Zweichain、物流・海運業向け「SHIPトークン」を発表
日付： 2025年5月1日
場所： 東京都・日本
特許取得済みのブロックチェーンエコシステム「Zweichain（ツヴァイチェーン）」は、貨物追跡、保険、港湾証明など海運・物流における透明性と効率性を高める「SHIP（シップ）」トークンを正式に発行します。
SHIP token on ZWEICHAIN
トークン名： SHIP
ティッカーシンボル： ＄SHIP
業種カテゴリ： 海運・物流
基軸トークン： Zweicoin（＄ZWC）
主な機能：
貨物輸送のリアルタイム追跡
港湾通関のスマート認証
コンテナ単位での保険契約の自動実行
ESG対応のCO2排出トラッキング
国際物流ネットワーク上での支払い自動化
参考リンク
ZWEICHAIN
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie
TIE 一覧
https://reitjapan.com/tie/
Zweichainの各AIトークンは、デジタルツインメタバースのユーティリティトークンとして、メタバースと共に実世界の産業を支える新しい経済基盤を提供します。
Zweichain
Zweichain Announces "SHIP Token" for Logistics and Shipping Industry
Date: May 1, 2025 Location: Tokyo, Japan
The patent-protected blockchain ecosystem "Zweichain (ツヴァイチェーン)" officially releases the "SHIP (シップ)" token to enhance transparency and efficiency in logistics and shipping. The SHIP token enables real-time tracking of cargo transport, smart authentication for port clearance, automatic execution of container-based insurance contracts, ESG-compliant CO2 emissions tracking, and automated payment processing on international logistics networks.
Token name: SHIP
Ticker symbol: ＄SHIP
Industry category: Logistics & Shipping
Base token: Zweicoin (＄ZWC)
Main Features:
Real-time tracking of cargo transport Smart authentication for port clearance Automatic execution of container-based insurance contracts ESG-compliant CO2 emissions tracking Automated payment processing on international logistics networks
SHIP is one of several industry-specific tokens within the Zweichain ecosystem, alongside LegalToken (Legal), Medical (Healthcare), Studio (Real Estate), and Namazu (Earthquake Disaster Prevention).
SHIP can be forged (converted) from Zweicoin (＄ZWC) via wallet.zweicoin.com.
Reference Links
ZWEICHAIN:
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie
TIE Token Index:
https://reitjapan.com/tie/
Zweichain’s AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.