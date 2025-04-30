ライフサイエンスインキュベーション協議会海外AIシリーズ第2弾

Willsame株式会社

カナダ ケベック州におけるライフサイエンス分野へのAI応用・研究に関するウェビナーです。

Webinar for the Research and Application of AI in the Life Science Sector in Quebec (Canada)

既に2月には、AI in Healthcareのイベントを英国と連携してすでに開催済みですが、本イベントは、GRiTPartners法律事務所、Willsame株式会社、ﾗｲﾌｻｲｴﾝｽｲﾝｷｭﾍ゛ｰｼｮﾝ協議会のAI in Healthcareの第2弾です。今後も発展する海外のAI分野の活用事例を踏まえたイベントを複数開催していく予定です。

We have already held an AI in Healthcare event in February in collaboration with the UK, and this event is the second AI in Healthcare event organized by GRiTPartners law firm, Willsame Co., Ltd., and the Life Science Incubation Council. We plan to continue holding multiple events based on the use cases of AI in the developing overseas field.

１. 【開催日時 / Timing of the event】

2025年5月27日（火）日本時間午前9：00～10：00 （ケベック時間、5月26日、20：00～21：00）

May 27, 2025 (Tue) JST 9:00 - 10:00 （May 26, 2025 20:00-21：00 Quebec EDT）

２. 【共催 / Co-Hosted by】

ケベック 州政府在日事務所、ケベック州投資公社、ライフサイエンスインキュベーション協議会

Delegation generale du Quebec a Tokyo, Investissement Quebec, Life Science Incubation Council

３. 【ウェビナー使用言語 / Language of the webinar】

英語 / English

４. 【会場 / Event Venue】

オンラインイベント / Online Event

５. 【申込みURL / Registration URL】

https://canadianai.peatix.com/

６. 【全体概要 / Overview of the presenter’s province 】

カナダ・ケベック州は面積約160万平方キロメートル（日本の約5倍）という広大な面積を有し人口は約890万人（2023年推計値）でカナダ全体の人口の2割を占めています。ケベック州の経済はオンタリオ州に次いでカナダ国内では第2の規模であり、かつては鉄鉱石に加え、リチウム、ニッケルなど希少金属など天然資源が豊富な土地として知られ鉱業、航空宇宙産業、木材産業が有名ですが、近年では高度なイノベーション技術（AI、IT・デジタル）に支えられた、クリーンテック、ゲームソフト、ライフサイエンス分野でも強みを発揮し、最近は州内総生産(GSP)の70%を占めるサービス産業と先端技術産業を核とした経済構造に変化しつつあります。

今回はケベック州のライフサイエンス産業の強みをご紹介していただくとともに、同州でのAIのライフサイエンス分野への応用に関する情報のご講演をいただきます。モントリオールでは毎年、カナダ最大のAI関連イベントのALL INが開催されておりカナダのAI研究の中心地でもあります。ケベック州のこれらの分野のご紹介をさせていただき、今後日本との協業の可能性を探っていただくためのウェビナーです。皆様のご参加をお待ちしております。

Province of Quebec (Canada) has the area of 1.6 million sq.KM (5 times of Japan) with the population of 8.9 million (as of 2023), which occupies 20% of Canada’s total population. Size of the economy of Quebec is the 2nd largest in Canada, next to Ontario. Formerly, Quebec was well-known as the place rich in minerals and rare metals, in addition to iron ore, such as lithium and nickel. Mining, aerospace and timber industry are also well-known, however, supported by advanced innovations (AI, ICT and digital sector), clean-tech, video game software and life science sectors are growing strongly. These are advanced industry sector which is the core of the service industry which occupies 70% of the gross state production.

This time, advantage of the life science sector in Quebec will be introduced in the webinar, as well as the information of the application of AI in the life science sector in this province will be provided. City of Montreal is a center of AI research in Canada, which hosts ALL IN event, which is the largest AI event in Canada. Advantage of AI sector in the life science will be introduced in the webinar to promote the collaborative works between Japan and Quebec.

７. 式次第/ Agenda

- ライフサイエンスインキュベーション協議会、吉澤尚ファウンダーよりのご挨拶

Opening Remarks by Mr Nao Yoshizawa, Founder of Life Science Incubation Council

- カナダ ケベック州政府駐日事務所、マリオ・ジラール駐日代表のご挨拶

Welcome Address by Mr. Mario Girard, Delegation General of the Quebec Government Office in Tokyo

- ケベック投資公社、Mr Georges Ged （ライフサイエンス担当）のご講演

Presentation by Mr. Georges Ged - Senior Director, Life Sciences and Health Technologies-Investissement Quebec

ケベック州のライフサイエンス産業エコシステムと投資機会、ならびにALL INイベントのご案内Overview of Quebec's life sciences ecosystem and investment opportunities, and information of ALL IN event.

- Mila (https://mila.Quebec/en(https://mila.Qu%C3%A9bec/en)) よりのご講演

Mr. Frederic Laurin - Senior Director of Partnerships-Mila

AIのライフサイエンス分野への応用に関してのMilaの活動ならびにパートナーシップ

Introduction to Mila’s activities and partnerships from the perspective of AI × Life Sciences.

- ケベック州のライフサイエンス分野でのAI活用を推進する企業からのご講演

Presentations by Two Quebec-Based Companies in the AI × Life Sciences Sector

Presentations from two innovative Quebec-based companies in the life sciences sector, discussing their technologies and initiatives.

‐ MoCA COGNITION

https://mocacognition.com/

MoCA Cognition、またはMontreal Cognitive Assessment（MoCA）は、軽度認知障害（MCI）の早期発見に広く使用されているツールを開発しています。同社はデジタル認知評価に人工知能（AI）とモバイル技術を応用しています。ケベック州のAI研究所であるMilaと提携し、主にアルツハイマー病や認知症の特定に使用されるテストの精度と効率を向上させるためにAIモデルを適用しています。

MoCA Cognition developed the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a widely used tool for the early detection of mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The company utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile technology in its new digital cognitive assessments. In partnership with Mila, Quebec's AI institute, MoCA applies AI models to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of tests used primarily for identifying Alzheimer's Disease and dementia.

- Simmunome Inc.

https://www.simmunome.com/

ケベック州モントリオールに拠点を置くSimmunome Inc.は、マルチオミクスデータを使用して正確かつ包括的な疾患モデルを作成することを専門としています。同社のプラットフォームは、疾患の生物学をシミュレーションすることで薬剤開発のリスクを軽減し、企業が後期段階の失敗に直面する前に薬剤の有効性スコアと安全性プロファイルを決定できるようにします。

Simmunome Inc., based in Montreal , Quebec, specializes in creating accurate and comprehensive in silico disease models using multi-omic data. Their platform helps de-risk drug development by simulating disease biology, allowing companies to determine the efficacy score and safety profile of their drugs before facing late-stage failures.

- ケベック投資公社、Ms. Cynthis Delisle及びケベック州政府古角からの情報セッション

Information session by Ms. Cynthia Delisle- Investissement Quebec and Ms. Emi Kokado- Delegation generale du Quebec a Tokyo

本年度のBIOボストン、バイオジャパンへのケベックからの派遣団に関する情報

Information of QC delegation at BIO Boston and BioJapan this year.

ケベック投資公社の輸出促進プログラムについて / Role of Investissement Quebec in exporting

ケベック州政府在日事務所の役割について / Role of Delegation generale du Quebec a Tokyo

- 質疑応答 / Q&A Session

- 吉澤尚発起人からの閉会のご挨拶/Closing remarks by Mr. Yoshizawa

お問合せ / Inquiries：

ライフサイエンスインキュベーション協議会 グローバルアライアンスディレクター

Global Alliance Director of the Life Science Incubation Council

関 敏久 / Toshi Seki （t.seki@will-same.com）

ﾗｲﾌｻｲｴﾝｽｲﾝｷｭﾍ゛ｰｼｮﾝ協議会の個人会員制度を開始しております。資料の配布や一部アーカイブイベントの開催も会員限定で行ってまいりますのでこちらもご関心ある方はご検討ください。下記QRコードか、ﾗｲﾌｻｲｴﾝｽｲﾝｷｭﾍ゛ｰｼｮﾝ協議会の個人会員制度案内ページをご確認ください。

主催者

ライフサイエンスインキュベーション協議会/Life Science Incubation Coucil