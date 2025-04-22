Kikokushijo Academy and Global Step Academy Merge to Form a Leading International Education Group

Global KA Holdings³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒÆüËÜ¸ì¥Ðー¥¸¥ç¥ó¤Ï¤³¤Á¤é¤Ç¤¹¡§https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000001.000161349.html(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000001.000161349.html)

Tokyo, Japan - Kikokushijo Academy (KA) and Global Step Academy (GSA), two of Japan¡Çs highly respected educational institutions, have officially merged under Global KA Holdings Inc., a new holding company established to meet the evolving needs of returnee families, bilingual learners, and internationally connected households.

Under this new structure, both KA and GSA will maintain their individual brand identities while operating with a shared vision for the future. The merger marks a strategic alignment aimed at delivering high-quality, flexible, and globally minded education across Japan and beyond.

Uniting Two Legacies of Excellence

Kikokushijo Academy: A Leader in Academic English for Bilingual Students

Founded in 2004, Kikokushijo Academy has long been a trusted name in English academic support for returnee and bilingual learners in Japan. Its blended curriculum combines international best practices with Japanese educational standards, helping students thrive in both local and global contexts.

Thousands of students have advanced their academic English through KA¡Çs discussion-based classes while developing critical thinking, writing, and presentation skills. With a proven track record, KA continues to lead in placing returnee students into Japan¡Çs top-level junior high schools.

¡ÈFor over 20 years, we¡Çve built a place where bilingual students, especially returnees, feel seen, supported, and challenged. This merger gives us a new platform to deepen that vision and reach more families from early on.¡É

- Charles M. Knudsen, CEO and Founder, Kikokushijo Academy

Global Step Academy: Innovation in International and Hybrid Education

Founded in 2006, Global Step Academy has become a pioneer in digital-first and hybrid learning. With a network of bilingual international preschools and a robust online curriculum, GSA serves students from early childhood through adolescence, focusing on English fluency, STEAM education, and global competence.

GSA is also known for innovative partnerships and programs, including early childhood education, digital learning platforms, and community events designed to empower students through connection and choice.

¡ÈWhile we believe it¡Çs essential for us to continue to provide the best global educational service possible, we have always felt strongly that as an educational service catering towards Japanese students, we need to focus on building an educational infrastructure that nurtures global citizens alongside the Japanese educational system. Joining forces with KA allows us to rethink how we support internationally connected, globally-minded Japanese families. This is the beginning of something much bigger than what we could have achieved alone.¡É

- Michio Montgomery, CEO and Representative Director, Global Step Academy

Why This Merger Matters

Global KA Holdings Inc. brings together two complementary institutions to form a comprehensive educational ecosystem. Key advantages include:

- Expanded Learning Ecosystem: Continued development of affiliated programs, international schools, and extracurricular initiatives that extend learning beyond the classroom.- Collaborative Partnerships: Strategic relationships with schools, publishers, and education technology providers.- Celebrating Student Success: Shared platforms to highlight student growth and achievement.- Ongoing Sector Leadership: Enhancing and expanding signature events such as the International Education Expo and Voices of Tomorrow Speech Contest.- Alignment with National Education Trends: This merger comes at a time when Japan is strengthening English education from earlier grades in primary school. Global KA Holdings Inc. supports families seeking international education that complements these national shifts toward global competency.

¡ÈThe formation of Global KA Holdings Inc. is a meaningful and timely development in Japan¡Çs education sector. It brings together academic strength, global perspective, and technological innovation in a way that directly addresses the needs of today¡Çs families. This merger sets a new benchmark for educational partnerships in Japan.¡É

- Manabu Murata, Editor-in-Chief, The International School Times

What¡Çs Next for Global KA Holdings Inc.

Global KA Holdings Inc. will serve as the operational and strategic platform for the continued growth of both KA and GSA. Key initiatives include:

- Integrated Educational Pathways: A unified academic journey from early childhood through to university entrance, bridging international and Japanese systems.- Expanding Learning Opportunities: Continued development of affiliated programs, international schools, and extracurricular initiatives that extend learning beyond the classroom.- Access Across Japan: With top-level English schools and international schools located throughout central Tokyo and greater Tokyo, alongside a scalable franchisable Juku model and robust online learning platform that reaches every prefecture in Japan, Global KA programs are accessible to families nationwide. This hybrid approach supports both regional presence and future expansion across Japan.- Collaborative Partnerships: Strategic relationships with schools, publishers, and education technology providers.- Celebrating Student Success: Shared platforms to highlight student growth and achievement.- Ongoing Sector Leadership: Through its leading international education media ¡ÈThe International School Times¡É and high-impact initiatives like the Voices of Tomorrow Speech Contest and the International Education Expo-a major event hosted by GSA that connects families with leading international schools-Global KA Holdings Inc. will continue to play a key role in shaping international education in Japan.

About Kikokushijo Academy (KA)

Kikokushijo Academy is Japan¡Çs leading educational program for returnee and bilingual students, providing specialised English-language education since 2004. With a strong focus on academic English, critical thinking, entrance exam preparation, and bilingual identity support, KA helps students succeed in both Japanese and international education systems-building confidence, global awareness, and long-term academic success through its Tokyo campuses and online programs. Kikokushijo Academy operates under the same organizational banner as KAIS International School (KAIS), a progressive international school known for its high academic standards and student-centered approach, located in Meguro-ku, Tokyo.

About Global Step Academy (GSA)

- Kikokushijo Academy: https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com- KAIS International School: https://kaisinternational.com

Global Step Academy provides international education aimed at equipping students with the skills necessary to thrive in a global society. Built on a 40-year legacy of international education experience, GSA leads the way in student achievement by offering educational experiences in Japan through international schools, after-school and seasonal programs, as well as globally through its innovative online courses.

- Global Step Academy: https://www.gsacademy.com- Group Preschools:- - Global Step Academy International School (https://school.gsacademy.com/)- - Soltilo GSA International School (https://soltilogsa.com/)- The International School Times: https://istimes.net/