Art & Design meets Mid-century iconic pieces GALERIE ONE × KOMIYAMA TOKYO G

株式会社 小宮山書店

KOMIYAMA TOKYO Gでは、4月21日(月)より、Galerie One (ギャルリーワン) との共同企画展「Art & Design meets Mid-century iconic pieces」を開催いたします。

Galerie Oneは、パリと鎌倉に拠点を構え、ジャン・プルーヴェやピエール・ジャンヌレをはじめとする、ミッドセンチュリーのフランスを代表するデザイナーたちの名作家具を扱うギャラリーです。

本展では、Galerie Oneを主催するティエリー・ラモワンと当ギャラリーが作品をセレクトし、ひとつの家具とひとつの美術作品をペアで展示販売いたします。

ギャラリストでありアートピースのコレクターでもあるティエリー氏がセレクトした、ミッドセンチュリーの巨匠たちによるスツールや椅子、テーブルといったヴィンテージ家具に対し、小宮山書店で取り扱う同年代のヴィンテージポスターや、エアブラシによるフェティッシュな作品、柳宗悦が創刊し芹沢硑介等が装幀を手掛けた雑誌『工藝』(1931-1951)、現代のセラミック作品などをあわせることで、それぞれの美しさが呼応し、新たな魅力を放ちます。

時代を超えた秀逸なデザインと作品群を、ぜひ会場でご高覧ください。

Art & Design meets Mid-century iconic piecesGALERIE ONE × KOMIYAMA TOKYO G

会期：2025年4月21日 (月) ～ 5月18日 (日)

会場：KOMIYAMA TOKYO G東京都千代田区神田小川町 3-20-4 第2龍名館ビル 1F D

時間：12:00～18:30 (平日・土曜)12:00～17:30 (日・祝)

休廊：火曜日・水曜日

お問い合わせ

お電話 03 6811 7355

メール gallery@book-komiyama.co.jp

KOMIYAMA TOKYO G

GALERIE ONE (ギャルリーワン)

ギャルリーワンは、アローとティエリー・ラモワンによって設立されたミッドセンチュリー家具のギャラリー。1988年に設立されたパリのギャラリーと、鎌倉のギャラリーの2カ所で活動している。

ティエリー・ラモワンは、20代の頃、最初の給料でジャン・プルーヴェの作品を買い始めて以来のデザイン・コレクターである。

ジャン・プルーヴェ、ピエール・ジャンヌレ、シャルロット・ペリアンなど、名だたるデザイナーの作品をギャラリーに並べる彼のセレクトは、「ディーラー目線」ではなく「コレクター目線」で行われている。

アローとティエリーは日本の現代アートのコレクターでもあり、KOMIYAMA TOKYOとのコラボレーションは彼らの情熱の自然な延長線上にある。



所在地：神奈川県鎌倉市二階堂 351 〒248-0002

GALERIE ONEへのお問い合わせ：

お電話 +81 80-3470-5894

インスタグラム one.galerie.one

t@galerie-one.com

www.galerie-one.com(https://www.galerie-one.com/)

KOMIYAMA TOKYO G is pleased to announce the opening of a collaborative exhibition with Galerie One, entitled "Art & Design meets Mid-century Iconic Pieces," commencing on Monday, 21st April.

Galerie One, with locations in Paris and Kamakura, is a distinguished gallery specializing in masterworks of mid-century French design, featuring iconic furniture pieces by eminent designers such as Jean Prouve and Pierre Jeanneret.

For this exhibition, works have been carefully selected by Thierry Lamoine, the founder of Galerie One, in collaboration with our gallery. Each pairing -one piece of vintage furniture and one artwork- will be exhibited and made available for purchase.

The vintage stools, chairs, and tables created by mid-century masters, selected by Mr. Lamoine, will be showcased alongside a curated selection from Komiyama. These include vintage posters from the same era, airbrush artworks with a distinctive fetishistic aesthetic, the magazine Kogei (1931-1951) published by Soetsu Yanagi with designs by Keisuke Serizawa and others, as well as contemporary artworks.

Through these curated pairings, each piece resonates with the other, revealing new dimensions of beauty and artistic dialogue.

We cordially invite you to experience this unique convergence of timeless design and art at the exhibition venue.





Art & Design meets Mid-century iconic piecesGALERIE ONE × KOMIYAMA TOKYO G

Date: Monday, 21st April - Sunday, 18th May

Venue: KOMIYAMA TOKYO G3-20-4 Kanda Ogawamachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Ryumeikan Bldg. 2, 1F D

Opening hours: 12:00~18:30

Sunday and National holiday 12:00~17:30

Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.



GALERIE ONE

Galerie One is a Mid-Century Furniture gallery founded by Arrow and Thierry Lamoine.It has two venues: one gallery in Paris established in 1988 and another one in Kamakura.

Thierry Lamoine is a design collector since his 20's when he started to buy Jean Prouve pieces with his first salaries. His selection of pieces for the gallery - famous designers such as Jean Prouve, Pierre Jeanneret, Charlotte Perriand and many others - is made with a "collector's eye", not a "dealer's point of view."

Arrow and Thierry are also Japanese contemporary art collectors: the collaboration with KOMIYAMA TOKYO is a natural extention of their passions.



Information

Galerie One, 351 Nikaido, Kamakura, Kanagawa, 248-0002

C. +81 80-3470-5894

Insta: one.galerie.one

t@galerie-one.com

www.galerie-one.com(https://www.galerie-one.com/)

For Inquiries Regarding the Exhibition, Please Contact:

+81 (0)3 6811 7355

gallery@book-komiyama.co.jp

KOMIYAMA TOKYO G