人生100年時代。株式会社INVELが、50代女性をもっと元気にするためのサミットを開催。

◇発起人であり、株式会社INVEL CEOの Ms. Carla Tabaから皆さんへのメッセージ

私が、日本に住んでいることを友人や知人に話すと、皆さんいいですねと言われることが多いです。世界中の人にとって、日本はあこがれの国であり、こんなに小さな国なのにホスピタリティ、温泉、テクノロジー、おいしいもの、街のきれいさなど、本当に素晴らしいところにあふれていると思っています。そして、もう１つ素晴らしいと思うのが、50代以上の日本女性。今日会場にいらしてくださった皆様が本当に素晴らしいです。

どんなところが素晴らしいか。

優しくて、しっかりもので、穏やかで。そして何より日本の女性たちは力強さを併せ持っています。その50代以上の日本女性たちには、たくさんの「愛」で多くのことを支えています。だからこそ、皆さんはまだまだこれからやれることがたくさんあるし、そのためにお互い心の中の想いを共感し、学び、自分と向き合うことができる場所をつくっていきたい。そんな想いで、このサミットを企画しました。

とても力強い、そして温かいオープニングメッセージにより、サミットがスタートしました。

◇二部から構成されたサミットは、ココロとカラダ。

サミット一部は、ココロにフォーカスしたディスカッションになりました。

ファシリテーターに、ソーシャルファシリテーターの中野裕弓さん

ゲストスピーカーに作詞家の吉元由美さん

スペシャルゲストにシンガーソングライター

イルカさんを迎えての3人の対談。

中野さんは、女性というものは、競争するのでなく、わかちあう。一人ではなかなかできないお互いの共感や、語り合い・称え合いをしていきたい。

吉元さんは、自分自身も50代を超えたときに、これまでと違うこれからの20年にしたいと思った。人と人がうまくつながっていけるのが、50代以上の女性。何より命を育むことができる力が女性にはあるのだから、何よりcreativeである。

イルカさんは、日本女性はまだまだ年齢に縛られることが多い。もっと年齢の概念をこわしていくといいのではないか。年を重ねることによって、できないこと、ダメなことも受け容れて、助けてねと言える自分でありたいと思っている。

会場は500名を超える参加者会場となった横浜開港記念館

50代以上の女性のココロの在り方

「愛の種まこう」

●楽しいことを考えると免疫力があがる

●「笑う」ことを日々のテーマにする

●誰かの幸せを祈ることのできるココロをもつ

●何より自分が幸せでなければ、人を幸せに

できない

なるほどと思うことや、哲学にもつながるかなというところまで幅広いディスカッションが繰り広げられました。

そして第二部は、カラダのこと

ゲストスピーカーに産婦人科医で、産婦人科医の

高尾美穂さんを迎え、

一部にも参加してくださった中野裕弓さん、吉元由美さんとのディスカッションになりました。

高尾さんは、ジェンダーのことは縮めていきたいけれど、縮められないことって何だと思いますか？ それは骨盤の形の違いなんです。それにより加齢とともに罹りやすい疾患も変わってくると。もう１つ重要なポイントは、ホルモンであると、医師の視点からの言及をしました。

さらに、50代以上の女性にとって、もっと大切なことは、いくつかの不調を持ちながら生きていく前提となってくるとも話した。

3人によるディスカッションは、二部でも哲学的な話にもおよび、

「私たちは借りた時間を生きている。それまでをどう生きるかを考えてみたい。」

なぜなら人生の終わりは誰もわからないし、時間は有限であるということ。

● 誰かが喜んでくれること

● 自分が楽しめること

● ○○せねばならないから、自分を解放する

● これが私というものをもつ。

● 自分のトリセツをつくっておく

あっという間に時間がすぎ、盛況のうちに会は終了しました。

プロジェクト クリエーターInvel Inc, President Carla Taba / カルラ・タバ

最後にもCarla Tabaは登壇し、以下のクロージングスピーチで閉会した。

「もっと日本女性の価値を世界に伝える必要がある。愛は受け取ることより、与えることの方が素晴らしい」と日本人女性にエールを贈った。

当日は、500名を超える参加者でにぎわい、会が終わった後も、会場のホワイエで、女性たちの元気な声が響き、輝く笑顔が印象的なサミット。主催者の目的を果たしたと言えるサミットでもあった。第3回に向けての新たな第一歩のはじまりであり、女性たちがもっと輝ける場所として認知されつつあるといえるのではないだろうか。

English follows Japanese

A 100-year lifespan. INVEL Co., Ltd. held a summit to make women in their 50s more energetic.

Japanese women in their 50s need to be more energetic and be yourself with shining. Now that we are entering an era where people can live to 100 years old, INVEL Inc. ,a wellbeing company, held a women's summit at Yokohama Port Opening Memorial Hall on April 11th.

◇Message from Ms. Carla Taba, founder and CEO of INVEL Inc.

When I told my friends and acquaintances that I live in Japan, they often say it's great. Japan is an aspirational country for people all over the world, and even though it's such a small

country, I think it's filled with truly wonderful things, such as hospitality, hot springs,

technology,

delicious food, and beautiful cities. Another thing I find wonderful is Japanese women over 50. Everyone here today is the most wonderful of all.

What's so fantastic about it?

They are kind, reliable, and calm. And above all, Japanese women are also strong. These

Japanese women over 50 years old support many things with a lot of "love". That is why you

all still have a lot to do, and for that, I would like to create a place where you can empathize with each other's inner thoughts, learn, and face yourself. With that thought in mind, I

planned this women’s summit.

The summit started with a very powerful and warm opening message.

◇The summit was divided into two parts: mind and body for women.

One part of the summit focused on the mind.

The facilitator was social facilitator Hiromi

Nakano. The guest speaker was lyricist Yumi Yoshimoto. And the special guest was singer-songwriter Iruka. The three of them had a

discussion.

Ms. Nakano says that women do not compete, but share. She wants to foster empathy,

conversation, and praise for each other,

which is difficult to achieve alone.

Ms. Yoshimoto herself, when she turned 50, wanted to make the next 20 years different

from the past. Women over 50 are able to

connect with other people well. Above all,

women have the power to nurture life, so

they are more creative than anything else.

Iruka san that Japanese women are still

often restricted by age. I think it would be

good to break down the concept of age. As I get older, I want to be able to accept the things I can't do and the things I'm not good at, and be able to ask for help.

Over 500 participantsVenue; Yokohama port memorial place

The state of mind of women over 50: "Let's sow the seeds of love"

● Thinking about fun things will boost your

immunity

● The theme of "laughing"

● Have a heart that can pray for the happiness of others

● Above all, if you are not happy yourself,

you cannot make others happy

The discussion was wide-ranging, ranging

from interesting points to points that may

even be connected to philosophy.

The second part was about the body.

The guest speaker was obstetrician-gynecologist and medical Dr. MihoTakao,

and there was a discussion with Hiromi Nakano and Yumi Yoshimoto, who also attended

the event.

Dr. Takao, while you want to narrow down the gender gap, what do you think is the one thing that can't be narrowed down? It's the difference in the shape of the pelvis. As a result, the diseases we are prone to change as we age. Another important point, she said from a doctor's perspective, is hormones.

Furthermore, she said that what is more important for women over 50 is to assume that they will live with some ailments.

The discussion between the three also turned to philosophical topics in the second part, with one participant saying,

"We are living on borrowed time. I want to think about how we should live until then."

Because no one knows when our life will end, and time is finite.

● Making someone happy

● Something I can enjoy

● Liberating myself because I have to do

● This is what it means to have a true identity.

● Creating my own user manual

Time flew by, and the event ended with great success.

Project Creator: Invel Inc, President Carla Taba

Closing speech;

Finally, Ms. Carla Taba took to the stage and gave the following closing speech:

She gave a message of encouragement to Japanese women, saying, "We need to spread the value of Japanese women to the world. Giving love is more wonderful than receiving love."

On the day of the event, over 500 participants gathered, and even after the event ended, the foyer was filled with the lively voices of women and the bright smiles of the women made an impression. It was a summit that could be said to have achieved the organizers' goal. It was the start of a new step towards the third event, and it can be said that the summit is gradually becoming recognized as a place where women can shine even more.

