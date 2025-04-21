【京都・嵐山に新たなランドマーク誕生】「牛カツ京都勝牛 嵐山店」 2025年4月25日（金）グランドオープン！ ― 創業の地・京都で10店舗目、観光名所「竹林の小径」すぐそばに ―

株式会社ゴリップ

「京都から“牛カツ”を、世界の“GYUKATSU”へ。」をブランドミッションに掲げ、日本全国および海外8ヵ国に展開する牛カツ専門店店舗数において日本一・世界一*を誇る『牛カツ京都勝牛』（運営：株式会社ゴリップ／本社：京都府京都市）は、2025年4月25日（金）に「牛カツ京都勝牛 嵐山店」をグランドオープンいたします。

本店舗は、京都を代表する観光名所「嵐山竹林の小径」の入口すぐそばという絶好のロケーションに位置し、国内外から訪れる観光客の皆様に“和の牛カツ”をご堪能いただける新たな拠点として誕生します。創業の地・京都では記念すべき10店舗目の出店となります。

店内は2フロア構成で、1階に38席、2階に28席の計66席を備えた開放的な空間。特に2階席からは、嵐山の竹林をはじめとする自然を眺めながら、こだわりの牛カツをゆったりとお楽しみいただけます。

また当ブランドは、2025年4月13日より「大阪・関西万博」会場内の「フューチャーライフゾーン」に出店し、“日本の牛カツ文化”を世界に向けて発信しています。

万博という国際舞台での挑戦を通じて、「牛カツ京都勝牛」はこれからも日本食文化の新たなスタイルを創造し、国内外に向けて広く発信してまいります。

■店舗概要

＜2025年4月25日（金）グランドオープン＞

店舗名：牛カツ京都勝牛 嵐山店

所在地：京都府京都市右京区嵯峨天龍寺瀬戸川町26

アクセス：嵐山本線「嵐山駅」より徒歩5分、JR嵯峨野線「嵯峨嵐山駅」より徒歩7分

営業時間：10:00～18:00（L.O. 17:30）

席数：66席（1階38席、2階28席）

店舗サイト：https://gyukatsu-kyotokatsugyu.com/store/arashiyama

Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu Arashiyama to Grand Open on Friday, April 25, 2025

- Japan’s No.1 & World's No.1 Gyukatsu Restaurant* Opens Its 10th Location in Kyoto, Right Beside the Iconic Arashiyama Bamboo Forest -

With the brand mission of “From Kyoto’s Gyukatsu to the World’s GYUKATSU,”

Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, operated by Golip Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Kyoto, Japan), proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location, Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu Arashiyama, on Friday, April 25, 2025.

This new restaurant is ideally located just steps from the entrance of the famous Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, one of Kyoto’s most iconic tourist destinations. As the brand’s 10th store in its founding city of Kyoto, this location will offer both domestic and international visitors an opportunity to experience authentic Japanese-style gyukatsu in the heart of Kyoto.

The two-story restaurant features a total of 66 seats-38 on the first floor and 28 on the second. Guests on the upper floor can enjoy their gyukatsu while overlooking the lush bamboo forests and scenic beauty of Arashiyama.

Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu will continue to share the unique culture of Japanese gyukatsu with the world under its guiding mission:

“From Kyoto’s Gyukatsu to the World’s GYUKATSU.”

Since April 13, 2025, our brand has also been operating a location inside the “Future Life Zone” at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, JAPAN where we are proudly sharing the culture of Japanese gyukatsu with the world.

Through this global challenge on the international stage of the Expo, Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu will continue to pioneer a new style of Japanese cuisine and actively promote it both in Japan and around the world.

<Grand Opening on Friday, April 25, 2025>

Store Name: Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu Arashiyama

Address: 26 Setogawa-cho, Saga Tenryuji, Ukyo-ku, Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture

Access: 5-minute walk from Arashiyama Station (Keifuku Arashiyama Line)

7-minute walk from Saga-Arashiyama Station (JR Sagano Line)

Business Hours: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM (Last order at 5:30 PM)

Seating Capacity: 66 seats (38 on the 1st floor, 28 on the 2nd floor)

Website: https://gyukatsu-kyotokatsugyu.com/store/arashiyama

「牛カツ京都勝牛」について

『牛カツ京都勝牛』は「京都から“牛カツ”を、世界の“GYUKATSU”へ。」をブランドミッションに掲げる店舗数日本一&世界一の牛カツ専門店*です。

新たな日本食文化として海外でも大きな注目を集める「牛カツ-GYUKATSU-」を広めるべく、国内のみならず海外8ヵ国（韓国、台湾、香港、タイ、カナダ、インドネシア、フィリピン、シンガポール）に展開しております。

*2025年4月現在/自社調べ/牛カツ専門店として

牛カツ京都勝牛は、大阪・関西万博に出店しています

「牛カツ京都勝牛 大阪・関西万博店」は、ブランド史上最大規模の席数、万博限定の新メニューなど、牛カツ京都勝牛の最先端を体験できる「期間限定旗艦店」としてオープンいたしました。

世界的な祭典を通じて牛カツ、そして関西と日本の魅力を世界に発信し、多くの方々にその魅力を体験していただけるよう尽力してまいります。

