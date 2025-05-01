Zweichain、高級品の真贋証明と流通透明化を実現する「LUXトークン」を発表
Zweichain、高級品の真贋証明と流通透明化を実現する「LUXトークン」を発表
日付： 2025年5月1日
場所： 東京都・日本
特許取得済みのブロックチェーンエコシステム「Zweichain（ツヴァイチェーン）」は、高級ブランド品・美術品・時計・ジュエリーなどの真正性と流通履歴を記録する「LUX（ラックス）」トークンを正式に発表します。
LUX token on ZWEICHAIN
トークン名： LUX
ティッカーシンボル： ＄LUX
業種カテゴリ： 高級品・アート・ブランド品
基軸トークン： Zweicoin（＄ZWC）
主な機能：
ブランド品の真贋証明書のNFT化
二次流通市場での真正性保証
高級時計・ジュエリーの所有履歴記録
美術品の出展・販売履歴トラッキング
相続・保険対応の資産台帳としての活用
エコシステム内の位置づけ：
LUXは、LegalToken（法務）、Medical（医療）、Studio（不動産）、Namazu（地震対策）などと並ぶZweichainの産業別トークンの一つです。Zweicoin（＄ZWC）からのフォージはwallet.zweicoin.comで可能です。
参考リンク
ZWEICHAIN
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie
TIE 一覧
https://reitjapan.com/tie/
Zweichainの各AIトークンは、デジタルツインメタバースのユーティリティトークンとして、メタバースと共に実世界の産業を支える新しい経済基盤を提供します。
Zweichain
Zweichain Announces "LUX Token" for Luxury Goods and Art Verification
Date: May 1, 2025
Location: Tokyo, Japan
The patent-protected blockchain ecosystem "Zweichain (ツヴァイチェーン)" officially releases the "LUX (ラックス)" token to verify the authenticity of luxury goods, art, watches, jewelry, and other high-end products. The LUX token enables:
- NFTization of brand product certificates
- Authenticity guarantees for secondary market transactions
- Recording of ownership history for high-end timepieces and jewelry
- Tracking of exhibition and sales histories for artworks
- Utilization as an asset ledger for inheritance and insurance purposes
Token Information:
Token name: LUX
Ticker symbol: ＄LUX
Industry category: Luxury Goods & Art
Base token: Zweicoin (＄ZWC)
Let me know if you'd like to make any changes!
Ecosystem
LUX is one of several industry-specific tokens within the Zweichain ecosystem, alongside LegalToken (Legal), Medical (Healthcare), Studio (Real Estate), and Namazu (Earthquake Disaster Prevention).
LUX can be forged (converted) from Zweicoin (＄ZWC) via wallet.zweicoin.com.
Reference Links
ZWEICHAIN:
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie
TIE Token Index:
https://reitjapan.com/tie/
Zweichain’s AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.