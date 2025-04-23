¿¶Æ°¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¤¿ÃÏ²¼Ãµºº¤ò¹Ô¤¦¥¦¥§ー¥Ö¥ì¥Ã¥È¡¢ÅìµþÅÔ¸½¾ìÂÐÏÃ·¿¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×¶¨Æ¯¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¿·µ¬»ö¶ÈÊ¬Ìî³«Âó¼Ô¤ËÇ§Äê

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥¦¥§ー¥Ö¥ì¥Ã¥È

*English follows Japanese

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥¦¥§ー¥Ö¥ì¥Ã¥È¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔÊ¸µþ¶è¸å³Ú2-3-21 ½»Í§ÉÔÆ°»ºÈÓÅÄ¶¶¥Ó¥ë 3F Room 6¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡§´äËÜ Í§¹¬¡¢°Ê²¼¡ÖÅö¼Ò¡×¡Ë¤¬Äó¶¡¤¹¤ë¡¢Ä¶¾®·¿¿¶¸»ÁõÃÖ¡ÖPASS¡×¤òÍÑ¤¤¤¿ÃÏ²¼ÀõÉôËäÀßÊªÃµºº¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤¬¡¢ÅìµþÅÔ¤Î¸½¾ìÂÐÏÃ·¿¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×¶¨Æ¯¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤ÎÀ®²Ì¤Ë¤è¤ê¡Ö¿·»ö¶ÈÊ¬Ìî³«Âó¼Ô¡×¤ËÇ§Äê¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£ËÜÇ§Äê¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢Ç§Äê´ü´ÖÃæ¡¢ÅìµþÅÔ¤Îµ¡´Ø¤Ï¶¥ÁèÆþ»¥¤Ë¤è¤é¤Ê¤¤¿ï°Õ·ÀÌó¤ÇÅö¼Ò¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤ò³èÍÑ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£º£¸å¤âÃÏ²¼Ãµººµ»½Ñ¤ò²þÎÉ¤·¡¢ÅìµþÅÔ¤ò¤Ï¤¸¤á¤È¤·¤¿ÍÍ¡¹¤Ê¸½¾ì¤Ë¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÃÏ²¼ËäÀß´É¤Î¿äÄêÎã¡ÊÅìµþÅÔ ¸½¾ìÂÐÏÃ·¿¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×¶¨Æ¯¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Ë¤è¤ë¡Ë

¢£ÅìµþÅÔ¸½¾ìÂÐÏÃ·¿¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×¶¨Æ¯¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Ç¤Î¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¡Ö¸½¾ìÂÐÏÃ·¿¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×¶¨Æ¯¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¡×¤Ï¡¢ÅìµþÅÔÄ£¤ÎÅÔÀ¯¸½¾ì¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë²ÝÂê¤ËÂÐ¤·¡¢Í¥¤ì¤¿¥¹¥­¥ë¤äµ»½Ñ¤òÍ­¤¹¤ë¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×¤È¤ÎÂÐÏÃ¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¶¦¤Ë²ò·è¤ò¿Þ¤ë¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Ç¤¹¡£Åö¼Ò¤Ï2024Ç¯ÅÙ¤ËËÜ¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤ËºÎÂò¤µ¤ì¡¢ÅìµþÅÔ¿åÆ»¶É¤È¤È¤â¤Ë¡¢¶¨Æ¯¥Æー¥Þ¡ÖÀß·×ÃÊ³¬¤Ç³Æ´ë¶È¤ÎÃÏ²¼ËäÀßÊª¤Î°ÌÃÖ¤ò·¡ºï¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ê¤¯ÇÄ°®¤Ç¤­¤ë¼êË¡¤òÆ³Æþ¤·¤Æ¡¢¹©»ö¤ò±ß³ê¤Ë¿Ê¤á¤¿¤¤¡ª¡×¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

Æ»Ï©¤Î²¼¤Ë¤Ï¡¢ÅÅµ¤¡¢¥¬¥¹¡¢ÅÅÏÃ¡¢¿åÆ»¡¢²¼¿åÆ»¤Ê¤É¤Î´ÉÏ©¤ä¥±ー¥Ö¥ë¤¬Ê£»¨¤ËËäÀß¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¹©»ö¤ÎÃÙ±ä¤äÀß·×ÊÑ¹¹¤òËÉ¤°¤¿¤á¤Ë¤Ï¤³¤ì¤é¤ÎËäÀßÊª¤ò»öÁ°¤ËÇÄ°®¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬½ÅÍ×¤Ç¤¹¡£¤·¤«¤·¡¢½¾Íè¤ÎÃµººÊýË¡¤Ç¤Ï¡¢ÃÏ²¼¿¼Éô¤ÎËäÀßÊª¤Î°ÌÃÖÆÃÄê¤¬º¤Æñ¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢·¡ºïºî¶È¤ò¹Ô¤¦¤Þ¤ÇÀµ³Î¤Ê°ÌÃÖ¤¬Ê¬¤«¤é¤Ê¤¤¤³¤È¤¬Â¿¤¯¡¢¹©´ü¤Î±äÄ¹¤ä»ö¸Î¤Î¸¶°ø¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¤½¤³¤Ç¡¢Åö¼Ò¤ÏÄ¶¾®·¿¿Ì¸»ÁõÃÖ¡ÖPASS¡×¤ò¿¶¸»¤È¤·¤ÆÍÑ¤¤¡¢ÃÏ²¼¤òÅÁ¤ï¤Ã¤¿¿¶Æ°¤ò²òÀÏ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢ÃÏ²¼4m¤Þ¤Ç¤ÎËäÀßÊª¤Î°ÌÃÖ¤òÆÃÄê¤¹¤ë¼êË¡¤ò³«È¯¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£Åö¼ÒÆÈ¼«¤Î²òÀÏ¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢ËäÀß¤µ¤ì¤¿¿åÆ»´É¤ÎÂç¤Þ¤«¤Ê°ÌÃÖ¤ò¡¢³°¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤Ê¤¯¿äÄê¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¼Â¾Ú¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¢£ÅìµþÅÔ¿·µ¬»ö¶È³«Âó¼ÔÇ§Äê¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

ËÜÇ§ÄêÀ©ÅÙ¤Ï¡¢¸½¾ìÂÐÏÃ·¿¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×¶¨Æ¯¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤ËºÎÂò¤µ¤ì¡¢ÅÔÀ¯¸½¾ìÅù¤Ç¤Î¼Â¾Ú¼Â¸³

¤Î·ë²Ì¡¢ÅÔÀ¯²ÝÂê¤Î²ò·è¤Ë»ñ¤¹¤ë¤ÈÇ§¤á¤é¤ì¤¿´ë¶È¤ËÂÐ¤·¤Æ¡¢¡Ö¿·¾¦ÉÊÅù¤ÎÀ¸»º¡¦Äó¶¡¤Ë¤è¤ê¿·¤¿¤Ê»ö¶ÈÊ¬Ìî¤Î³«Âó¤ò¿Þ¤ë¼Ô¡Ê¿·»ö¶ÈÊ¬Ìî³«Âó¼Ô¡Ë¡×¤òÇ§Äê¤¹¤ë¤â¤Î¤Ç¤¹¡£

¶¨Æ¯¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤ÎÀ®²Ì¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¡¢Åö¼Ò¤¬Äó¶¡¤¹¤ë¡ÖÄ¶¾®·¿¿¶¸»PASS¤òÍÑ¤¤¤¿¸º¿ê²òÀÏ¤Ë¤è¤ëÃÏ²¼ÀõÉôËäÀßÊªÃµºº¡×¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ï¡¢ÅÔÀ¯²ÝÂê¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ëÍ­ÍÑÀ­¤òÇ§¤á¤é¤ì¡¢2025Ç¯3·î28ÆüÉÕ¤ÇËÜÇ§Äê¤ò¼èÆÀ¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£ËÜÇ§Äê¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢2028Ç¯3·î¤Þ¤Ç¤ÎÇ§Äê´ü´ÖÃæ¡¢ÅìµþÅÔ¤Îµ¡´Ø¤Ï¶¥ÁèÆþ»¥¤Ë¤è¤é¤Ê¤¤¿ï°Õ·ÀÌó¤ÇÅö¼Ò¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤ò¹ØÆþ¡¦»ÈÍÑ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£º£¸å¤ÎÅ¸Ë¾

ËÜµ»½Ñ¤Ï¡¢ÍÍ¡¹¤ÊÊ¬Ìî¤Ç¤Î±þÍÑ¤¬´üÂÔ¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£º£¸å¤Ï¤µ¤é¤Ëµ»½Ñ³«È¯¤ò¿Ê¤á¡¢ËÜµ»½Ñ¤ÎÅ¬ÍÑÈÏ°Ï¤ò¤µ¤é¤Ë¹­¤²¤Æ¤¤¤¯¤³¤È¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

- ÃÏ²¼ËäÀßÊª¤Î¸¡½Ð- ÃÏ²¼¤Î¥â¥Ë¥¿¥ê¥ó¥°- Æð¼åÃÏÈ×¤ª¤è¤ÓÃÏ²¼¶õÆ¶¤Î¸¡½Ð

¢£Åö¼Ò¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥¦¥§ー¥Ö¥ì¥Ã¥È¤Ï2022Ç¯¤ËÁÏ¶È¤·¤¿ÅìµþÂç³ØÈ¯¤Î¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×´ë¶È¤Ç¤¹¡£

ÅìµþÂç³Ø¤ÎÄÔ¸¦µæ¼¼¤Ç³«È¯¤µ¤ì¤¿¿¶Æ°·×Â¬µ»½Ñ¤òÍÑ¤¤¤Æ¡¢Æó»À²½ÃºÁÇ¤ÎÃÏÃæÃùÎ±¤äÃÏÈ×¤Î´Æ»ë¡¢»ñ¸»³«È¯¡¢ÃÏÇ®È¯ÅÅ¤Ê¤É¡¢¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤ÊÊ¬Ìî¤Î²ÝÂê²ò·è¤Ë¹×¸¥¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¸ø¼°¥¦¥§¥Ö¥µ¥¤¥È: https://wvl.co.jp/

¥¦¥§ー¥Ö¥ì¥Ã¥È¤Î»ö¶È¤ÎÁ´ÂÎÁü

Wavelet Inc. (Head Office: 2-3-21 Kōraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Sumitomo-Fudosan Iidabashi Building 3F Room 6, CEO: Tomoyuki Iwamoto) has been officially recognized as a ¡ÈNew Business Pioneer¡É by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. This recognition stems from the results of the city¡Çs "On-site Interactive Startup Collaborative Project". During this project, Wavelet demonstrated a subsurface object detection service using a portable seismic source device, ¡ÈPASS.¡É With this recognition, Tokyo government agencies may adopt Wavelet¡Çs service through discretionary contracts without competitive bidding during the certification period. Wavelet plans to continuously refine its subsurface exploration technologies and expand service delivery to various sites.

Example of detected pipeline (From Tokyo Metropolitan Government On-site Interactive Startup Collaborative Project)

¢£About the "On-site Interactive Startup Collaborative Project"

This project is a initiative by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government which aims to solve on-site administrative issues through collaborative dialogue with startups possessing advanced skills and technologies. In fiscal year 2024, Wavelet Inc. was selected for this project and worked together with the Tokyo Metropolitan Waterworks Bureau under the collaborative theme: ¡ÈWe want to introduce a method that allows us to identify the location of underground utilities during the design stage without excavation, in order to facilitate smooth construction!¡É

Beneath urban roads lies a complex network of infrastructure such as electricity, gas, telephone, water, and sewage lines. Understanding the layout of these underground utilities in advance is essential to prevent delays and design changes during construction. However, traditional detection methods often struggle to pinpoint the exact positions of utilities, particularly those located deeper underground, until excavation begins. This has frequently led to extended construction periods and accidents.

In response, Wavelet has developed a method that utilizes portable seismic source device, ¡ÈPASS,¡É to emit vibrations, which are then analyzed to detect subsurface features. This approach enables the identification of utilities buried up to 4 meters below ground. Through the analysis, the approximate position of a buried water pipe was estimated.

¢£About the ¡ÈNew Business Pioneer¡É Certification

This certification is awarded to companies that have been selected for the "On-site Interactive Startup Collaborative Project" and have conducted successful demonstration experiments in actual governmental settings.

As a result of the collaboration project, Wavelet¡Çs service-subsurface utility detection using seismic analysis with the portable seismic source device, "PASS"-was recognized for its effectiveness in addressing public sector challenges. The service received official certification on March 28, 2025. With this certification, Tokyo Metropolitan Government agencies can purchase and utilize Wavelet¡Çs service through discretionary contracts, without competitive bidding, during the certification period through March 2028.

¢£Future prospects

This technology has the potential for application in various fields. Moving forward, we aim to expand its scope of application, including:

Detection of underground utilities

Subsurface monitoring

Detection of soft ground and underground cavities

¢£About Wavelet Inc.

Wavelet Inc. is a startup company founded in 2022, based on research from the University of Tokyo. Utilizing seismic measurement technology developed in Professor Tsuji's laboratory at the University of Tokyo, the company contributes to solving challenges in various fields, including CO2 underground storage, underground monitoring, resource development, and geothermal power generation.

Official website: https://wvl.co.jp/en/

Overview of Wavelet's business domain

