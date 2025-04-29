海洋テックで世界を変える ― 株式会社xerograv.（ゼログラヴ）、アジア最大級のスタートアップ・カンファレンス「SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025」出展決定

株式会社xerograv.

海洋テクノロジースタートアップの株式会社xerograv.（ゼログラヴ）（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役：岩永 智佳）は、2025年5月8日から10日に東京ビッグサイトで行われるアジア最大級のスタートアップ・カンファレンス「SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025」にブース出展いたします。当日は、ウェアラブルデバイスと最新通信技術を活用した位置情報共有機能に加え、バイタルデータを活用したAI解析による新機能のデモを予定しています。

ダイビングツーリズムの拡大と水難事故

美しい海に触れるダイビングツーリズムは、地球環境意識の高まりなどに呼応し、世界市場規模は2023年に41億1,000万米ドル、2029年までのCAGRは10.1%と予測されており*、世界ではますます多くの人がダイビングを楽しむようになってきました。日本の美しい海での体験を求めて、海外からの旅行者も急増しています。一方で、自然を相手にするからこそ、ヒヤッとした経験が多く報告されています。実際に、日本の令和５年度の水難事故での死亡・行方不明率は44.6%、同年の道路交通事故での死亡率0.95%と比較しても非常に高い数字となっています**。

*TechSci Research Diving Tourism Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, Segmented By Type, By Tourist Type, By Age Group, By Region & Competition, 2019-2029F

**警察庁生活安全局生活安全企画課 令和５年における水難の概況等, 内閣府 令和5年度 交通事故の状況及び交通安全施策の現況

海と命をつなぐイノベーション

水難事故のケースは、大きく漂流事故と体調不良に分類されます。xerograv.(ゼログラヴ）は多くの海洋の現場の方々からのヒアリング・実証実験を経て、開発を進めてきました。

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141989/table/7_1_cea6da940695d2ecf3415586023d9788.jpg ]

*無減圧潜水時間とは、減圧停止を必要とせずに、直接水面まで浮上しても減圧症を発症しない範囲で潜水できる時間のことを指します。 ダイブコンピューターやダイブテーブルを用いて計算し、安全なダイビングを行う上で重要な指標となります。

「SusHi Tech Tokyo」とは

「持続可能な都市をハイテクノロジーで実現」するSustainable High-City Tech (=SusHi Tech)。SusHi Tech Tokyoは、最先端のテクノロジー、多彩なアイデアやデジタルノウハウによって、世界共通の都市課題を克服する「持続可能な新しい価値」を生み出す東京発のコンセプトのグローバルカンファレンスです。

【xerograv. (ゼログラヴ)の出展ブース】ブースNo. : B-471

xerograv. (ゼログラヴ)のテクノロジーに関心のある方は、ぜひお立ち寄りください。

【開催概要】

開催日：令和7年(2025年) 5月8日(木)-10日(土)の3日間

主な開催場所：東京ビッグサイト 東展示棟4～6ホール(東京江東区有明3-11-1)

※会場とオンラインのハイブリッド開催

主催者：SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025実行委員会

未来に向けて：海から宇宙へ

「海洋テックで世界を変える」をミッションに掲げる xerograv. (ゼログラヴ)のファウンダー＆CEOの岩永智佳が参加いたします。SusHi Tech TOKYO :https://www.sushi-tech-tokyo.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/top/

xerograv.（ゼログラヴ）は、海と命のつながりをテクノロジーで支えることで、未来の地球社会を創造します。環境・バイタルデータの解析は、海洋安全の枠を超え、将来的には医療分野（MediTech）、保険・金融（FinTech）、さらには宇宙での人類や生命の適応研究（SpaceTech）へと応用できる大きな可能性を持っています。

会社概要

xerograv.公式サイト :https://xerograv.co.jp/

会社名： 株式会社xerograv.（ゼログラヴ）

所在地： 東京都渋谷区千駄ヶ谷3-51-10

代表者： 代表取締役 岩永 智佳

事業内容： 海洋テックを活用した安全支援・バイタルデータ活用サービスの開発・提供

受賞・採択実績：

Global Geek Audition 3位受賞

DIGITAL FRONTIER GRAND PRIX 2024 サービス部門最優秀賞受賞

STATION Ai Catapult 第4期採択

デライト・ベンチャーズ Vチャレテック採択

TIB Fab Makers Challenge 2024 最優秀賞受賞

【本件に関するお問い合わせ先】

株式会社xerograv.（ゼログラヴ）

E-mail: info@xerograv.co.jp

お問い合わせフォーム：https://xerograv.co.jp/contact

Changing the world with marine tech - xerograv. to exhibit at SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025, Asia's largest startup conference

Plans to announce new features to protect the lives of ocean lovers through vital data + AI analysis

Expansion of Diving Tourism and Water Accidents

xerograv.Co.,Ltd, a marine technology startup, will exhibit at SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025, where it plans to demonstrate new functions based on AI analysis using vital data, in addition to location information sharing functions utilizing wearable devices and the latest communication technology.

Diving tourism, which brings people into contact with beautiful oceans, is expected to grow to US＄4.11 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 10.1% through 2029, in response to growing global environmental awareness and other factors*, and more and more people around the world are enjoying diving. The number of international travelers seeking to experience Japan's beautiful seas is also increasing rapidly. On the other hand, because they are dealing with nature, many near-miss experiences have been reported. In fact, the rate of deaths and missing persons in water-related accidents in Japan in FY2023 was 44.6%, which is extremely high compared to the 0.95% death rate in road traffic accidents in the same year**.

*TechSci Research Diving Tourism Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, Segmented By Type, By Tourist Type, By Age Group, By Region & Competition, 2019-2029F

**Life Safety Planning Division, Life Safety Bureau, National Police Agency, Overview of Water Accidents in 2023, Traffic Accidents and Current Status of Traffic Safety Measures, Cabinet Office, Government of Japan, FY2023

Innovations Connecting the Ocean and Life

Cases of water accidents are largely classified into two categories: drifting accidents and physical injuries. xerograv. has been developed through hearings and demonstrations from many people in the marine field.

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141989/table/7_2_8344ba9127714293622018111cce9bc1.jpg ]

*No-decompression dive time refers to the amount of time a diver can dive without the need for a decompression stop and without developing decompression sickness if he or she surfaces directly to the surface. It is calculated using a dive computer or dive table, and is an important indicator for safe diving.

What is SusHi Tech Tokyo?

Sustainable High-City Tech (=SusHi Tech) is a global conference that uses cutting-edge technology, diverse ideas, and digital know-how to create new sustainable values to overcome common urban challenges worldwide. SusHi Tech Tokyo is a global conference concept originating in Tokyo that creates “sustainable new value” to overcome common global urban challenges through cutting-edge technology, diverse ideas and digital know-how.

【xerograv. booth】

Booth No.: B-471

If you are interested in xerograv. technology, please stop by and visit our booth.

【Outline of the event]

Dates: May 8 (Thu.)-10 (Sat.), 2025

Main Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, East Exhibition Hall 4-6 (3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo)

*Hybrid venue and online event

Organizer: SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025 Organizing Committee

Chika Iwanaga, Founder & CEO of xerograv. whose mission is to “change the world with marine tech,” will participate.SusHi Tech TOKYO :https://www.sushi-tech-tokyo.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/top/en/Toward the Future: From Sea to Space

xerograv. creates a future global society by using technology to support the connection between the ocean and life. The analysis of environmental and vital data has great potential to go beyond marine safety and be applied in the future to the medical field (MediTech), insurance and finance (FinTech), and even to research on the adaptation of humans and life in space (SpaceTech).

Company Profile

xerograv. HP :https://xerograv.co.jp/en

Company Name: xerograv.

Location: 3-51-10 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Chika Iwanaga, President and CEO

Business Description: Development and provision of safety support and vital data utilization services using marine tech

Awards and Achievements

Global Geek Audition 3rd place

DIGITAL FRONTIER GRAND PRIX 2024 Grand Prize Winner in service category

STATION Ai Catapult 4th stage adoption

Delight Ventures V Challe Tech adoption

TIB Fab Makers Challenge 2024 Grand Prize Winner

Inquiry

E-mail: info@xerograv.co.jp

Contact form: https://xerograv.co.jp/en/contact