東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社（取締役社長 細井 栄治、以下TOYO）の関連会社であるOffshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd (以下、OFS*¹) は、このたび三井海洋開発株式会社（以下、MODEC）より、Shell Brasil Petroleo Ltda 社 （シェル社）向けブラジル沖合Gato do MatoのFPSO*²のEPCI*³業務を受注しました。

本プロジェクトでは、OFSが、25年のオペレーションにも対応できる新進のFPSOの設計から機器購入、建造をMODECより請負います。本FPSOは、日量12万バレルの原油生産能力を有します。完工後は、ブラジル・リオデジャネイロの南方の沖合約200km、水深約2,000mの海上に係留されます。

OFSのMODECからのFPSO受注は本件で3件目になります。

*1 OFSはTOYOとMODECが2022年8月にシンガポールに設立した合弁会社であり、FPSOのEPCI事業を遂行するエンジニアリング企業。TOYOの出資比率は35％で持分法適用会社となる。

*2 Floating Production Storage and Offloading System（浮体式海洋石油・ガス生産貯蔵積出設備）

*3 Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation（設計から機器購入、建造、据付までの一括工事）

受注概要

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/163_1_42d4771deb2efbba4257d6d22f66207b.jpg ]

TOYOについて

東洋エンジニアリング(TOYO)は1961年創立で、グローバルネットワークを構築し、世界60ヶ国以上のお客様にエンジニアリングサービスの提供とプラント建設を行ってきた総合エンジニアリング会社です。祖業のアンモニア・尿素という化学肥料分野を中心に独自技術を磨き、石油化学、石油・ガス処理、資源開発、発電など、多岐にわたる領域へと事業分野を拡大してきました。また、「エンジニアリングで地球と社会のサステナビリティに貢献する」というミッションを掲げて、持続可能な社会の実現を目指し、環境に配慮したソリューションや最新技術を導入し、脱炭素社会の実現に取り組んでいます。 https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/

<English follows>

OFS awarded for Gato do Mato FPSO Project in Brazil

Offshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd. (OFS*¹), an affiliate of Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO Eiji Hosoi, TOYO), has been awarded a contract by MODEC, Inc. for EPCI*² of FPSO*³ for Shell’s Gato do Mato project in Brazil.

When installed, FPSO Gato do Mato will be capable of producing 120,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD), as well as associated gas and water, and will be moored at a water depth of approximately 2,000m, around 200 km South of Rio de Janeiro. OFS will be responsible for the design of the hull and all related topside facilities for the FPSO.

The FPSO will feature a new built, custom-made Next Generation Hull (NGH) to meet the 25-year design life.

This is OFS’s 3rd order for an FPSO project from MODEC.

*1 A joint venture with MODEC, launched in August 2022, will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the FPSO. TOYO’s shareholding Ratio is 35％

*2 Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation

*3 Floating Production, Storage and Offloading System

Project Summary

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/163_2_391e54b4ea8a9ac4f5e7ea283246c065.jpg ]



About TOYO

Toyo Engineering Corporation has been at the forefront of engineering innovation since 1961. As a global engineering and project solutions partner, TOYO offers advanced technological solutions across a range of industries, from oil and gas to renewable energy and petrochemicals in over 60 countries. By leveraging its cutting-edge expertise and commitment to excellence, TOYO helps businesses worldwide achieve operational efficiency and sustainable development. With a mission of "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community" TOYO is committed to driving progress and delivering solutions that benefit industries and communities alike. Learn more at https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/