ë¤¿¤á¤ÎÂ¿ÍÍ¤Ê¥ê¥½ー¥¹¤Ë¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤Ç¤­¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤Î¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤Ø¤Î»²²Ã¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢Åö¼Ò¤¬»Ù±ç¡Ê½Ð»ñ¡Ë¤¹¤ë¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×¤ä¡¢¥°¥ëー¥×²ñ¼Ò¤Ç¤¢¤ë01Booster¤¬±¿±Ä¤¹¤ë¥¢¥¯¥»¥é¥ìー¥¿ー¤ÇÁªÈ´¤µ¤ì¤¿¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×¤Ï¡¢°Ê²¼¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ê¥á¥ê¥Ã¥È¤òµý¼õ¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

- Google Cloud ¥¯¥ì¥¸¥Ã¥È¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¤¿¥³¥¹¥È¸úÎ¨¤Î¹â¤¤¥×¥í¥À¥¯¥È³«È¯¤È¥¹¥±ー¥ê¥ó¥°- Google¤ÎGemini¥â¥Ç¥ë¤ò´Þ¤à¡¢ºÇ¿·¤ÎÀ¸À®AIµ»½Ñ¤ò³Ø¤Ù¤ë¥Ï¥ó¥º¥ª¥ó¥é¥Ü¡¢ÀìÌç²È¤Ë¤è¤ë¥ïー¥¯¥·¥ç¥Ã¥×¡¢¥é¥¤¥Ö¹ÖºÂ- ÀìÇ¤¤ÎStartup Success Manager¤Ë¤è¤ë¥ï¥ó¥¹¥È¥Ã¥×¥µ¥Ýー¥È- Gmail¡¢Google Drive¡¢Google Meet¡¢Google Maps Platform ¤Ê¤É¤ò´Þ¤à¡¢Google Workspace À½ÉÊ¤Î³ä°úÄó¶¡

Shinsuke Hamamiya¡Ê01Booster Capital ¼èÄùÌò¡¦¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¡Ë¥³¥á¥ó¥È

¡È01Booster Capital is excited to partner with the Google for Startups Cloud Program to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with a stronger foundation for growth. We are confident that Google Cloud¡Çs cutting-edge AI technology and global resources will further expand our startup support framework and encourage even more challengers.¡É

Darren Mowry¡ÊManaging Director, Global Startups at Google Cloud¡Ë¥³¥á¥ó¥È

¡ÈAlready, 01Booster Capital is helping startups at all stages of growth access Google Cloud¡Çs AI platform and technologies. This includes our complete stack of essential services, including advanced data and analytics, robust security, latest AI models like Gemini 2.5, AI-optimized infrastructure, and seamless collaboration tools. Combined with mentorship and go-to-market support, our partnership with 01Booster Capital will empower more startups to innovate with AI and get products to market more quickly.¡É

01Booster Capital¤Ï¡¢µ¯¶È²È¡¦´ë¶È¡¦ÃÏ°è¤¬°ìÂÎ¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¥¤¥Î¥Ùー¥·¥ç¥ó¤òÀ¸¤ß½Ð¤¹¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤Î¹½ÃÛ¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¡¢Åê»ñ¡¦È¼Áö¡¦¿Íºà»Ù±ç¤òÄÌ¤¸¤ÆÂ¿¤¯¤Î¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×¤ÎÀ®Ä¹¤ò»Ù±ç¤·¤Æ¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£º£²ó¤ÎGoogle¤È¤ÎÏ¢·È¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢¤µ¤é¤Ê¤ëµ»½Ñ³èÍÑ¤È¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ëÅ¸³«¤ò¸å²¡¤·¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

- Google for Startups Cloud Program¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Î¾ÜºÙ¤Ï¡¢https://cloud.google.com/startup ¤ò¤´Í÷¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£- 01Booster Capital¤Î³èÆ°¤ä»Ù±ç¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤Î¾ÜºÙ¤Ï¡¢https://www.01bc.vc ¤Ë¤Æ¤´³ÎÇ§¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡Ú²ñ¼Ò³µÍ×¡Û

²ñ¼ÒÌ¾¡§³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥¼¥í¥ï¥ó¥Öー¥¹¥¿ー¥­¥ã¥Ô¥¿¥ë¡Ê01Booster Capital Inc.¡Ë

½»¡¡½ê¡§ÅìµþÅÔÀéÂåÅÄ¶è´Ý¤ÎÆâ»°ÃúÌÜ3ÈÖ1¹æ

Àß¡¡Î©¡§2022Ç¯3·î22Æü

²ñ¼ÒHP¡§https://www.01bc.vc/