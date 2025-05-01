Zweichain、鉱業・天然資源分野を可視化する「MINRトークン」を発表
Zweichain、鉱業・天然資源分野を可視化する「MINRトークン」を発表
日付： 2025年5月1日
場所： 東京都・日本


特許取得済みのブロックチェーンエコシステム「Zweichain（ツヴァイチェーン）」は、鉱物資源の採掘、鉱山権の記録、コンフリクトフリー認証などをブロックチェーン上で可能にする産業別トークン「MINR（マイナー）」の発行を正式に発表します。



MINR token on ZWEICHAIN


トークン名： AGRI
ティッカーシンボル： ＄AGRI
業種カテゴリ： 農業・林業
基軸トークン： Zweicoin（＄ZWC）





主な機能：


鉱区所有権の台帳記録


紛争鉱物の排除認証


採掘ロイヤルティのスマートコントラクト化


レアアースのサプライチェーン追跡


ESG準拠の採掘記録



エコシステム内の位置づけ：
MINRは、LegalToken（法務）、Medical（医療）、Studio（不動産）、Namazu（地震対策）などと並ぶZweichainの産業別トークンの一つです。Zweicoin（＄ZWC）からのフォージはwallet.zweicoin.comで可能です。



参考リンク


ZWEICHAIN
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie



TIE 一覧
https://reitjapan.com/tie/



Zweichainの各AIトークンは、デジタルツインメタバースのユーティリティトークンとして、メタバースと共に実世界の産業を支える新しい経済基盤を提供します。



Zweichain Announces "MINR Token" to Visualize Mining and Natural Resources


Date: May 1, 2025 Location: Tokyo, Japan


Zweichain (ツヴァイチェーン), a blockchain ecosystem with patents obtained, officially announces the issuance of an industry-specific token called MINR (マイナー) for mining and natural resources. This token enables recording of mineral rights, conflict-free certification, smart contract-based royalty payments, rare earth supply chain tracking, and ESG-compliant excavation records on the blockchain.



Token Information:


Token name: MINR


Ticker symbol: ＄MINR


Industry category: Agriculture & Forestry


Base token: Zweicoin (＄ZWC)



Main Features:


Record of mineral rights ownership Conflict-free certification for minerals Smart contract-based royalty payments for mining Rare earth supply chain tracking ESG-compliant excavation records


Position within the ecosystem: MINR is one of the industry-specific tokens on Zweichain, alongside LegalToken (法務), Medical (医療), Studio (不動産), and Namazu (地震対策). The token can be forged from Zweicoin (＄ZWC) at wallet.zweicoin.com.



Reference Links:


ZWEICHAIN:
https://heijo.zweichain.net/tie


TIE Token Index:
https://reitjapan.com/tie/


Zweichain’s AI-powered vertical tokens function as utility tokens for the digital twin metaverse, building a new economic infrastructure that bridges virtual technologies and real-world industries.