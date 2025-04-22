ライフタイムベンチャーズ、OIST発クライメートテックSylcastに出資

ライフタイムベンチャーズ

ライフタイムベンチャーズ（本社：神奈川県横浜市、沖縄オフィス：沖縄県恩納村、代表パートナー：木村 亮介、國井 紅秋）は、沖縄科学技術大学院大学（所在地：沖縄県恩納村、学長：Karin Markides 、以下OIST）と連携した「OIST-Lifetime Ventures Fund」を通じて、自社開発の樹木モニタリング・予測・管理プラットフォームの開発を手がけるSylcast（本社：フランス・フォンテーヌブロー、CEO：Julie-Anne Lucchetti）へ出資を行いました。

■Sylcastについて

Sylcastは、沖縄科学技術大学院大学（OIST）の研究成果をもとに設立されたスピンアウトスタートアップです。非侵襲型センサーと独自のデータ解析技術を用い、樹木の「脈動」から水分ストレスや成長状態、環境応答をリアルタイムで可視化することで、都市緑化、農業、林業など多様な領域におけるグリーンアセットの持続可能な管理を支援しています。

今後は、個別樹木の成長やストレス状態を数値化・比較可能にする「パフォーマンスベンチマーク機能」や、物理モデルに基づく長期予測機能の開発を進めるとともに、モジュラー型センサーに新たな環境センシング機能を追加し、製品の拡張性・実用性を高めてまいります。

■資金調達の背景と目的

本資金調達により、以下の取り組みを推進してまいります：

- 樹木の生理データに基づく長期的な健全性予測モデルの開発- グリーンアセットに対する科学的なベンチマーク評価ツールの構築- 環境センサーのモジュール拡張によるプロダクトの汎用性向上

これらの取り組みを通じて、Sylcastは樹木モニタリングの新たな標準となるべく、プロダクト開発と事業展開を加速してまいります。

■代表コメント

Sylcast CEO｜Julie-Anne Lucchetti（ジュリー＝アン・ルケッティ）

「今回の資金調達は、私たちの技術を社会実装へと一歩進めるための重要なマイルストーンです。樹木から得られるリアルタイムデータを活用することで、より持続可能で先回り型の自然資源管理が可能になります。科学に基づいた意思決定によって、人と自然が共存する社会の実現を目指します。」

ライフタイムベンチャーズ｜代表パートナー國井紅秋

「Sylcastは、深い科学的インサイトを社会課題の解決に結びつける、私たちが最も注力しているタイプのスタートアップです。都市の緑地管理から森林保全まで、幅広い用途に応用可能なSylcastの技術は、自然との新たな関わり方を提示してくれると確信しています。」

■会社概要

Sylcastについて

シルキャストは、個別樹木の水分ストレス・成長分析を通じて、緑地資源の持続可能な管理と生態系レジリエンスの向上を目指すテックスタートアップです。都市部の緑化、農業、林業、環境保全など、様々な領域での実装を推進しています。

公式サイト：https://www.sylcast.com/

ライフタイムベンチャーズについて

ライフタイムベンチャーズは、日本を拠点とするシードステージのベンチャーキャピタルです。2017年の設立以来、ディープテック領域で人類と地球の健康に資する50社以上のスタートアップへ投資を行ってきました。科学と技術の力で次世代に価値を残すイノベーションを支援しています。

公式サイト：https://lifetime-ventures.com/

沖縄科学技術大学院大学（OIST）について

沖縄における世界最高水準の研究、教育、イノベーションの拠点づくりを推進するため、2011年に設立された学際的な理系の研究大学院大学です。OISTは、競争的な採用・評価プロセス、充実した研究施設、教員への複数年にわたる研究費配分などを特徴とし、最先端の研究を行っています。設立以来、研究・教育活動の充実を図るとともに、産学連携を積極的に推進し、アクセラレーションプログラムや技術系起業家の育成を通じて、沖縄のイノベーションエコシステムの形成に貢献しており、こうした取り組みが、スタートアップ企業を生み始めています。

https://www.oist.jp/

本件に関するお問い合わせ

pr@lifetime-ventures.com

【英語版】

Sylcast Secures ユーロ300,000 Pre-Seed Investment from Lifetime Ventures to Advance Tree Monitoring Technology

Fontainebleau, April 22 2025 - Sylcast, a pioneering startup in data-driven tree monitoring, prediction, and management, has secured a ユーロ300,000 pre-seed investment from Lifetime Ventures. This funding will accelerate the development of Sylcast’s innovative platform, which leverages tree-pulse signals to provide near real-time insights into tree water stress, health, and environmental responses.

A spin-out of the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, Sylcast transforms cutting-edge research into practical solutions for industries that rely on healthy and resilient tree populations. Built on a combination of non-intrusive tree sensors and advanced analytics, Sylcast delivers scalable, ground-truth data to inform smarter, more sustainable decisions in urban greening, agriculture, forestry, and beyond.

With this investment, Sylcast will enhance its predictive capabilities by developing tree performance benchmarking tools and physics-based forecasting models. These upcoming features will empower green asset managers across industries to integrate science-driven strategies into their operations. In addition, Sylcast will expand the functionality of its modular sensor, integrating additional environmental monitoring capabilities to broaden its applications.

At Sylcast, we envision a future where real-time, science-driven insights into trees transform how natural resources are monitored, understood, and managed. By turning trees into dynamic data sources, we enable industries to make informed, proactive decisions that enhance ecosystem resilience, optimize resource use, and align human activities with nature’s cycles. With Sylcast, precision is not just innovation-it opens the door to living in harmony with the natural world around us.

About Sylcast

Sylcast empowers the monitoring and sustainable management of trees to foster more resilient and functional landscapes through ground-truth data-driven insights into individual tree water-stress and growth, tree performance benchmarking and physics-based forecasting models for given long-term objectives.

Julie-Anne Lucchetti, CEO of Sylcast “Lifetime Ventures’ investment marks a pivotal step in Sylcast’s journey to bring its technology to those who need it most-cities, landowners, scientists and conservationists striving to maintain the vital services trees provide. By harnessing real-time data from trees, we are equipping decision-makers with the insights needed to manage green assets proactively and sustainably. The future of environmental resilience starts with data and science-backed analytics. Sylcast is here to deliver them.”

Website: https://www.sylcast.com/

About Lifetime Ventures

Lifetime Ventures is a seed-stage venture capital firm based in Japan, backing world-class entrepreneurs in deeptech for human and planetary health. Since 2017, Lifetime has invested in over 50 startups, supporting ambitious entrepreneurs to create innovations that enable humans and our planet to prosper for generations.

"We believe in the power of deeptech to address some of the world’s most pressing health and environmental challenges. Sylcast exemplifies this vision by turning cutting-edge research into a practical solution for monitoring and predicting tree ecosystems. We are excited to support their mission to bring real-time, data-driven insights to forestry and public space worldwide, leveraging the power of trees for humans to coexist better." said Koshu Kunii, General Partner of Lifetime Ventures.

Website: https://en.lifetime-ventures.com/