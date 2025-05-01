株式会社ZWEISPACE JAPAN

Zweichain、高級品の真贋証明と流通透明化を実現する「LUXトークン」を発表

日付： 2025年5月1日

場所： 東京都・日本

特許取得済みのブロックチェーンエコシステム「Zweichain（ツヴァイチェーン）」は、高級ブランド品・美術品・時計・ジュエリーなどの真正性と流通履歴を記録する「LUX（ラックス）」トークンを正式に発表します。

LUX token on ZWEICHAIN

トークン名： LUX

ティッカーシンボル： ＄LUX

業種カテゴリ： 高級品・アート・ブランド品

基軸トークン： Zweicoin（＄ZWC）

主な機能：

ブランド品の真贋証明書のNFT化

二次流通市場での真正性保証

高級時計・ジュエリーの所有履歴記録

美術品の出展・販売履歴トラッキング

相続・保険対応の資産台帳としての活用

エコシステム内の位置づけ：

LUXは、LegalToken（法務）、Medical（医療）、Studio（不動産）、Namazu（地震対策）などと並ぶZweichainの産業別トークンの一つです。Zweicoin（＄ZWC）からのフォージはwallet.zweicoin.comで可能です。

参考リンク

ZWEICHAIN

https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie

TIE 一覧

https://reitjapan.com/tie/

Zweichainの各AIトークンは、デジタルツインメタバースのユーティリティトークンとして、メタバースと共に実世界の産業を支える新しい経済基盤を提供します。

Zweichain

Zweichain Announces "LUX Token" for Luxury Goods and Art Verification

Date: May 1, 2025

Location: Tokyo, Japan

The patent-protected blockchain ecosystem "Zweichain (ツヴァイチェーン)" officially releases the "LUX (ラックス)" token to verify the authenticity of luxury goods, art, watches, jewelry, and other high-end products. The LUX token enables:

- NFTization of brand product certificates- Authenticity guarantees for secondary market transactions- Recording of ownership history for high-end timepieces and jewelry- Tracking of exhibition and sales histories for artworks- Utilization as an asset ledger for inheritance and insurance purposes

Token Information:

Token name: LUX

Ticker symbol: ＄LUX

Industry category: Luxury Goods & Art

Base token: Zweicoin (＄ZWC)

Let me know if you'd like to make any changes!

Ecosystem

LUX is one of several industry-specific tokens within the Zweichain ecosystem, alongside LegalToken (Legal), Medical (Healthcare), Studio (Real Estate), and Namazu (Earthquake Disaster Prevention).

LUX can be forged (converted) from Zweicoin (＄ZWC) via wallet.zweicoin.com.

Reference Links

ZWEICHAIN:

https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie

TIE Token Index:

https://reitjapan.com/tie/

Zweichain’s AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.