新会社「株式会社Nature Positive Japan」設立に関するお知らせ

株式会社Nature Positive Japan

(English version follows Japanese)

2025年4月18日

各位

株式会社Nature Positive Japan（以下、「当社」）はこのたび、自然と共生する社会の実現を目指し、ネイチャーポジティブの理念を基軸とした新たなビジネスを創出することを目的に設立いたしましたので、お知らせいたします。当社は、企業活動を通じて地球環境へポジティブなインパクトをもたらし、持続可能な社会の実現に貢献してまいります。

１．設立の背景と目的

近年、気候変動や生物多様性の損失、社会格差の拡大など、地球規模の課題が深刻化しており、環境と経済の両立が強く求められています。当社は、以下を目的に事業を展開し、これらの課題解決に寄与してまいります。

２．ビジョン

- 自然環境の再生と保全を通じた持続可能なビジネスの創出- ブルー／グリーンカーボンをはじめとした1兆円規模の新市場の創出

「ネイチャーポジティブの実現による持続可能な未来の構築」

3．ミッション

4．主な事業領域

5．今後の展望

- ブルー／グリーンカーボン領域におけるクレジット創出と国内外認証スキームの活用- 自然と共生する地域経済圏の創出と循環型社会の実現- CO2吸収や生物多様性に貢献する技術・サービスの開発- 国内外のパートナーと連携したグローバルアライアンスの形成(1) カーボンクレジット関連事業- ブルー／グリーンカーボンの創出、可視化、国際認証機関との連携によるクレジット化- 国・地域の自然資本を活用した、高品質クレジットの供給体制の構築(2) 自然資本を活用した地域創生事業- 森林・海藻の育成や、持続可能な農業・漁業との連携- 地域観光・教育プログラムの開発を通じた産業創出(3) 環境保全技術の研究・開発- CO2吸収素材、生物多様性保全に資する技術・製品の開発- 森林／海洋保全技術の高度化と社会実装(4) グローバルアライアンス事業- 国内外の行政・企業・教育機関との連携による共同事業の推進- 各国・各地域の課題に応じたソリューション提案と展開

当社は、ネイチャーポジティブの考え方を軸としたビジネスを通じ、国内外で1兆円規模の新市場を形成し、環境と社会に持続的な価値を提供してまいります。今後も自然と共生する持続可能な社会の実現に向け、積極的に事業活動を展開していく所存です。

Nature Positive Japan 今後の成長ステップ

6．会社概要

ネイチャーポジティブの再生(イメージ)

会社名：株式会社Nature Positive Japan

所在地：東京都港区

代表者：代表取締役社長 高橋 舞美

設立日：2025年3月12日

事業内容：

【本リリースに関するお問い合わせ先】

- カーボンクレジット事業- 生物多様性保全技術の研究・開発- 地域創生・自然再生活動の企画・運営- グローバルアライアンス構築・コンサルティング 等

株式会社Nature Positive Japan 広報担当

E-mail：contact@naturepositivejapan.com

以上

The Establishment of the New Company, “Nature Positive Japan Inc.”

- Striving to Coexist with Nature and Create a New Market Worth One Trillion JPY (seven (7) billion USD) -

April 18, 2025

To All Concerned,

We are pleased to announce that Nature Positive Japan Inc. (hereinafter referred to as “the Company”) has been established with the aim of realizing a society that coexists with nature and creating new businesses grounded in the concept of “Nature Positive.” Through our corporate activities, we will deliver a positive impact on the global environment and contribute to the creation of a sustainable society.

1. Background and Purpose of Establishment

In recent years, global-scale challenges such as climate change, loss of biodiversity, and widening social disparities have become more serious, intensifying the call to harmonize economic growth with environmental protection. With these challenges in mind, our Company will pursue the following objectives in our business activities and contribute to their resolution:

2. Vision

- Creation of sustainable businesses through the restoration and conservation of natural environments- Creation of a new market on the scale of one trillion yen, starting with blue and green carbon

“Building a sustainable future by achieving a Nature Positive society.”

3．Mission

4. Main Business Areas

(4) Global Alliance Business

5. Future Outlook

- Creation of credits in the blue/green carbon domain and utilization of domestic and international certification schemes- Creation of regional economic spheres that coexist with nature and realization of a circular society- Development of technologies and services that contribute to CO2 absorption and biodiversity- Formation of global alliances in collaboration with domestic and international partners(1) Carbon Credit-Related Business- Creation, visualization, and crediting of blue/green carbon- Establishment of a supply framework for high-quality credits through partnerships with international certification bodies(2) Regional Revitalization Utilizing Natural Capital- Fostering forests and seaweed, and partnering with sustainable agriculture and fisheries- Generating new industries through the development of tourism and educational programs(3) Research and Development of Environmental Conservation Technologies- Development of materials and products that promote CO2 absorption and contribute to biodiversity conservation- Advancing forest/marine conservation technologies and implementing them in society- Promoting joint projects in partnership with overseas companies and governments- Proposing and deploying solutions adapted to the needs of each country

Through businesses driven by Nature Positive concept, our Company aims to establish a new market worth one trillion yen (seven (7) billion USD), both in Japan and abroad, while providing sustainable value to the environment and society. Going forward, we will continue to proactively develop business activities aimed at realizing a sustainable society in harmony with nature.

6. Company Overview

Future Steps for Nature Positive JapanRe-creation of Nature Positive (Images)

Company Name: Nature Positive Japan Inc.

Location: Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative: President & CEO, Maimi Takahashi

Date of Establishment: March 12, 2025

Business Description:

[For Inquiries Regarding This Press Release]

- Carbon credit business- Research and development of biodiversity conservation technologies- Planning and management of regional revitalization and nature regeneration activities- Global alliance building and consulting, etc.

Public Relations, Nature Positive Japan Inc.

E-mail: contact@naturepositivejapan.com

Full stop