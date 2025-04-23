【外国人向けオンライン日本語会話】Native Camp Japanese　50ドル分クーポンプレゼントキャンペーンを開催！

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役社長：谷川国洋）が提供するオンライン日本語会話サービス『Native Camp Japanese』は、このたび、期間限定で、新規入会の会員様を対象にUSD 50分のクーポンをプレゼントするキャンペーンを開催いたします。

Native Camp Japaneseは、いつでもどこでも何度でも日本人講師とのオンライン日本語レッスンが回数無制限で受講できる日本語学習プラットフォームです。

従来の受講回数に応じたレッスン料金体系の日本語学習プラットフォームとは異なり、Native Camp Japaneseは定額制で、24時間365日、予約不要で1日に何度でも受講できるため、そのコストパフォーマンスと利便性の高さで世界中の日本語学習者から支持を得ています。

このたび、期間限定で、新規入会された方にUSD50のクーポンをプレゼントするキャンペーンを実施いたします。そのほかにも、新規入会特典をご用意しております。入会は以下の専用リンクよりお申し込みください。

専用リンク：https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes_50coupon

新規入会特典：

・7日間の無料トライアル

・USD20分のコインをプレゼント

・USD50分の割引クーポンをプレゼント

キャンペーン期間：2025年4月23日（水）～2025年4月30日（水）

※本キャンペーンは、専用リンクから期間中にご入会された方が対象です。

※お支払い通貨がUSD（米ドル）の場合のみ対象となります。台湾ドルでのお支払いは対象外です。

法人向け日本語研修サービスについて

Native Camp Japanese では、法人向け日本語研修サービスを提供しています。

日本語学習者のメリット

何度でも好きなタイミングでレッスンを受講でき、レッスン毎にお好きな講師とお好きな教材を選択していただけます。様々な日本語レベルの方が、自身の目的にあった内容で学習いただけます。

日本語研修ご担当者様のメリット

管理画面上で企業が設定する受講目標に基づいた学習管理や受講目標達成度に応じた自動レッスン受講促進など、社内日本語研修管理を効率よく運用いただけます。従業員の皆さまの日本語力の底上げからビジネスシーンでの日本語利用まで、企業の目的にあわせて効果的に運用いただけます。

法人向け日本語研修サービスについてのお問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs

株式会社ネイティブキャンプについて

ネイティブキャンプはアジアにおいて最も成長しているオンライン英会話会社のひとつです。個人向けサービス、法人向けサービス、教育機関向けサービスとしてオンラインレッスンを手頃な価格で提供しています。世界各地に拠点をおき、アジア地域、ヨーロッパ地域、北米地域でオンライン英会話サービス事業を運営、その規模は急速に拡大し続けています。

2024年よりオンライン日本語会話サービス事業、留学エージェント事業、オンラインアメリカ手話サービス事業も展開しています。

〒150-0041 東京都渋谷区神南1-9-2 大畠ビル

代表取締役： 谷川 国洋

事業内容： オンライン英会話サービス事業 / オンライン日本語会話サービス事業

https://nativecamp.co.jp/

本リリースに関する報道関係のお問い合わせ

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ 広報部

お問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/cs/media

Native Camp Japanese is an online Japanese learning platform that offers unlimited lessons with native Japanese instructors-anytime, anywhere, and as many times as you like.

Unlike traditional platforms that charge based on the number of lessons taken, Native Camp Japanese operates on a flat-rate subscription model. This allows learners to take unlimited lessons 24/7 without the need for reservations. Its outstanding cost performance and convenience have made it a popular choice among Japanese language learners around the world.

We are pleased to launch a limited-time campaign offering a USD 50 discount coupon

to new members who sign up during the campaign period. Additional special benefits are also available for new members.

Special Sign-Up Link

New Member Benefits:

・7-day free trial

・USD 20 worth of coins for lesson reservations

・USD 50 discount coupon for your subscription

Campaign Period: Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Please note:

・This campaign is only valid for those who sign up during the campaign period via the dedicated link.

・Only members who make payments in USD are eligible. Payments made in TWD (Taiwan Dollar) are not eligible.

About Our Corporate Japanese Language Training Service

Native Camp Japanese offers a dedicated Japanese language training service for corporate clients.

Benefits for Japanese Language Learners

Learners can take lessons anytime, as often as they like, selecting their preferred instructors and lesson materials for each session. This flexible structure accommodates learners of various proficiency levels, allowing them to study content tailored to their specific goals.

Benefits for Corporate Training Coordinators

Our platform offers a management interface that allows companies to set learning goals, track progress, and automatically encourage lesson participation based on achievement status. From raising the overall Japanese proficiency of employees to preparing them for business-level communication, our service can be effectively utilized in line with your company’s specific training objectives.

For inquiries about our corporate Japanese language training service: https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs

About Native Camp Inc.

Native Camp is one of the fastest-growing online English conversation platforms in Asia. We offer affordable online lessons for individuals, corporations, and educational institutions.

With operational bases around the world, we continue to expand rapidly across Asia, Europe, and North America. In addition to English conversation services, we launched new businesses in 2024 including online Japanese conversation services, study abroad agency services, and online American Sign Language (ASL) lessons.

Company Information:

Native Camp Inc. https://nativecamp.co.jp/

For Media Inquiries Regarding This Release

Native Camp Inc. - Public Relations Department Contact: https://nativecamp.net/cs/media