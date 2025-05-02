MUSICAL¡ØMORIARTY THE PATRIOT¡ÙREPRISE¡¢ZAIKO¤Ë¤Æ³¤³°¸þ¤±¥¢ー¥«¥¤¥ÖÇÛ¿®¥Á¥±¥Ã¥ÈÈÎÇä·èÄê¡ª

ZAIKO³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒMUSICAL¡ØMORIARTY THE PATRIOT¡Ù REPRISE

ZAIKO³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¤Ï¡¢2025Ç¯5·î31Æü (ÅÚ) ¤Ë¼Â»Ü¤µ¤ì¤ë¡Ö¥ß¥åー¥¸¥«¥ë¡ØÍ«¹ñ¤Î¥â¥ê¥¢ー¥Æ¥£¡ÙÂç±ÑÄë¹ñ¤Î½¹Ê¹ Reprise¡×¤Î³¤³°¸þ¤±¥¢ー¥«¥¤¥ÖÇÛ¿®¥Á¥±¥Ã¥ÈÈÎÇä¤ò·èÄê¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

ZAIKO Inc. is pleased to announce that global archive streaming tickets for the stage production MUSICAL¡ØMORIARTY THE PATRIOT¡Ù REPRISE, scheduled for May 31, 2025 (Saturday), will be made available.

ÇÛ¿®³µÍ× / Streaming Details

- ¥¿¥¤¥È¥ë / Event name¡§MUSICAL¡ØMORIARTY THE PATRIOT¡Ù REPRISE- ÇÛ¿®»ëÄ°²ÄÇ½´ü´Ö / Streaming Availability Period¡§Full Stage View Ticket - May 17, 1:00 PM PerformanceSwitched Camera Edit - May 17, 6:00 PM PerformanceThe streaming availability period is from 05/31 (Sat) 12:00 to 06/22 (Sun) 23:59 JSTFull Stage View Ticket - Jun 8, 12:00 AM PerformanceSwitched Camera Edit - Jun 8, 5:00 PM PerformanceThe streaming availability period is from 06/21 (Sat) 12:00 to 07/13 (Sun) 23:59 JST¢¨¤É¤Á¤é¤Î¸ø±é¤â»ëÄ°³«»Ï¤«¤é1½µ´Ö¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£*All performances will be available for one week from the start of streaming.- ¥Á¥±¥Ã¥ÈÈÎÇä´ü´Ö / Ticket Sales Period¡§Full Stage View Ticket - May 17, 1:00 PM PerformanceSwitched Camera Edit - May 17, 6:00 PM PerformanceThe ticket sales period is from 05/31 (Sat) 12:00 to 06/15 (Sun) 23:59 JSTFull Stage View Ticket - Jun 8, 12:00 AM PerformanceSwitched Camera Edit - Jun 8, 5:00 PM PerformanceThe ticket sales period is from 06/21 (Sat) 12:00 to 07/06 (Sun) 23:59 JST- ÇÛ¿®¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È / Streaming Ticket¡§https://marv.zaiko.io/item/371731(https://marv.zaiko.io/item/371731?pr)

ºîÉÊ¾Ò²ð / Introduction

»þ¤Ï19À¤µªËö¡¢Âç±ÑÄë¹ñºÇÀ¹´ü¡Ê¥Ñ¥¯¥¹¡¦¥Ö¥ê¥¿¥Ë¥«¡Ë¤Î¥í¥ó¥É¥ó――¡£



¸Å¤¯¤«¤éº¬ÉÕ¤¯´°Á´³¬µéÀ©ÅÙ¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢¾åÎ®³¬µé¤Î¿Í´ÖÃ£¤Ë»ÙÇÛ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡ÖÂç±ÑÄë¹ñ¡×¡£

À¸¤Þ¤ìÍî¤Á¤¿»þ¤«¤é°ìÀ¸³¶¤Î¿ÈÊ¬¤¬·è¤Þ¤ë¤³¤Î¼Ò²ñÀ©ÅÙ¤Ï¡¢

É¬Á³Åª¤Ë¿Í´ÖÆ±»Î¤Îº¹ÊÌ¤òÀ¸¤ó¤À¡£

¤½¤ó¤ÊÃæ¡¢³¬µéÀ©ÅÙ¤Ë¤è¤ë°­¤ò¼è¤ê½ü¤­¡¢ÍýÁÛ¤Î¹ñ¤òºî¤í¤¦¤È¤¹¤ëÀÄÇ¯¤¬¤¤¤¿¡£



¤³¤ì¤Ï¥¸¥§ー¥à¥º¡¦¥â¥ê¥¢ー¥Æ¥£¡¢

°¿¤¤¤Ï¥·¥ãー¥í¥Ã¥¯¡¦¥Ûー¥à¥º¤Î Å¨¡Ê¤«¤¿¤­¡Ë¤ÎÏÃ――¡£



¢£½Ð±é

ÎëÌÚ¾¡¸ã¡¢Ê¿ÌîÎÉ

×¢À¥ÃÒµª¡¢É´Ì¾¥Ò¥í¥­¡¢º´¡¹ÌÚ¿ò¡¢²£»³²ì»°

¶¶ËÜ¿¿°ì¡¢Ç½Ûê°¦Ì¤¡¢°ËÆ£Íµ°ì

ºÌÆäæÆ

¤Û¤«

In the late 19th century, Great Britain rules over a quarter of the world.



An antiquated system of absolute social hierarchy placed the reins of the Empire firmly in the hands of the nobility.

Social rank was fixed from the moment of birth, inevitably breeding discrimination.

In the midst of injustice, one youth was determined to end the evils of social caste and create an ideal country.



Thus began the story of James Moriarty, also as the nemesis of Sherlock Holmes.



¢£Performers

SHOGO SUZUKI, RYO HIRANO

TOMOKI HIROSE, HIROKI HYAKUNA, TAKASHI SASAKI, KAZAN YOKOYAMA

SHINICHI HASHIMOTO, AMI NOUJO, YUICHI ITO

SHO AYANAGI

and more

À¤³¦Ãæ¤«¤é¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹²ÄÇ½¤Ê¥¢ー¥«¥¤¥ÖÇÛ¿® / Global Archive Streaming - Accessible from Anywhere

º£²ó¤ÎÇÛ¿®¤Ç¤Ï¡¢ZAIKO¤Î¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ëÇÛ¿®µ¡Ç½¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¡¢¥¤¥ó¥¿ー¥Í¥Ã¥È´Ä¶­¤¬¤¢¤ì¤Ð¤É¤³¤«¤é¤Ç¤âËÜºî¤ò¤´»ëÄ°¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£

ZAIKO¤ÏÂ¿¸À¸ìÂÐ±þ¡¦¹â²è¼ÁÇÛ¿®¡¦¹ñºÝ·èºÑ¤Ê¤É¤òÈ÷¤¨¡¢¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¿ôÂ¿¤¯¤Î¥¢ー¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¡¦ÉñÂæºîÉÊ¤Î³¤³°Å¸³«¤ò¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤·¤Æ¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

ËÜºî¤ò¤Þ¤À´Ñ¤¿¤³¤È¤¬¤Ê¤¤Êý¤â¡¢¤â¤¦°ìÅÙ´¶Æ°¤òÌ£¤ï¤¤¤¿¤¤Êý¤â¡¢¤¼¤Ò¤³¤Îµ¡²ñ¤Ë¤´Í÷¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

Through ZAIKO¡Çs global streaming capabilities, this production will be available for viewing from anywhere in the world with an internet connection.

ZAIKO offers multilingual support, high-definition streaming, and secure international payment options, and has supported the overseas expansion of countless artists and stage productions.

Whether you are discovering this performance for the first time or wish to relive the excitement once again, don't miss this opportunity to experience it.

¢£ZAIKO³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ / About ZAIKO

¡ÖZAIKO¡×¤ÏÅÅ»Ò¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¥¢ー¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¤È¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤¬Ä¾ÀÜ·Ò¤¬¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤ë¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤ò¥³¥ó¥»¥×¥È¤Ë¥¢ー¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¡¦¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¼çºÅ¼Ô¥Õ¥¡ー¥¹¥È¤Î¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÅ¸³«¤·¤Æ»²¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£2020Ç¯3·î¤è¤ê¥é¥¤¥ÖÇÛ¿®ÉÕ¤­ÅÅ»Ò¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤ò¤É¤³¤è¤ê¤âÁá¤¯Æ³Æþ¤·¡¢²ñ¾ì¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤â´Þ¤á¤ë¤È¡¢¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç4Ëü·ï¤òÄ¶¤¨¤ë¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Î³«ºÅ¤Ë¹×¸¥¤·¤¿¼ÂÀÓ¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

ZAIKO is a platform built on the concept of directly connecting artists and fans through digital ticketing, with a strong commitment to artist- and organizer-first services.

In March 2020, ZAIKO was one of the first to launch digital ticketing combined with live streaming. To date, ZAIKO has contributed to the success of over 40,000 events, including both online and in-person experiences.

https://zaiko.io/