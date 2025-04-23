Booost¡¢ÆüËÜ¤Ç½é¤á¤Æ¡ÖGRI Licensed Software & Tools Partner¡×¤ò¼èÆÀ

Booost³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

¡¡Åý¹ç·¿SX¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡Ö¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£ERP¡Ê¢¨1¡Ë¡×¤òÄó¶¡¤·¡¢¡Ö¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£2026ÌäÂê¡×¤ÎÄó¾§¤Ë¤è¤ê´ë¶È¤Î¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¦¥È¥é¥ó¥¹¥Õ¥©ー¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó¡ÊSX¡Ë¡Ê¢¨2¡Ë¤Î²ÃÂ®¤ò»Ù±ç¤¹¤ëBooost³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡ÊÅìµþÅÔÉÊÀî¶è¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡§ÀÄ°æ¹¨·û¡¡°Ê²¼ Åö¼Ò¡Ë¤Ï¡¢2025Ç¯4·î£±Æü¡¢ÆüËÜ¤Ç½é¤á¤Æ¡ÖGRI Licensed Software ¡õ Tools Partner¡×¤Î¥é¥¤¥»¥ó¥¹¤ò¼èÆÀ¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¡¡¤³¤ì¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢Åö¼Ò¤ÎÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë¡Öbooost Sustainability(https://booost-tech.com/solutions)¡×¤Ï¡¢GRI¡ÊGlobal Reporting Initiative¡Ë¤ÎÉÊ¼Á¡¦¥³¥ó¥×¥é¥¤¥¢¥ó¥¹´ð½à¤òËþ¤¿¤¹¸ø¼°Ç§Äê¥Äー¥ë¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢GRI¤ÏIFRS¡ÊISSB¡Ë¡¢ESRS¤È¤âÏ¢·È*¤·¡¢Áê¸ß±¿ÍÑÀ­¤ò¹â¤á¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢³Æ´ð½à¤È¤Î¥®¥ã¥Ã¥×Ê¬ÀÏ¤ä³«¼¨¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÀ°¹çÀ­¤ÎÃ´ÊÝ¡¢¸úÎ¨²½¤Ê¤É¤â²ÄÇ½¤Ë¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¾ðÊó³«¼¨¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ëµ¬À©ÂÐ±þ¤ò¡¢¤è¤ê°ìÁØ²ÃÂ®¤µ¤»¤é¤ì¤ë¤è¤¦»Ù±ç¤·¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

*GRI and IFRS Foundation collaboration to deliver full interoperability that enables seamless sustainability reporting(https://www.globalreporting.org/news/news-center/gri-and-ifrs-foundation-collaboration-to-deliver-full-interoperability-that-enables-seamless-sustainability-reporting)

G(https://www.globalreporting.org/reporting-support/services/gri-esrs-linkage-service/)RI-ESRS Linkage Service(https://www.globalreporting.org/reporting-support/services/gri-esrs-linkage-service/)

¢£ GRI¡ÊGlobal Reporting Initiative¡Ë¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¡¡GRI¡ÊGlobal Reporting Initiative¡§¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¡¦¥ì¥Ýー¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¡¦¥¤¥Ë¥·¥¢¥Æ¥£¥Ö¡Ë¤Ï¡¢´Ä¶­¡¢¼Ò²ñ¡¢·ÐºÑ¤ËÍ¿¤¨¤ë±Æ¶Á¤òÉ¾²Á¤·¡¢Êó¹ð¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤ÎÀ¤³¦¶¦ÄÌ¤ÎÏÈÁÈ¤ß¤òºöÄê¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ëÆÈÎ©¤·¤¿Èó±ÄÍøÃÄÂÎ¤Ç¤¹¡£¤¢¤é¤æ¤ëµ¬ÌÏ¤ÎÁÈ¿¥¤¬¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ö¥ë¤ÇÄ¹´üÅª¤Ê²ÁÃÍ¤òÁÏÂ¤¤·¡¢À¤³¦¤Ë¥Ý¥¸¥Æ¥£¥Ö¤ÊÊÑ²½¤ò¤â¤¿¤é¤¹¤¿¤á¤Î´ð½à¡¢¥Äー¥ë¡¢¥È¥ìー¥Ë¥ó¥°¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡¡25Ç¯°Ê¾å¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤ê¡¢GRI¤Ï¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¤Ê¥Þ¥ë¥Á¥¹¥Æー¥¯¥Û¥ë¥Àー¡¦¥×¥í¥»¥¹¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤Î¥¹¥Æー¥¯¥Û¥ë¥Àー¤Î¥Ëー¥º¤òËþ¤¿¤¹¡¢¸·³Ê¤«¤Ä¼ÂÁ©Åª¤Ê¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£Êó¹ð¤Î¥¢¥×¥íー¥Á¤ò³«È¯¡¦²þÎÉ¤·¤Æ¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£GRI¥¹¥¿¥ó¥Àー¥É¤Ï¡¢À¤³¦¤ÇºÇ¤â¹­¤¯ÍøÍÑ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¥ì¥Ýー¥È¤Î¥Õ¥ìー¥à¥ïー¥¯¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢´Ä¶­¡¢¼Ò²ñ¡¢·ÐºÑ¤ËÍ¿¤¨¤ë±Æ¶Á¤Ë´Ø¤·¤ÆÆ©ÌÀÀ­¤Î¹â¤¤Êó¹ð¤ò¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Î¹½À®Í×ÁÇ¤òÄê¤á¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

GRI ¥¦¥§¥Ö¥µ¥¤¥È(https://www.globalreporting.org)

GRI ¥é¥¤¥»¥ó¥¹¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¡õ¥Äー¥ë(https://www.globalreporting.org/reporting-support/reporting-tools/gri-licensed-software-tools-partners)

¢£ GRI Software ¡õ Tools Partner¥é¥¤¥»¥ó¥¹¼èÆÀ¤Ë¤è¤ë¥æー¥¶ー¤Î¥á¥ê¥Ã¥È

¡¡º£²ó¡¢Åö¼Ò¤¬ÆüËÜ¤Ç½é¤á¤Æ¼èÆÀ¤·¤¿¡ÖGRI Licensed Software ¡õ Tools Partner¡×¥é¥¤¥»¥ó¥¹¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢¡Öbooost Sustainability¡×¤Ï°Ê²¼¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ê²ÁÃÍ¤òÄó¶¡²ÄÇ½¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

- GRI½àµò¤Î³«¼¨Í×·ï¤òÌÖÍåÅª¤ËÍý²ò¡¦¼ÂÁõ²ÄÇ½¤ËGRI¤¬µá¤á¤ë³«¼¨Í×·ï¤ËÂÐ±þ¤·¡¢¥æー¥¶ー¤Ï¼«¼Ò¤ËÉ¬Í×¤ÊÊó¹ð¹½À®¤òÇÄ°®¤·¡¢ÀßÄê¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£- ´ë¶ÈÆÃÍ­¤Î¥Þ¥Æ¥ê¥¢¥ê¥Æ¥£¤Ë´ð¤Å¤¤¤¿ÆþÎÏ¡¦½ÐÎÏµ¡Ç½¼«Í³ÅÙ¤Î¹â¤¤¥¢¥ó¥±ー¥Èµ¡Ç½¤Î³èÍÑ¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢¼«¼Ò¸ÇÍ­¤Î¥Þ¥Æ¥ê¥¢¥ê¥Æ¥£¤ò¿·¤·¤¤³«¼¨¹àÌÜ¤È¤·¤ÆÄÉ²ÃÀßÄê¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£- ¥Çー¥¿¤ÎÊ¬»¶ÆþÎÏ¤È½¸Ãæ´ÉÍý¤¬Î¾Î©²ÄÇ½¤Ê»ÅÁÈ¤ß³ÆµòÅÀ¤«¤é¤Î¥Çー¥¿¼ý½¸¡ÊÊ¬»¶¡Ë¤È¡¢¿ä¿ÊÉôÌç¤Ë¤è¤ë°ì³çÆþÎÏ¡Ê½¸Ãæ¡Ë¤òÎ¾Î©¤Ç¤­¡¢¾µÇ§¥ïー¥¯¥Õ¥íーµ¡Ç½¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢Êó¹ð½ñ¤ÎÆâÉôÅýÀ©¡¦¿ÊÄ½´ÉÍý¤Ë¤âÂÐ±þ²ÄÇ½¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£- GRI½àµò¤Î³«¼¨¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¶ÈÌ³¸úÎ¨²½¤È¥³¥¹¥Èºï¸º¥Äー¥ë¤ò³èÍÑ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Çºî¶ÈÉéÃ´¤òÂçÉý¤Ë·Ú¸º¤·¡¢Â°¿ÍÀ­¤òÇÓ½ü¤·¤¿É¸½àÅª±¿ÍÑ¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£- IFRS¡ÊISSB¡Ë¡¢ESRS¤È¤ÎÏ¢·È¤·¤¿¡ÖÁê¸ß±¿ÍÑÀ­¡×¤Î¹â¤¤³«¼¨ÂÐ±þ¤¬²ÄÇ½GRI¤ÏIFRS¡ÊISSB¡Ë¤ÈESRS¤ÈÏ¢·È¤·Áê¸ß±¿ÍÑÀ­¤ò¹â¤á¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢³Æ´ð½à¤ØÂÐ±þ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤è¤ê¸úÎ¨²½¤µ¤ì¡¢Æ±»þ¤Ë¥®¥ã¥Ã¥×Ê¬ÀÏµÚ¤ÓÀ°¹çÀ­¤ÎÃ´ÊÝ¤â²ÄÇ½¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£ ¥³¥á¥ó¥È

GRI Licensing Software & ToolsProgram¡¡¥·¥Ë¥¢¥Þ¥Íー¥¸¥ãー¡¡¥¢¥ì¥Ã¥¯¥¹ ¥­¥ª¥É»á

GRI¤Ï¡¢¥Äー¥ë¤Îµ¡Ç½¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆGRI¤Î´ð½à¤¬Àµ³Î¤ËÈ¿±Ç¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤«¤É¤¦¤«¡¢Å°ÄìÅª¤Ë¥Æ¥¹¥È¤ª¤è¤Ó¸¡¾Ú¤ò¹Ô¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤½¤Î·ë²Ì¡¢Boooost¼Ò¤¬¸ø¼°¤ÎGRIÇ§Äê¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¡õ¥Äー¥ë¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤¿¤³¤È¤òÈ¯É½¤¹¤ë¤È¤È¤â¤Ë¡¢Èó¾ï¤Ë´î¤Ð¤·¤¯´¶¤¸¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ì¤Ï¡¢ÆüËÜ¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÊñ³çÅª¤«¤Ä¼«Æ°²½¤µ¤ì¤¿¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£Êó¹ð¤Ë¸þ¤±¤¿½ÅÍ×¤Ê°ìÊâ¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢ÆÃ¤ËBooost¼Ò¤¬¹ñÆâ¤Ç½é¤á¤ÆGRIÇ§Äê¤ò¼õ¤±¤¿´ë¶È¤Ç¤¢¤ë¤³¤È¤òÂçÊÑ´¿·Þ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ÎÇ§Äê¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢´ë¶È¤Ï¥Çー¥¿¤Î´ÉÍý¤ò¤è¤ê¸ú²ÌÅª¤Ë¹Ô¤¤¡¢µ¬À©Í×·ï¤Ø¤ÎÂÐ±þ¤ò´ÊÁÇ²½¤·¡¢¹ñÆâ³°¤Î¥¹¥Æー¥¯¥Û¥ë¥Àー¤È¤Î¿®Íê´Ø·¸¤Î¹½ÃÛ¤ò²ÄÇ½¤Ë¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¤·¤ç¤¦¡£

¡Ê¸¶Ê¸¤Ï±ÑÌõ»²¾È¡Ë

Booost³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡¡ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡¡ÀÄ°æ¹¨·û

¤³¤Î¤¿¤Ó¡¢ÆüËÜ¤Ç½é¤á¤Æ¡ÖGRI Licensed Software & Tools Partner¡×¤È¤·¤Æ¸ø¼°¤ËÇ§Äê¤µ¤ì¤¿¤³¤È¤Ï¡¢Åö¼Ò¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ¡¢¤½¤·¤ÆÆüËÜ´ë¶ÈÁ´ÂÎ¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ¤â¡¢¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£´ØÏ¢ºâÌ³¾ðÊó¤Î³«¼¨¤ò¹ñºÝ¿å½à¤Ç¹Ô¤¦¤¿¤á¤Î½ÅÍ×¤Ê¥Þ¥¤¥ë¥¹¥Èー¥ó¤À¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

Åö¼Ò¤Î¤ªµÒÍÍ¤Ë¤Ï¡¢»þ²ÁÁí³Û5,000²¯±ß¤òÄ¶¤¨¤ë´ë¶È¤ò¤Ï¤¸¤á¡¢¤¹¤Ç¤ËGRI´ð½à¤Ë±è¤Ã¤¿¾ðÊó³«¼¨¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤Þ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥±ー¥¹¤¬Â¿¤¯¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£º£²ó¤ÎÇ§Äê¤ò¼õ¤±¡¢¡Öbooost Sustainability¡×¤Ï¡¢GRI¤Î³«¼¨´ð½à¤ËÅ¬¹ç¤·¤¿¥Äー¥ë¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¥Çー¥¿¼ý½¸¤«¤é¾µÇ§¡¢³«¼¨¤Þ¤Ç¤Î°ìÏ¢¤Î¶ÈÌ³¤ò¤è¤ê¥¹¥àー¥º¤Ë»Ù±ç¤Ç¤­¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£´ØÏ¢ºâÌ³¾ðÊó¤¬¡¢º£¤ä´ë¶È¤Î¿®ÍêÀ­¤ä¹ñºÝ¶¥ÁèÎÏ¤ËÄ¾·ë¤¹¤ë»þÂå¤Ç¤¹¡£Åö¼Ò¤Ï°ú¤­Â³¤­¡¢À©ÅÙÂÐ±þ¤Ë¤È¤É¤Þ¤é¤º¡¢¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£·Ð±Ä¤ÎÄêÃå¤È´ë¶È²ÁÃÍ¸þ¾å¤ò¼Â¸½¤¹¤ë¿¿¤ÎSX¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤È¤·¤Æ»Ù±ç¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£ ¡ÖÆüËÜ¤òSXÀè¿Ê¹ñ¤Ø¡×¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¡¡¸½ºß¡¢Â¿¤¯¤Î´ë¶È¤¬¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£´ØÏ¢ºâÌ³¾ðÊó¤Î³«¼¨µÁÌ³²½¤Ë¤¢¤¿¤Ã¤Æ¡¢Ãå¼êÃÙ¤ì¤ä¡¢¤½¤ì¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ë´íµ¡´¶¤ÎÉÔÂ­¤«¤é¡¢¤³¤Î¤Þ¤Þ¤Ç¤Ï´ë¶È²ÁÃÍ¤ÎÄã²¼¤Ë¤Ä¤Ê¤¬¤Ã¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤¦·üÇ°¤Î¤¢¤ë¾õÂÖ¤Ç¤¢¤ë¡Ö¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£2026ÌäÂê¡×¤ËÄ¾ÌÌ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ÎÌäÂê¤ò¾è¤ê±Û¤¨¡¢ÆüËÜ´ë¶È¤ÎSX¿ä¿Ê¤ä´ë¶È²ÁÃÍ¸þ¾å¤òÄÌ¤¸¤¿¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¤Ç¤Î¥×¥ì¥¼¥ó¥¹¸þ¾å¤òÌÜ»Ø¤¹¤¿¤á¤Ë¡¢Åö¼Ò¤Ï2024Ç¯11·î¤Ë¡ÖÆüËÜ¤òSXÀè¿Ê¹ñ¤Ø¡×¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤òÎ©¤Á¾å¤²¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¡ÖÆüËÜ¤òSXÀè¿Ê¹ñ¤Ø¡×¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¥µ¥¤¥È(https://%20booost-tech.com/2026sx)(»¿Æ±´ë¶ÈÊç½¸Ãæ)

¢£ ¡Öbooost Sustainability¡×¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¥µー¥Ó¥¹¥µ¥¤¥È :https://booost-tech.com/solutions

¡¡¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£ERP¡Ê¢¨1¡Ë¡Öbooost Sustainability¡×¤Ï¡¢¼«¼Ò¤ª¤è¤Ó¥µ¥×¥é¥¤¥äー¤Î¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¾ðÊó¤ò´ÉÍý¤¹¤ë¡ÈÅý¹ç·¿SX¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡É¤Ç¤¹¡£ISSB¡¢CSRD¡¢SSBJÅù¤Î¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¾ðÊó³«¼¨´ð½à¤Ë½àµò¤·¤¿´Ä¶­¡¢¼Ò²ñ¡¢¥¬¥Ð¥Ê¥ó¥¹Åù¤Î1,200°Ê¾å¤Î¥Çー¥¿¥Ý¥¤¥ó¥È¤ËÂÐ±þ¤·¤¿¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£´ØÏ¢¾ðÊó¤Î¼ý½¸¡¢½¸·×¤ò¼«Æ°²½¤·¡¢¥ê¥¢¥ë¥¿¥¤¥à¤Ç¤Î¥â¥Ë¥¿¥ê¥ó¥°¤ò²ÄÇ½¤Ë¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¤ËÂÐ±þ¤·¤¿¥Çー¥¿¥¬¥Ð¥Ê¥ó¥¹µ¡Ç½¤òÅëºÜ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¥°¥ëー¥×Ï¢·ë¤ä¥µ¥×¥é¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó¤ò´Þ¤àÁÈ¿¥¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆÂ¿³¬ÁØ¤Î¾µÇ§¥Õ¥íー¤Î¼ÂÁõ¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¢¤ë¤Û¤«¡¢Âè»°¼ÔÊÝ¾ÚÅù¤Ë¤âÂÐ±þ¤¹¤Ù¤¯Àß·×¤·¤¿¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£´ØÏ¢¾ðÊó¤Î³«¼¨¤Ë¸þ¤±¤ÆÈ¯À¸¤¹¤ë³Æ¶ÈÌ³¤ò¸úÎ¨²½¡¦ºÇÅ¬²½¤¹¤ëµ¡Ç½¤ò¥Õ¥§ー¥ºËè¤ËÊñ³çÅª¤ËÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£Äó¶¡³«»Ï°Ê¹ß¡¢85¥ö¹ñ°Ê¾å¡¢Âç´ë¶È¤òÃæ¿´¤Ë192,000µòÅÀ°Ê¾å(2025Ç¯2·î»þÅÀ¡Ë¤ËÆ³Æþ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£ Booost³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¡¡Åö¼Ò¤Ï¡¢¹ñºÝ³«¼¨´ð½à¤Ë½àµò¤·¡¢´Ä¶­¡¢¼Ò²ñ¡¢¥¬¥Ð¥Ê¥ó¥¹Åù¤Î1,200°Ê¾å¤Î¥Çー¥¿¥Ý¥¤¥ó¥È¤ËÂÐ±þ¤·¤¿¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¾ðÊó¤Î¼ý½¸¡¢½¸·×¤Î¼«Æ°²½¤ª¤è¤Ó¡¢¥ê¥¢¥ë¥¿¥¤¥à¤Ç¤Î¥â¥Ë¥¿¥ê¥ó¥°¤ò²ÄÇ½¤È¤¹¤ëÅý¹ç·¿SX¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡¢¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£ERP¡Ê¢¨1¡Ë¡Öbooost Sustainability¡×¤Î³«È¯Äó¶¡¤ò¹Ô¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¡Öbooost Sustainability¡×¤Ï¡¢¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¤ËÂÐ±þ¤·¤¿¥Çー¥¿¥¬¥Ð¥Ê¥ó¥¹µ¡Ç½¤òÅëºÜ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¥°¥ëー¥×¤ä¥µ¥×¥é¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó¤ò´Þ¤àÁÈ¿¥¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆÂ¿³¬ÁØ¤Î¾µÇ§¥Õ¥íー¤Î¼ÂÁõ¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¢¤ë¤Û¤«¡¢Âè»°¼ÔÊÝ¾ÚÅù¤Ë¤âÂÐ±þ¤¹¤Ù¤¯Àß·×¤·¤¿¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¾ðÊó¤Î³«¼¨¤Ë¸þ¤±¤ÆÈ¯À¸¤¹¤ë³Æ¶ÈÌ³¤ò¸úÎ¨²½¡¦ºÇÅ¬²½¤¹¤ëµ¡Ç½¤ò¥Õ¥§ー¥ºËè¤ËÊñ³çÅª¤ËÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£Äó¶¡³«»Ï°Ê¹ß¡¢Âç´ë¶È¤òÃæ¿´¤Ë¡¢85¥ö¹ñ°Ê¾å¡¢Ìó2,000¼Ò192,000µòÅÀ°Ê¾å¡Ê2025Ç¯2·î»þÅÀ¡Ë¤ËÆ³Æþ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¥³¥ó¥µ¥ë¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°»ö¶È¤âÅ¸³«¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢SXÎÎ°è¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢´ë¶È¤Î¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¿ä¿Ê¤ËÈ¼Áö¤·´ë¶È²ÁÃÍ¸þ¾å¤Ë¹×¸¥¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ã²ñ¼Ò³µÍ×¡ä

²ñ¼ÒÌ¾¡§ Booost³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

½êºßÃÏ¡§ ÅìµþÅÔÉÊÀî¶èÂçºê°ìÃúÌÜ6 ÈÖ4 ¹æ¿·Âçºê´«¶È¥Ó¥ë¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°10³¬

Àß Î©¡§ 2015Ç¯4·î15Æü

ÂåÉ½¼Ô¡§ ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò ÀÄ°æ ¹¨·û

»ñËÜ¶â¡§ 18²¯±ß¡Ê»ñËÜ¾êÍ¾¶â¤ò´Þ¤à¡Ë/2025Ç¯2·î»þÅÀ

»ö¶ÈÆâÍÆ¡§ ¡¦¡Öbooost Sustainability¡×¤Î³«È¯±¿±Ä

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¦¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¥³¥ó¥µ¥ë¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤ÎÄó¶¡

¥³ー¥Ý¥ìー¥È¥µ¥¤¥È¡§https://booost.inc/

booostµÚ¤ÓBOOOST¤Ï¡¢Booost³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¤ÎÅÐÏ¿¾¦É¸¤Ç¤¹¡£

¡Ê¢¨1¡Ë¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£ERP¡Öbooost Sustainability¡×¤Ï¡¢¼«¼Ò¤ª¤è¤Ó¥µ¥×¥é¥¤¥äー¤Î¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¾ðÊó¤ò´ÉÍý¤¹¤ë¡ÈÅý¹ç·¿SX¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡É¤Ç¤¹¡£¹ñºÝ³«¼¨´ð½à¤Ë½àµò¤·¤¿´Ä¶­¡¢¼Ò²ñ¡¢¥¬¥Ð¥Ê¥ó¥¹Åù¤Î1,200°Ê¾å¤Î¥Çー¥¿¥Ý¥¤¥ó¥È¤ËÂÐ±þ¤·¤¿¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£´ØÏ¢¾ðÊó¤Î¼ý½¸¡¢½¸·×¤ò¼«Æ°²½¤·¡¢¥ê¥¢¥ë¥¿¥¤¥à¤Ç¤Î¥â¥Ë¥¿¥ê¥ó¥°¤ò²ÄÇ½¤Ë¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¤ËÂÐ±þ¤·¤¿¥Çー¥¿¥¬¥Ð¥Ê¥ó¥¹µ¡Ç½¤òÅëºÜ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¥°¥ëー¥×¤ä¥µ¥×¥é¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó¤ò´Þ¤àÁÈ¿¥¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆÂ¿³¬ÁØ¤Î¾µÇ§¥Õ¥íー¤Î¼ÂÁõ¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¢¤ë¤Û¤«¡¢Âè»°¼ÔÊÝ¾ÚÅù¤Ë¤âÂÐ±þ¤¹¤Ù¤¯Àß·×¤·¤¿¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£´ØÏ¢¾ðÊó¤Î³«¼¨¤Ë¸þ¤±¤ÆÈ¯À¸¤¹¤ë³Æ¶ÈÌ³¤ò¸úÎ¨²½¡¦ºÇÅ¬²½¤¹¤ëµ¡Ç½¤ò¥Õ¥§ー¥ºËè¤ËÊñ³çÅª¤ËÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£Äó¶¡³«»Ï°Ê¹ß¡¢85¥ö¹ñ°Ê¾å¡¢Âç´ë¶È¤òÃæ¿´¤ËÌó2,000¼Ò¡Ê186,000µòÅÀ°Ê¾å¡£2025Ç¯2·îËö»þÅÀ¡Ë¤ËÆ³Æþ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡Ê¢¨2¡Ë¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¦¥È¥é¥ó¥¹¥Õ¥©ー¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó¡ÊSX¡Ë¤È¤Ï

¼Ò²ñ¤Î¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¤È´ë¶È¤Î¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¤ò¡ÖÆ±´ü²½¡×¤µ¤»¤Æ¤¤¤¯¤³¤È¡¢µÚ¤Ó¤½¤Î¤¿¤á¤ËÉ¬Í×¤Ê·Ð±Ä¡¦»ö¶ÈÊÑ³×¡Ê¥È¥é¥ó¥¹¥Õ¥©ー¥áー¥·¥ç¥ó¡Ë¤ò»Ø¤¹¡£¡ÖÆ±´ü²½¡×¤È¤Ï¡¢¼Ò²ñ¤Î»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½À­¤Ë»ñ¤¹¤ëÄ¹´üÅª¤Ê²ÁÃÍÄó¶¡¤ò¹Ô¤¦¤³¤È¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢¼Ò²ñ¤Î»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½À­¤Î¸þ¾å¤ò¿Þ¤ë¤È¤È¤â¤Ë¡¢¼«¼Ò¤ÎÄ¹´üÅª¤«¤Ä»ýÂ³Åª¤ËÀ®Ä¹¸¶»ñ¤òÀ¸¤ß½Ð¤¹ÎÏ¡Ê²Ô¤°ÎÏ¡Ë¤Î¸þ¾å¤È¹¹¤Ê¤ë²ÁÃÍÁÏ½Ð¤Ø¤È¤Ä¤Ê¤²¤Æ¤¤¤¯¤³¤È¤ò°ÕÌ£¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¡Ê½ÐÅµ¡§°ËÆ£¥ì¥Ýー¥È3.0(https://www.meti.go.jp/shingikai/economy/sustainable_sx/pdf/20220830_1.pdf)¡Ë

Booost¡¢First company in Japan to become a GRI Licensed Software & Tools Partner

Increased "interoperability" with IFRS (ISSB) and ESRS will enable more efficient disclosure of non-financial information

¡¡Booost, Inc. (Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Hironori Aoi; hereinafter referred to as "the Company") provides an integrated SX platform "Sustainability ERP" and supports the acceleration of corporate sustainability transformation (SX) by advocating the "Sustainability 2026 Problems." On April 1, 2025, the company became the first company in Japan to obtain the "GRI Licensed Software & Tools Partner" license.

¡¡As a result, our "booost Sustainability" has become an officially certified tool that meets the quality and compliance standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). In addition, since GRI also works with IFRS (ISSB) and ESRS to enhance interoperability, we will support in further accelerating response to global regulations in sustainability information disclosure by enabling gap analysis with each standard, ensuring consistency in disclosure, and streamlining.

*GRI and IFRS Foundation collaboration to deliver full interoperability that enables seamless sustainability reporting(https://www.globalreporting.org/news/news-center/gri-and-ifrs-foundation-collaboration-to-deliver-full-interoperability-that-enables-seamless-sustainability-reporting)

GRI-ESRS Linkage Service(https://www.globalreporting.org/reporting-support/services/gri-esrs-linkage-service)

¢£ About GRI¡ÊGlobal Reporting Initiative¡Ë

The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) is an independent non-profit organization that has developed the common global language for assessing and reporting on environmental, social and economic impacts. GRI provides standards, tools and training that empower organizations of all sizes to create sustainable, long-term value and unlock positive change in the world.

For over 25 years, GRI has led a global multi-stakeholder process to develop and refine rigorous yet practical approaches to sustainability reporting, which meet the needs of all stakeholders. The GRI Standards, the world¡Çs most widely used sustainability reporting framework, provide the building blocks for transparent reporting on impacts.

GRI website(https://www.globalreporting.org)

GRI Licensed Software & Tools(https://www.globalreporting.org/reporting-support/reporting-tools/gri-licensed-software-tools-partners)

¢£ User benefits of acquiring a GRI Software & Tools Partner license

¡¡With our company now being the first in Japan to obtain the "GRI Licensed Software & Tools Partner" license, "booost Sustainability" will be able to provide the following value:

- Comprehensive understanding and implementation of GRI-compliant disclosure requirementsIt meets the disclosure requirements of GRI and allows clients to understand and set the reporting structure required for their company.- Input and output functions based on company-specific materialityBy utilizing the highly flexible questionnaire function, clients can add company's specific materiality as a new disclosure item.- A system that allows for both decentralized data entry and centralized managementIt is possible to collect data from each location (decentralized) while having the Sustainability team input it all at once (centralized), and the approval workflow function also makes it possible to handle internal control and progress management of reports.- Improving operational efficiency and reducing costs in GRI-compliant disclosureUtilizing tools can significantly reduce the workload and enable standard operations that eliminate dependency on individuals.

