¥¤¥ó¥Æ¥ë³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

2025Ç¯4·î29Æü¤ËÊÆ¹ñ¤ÇÈ¯É½¤µ¤ì¤¿»ñÎÁ¤Î¾¶Ìõ¤Ç¤¹¡£

¥¤¥ó¥Æ¥ë¤ÏËÜÆü¡¢ÊÆ¹ñ¥«¥ê¥Õ¥©¥ë¥Ë¥¢½£¥µ¥ó¥Î¥¼¤Ç³«ºÅ¤·¤¿¡ÖIntel Foundry Direct Connect¡×¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢Æ±¼Ò¤ÎÃæ³Ë¤È¤Ê¤ëÊ£¿ôÀ¤Âå¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤ë¥×¥í¥»¥¹µ»½Ñ¤ÈÀè¿ÊÅª¤Ê¥Ñ¥Ã¥±ー¥¸¥ó¥°µ»½Ñ¤Î¿ÊÅ¸¾õ¶·¤ò¸øÉ½¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢¿·¤¿¤Ê¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡¦¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤È¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¥·¥Ã¥×¤ÎÈ¯É½¤Ë²Ã¤¨¡¢¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡¦¥Õ¥¡¥¦¥ó¥É¥êー¤Î¥¢¥×¥íー¥Á¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤È¤Î¶¨¶È¿ä¿Ê¤ä¸ÜµÒ¤Î¥¤¥Î¥Ùー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ò¼Â¸½¤¹¤ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¶È³¦¥êー¥Àー¤ÈµÄÏÀ¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¥¤¥ó¥Æ¥ë ¥³ー¥Ý¥ìー¥·¥ç¥ó CEO¡ÊºÇ¹â·Ð±ÄÀÕÇ¤¼Ô¡Ë ¥ê¥Ã¥×¥Öー¡¦¥¿¥ó¡ÊLip-Bu Tan¡Ë¤Ï¡¢¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Î³«Ëë¤Ë¤¢¤¿¤ê¡¢Intel Foundry¤Î¿ÊÄ½¾õ¶·¤È¡¢¥Õ¥¡¥¦¥ó¥É¥êーÀïÎ¬¤ò¼¡ÃÊ³¬¤Ø¤È¿Ê¤á¤ë¾å¤Ç¤ÎÍ¥Àè»ö¹à¤òÀâÌÀ¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢´ðÄ´¹Ö±é¤òÌ³¤á¤¿¥¤¥ó¥Æ¥ë ¥³ー¥Ý¥ìー¥·¥ç¥ó ¼çÀÊÉû¼ÒÄ¹ ·ó ºÇ¹âµ»½Ñ¡¦¶ÈÌ³ÀÕÇ¤¼Ô¡¢Intel Foundry Technology and Manufacturing ¥¼¥Í¥é¥ë¥Þ¥Íー¥¸¥ãー ¥Ê¥¬¡¦¥Á¥ã¥ó¥É¥é¥»¥«¥é¥ó¡ÊNaga Chandrasekaran¡Ë¤È¥¤¥ó¥Æ¥ë ¥³ー¥Ý¥ìー¥·¥ç¥ó ¾åÀÊÉû¼ÒÄ¹ ·ó ¥Õ¥¡¥¦¥ó¥É¥êー¡¦¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶ÈÉôÄ¹ ¥±¥Ó¥ó¡¦¥ª¥Ð¥Ã¥¯¥êー¡ÊKevin O¡ÇBuckley¡Ë¤Ï¡¢¥×¥í¥»¥¹µ»½Ñ¤ÈÀè¿Ê¥Ñ¥Ã¥±ー¥¸¥ó¥°¤ÎºÇ¿·¾ðÊó¤òÀâÌÀ¤¹¤ë¤È¤È¤â¤Ë¡¢¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¤ËÅ¸³«¤¹¤ëIntel Foundry¤ÎÂ¿ÍÍ¤ÊÀ½Â¤Ç½ÎÏ¤È¥µ¥×¥é¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó¤ò¶¯Ä´¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¥¿¥ó¤Ï¡¢Synopsys¡¢Cadence¡¢Siemens EDA¡¢¤Þ¤¿PDF Solutions¤Û¤«¡¢¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡¦¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤È¶¦¤ËÅÐÃÅ¤·¡¢¥Õ¥¡¥¦¥ó¥É¥êー¤Î¸ÜµÒ¤Ë¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¯¾å¤Ç¤Î¶¨¶È¤Î½ÅÍ×À­¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¸ÀµÚ¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢¥ª¥Ð¥Ã¥¯¥êー¤Î¥»¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤Ë¤Ï¡¢MediaTek¡¢Microsoft¡¢¤½¤·¤ÆQualcomm¤Î´´Éô¤âÅÐÃÅ¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¥¿¥ó¤Ï¡Ö¥¤¥ó¥Æ¥ë¤Ï¡¢ºÇÀèÃ¼¤Î¥×¥í¥»¥¹µ»½Ñ¡¢Àè¿ÊÅª¤Ê¥Ñ¥Ã¥±ー¥¸¥ó¥°¡¢¤½¤·¤ÆÀ½Â¤¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ë¹â¤Þ¤ë¥Ëー¥º¤Ë±þ¤¨¤ë¡¢À¤³¦¥¯¥é¥¹¤Î¥Õ¥¡¥¦¥ó¥É¥êー¤Î¹½ÃÛ¤Ë¿ÔÎÏ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£»ä¤¿¤Á¤ÎºÇÍ¥Àè»ö¹à¤Ï¡¢¤ªµÒÍÍ¤ÎÀ¼¤Ë¼ª¤ò·¹¤±¡¢¤ªµÒÍÍ¤ÎÀ®¸ù¤Ë¤Ä¤Ê¤¬¤ë¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤òÁÏÂ¤¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢¤ªµÒÍÍ¤Î¿®Íê¤ò³ÍÆÀ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¤¹¡£¥¤¥ó¥Æ¥ëÁ´ÂÎ¤Ç¥¨¥ó¥¸¥Ë¥¢¥ê¥ó¥°Âè°ì¤ÎÊ¸²½¤ò¿ä¿Ê¤·¡¢¥Õ¥¡¥¦¥ó¥É¥êー¡¦¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥àÁ´ÂÎ¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤ë¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¥·¥Ã¥×¤ò¶¯²½¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢ÀïÎ¬¤Î¿ä¿Ê¡¢¿ë¹ÔÎÏ¤Î¸þ¾å¡¢¤½¤·¤ÆÄ¹´üÅª¤Ê»Ô¾ì¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¾¡Íø¤ò¼Â¸½¤Ç¤­¤ë¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡×¤È½Ò¤Ù¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

ËÜÆü¤ÎÈ¯É½¤Ë¤Ï¡¢Ãæ³Ë¤È¤Ê¤ë¥×¥í¥»¥¹µ»½Ñ¤ÈÀèÃ¼¥Ñ¥Ã¥±ー¥¸¥ó¥°µ»½Ñ¤Î¤Û¤«¡¢ÊÆ¹ñÆâ¤ÎÀ½Â¤ÂÎÀ©¤Ç¤Î½ÅÍ×¤ÊÀ®²Ì¡¢¥Õ¥¡¥¦¥ó¥É¥êー¸ÜµÒ¤È¤Î¿®Íê¹½ÃÛ¤ËÉÔ²Ä·ç¤Ê¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤Î¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤¬´Þ¤Þ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£¶ñÂÎÅª¤ÊÆâÍÆ¤Ï°Ê²¼¤ÎÄÌ¤ê¤Ç¤¹¡£

¥×¥í¥»¥¹µ»½Ñ

- Intel Foundry¤Ï¡¢Intel 18A¤Î¸å·Ñ¤È¤Ê¤ëIntel 14A¥×¥í¥»¥¹µ»½Ñ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡¢¼çÍ×¸ÜµÒ¤ÈÏ¢·È¤ò³«»Ï¡£¤¹¤Ç¤ËIntel 14A Process Design Kit¡ÊPDK¡Ë¤Î½é´ü¥Ðー¥¸¥ç¥ó¤òÄó¶¡¤·¡¢Ê£¿ô¤Î¸ÜµÒ´ë¶È¤¬¤³¤Î¿·¤·¤¤¥×¥í¥»¥¹¥Îー¥É¤ò´ðÈ×¤Ë¤·¤¿¥Æ¥¹¥ÈÍÑ¥Á¥Ã¥×¤ò¹½ÃÛ¤¹¤ë°Õ¸þ¤òÉ½ÌÀ¡£- Intel 14A¤Ç¤Ï¡¢Intel 18A¤Î¥Ð¥Ã¥¯¥µ¥¤¥ÉµëÅÅ¥Æ¥¯¥Î¥í¥¸ー¡ÖPowerVia¡×¤Ë´ð¤Å¤¤¤Æ¹½ÃÛ¤µ¤ì¤¿¡¢Ä¾ÀÜÀÜ¿¨·¿¤ÎµëÅÅ¥Æ¥¯¥Î¥í¥¸ー¡ÖPowerDirect¡×¤òºÎÍÑÍ½Äê¡£- ¸½ºßIntel 18A¤Ï¥ê¥¹¥¯À¸»ºÃÊ³¬¤ËÆþ¤ê¡¢º£Ç¯Ãæ¤ËÎÌ»º¤òÍ½Äê¡£Intel Foundry¤Î¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡¦¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤Ï¡¢ÅÅ»ÒÀß·×¼«Æ°²½¡ÊEDA¡Ë¡¢¥ê¥Õ¥¡¥ì¥ó¥¹¡¦¥Õ¥íー¡¢ÃÎÅª»ñ»º¡ÊIP¡Ë¤ÎÎÌ»ºÀß·×¤Î½àÈ÷¤ò³«»Ï¡£- Intel 18A¤Î¿·¤¿¤ÊÇÉÀ¸¥×¥í¥»¥¹¡ÖIntel 18A-P¡×¤Ï¸ÜµÒÁØ¤ÎÂ¿¤¯¤òÂÐ¾Ý¤Ë¡¢¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¸þ¾å¤òÌÜÅª¤ËÀß·×¤µ¤ì¡¢¸½ºß¡¢Intel 18A-P´ðÈ×¤Î½é´ü¥¦¥¨¥Ïー¤¬À½Â¤Ãæ¡£Intel 18A-P¤ÏIntel 18A¤È¤ÎÀß·×¥ëー¥ë¤Î¸ß´¹À­³ÎÊÝ¤òÍ½Äê¤·¡¢IP¡¿EDA¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤Ï¤³¤ÎÇÉÀ¸¥×¥í¥»¥¹ÍÑ¤ËÀ½ÉÊ¤Î¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Çー¥È¤ò³«»Ï¡£Intel 18A-PT¤Ï¡¢Intel 18A-P¤ÎÀ­Ç½¤ÈÅÅÎÏ¸úÎ¨¤Î¿Ê²½¤ò´ðÈ×¤È¤·¤¿¡¢ÊÌ¤Î¿·¤¿¤ÊÇÉÀ¸ÉÊ¤Ç¤¹¡£Intel 18A-PT¤Ï¡¢5¥Þ¥¤¥¯¥í¥áー¥È¥ë¡Êµm¡ËÌ¤Ëþ¤Î¥Ï¥¤¥Ö¥ê¥Ã¥É¡¦¥Ü¥ó¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¡¦¥¤¥ó¥¿ー¥³¥Í¥¯¥È¥Ô¥Ã¥Á¤òÈ÷¤¨¤¿Foveros Direct 3D¤ò»ÈÍÑ¤·¤Æ¥È¥Ã¥×¥À¥¤¤ËÀÜÂ³¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£- Intel Foundry½é¤È¤Ê¤ë16¥Ê¥Î¥áー¥È¥ë¡Ênm¡ËÀ½ÉÊ¤Ï¸½ºß¡¢À½Â¤»ÜÀß¤Ç¤Î¥Æー¥×¥¢¥¦¥È¤ò³«»Ï¡£UMC¤È¤Î¶¦Æ±³«È¯¤Ë¤è¤ë12nm¥Îー¥É¤ÈÇÉÀ¸¥×¥í¥»¥¹¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤â¼çÍ×¸ÜµÒ¤È¤ÎÏ¢·È¤¬¿ÊÅ¸¡£

ÀèÃ¼¥Ñ¥Ã¥±ー¥¸¥ó¥°µ»½Ñ

- Intel Foundry¤Ï¡¢Foveros Direct¡Ê3DÀÑÁØ¡Ë¡¢¥¨¥ó¥Ù¥Ç¥Ã¥É¡¦¥Þ¥ë¥Á¥À¥¤¡¦¥¤¥ó¥¿ー¥³¥Í¥¯¥È¡¦¥Ö¥ê¥Ã¥¸¡ÊEMIB 2.5D¥Ö¥ê¥Ã¥¸¥ó¥°¡Ë¡¢¥Ï¥¤¥Ö¥ê¥Ã¥É¡¦¥Ü¥ó¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¡¦¥¤¥ó¥¿ー¥³¥Í¥¯¥È¡ÊHBI¡Ë¤Ê¤É¤Î¥¤¥ó¥¿ー¥³¥Í¥¯¥Èµ»½Ñ¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢Intel 14A¤òIntel 18A-P¥Ùー¥¹¤ËÁÈ¤ß¹ç¤ï¤»¡¢¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¥ì¥Ù¥ë¤ÎÅý¹ç¤ò¼Â¸½¡£- ¿·¤¿¤ËAmkor Technology¤ÈÄó·È¤·¡¢¸ÜµÒ¤¬¥Ëー¥º¤Ë±þ¤¸¤ÆºÇÅ¬¤ÊÀèÃ¼¥Ñ¥Ã¥±ー¥¸¥ó¥°µ»½Ñ¤òÁªÂò¤Ç¤­¤ë¤è¤¦½ÀÆðÀ­¤ò¸þ¾å¡£

À½Â¤ÂÎÀ©

- ÊÆ¹ñ¥¢¥ê¥¾¥Ê½£¤ÎFab 52¤Ç¤Ï¡¢Á´À½Â¤¹©Äø¤ÎÄ´À°¤òÌµ»ö¤Ë½ª¤¨¡¢½é¤Î¥¦¥¨¥Ïー½èÍý¤ò´°Î»¡£ÊÆ¹ñÆâ¤Ç¤ÎºÇÀèÃ¼Intel 18A¥¦¥¨¥ÏーÀ½Â¤ÂÎÀ©¤ÎÇ¯Æâ³ÎÎ©¤Ë¸þ¤±½çÄ´¤Ë¿ÊÄ½¡£Intel 18A¤ÎÎÌ»º¤Ï¥¤¥ó¥Æ¥ë¤Î¥ª¥ì¥´¥ó¤ÎÀ½Â¤»ÜÀß¤Ç³«»Ï¤µ¤ì¡¢¥¢¥ê¥¾¥Ê¤ÎÀ½Â¤»ÜÀß¤Ç¤âº£Ç¯¸åÈ¾¤Ë³«»Ï¤µ¤ì¤ëÍ½Äê¡£Intel 18A¤ÈIntel 14A¤Ï¸¦µæ³«È¯¤«¤é¥¦¥¨¥ÏーÀ½Â¤¤Þ¤Ç¤¹¤Ù¤ÆÊÆ¹ñµòÅÀ¤Ç´°·ë¡£

¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à

- Intel Foundry¡Çs Accelerator Alliance¤Ë¡¢¥Á¥Ã¥×¥ì¥Ã¥È¤È¥Ð¥ê¥åー¥Á¥§ー¥ó¤Î¿·¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤¬ÄÉ²Ã¡£Æ±»þ¤Ë¼çÍ×¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡¦¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤Ë¤è¤ë´ØÏ¢È¯É½¤âÂ³¡¹¡¢¸øÉ½¡£

¿®Íê¤Ç¤­¤ë¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡¦¥Äー¥ë¤ÈIP¤ÎÄó¶¡

Intel Foundry¤Ï¡¢¿®Íê¤Ç¤­¤ë¼ÂÀÓ¤¢¤ë¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡¦¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤¬Äó¶¡¤¹¤ëIP¡¢EDA¡¢Àß·×¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡¦¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ÎÊñ³çÅª¤Ê¥Ýー¥È¥Õ¥©¥ê¥ª¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ»Ù¤¨¤é¤ì¡¢¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¤Î¥Îー¥É¡¦¥¹¥±ー¥ê¥ó¥°¡ÊÈùºÙ²½¡Ë¤òÄ¶¤¨¤¿¿ÊÊâ¤ò²ÄÇ½¤Ë¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£Intel Foundry¡Çs Accelerator Alliance¤ÎºÇ¿·¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤È¤·¤Æ¿·¤¿¤ËÄÉ²Ã¤µ¤ì¤¿¡ÖIntel Foundry Chiplet Alliance¡×¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¤Þ¤º¡¢À¯ÉÜ¸þ¤±¥¢¥×¥ê¥±ー¥·¥ç¥ó¤È¼çÍ×¤ÊË¡¿Í»Ô¾ì¤òÂÐ¾Ý¤Ë¡¢Àè¿Êµ»½Ñ¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¥¹¥È¥é¥¯¥Á¥ãー¤Î³ÎÎ©¤È±¿ÍÑ¤ËÃíÎÏ¤¹¤ëÍ½Äê¤Ç¤¹¡£Intel Foundry Chiplet Alliance¤Ï¡¢ÆÃÄê¥¢¥×¥ê¥±ー¥·¥ç¥ó¡¿»Ô¾ì¸þ¤±¤ËÁê¸ß±¿ÍÑ²ÄÇ½¤Ç¥»¥­¥å¥¢¤Ê¥Á¥Ã¥×¥ì¥Ã¥È¡¦¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¤¿Àß·×¤òÌÜ»Ø¤¹¸ÜµÒ¤Ë¡¢¿®ÍêÀ­¤¬¹â¤¯¥¹¥±ー¥é¥Ö¥ë¤Ê¼êÃÊ¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

Intel Foundry Accelerator Alliance¤ÏChiplet Alliance¤Î¤Û¤«¡¢IP Alliance¡¢EDA Alliance¡¢Design Services Alliance¡¢Cloud Alliance and USMAG Alliance¤Ë¤è¤ê¹½À®¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including with respect to our business plans and strategy and anticipated benefits therefrom, our fabrication process technology roadmap, our advanced packaging roadmap, our manufacturing facilities, and our ecosystem alliances, tools and IP. Such statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those associated with:

the high level of competition and rapid technological change in our industry; the significant long-term and inherently risky investments we are making in R&D and manufacturing facilities that may not realize a favorable return; the complexities and uncertainties in developing and implementing new semiconductor products and manufacturing process technologies; our ability to time and scale our capital investments appropriately and successfully secure favorable alternative financing arrangements and government grants; implementing new business strategies and investing in new businesses and technologies; changes in demand for our products; macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including geopolitical and trade tensions between the U.S. and China, the impacts of Russia's war on Ukraine, tensions and conflict affecting Israel and the Middle East, and rising tensions between mainland China and Taiwan; the evolving market for products with AI capabilities; our complex global supply chain, including from disruptions, delays, trade tensions and conflicts, or shortages; recently elevated geopolitical tensions, volatility and uncertainty with respect to international trade policies, including tariffs and export controls, impacting our business, the markets in which we compete and the world economy; product defects, errata and other product issues, particularly as we develop next-generation products and implement next-generation manufacturing process technologies; potential security vulnerabilities in our products; increasing and evolving cybersecurity threats and privacy risks; IP risks including related litigation and regulatory proceedings; the need to attract, retain and motivate key talent; strategic transactions and investments; sales-related risks, including customer concentration and the use of distributors and other third parties; our significantly reduced return of capital in recent years; our debt obligations and our ability to access sources of capital; complex and evolving laws and regulations across many jurisdictions; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in our effective tax rate; catastrophic events; environmental, health, safety and product regulations; our initiatives and new legal requirements with respect to corporate responsibility matters; and other risks and uncertainties described in this release, our 2024 Form 10-K, our Q1 2025 Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the SEC.

Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in this release and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business.

Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this filing. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this release are based on management's expectations as of the date of this release, unless an earlier date is specified, including expectations based on third-party information and projections that management believes to be reputable. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim any duty, to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.

Intel Foundry¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

Intel Foundry¤Ï¡¢ºÇÀèÃ¼¤Î¥×¥í¥»¥¹µ»½Ñ¤È¥Ñ¥Ã¥±ー¥¸¥ó¥°µ»½Ñ¤Î¼Â¸½¤ËÃíÎÏ¤·¡¢È¾Æ³ÂÎÀ½Â¤¤ò°ì´Ó¤·¤ÆÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡¦¥Õ¥¡¥¦¥ó¥É¥êー¤Ç¤¹¡£¶È³¦¤ò¥êー¥É¤¹¤ë¥Æ¥¯¥Î¥í¥¸ー¤È¡¢Ë­ÉÙ¤ÊIP¥Ýー¥È¥Õ¥©¥ê¥ª¡¢À¤³¦¥È¥Ã¥×¥¯¥é¥¹¤ÎÀß·×¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡¢¤è¤ê¶¯¿Ù¤ÊÀ¤³¦µ¬ÌÏ¤ÎÀ½Â¤¥µ¥×¥é¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó¤òÍ»¹ç¤·¤¿¡¢ÈæÎà¤Î¤Ê¤¤¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£