Zweichain、高級品の真贋証明と流通透明化を実現する「LUXトークン」を発表
株式会社ZWEISPACE JAPAN

日付： 2025年5月1日
場所： 東京都・日本


特許取得済みのブロックチェーンエコシステム「Zweichain（ツヴァイチェーン）」は、高級ブランド品・美術品・時計・ジュエリーなどの真正性と流通履歴を記録する「LUX（ラックス）」トークンを正式に発表します。




LUX token on ZWEICHAIN


トークン名： LUX
ティッカーシンボル： ＄LUX
業種カテゴリ： 高級品・アート・ブランド品
基軸トークン： Zweicoin（＄ZWC）





主な機能：


ブランド品の真贋証明書のNFT化


二次流通市場での真正性保証


高級時計・ジュエリーの所有履歴記録


美術品の出展・販売履歴トラッキング


相続・保険対応の資産台帳としての活用



エコシステム内の位置づけ：
LUXは、LegalToken（法務）、Medical（医療）、Studio（不動産）、Namazu（地震対策）などと並ぶZweichainの産業別トークンの一つです。Zweicoin（＄ZWC）からのフォージはwallet.zweicoin.comで可能です。



参考リンク


ZWEICHAIN
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie




TIE 一覧
https://reitjapan.com/tie/



Zweichainの各AIトークンは、デジタルツインメタバースのユーティリティトークンとして、メタバースと共に実世界の産業を支える新しい経済基盤を提供します。



Zweichain


Zweichain Announces "LUX Token" for Luxury Goods and Art Verification


Date: May 1, 2025


Location: Tokyo, Japan


The patent-protected blockchain ecosystem "Zweichain (ツヴァイチェーン)" officially releases the "LUX (ラックス)" token to verify the authenticity of luxury goods, art, watches, jewelry, and other high-end products. The LUX token enables:


- NFTization of brand product certificates
- Authenticity guarantees for secondary market transactions
- Recording of ownership history for high-end timepieces and jewelry
- Tracking of exhibition and sales histories for artworks
- Utilization as an asset ledger for inheritance and insurance purposes

Token Information:


Token name: LUX


Ticker symbol: ＄LUX


Industry category: Luxury Goods & Art


Base token: Zweicoin (＄ZWC)


Ecosystem


LUX is one of several industry-specific tokens within the Zweichain ecosystem, alongside LegalToken (Legal), Medical (Healthcare), Studio (Real Estate), and Namazu (Earthquake Disaster Prevention).
LUX can be forged (converted) from Zweicoin (＄ZWC) via wallet.zweicoin.com.


Reference Links



ZWEICHAIN:
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie


TIE Token Index:
https://reitjapan.com/tie/



Zweichain’s AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.