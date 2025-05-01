株式会社ZWEISPACE JAPAN

Zweichain、物流・海運業向け「SHIPトークン」を発表

日付： 2025年5月1日

場所： 東京都・日本

特許取得済みのブロックチェーンエコシステム「Zweichain（ツヴァイチェーン）」は、貨物追跡、保険、港湾証明など海運・物流における透明性と効率性を高める「SHIP（シップ）」トークンを正式に発行します。

SHIP token on ZWEICHAIN

トークン名： SHIP

ティッカーシンボル： ＄SHIP

業種カテゴリ： 海運・物流

基軸トークン： Zweicoin（＄ZWC）

主な機能：

貨物輸送のリアルタイム追跡

港湾通関のスマート認証

コンテナ単位での保険契約の自動実行

ESG対応のCO2排出トラッキング

国際物流ネットワーク上での支払い自動化



参考リンク

ZWEICHAIN

https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie

TIE 一覧

https://reitjapan.com/tie/

Zweichainの各AIトークンは、デジタルツインメタバースのユーティリティトークンとして、メタバースと共に実世界の産業を支える新しい経済基盤を提供します。

Zweichain

Zweichain Announces "SHIP Token" for Logistics and Shipping Industry

Date: May 1, 2025 Location: Tokyo, Japan

The patent-protected blockchain ecosystem "Zweichain (ツヴァイチェーン)" officially releases the "SHIP (シップ)" token to enhance transparency and efficiency in logistics and shipping. The SHIP token enables real-time tracking of cargo transport, smart authentication for port clearance, automatic execution of container-based insurance contracts, ESG-compliant CO2 emissions tracking, and automated payment processing on international logistics networks.

Token name: SHIP

Ticker symbol: ＄SHIP

Industry category: Logistics & Shipping

Base token: Zweicoin (＄ZWC)

Main Features:

Real-time tracking of cargo transport Smart authentication for port clearance Automatic execution of container-based insurance contracts ESG-compliant CO2 emissions tracking Automated payment processing on international logistics networks

SHIP is one of several industry-specific tokens within the Zweichain ecosystem, alongside LegalToken (Legal), Medical (Healthcare), Studio (Real Estate), and Namazu (Earthquake Disaster Prevention).

SHIP can be forged (converted) from Zweicoin (＄ZWC) via wallet.zweicoin.com.

Reference Links

ZWEICHAIN:

https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie

TIE Token Index:

https://reitjapan.com/tie/

Zweichain’s AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.