株式会社ZWEISPACE JAPAN

Zweichain、鉱業・天然資源分野を可視化する「MINRトークン」を発表

日付： 2025年5月1日

場所： 東京都・日本

特許取得済みのブロックチェーンエコシステム「Zweichain（ツヴァイチェーン）」は、鉱物資源の採掘、鉱山権の記録、コンフリクトフリー認証などをブロックチェーン上で可能にする産業別トークン「MINR（マイナー）」の発行を正式に発表します。

MINR token on ZWEICHAIN

トークン名： AGRI

ティッカーシンボル： ＄AGRI

業種カテゴリ： 農業・林業

基軸トークン： Zweicoin（＄ZWC）

主な機能：

鉱区所有権の台帳記録

紛争鉱物の排除認証

採掘ロイヤルティのスマートコントラクト化

レアアースのサプライチェーン追跡

ESG準拠の採掘記録

エコシステム内の位置づけ：

MINRは、LegalToken（法務）、Medical（医療）、Studio（不動産）、Namazu（地震対策）などと並ぶZweichainの産業別トークンの一つです。Zweicoin（＄ZWC）からのフォージはwallet.zweicoin.comで可能です。



参考リンク

ZWEICHAIN

https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie

TIE 一覧

https://reitjapan.com/tie/

Zweichainの各AIトークンは、デジタルツインメタバースのユーティリティトークンとして、メタバースと共に実世界の産業を支える新しい経済基盤を提供します。

Zweichain

Zweichain Announces "MINR Token" to Visualize Mining and Natural Resources

Date: May 1, 2025 Location: Tokyo, Japan

Zweichain (ツヴァイチェーン), a blockchain ecosystem with patents obtained, officially announces the issuance of an industry-specific token called MINR (マイナー) for mining and natural resources. This token enables recording of mineral rights, conflict-free certification, smart contract-based royalty payments, rare earth supply chain tracking, and ESG-compliant excavation records on the blockchain.

Token Information:

Token name: MINR

Ticker symbol: ＄MINR

Industry category: Agriculture & Forestry

Base token: Zweicoin (＄ZWC)

Main Features:

Record of mineral rights ownership Conflict-free certification for minerals Smart contract-based royalty payments for mining Rare earth supply chain tracking ESG-compliant excavation records

Position within the ecosystem: MINR is one of the industry-specific tokens on Zweichain, alongside LegalToken (法務), Medical (医療), Studio (不動産), and Namazu (地震対策). The token can be forged from Zweicoin (＄ZWC) at wallet.zweicoin.com.

Reference Links:

ZWEICHAIN:

https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie

TIE Token Index:

https://reitjapan.com/tie/

Zweichain’s AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.