東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社（取締役社長 細井 栄治、以下TOYO）の関連会社であるOffshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd (以下、OFS*¹) は、このたび三井海洋開発株式会社（以下、MODEC）より、ExxonMobil Guyana社（以下、エクソンモービル社）向け南米ガイアナ Stabroek（スターブルーク）鉱区Hammerhead（ハンマーヘッド）フィールドのFPSO*²のEPCI*³業務を受注しました。

本プロジェクトは、第1フェーズはFEED（Front-End Engineering Design：基本設計）、第2フェーズはEPCIからなり、ガイアナ政府と関係当局による最終承認と、エクソンモービル社およびスターブルーク鉱区共同事業者による最終投資決定（FID）を前提としながら、エクソンモービル社からの限定的着工指示（LNTP）を受け、2029年の早期生産開始に向け、FPSOの基本設計業務に着手するものです。

Hammerhead FPSOは、日量15万バレルの原油生産能力を有し、水深約1,025mの海上に係留される予定です。

OFSのMODECからのFPSO受注は本件で4件目になります。

TOYOは本プロジェクトを通じて、ガイアナのエネルギー産業の発展に貢献していきます。

*1 OFSはTOYOとMODECが2022年8月にシンガポールに設立した合弁会社であり、FPSOのEPCI事業を遂行するエンジニアリング企業。TOYOの出資比率は35％で持分法適用会社となる。

*2 Floating Production Storage and Offloading System（浮体式海洋石油・ガス生産貯蔵積出設備）

*3 Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation（設計から機器購入、建造、据付までの一括工事）

受注概要

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/165_1_03c555cef9fd664cc0f31f82d56034b8.jpg ]

<English follows>

OFS awarded for Hammerhead FPSO Project in Guyana

Offshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd. (OFS*¹), an affiliate of Toyo Engineering Corporation (TOYO, President and CEO Eiji Hosoi), has been awarded a contract by MODEC, Inc. for EPCI*² of FPSO*³ for ExxonMobil Guyana’s Hammerhead project in Guyana.

The contract is a Limited Notice To Proceed (LNTP) by ExxonMobil Guyana, pending necessary government and regulatory approval. Phase one encompasses Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) while phase two covers EPCI.

The LNTP allows OFS to start activities related to the FPSO design to ensure the earliest possible project startup in 2029, should the project receive the necessary government approvals. The performance of the second phase (i.e., construction and installation) is subject to government and regulatory approval as well as project sanction by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited and its Stabroek Block co-venturers.

The Hammerhead FPSO will have the capacity to produce 150,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD), along with associated gas and water. It will be moored at a water depth of approximately 1,025 meters.

This is OFS’s 4th order for an FPSO project from MODEC.

TOYO will contribute to the advancement of the offshore energy sector in Guyana, through this project.

*1 A joint venture with MODEC, launched in August 2022, will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the FPSO. TOYO’s shareholding Ratio is 35％

*2 Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation

*3 Floating Production, Storage and Offloading System

Project Summary

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/165_2_54177f3907ba66d53467622d312cf915.jpg ]