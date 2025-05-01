Zweichain、物流・海運業向け「SHIPトークン」を発表
Zweichain、物流・海運業向け「SHIPトークン」を発表
日付： 2025年5月1日
場所： 東京都・日本


特許取得済みのブロックチェーンエコシステム「Zweichain（ツヴァイチェーン）」は、貨物追跡、保険、港湾証明など海運・物流における透明性と効率性を高める「SHIP（シップ）」トークンを正式に発行します。




SHIP token on ZWEICHAIN


トークン名： SHIP
ティッカーシンボル： ＄SHIP
業種カテゴリ： 海運・物流
基軸トークン： Zweicoin（＄ZWC）





主な機能：


貨物輸送のリアルタイム追跡


港湾通関のスマート認証


コンテナ単位での保険契約の自動実行


ESG対応のCO2排出トラッキング


国際物流ネットワーク上での支払い自動化




参考リンク


ZWEICHAIN
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie



TIE 一覧
https://reitjapan.com/tie/



Zweichainの各AIトークンは、デジタルツインメタバースのユーティリティトークンとして、メタバースと共に実世界の産業を支える新しい経済基盤を提供します。



Zweichain



Zweichain Announces "SHIP Token" for Logistics and Shipping Industry


Date: May 1, 2025 Location: Tokyo, Japan



The patent-protected blockchain ecosystem "Zweichain (ツヴァイチェーン)" officially releases the "SHIP (シップ)" token to enhance transparency and efficiency in logistics and shipping. The SHIP token enables real-time tracking of cargo transport, smart authentication for port clearance, automatic execution of container-based insurance contracts, ESG-compliant CO2 emissions tracking, and automated payment processing on international logistics networks.



Token name: SHIP


Ticker symbol: ＄SHIP


Industry category: Logistics & Shipping


Base token: Zweicoin (＄ZWC)




Main Features:


Real-time tracking of cargo transport Smart authentication for port clearance Automatic execution of container-based insurance contracts ESG-compliant CO2 emissions tracking Automated payment processing on international logistics networks



SHIP is one of several industry-specific tokens within the Zweichain ecosystem, alongside LegalToken (Legal), Medical (Healthcare), Studio (Real Estate), and Namazu (Earthquake Disaster Prevention).
SHIP can be forged (converted) from Zweicoin (＄ZWC) via wallet.zweicoin.com.


Reference Links



ZWEICHAIN:
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie


TIE Token Index:
https://reitjapan.com/tie/



Zweichain’s AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.