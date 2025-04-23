À¤³¦½é¤Î¡Ö¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¡¦¥¯¥ê¥Ë¥Ã¥¯¡×¡¢¶äºÂ¤Ë³«±¡

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒZWEISPACE JAPAN

Åìµþ¡¦¶äºÂ¤Ë¡¢À¤³¦½é¤Î¡Ö¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¡¦¥¯¥ê¥Ë¥Ã¥¯¡×¤¬¥ªー¥×¥ó¡£ËÜ»ÜÀß¤Ï¡¢°åÎÅÍÑ¥«¥ó¥Ê¥Ó¥¹¤Î³èÍÑ¤È¶¦¤Ë¡¢Ì±´ÖÎÅË¡¤äÅý¹ç°åÎÅ¤ò²Ê³ØÅª¤Ëµ­Ï¿¡¦É¾²Á¤·¡¢¿ÍÎà¤Î°åÎÅÃÎ¸«¤Î¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Çー¥È¤Ë¹×¸¥¤¹¤ë¤â¤Î¤Ç¤¹¡£ ËÜ¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Ç¤Ï¡¢°Ê²¼2¤Ä¤Î¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤¬Ãæ¿´Åª¤ÊÌò³ä¤òÃ´¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£



¢£ CAN¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡Ê¥­¥ã¥ó¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡¢cannabis token¡Ë

¥Ø¥ó¥×¡Ê¥«¥ó¥Ê¥Ó¥¹¡Ë´ØÏ¢¤ÎºÏÇÝ¡¦²Ã¹©¡¦°åÎÅ³èÍÑ¤Þ¤Ç¤òÊñ³çÅª¤Ë´ÉÍý¤¹¤ë¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¥Ùー¥¹¤Î¥æー¥Æ¥£¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤Ç¤¹¡£

¡¡ÍÑÅÓ¡§ºÏÇÝ¸úÎ¨¡¢ÍÑÅÓÊÌºÇÅ¬²½¤Î²Ä»ë²½

¡¡´ÉÍý¡§ZWEI¥Á¥§ー¥ó¤Ë¤è¤ëÉÔÆ°»º¡¦¹©Äø¤´¤È¤Îµ­Ï¿

¡¡¥Èー¥¯¥ó´ØÏ¢¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡§

¡¡¡¡¡¦°åÎÅµ¡´Ø¤Ç¤ÎÌôÍÑÍøÍÑ

¡¡¡¡¡¦¿ÇÎÅ¡¦½èÊý¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¥é¥¤¥»¥ó¥¹È¯¹Ô

¡¡¡¡¡¦ºÏÇÝ¡¦Î®ÄÌ¡¦ÈÎÇä¥×¥í¥»¥¹¤Ç¤Î³èÍÑ

¡¡¡¡¡¦¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¡¦¥¯¥ê¥Ë¥Ã¥¯¡ÊÄ¾±Ä¡¿²ÃÌÁÅ¹Êç½¸Ãæ¡Ë

¢£ MED¥Èー¥¯¥ó¡Ê¥á¥Ã¥É¥Èー¥¯¥óŽ¤ medical token¡Ë

°åÎÅ¸½¾ì¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¼£ÎÅ¥Çー¥¿¡¢ÆÃ¤ËÌ±´ÖÎÅË¡¤äÂåÂØ°åÎÅ¤Î¼£ÎÅ¼ÂÀÓ¡¦´µ¼Ô¥×¥í¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥ë¡¦¼£ÌþÎ¨¤Ê¤É¤ò´µ¼Ô¼«¿È¤Î¿½ÀÁ¤Ë´ð¤Å¤­¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¤Øµ­Ï¿¡£¤³¤ì¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢²þ¤¶¤óÉÔ²ÄÇ½¤Ê¼£ÎÅÅý·×¤¬¹½ÃÛ¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤òÍøÍÑ¤·AI¤Ë¤è¤ë¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤¬¼õ¤±¤é¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡¡ÌÜÅª¡§

¡¡¡¡¡¦¤¬¤ó¼£ÎÅ¤Ê¤É¤Ç¸ì¤é¤ì¤ë¡Ö¿Í»²¡¦¥ê¥ó¥´¥¸¥åー¥¹ÎÅË¡¡×¤ä¥Þ¥Ã¥µー¥¸¡¦²¹Ç®¡¦ÃÇ¿©ÎÅË¡¤Ê¤É¤Î¼ÂÂÖ¤òµ­Ï¿¤·¡¢

¡¡¡¡¡¦¤É¤Î¥×¥í¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥ë¤Î´µ¼Ô¤¬¡¢¤É¤ÎÎÅË¡¤Ç¼£Ìþ¤Ë»ê¤ê¡¢

¡¡¡¡¡¦¤É¤Î¾ò·ï¤Ç¤Ï¸ú²Ì¤¬¸«¤é¤ì¤¿¡¢¤¢¤ë¤¤¤Ï¸«¤é¤ì¤Ê¤«¤Ã¤¿¤Î¤«¡¢

¡¡ ¤òÌÀ¤é¤«¤Ë¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤ÎÅý·×¡¦µ­Ï¿´ðÈ×¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡¡¹×¸¥¡§

¡¡¡¡°åÎÅ¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¡È¾ÚÌÀ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤¤ÃÎ¼±¡É¤ò¡¢¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¤Ç°ÂÁ´¤Ëµ­Ï¿¤·¡¢¡Ö¿ÍÎà¤Î±ÃÃÒ¡×¤È¤·¤ÆÀÑ¤ß½Å¤Í¤ë»î¤ß¤Ç¤¹¡£

¡¡Ï¢·È¡§

¡¡¡¡CAN¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤È¤ÎÏ¢·È¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢°åÎÅÍÑ¥«¥ó¥Ê¥Ó¥¹¤Î¼ÂÍÑ¥Çー¥¿¤È¤â·ë¤Ó¤Ä¤­¡¢AI¤Ë¤è¤ë²òÀÏ¡¦Í½Â¬¤Ë¤â±þÍÑ¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£

MED token ( Medical token )CAN token ( Cannabis token )

¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¡ß¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¡ßAI¤Ë¤è¤ë¡ÖÌ¤Íè¤Î¥¯¥ê¥Ë¥Ã¥¯¡×

ËÜ»ÜÀß¤Ï¡¢¿Ç»¡¤ä½èÊýÁ°¤Ë¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¾å¤Ç¤ÎÁêÃÌ¡¦ÆâÍ÷¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ç¡¢³°¹ñ¿Í¤äË¬Æü´µ¼Ô¤Ø¤ÎÂÐ±þ¤â»ëÌî¤ËÆþ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥Ä¥Ð¥¤¥¹¥Úー¥¹¤Ï¡¢ÉÔÆ°»º¾ðÊó¤ò¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¤Ç´ÉÍý¤¹¤ë¥ì¥¸¥¹¥¿ー¥Ê¥¤¥È¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤ò±¿ÍÑÃæ¤Ç¡¢¥°¥Ã¥É¥Ò¥ë¥º¤Ï¥Ä¥Ð¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¤¿AI¥Èー¥¯¥ó¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤ò¶È³¦ÊÌ¤ËÅ¸³«¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£º£²ó¤Î°åÎÅ¡¦¥Ø¥ó¥×Ê¬Ìî¤â¤½¤Î¿·¤¿¤ÊÆ³ÆþÎã¤Ç¤¹¡£

¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¥¯¥ê¥Ë¥Ã¥¯¶äºÂ¡¡Digital Twin Clinic Ginza

¥³¥á¥ó¥È

¹ñºÝ¸øÇ§Åê»ñ¥¢¥Ê¥ê¥¹¥È¡¦µµÅÄÍ¦¿Í»á¡§

¡ÖÌ±´ÖÎÅË¡¤Î¼ÂÂÖ¤Ï¸ì¤é¤ì¤Æ¤â¡¢²Ê³ØÅª¤Ëµ­Ï¿¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£¤½¤³¤Ë¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¤ÇÆ©ÌÀÀ­¤ò²Ã¤¨¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢°å³Ø¡¦Åý·×¡¦AI¤òÍ»¹ç¤·¤¿¿·¤¿¤Ê¼£ÎÅÈ½ÃÇ¤Î»þÂå¤¬Íè¤ë¤È¹Í¤¨¤é¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£¡×

°ìÈÌ¼ÒÃÄË¡¿ÍÆüËÜ¥Ø¥ó¥×¶¨²ñ Íý»öÄ¹ Ìô³ØÇî»Î º´Æ£¶Ñ»á¡§

¡Ö°åÎÅÍÑÂçËãÆüËÜ½é¤Î¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¥¯¥ê¥Ë¥Ã¥¯³«¶È¤ËÈ¼¤¤¡¢ZWEISPACEÍÍ¤È¶¦¤ËºÇÀèÃ¼¤Îµ»½ÑÈ¯Å¸¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤¿¤¤¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¡×

º´Æ£»á¤Ï¡¢ÌôÊªÆ°ÂÖ³Ø¤òÀìÌç¤È¤·¡¢ÂçËãÁð¥«¥ó¥Ê¥Ó¥Î¥¤¥É¤Î°ì¼ï¡ÖCBD¡×¤ËÁá¤¯¤«¤éÃåÌÜ¤·¡¢CBD¸¦µæ¤ÎÂè°ì¿Í¼Ô¤È¤·¤ÆÃÎ¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢°ìÈÌ¼ÒÃÄË¡¿ÍÆüËÜ¥Ø¥ó¥×¶¨²ñ¤ÎÍý»öÄ¹¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢CBD»Ô¾ì¤Î·òÁ´¤ÊÈ¯Å¸¤Èµ¬À©¤ÎÀ°È÷¤Ë¿ÔÎÏ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£º´Æ£»á¤Ï¡¢Ìô³ØÇî»Î¡¦ÌôºÞ»Õ¤È¤·¤Æ¤ÎË­ÉÙ¤Ê·Ð¸³¤òÍ­¤·¡¢ÅìµþÂç³ØÌô³Ø·Ï¸¦µæ²Ê½¤»Î²ÝÄø½¤Î»¸å¡¢¶âÂôÂç³ØÌô³ØÉô½õ¼ê¡¢ÉÙ»³°å²ÊÌô²ÊÂç³ØÉíÂ°ÉÂ±¡ÌôºÞÉô½õ¼ê¡¢¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¹ñÎ©±ÒÀ¸¸¦µæ½ê¡ÊNIH¡Ë¡¦¤¬¤ó¸¦µæ½ê¡ÊNCI¡Ë¾©Îå¸¦µæ°÷¡¢¥¹¥¤¥¹¡¦¥Ðー¥¼¥ë¸¦µæ½êµÒ°÷¸¦µæ°÷¤ò·Ð¤Æ¡¢ÅìµþÂç³Ø°å³ØÉô½õ¶µ¼ø¤òÎòÇ¤¤µ¤ì¡¢2000Ç¯¤«¤é¾¼ÏÂÂç³ØÌô³ØÉô¶µ¼ø¡ÊÌôÊªÆ°ÂÖ³Ø¸¦µæ¼¼¡Ë¤òÌ³¤á¤Æ¤ª¤é¤ì¤Þ¤¹ ¡£

º£²ó¤Î¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ä¥¤¥ó¥¯¥ê¥Ë¥Ã¥¯¤Î³«¶È¤Ï¡¢°åÎÅÍÑÂçËã¤Î³èÍÑ¤È¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥óµ»½Ñ¤ÎÍ»¹ç¤Ë¤è¤ë¿·¤¿¤Ê°åÎÅ¤Î·Á¤ò¼¨¤¹¤â¤Î¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢º´Æ£»á¤ÎÀìÌçÀ­¤È¥êー¥Àー¥·¥Ã¥×¤¬Âç¤­¤¯´óÍ¿¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£º´Æ£»á¤ÎÀìÌçÀ­¤È¥êー¥Àー¥·¥Ã¥×¤¬¡¢°åÎÅÍÑÂçËã¤Î¸¦µæ¤È¼ÂÍÑ²½¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥óµ»½Ñ¤Î°åÎÅÊ¬Ìî¤Ø¤Î±þÍÑ¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ½ÅÍ×¤ÊÌò³ä¤ò²Ì¤¿¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒZWEISPACE JAPAN

°ìÈÌ¼ÒÃÄË¡¿ÍÆüËÜ¥Ø¥ó¥×¶¨²ñ

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥°¥Ã¥É¥Ò¥ë¥º

Zweispace

Zweichain

MED token

CAN token

ËÜ¥ê¥êー¥¹¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»Àè¡§

°ìÈÌ¼ÒÃÄË¡¿ÍÆüËÜ¥Ø¥ó¥×¶¨²ñ https://japan-iha.or.jp/

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒZWEISPACE JAPAN http://zweispace.co.jp

¹­ÊóÃ´Åö: TEL:050-5534-4331 jp-info@zweispace.com

April 23, 2025

World's First Digital Twin Clinic Opens in Ginza

Launch of Medical and Hemp-Linked Tokens "MED" and "CAN"A New Initiative to Scientifically Validate Alternative Therapies Through Blockchain Records

A groundbreaking "Digital Twin Clinic" has opened in Tokyo's Ginza district, marking a world-first in integrating advanced technologies into healthcare. This facility aims to scientifically record and evaluate alternative and integrative medical therapies, contributing to the advancement of global medical knowledge.

Two key tokens are central to this project:

CAN Token (Cannabis Token)

A blockchain-based utility token that comprehensively manages the cultivation, processing, and medical application of hemp (cannabis).

Purpose: Visualizing cultivation efficiency and optimizing usage for various applications.

Management: Recorded per real estate and process via the ZWEI Chain.

Related Services:

- Medical use in healthcare facilities.- Licensing for diagnosis and prescription.- Utilization across cultivation, distribution, and sales processes.- Digital Twin Clinics (directly operated and franchise opportunities available).

MED Token (Medical Token)

A token designed to record treatment data in medical settings, particularly focusing on alternative and complementary therapies. Patients can voluntarily submit their treatment methods, which are then securely recorded on the blockchain, creating immutable treatment statistics.

Objective: To document and analyze therapies such as carrot-apple juice regimens, massage, thermotherapy, and fasting treatments, determining their efficacy across different patient profiles.

Contribution: Establishing a secure, blockchain-based record of unverified medical knowledge, thereby contributing to humanity's collective wisdom.

Integration: Linked with CAN Token to correlate practical data on medical cannabis, facilitating AI-driven analysis and predictions.

Digital Twin ¡ß Blockchain ¡ß AI: The Clinic of the Future

The clinic offers pre-consultation and facility tours via the metaverse, accommodating both international and inbound patients. ZWEISPACE operates the "RegisterKnight" system, managing real estate information through blockchain, while Good Hills is expanding AI token projects across various industries using the ZWEI Chain. This medical and hemp initiative represents a new application of these technologies.

Expert Commentary

Hayato Kameta, Certified International Investment Analyst: "Alternative therapies are often discussed but lack scientific documentation. By introducing blockchain transparency, we foresee a new era where medicine, statistics, and AI converge to inform treatment decisions."

Dr. Hitoshi Sato, Ph.D., Pharmacist, President of the Japan Hemp Association: "With the opening of Japan's first Digital Twin Clinic for medical cannabis, we aim to advance cutting-edge technologies in collaboration with ZWEISPACE."

Dr. Sato, a leading expert in pharmacokinetics, has been a pioneer in CBD research. As President of the Japan Hemp Association, he is dedicated to the healthy development and regulatory structuring of the CBD market. His extensive experience includes roles as Assistant Professor at the University of Tokyo's Faculty of Medicine and Professor at Showa University's Faculty of Pharmacy (Pharmacokinetics Laboratory).

The establishment of the Digital Twin Clinic signifies a new model of healthcare, combining medical cannabis applications with blockchain technology. Dr. Sato's expertise and leadership play a pivotal role in this innovative approach.

ZWEISPACE JAPAN Corp.

Japan Hemp Association

Good Hills KK.

Zweispace

Zweichain

MED token

CAN token

For Media Inquiries:

ZWEISPACE JAPAN Corp.

Public Relations Department

TEL: +81-(0)50-5534-4331

Email: jp-info@zweispace.com