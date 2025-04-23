【春のタヌキ祭り Spring TANNUKI Fes 2025】を５月１１日（日）に開催いたします

【開催概要】


イベント名称：「春のタヌキ祭り Spring TANNUKI Fes 2025」


開催期間：2025年5月11日（日）11:00～17:00


開催場所：東京都立産業貿易センター浜松町館 ５階（東京都港区海岸1-7-1）


会場ホームページ：https://www.sanbo.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/hamamatsucho/


入場料：無料　※任意での入場協力金あり


雨天決行



春のタヌキ祭りは、製品を展示・販売することを通して、作り手や伝え手の皆さんが直接ユーザーとコミュニケーションする場となることを目的としています。またランニングカルチャーやガレージブランドカルチャーの奥深さを表現できる場となればとも思っています。


参加者にはグループランイベントや親子レース、ポッドキャストの公開収録などを挟みながら、製品を見たり、ワークショップに参加したりして、ランニングや製品を軸としたコミュニティの空間を楽しんでもらいたいと思っています。また参加者同士の結びつきも促進できたらと思っています。





＜イベント＞


グループランニング


会場を１２時に出発します。レインボーブリッジ周辺をグループに分かれて走ります。ペースはゆっくりです。会場で荷物を預けていただくことが可能です。着替えはトイレでも可能ですが出来るだけ事前にお願いいたします。事前予約等は必要ありません。直接会場にお越しいただければと思います。



親子レース


年齢無制限の親子二人一組で、４２．１９５メートルのレースとなります。ぜひ心を合わせて完走を目指してください。１５時半にレース開始となります。


事前エントリーをお願いします


Link:　https://moshicom.com/123835/


＊定員に達ししてしまった際は申し訳ありません



ポッドキャスト公開収録（ランニングポッドキャストコネクション）


普段はそれぞれで活動しているポッドキャスターが集まります。３組に分かれてのコラボレーション収録で、いつもとはまた違った味わいのお話が聞けることと思います。参加ポッドキャストは以下の通りです。



関門チャンネル


https://www.instagram.com/kanmon_channel/



今日は走らないでビール


https://www.instagram.com/notruntodaybeer/



さかみち


https://www.instagram.com/podcast_sakamichi/



Chiken on Tuesdays


https://www.instagram.com/chickenontuesdays/



無題のなんちゃらキャスト


https://www.instagram.com/mudaino_nancas/



Young Guns


https://www.instagram.com/youngguns_podcaster/



二―マルハシルコネクト


https://www.instagram.com/20hashiruconnect/




こちらが時間割です





＜出店予定ブランド＞


東京都心にインディペンデントなブランド達が集結します。ランニングブランド、アウトドアブランド、ローカルショップを中心に、グローバルで展開するランニングブランドが加わり、ユニークな製品群を展示・販売いたします。作り手や伝え手達と直接コミュニケーションを取り、より製品について深く知ってもらえる機会となります。









Japanese Independent Brand (Running)



> anyway


https://www.instagram.com/hdk_trailrun/



> BUDO


https://www.instagram.com/budo__official/



> BunkaRunningClub


https://www.instagram.com/bunka_runningclub/



> Pen's Huaraches


https://www.instagram.com/penchan50/



> ranor


https://www.instagram.com/ranor9378/



> RETO


https://www.instagram.com/retorunning_/



> ROOM_HISAE SASAKI


https://www.instagram.com/hisae_illustration/



> Running Radio


https://www.instagram.com/takumi_okada.0219/



> Ruy


https://www.instagram.com/ruy_theskyisthelimit/



> RYOGEN


https://www.instagram.com/ryogen.jp/



> STAMP RUN&CO


https://www.instagram.com/stamprunandco/



> TANNUKI


https://www.instagram.com/tannuki.running/



> 厚木大会購買部


https://www.instagram.com/atsugi_univ.pr/



> 高松山グルグルクラブ


https://www.instagram.com/masastol/




Japanese Independent Brand (Outdoor)



> ACTIBASE


https://www.instagram.com/actibase/



> BAMBOO SHOOTS


https://www.instagram.com/bambooshootswear/



> EYL


https://www.instagram.com/eyl_ike/



> maunawear


https://www.instagram.com/maunawear/



> ripa


https://www.instagram.com/ripa_bags/



> SAVE SHOCK


https://www.instagram.com/saveshock187/



> Sound and River


https://www.instagram.com/sound_and_river/



> UJMT.


https://www.instagram.com/myog0529/



> アソビトギア


https://www.instagram.com/asobitogear/



> 池尻ハイキングクラブ


https://www.instagram.com/ikejiri_hiking/




Japanese Independent Brand (Other)



> halo commodity


https://www.instagram.com/halo_commodity/



> one nova


https://www.instagram.com/onenova_jp/



> OWL MILS


https://www.instagram.com/owlmils/



> rig footwear


https://www.instagram.com/rigfootwear/



> 桜三丁目


https://www.instagram.com/sakurasanchoume/



> ととけん


https://www.instagram.com/totoken_hamacho/




Japanese Local Shop (Runing/ Outdoor/ Food)



> Run boys! Run girls!


https://www.instagram.com/runboysrungirls/



> Mandir


https://www.instagram.com/s.shoukai.mandir/



> NATURAL ANCHORS


https://www.instagram.com/naturalanchors/



> SANKAKU STAND


https://www.instagram.com/sankaku_stand/



> Mi Choripan


https://www.instagram.com/mi_choripan/



> 酒楽酒酒酒


https://www.instagram.com/shura_kosugi/



> DELTA


https://www.instagram.com/delta_kyoto/




Global Brand (Running/Other)



> ALTRA


https://www.instagram.com/altrarunning_japan/



> BROOKS


https://www.instagram.com/brooksrunningjp/



> KARHU


https://www.instagram.com/karhu_jp/



> NNormal


https://www.instagram.com/nnormal_official/



> PROGRESS RUNNING CLUB


https://www.instagram.com/progressrunningclub.jp/



> Naked Running Band


https://www.instagram.com/nakedrunningbandjp/



> Feetures


https://www.instagram.com/feetures.jp/



> Ciele Athletics


https://www.instagram.com/cieleathletics.jp/



> Body Glide


https://www.instagram.com/bodyglide.jp/



> Baqless


https://www.instagram.com/baqless_jp/