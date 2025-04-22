Zweispace、STDトークン・レジデンスを開始　2015年のビットコインレジデンスの進化形

株式会社ZWEISPACE JAPAN

2025年4月22日、東京 - ブロックチェーンと不動産の融合を推進するZweispaceは、2015年に実施した「ビットコインレジデンス」キャンペーンの精神を継承し、新たに「STDトークン・レジデンス」プラットフォームを立ち上げました。

2015年、Zweispaceは東京都内のワンルームマンション約700室を対象に、1ビットコイン（当時約4万円／400ドル）で1ヶ月間賃貸するキャンペーンを実施し、ブロックチェーン技術を活用した不動産ソリューションの先駆けとなりました。

今回の「STDトークン・レジデンス」では、デジタルツイン化されたワンルーム物件をSTDトークンで月単位で賃貸することが可能です。ユーザーは専用のウェブサイト上で物件情報を閲覧し、物件管理者と直接連絡を取ることで、スムーズな予約と支払いを実現します。

さらに、STDトークン自体が、賃貸収益を生み出すリアルな不動産資産を含むデジタルツインによって裏付けられていることも特徴です。つまり、STDトークンは単なるユーティリティではなく、経済的価値と連動したトークンです。

STDトークン・レジデンスの主な特徴：

デジタルツイン物件の掲載： 実在する不動産とデジタルツインを融合させ、オンライン上で物件の詳細確認が可能。

直接の予約・支払い： STDトークンを用いた直接決済で、簡便かつ効率的な手続きを実現。

キャンペーン情報の提供： 特典や最新キャンペーン情報を随時掲載し、ユーザーに付加価値を提供。

この新たなプラットフォームは、Zweispaceが掲げる「不動産とブロックチェーンの融合」に基づき、グローバルな資産の移転・保存・活用を可能にする取り組みの一環です。2015年のビットコインレジデンスから約10年、Zweispaceは再び不動産業界に革新をもたらします。

STDトークン・レジデンスのページ 日本橋や入船等、東京の物件が予約できる。

http://business.zweispace.com/std-token-residence/

2015年の、ビットコイン・レジデンスのキャンペーンページ 当時１ビットコインは約４万円 東京で１ヶ月借りれた。その後ビットコインは、約３００倍に上昇し２０２５年４月現在は約１２００万円

http://business.zweispace.com/bitcoin-residence/

Crypto Friendly（クリプトで東京の部屋を借りれる、クリプトに優しいという案内ページ）当時のクリプトのトップ１０の時価総額が表示されている。

当時はビットコインや、ライトコインや、ドッジコイン等、まだイーサリウムもトップ１０に入っていない。また、ZWNの当初のロゴが表示されている。

http://business.zweispace.com/crypto-friendly/

Zweispaceについて

Zweispaceは、ブロックチェーン技術を活用した不動産ソリューションの開発・提供を行う企業です。2015年のビットコインレジデンスを皮切りに、デジタルツインやIoT技術を取り入れた不動産のデジタル化を推進しています。日本をはじめ、アメリカ、韓国、中国など各国で不動産ブロックチェーン特許を取得し、メタバースでの商業用不動産賃貸管理業務も展開しています。

Zweispace Launches STD Token Residence - An Evolution of the 2015 Bitcoin Residence

Tokyo, April 22, 2025 - Zweispace, a pioneer in merging blockchain and real estate, has announced the launch of the "STD Token Residence" platform, inheriting the spirit of its groundbreaking 2015 “Bitcoin Residence” campaign.

Back in 2015, Zweispace ran a campaign offering monthly rentals of approximately 700 studio apartments in Tokyo for just 1 Bitcoin (then valued at around \40,000 / ＄400), becoming a trailblazer in blockchain-based real estate solutions.

With the new STD Token Residence, users can now rent digitally twinned studio apartments on a monthly basis using STD Tokens. Property information is available through a dedicated website, and users can contact property managers directly for smooth booking and payment experiences.

Importantly, the STD token itself is backed by digital twins that include actual real estate assets with ongoing rental revenue, making it a token tied to tangible economic value, not just utility.

Key Features of STD Token Residence:

Digital Twin Property Listings: Real-world property data is paired with its digital twin, allowing users to review property details entirely online.

Direct Booking & Payment: Users can book and pay using STD Tokens, making rental procedures simple and efficient.

Campaign Promotions: Special offers and campaign updates will be shared periodically to provide added value to users.

This new platform is part of Zweispace’s mission to integrate blockchain with real estate, enabling global asset transfer, preservation, and utility. Nearly a decade after the 2015 Bitcoin Residence, Zweispace is once again driving innovation in the real estate industry.

About Zweispace

Zweispace develops and offers blockchain-based real estate solutions. Starting with the 2015 Bitcoin Residence, the company has promoted the digitalization of real estate through the use of digital twins and IoT. Zweispace holds real estate blockchain patents in countries including Japan, the United States, South Korea, and China, and is actively developing commercial real estate rental management services in the metaverse.