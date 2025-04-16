商業ビルのタイムシェア、ブロックチェーンで日次賃貸契約

株式会社ZWEISPACE JAPAN

ツバイスペースは、東京都内の商業ビルを、ブロックチェーンで日次賃貸契約するサービスを開始した。ＰＲＥＳＩの駅前ビルから。

商業ビルのタイム・スペースシェア事業（Zweispace事業）の特徴

- 一日単位の賃貸契約（ブロックチェーン契約）- 3Dでの内覧- 3Dでの集客（世界中から24H） ※国際決済もクリプトで対応、消費税管理も万全- 外国語サポート・ホットライン（AI含む）- 商業用IoT SaaSとブロックチェーン管理- 即日WEBショップ併設- 各種即日BPOサービス

東京都の駅前ビル、商店街のデジタルツイン 提供：デジタルツインエステート

LEADトークンによる集客マーケティングDX

このデジタルツイン商業ビルは、AIトークンプロジェクト「LEADプロジェクト」に組み込まれており、IoT・AI・ブロックチェーンを活用し、テナントマーケティングの精度とスピードを向上させる。LEADトークンの活用により、商業不動産全体の収益性と価値向上を実現する狙いだ。

日本国内の収益不動産は約315.1兆円、商業施設が約69.7兆円、世界では約1000兆円。巨大な市場に向け、LEADトークンによるDXが進められている。



デジタルツイン商業ビルがもたらす新しい価値

PRESIは2021年から、ブロックチェーンを活用したデジタルツインの構築に取り組んできた。コロナ禍で休業したテナントの業態転換や、売却を検討するビルオーナーからの相談が増える中、PRESIは今後のビルのあり方をこう定義する：

- 耐震性強化や再建築を通じて- IoT・AI・ブロックチェーンで管理される- デジタルツインによってバーチャル空間とリンクする- 新時代の「スマートビル」としての再定義と再価値化

外国人観光客の増加も背景にあり、昭和・平成の商業ビルを「次世代型商業ビル」として進化させる取り組みを東京都内から展開する。



PRESI代表のコメント

「楽天やAmazonで買い物をするように、私たちが構築する“デジタルツインバース”では、実店舗のデジタルツインにユーザーが訪れ、商品を見て、サービスを体感し、購入までをその場で完結できます。

この唯一無二のデジタルツインは、Googleストリートビューのメタバース版とも言える存在です。そこに人が集まり、実際に動き、体験することで、企業がメタバース内に出店する意義が生まれます。

出店したテナントがデジタルツイン内で集客し、売上を伸ばせば、現実の家賃も上昇し、最終的に一番大きな利益を得るのは、ビルオーナーです。

これはネットだけで完結する時代から、ネットと現実を接続する“場”としてのデジタルツインの時代への移行を意味します。

ブロックチェーンによりその唯一無二性が証明されたデジタルツインを、世界のメタバース空間へと展開することで、広告・集客・収益のすべてを飛躍的に高めることができます。

現実のビルの資産価値にも数％～10％の上昇効果が期待でき、『デジタルツイン付きビル』が新たなスタンダードとなる未来がすぐそこまで来ています。」



Zweispace創業ストーリーと今後

Zweispaceは、神奈川県相模原のレジデンスビルを2ヶ月で満室にし、東京都内の700室のワンルームシェアハウスをビットコインで貸し出すキャンペーンから始まった。もともと住居・オフィスの空間シェア・時間シェアを提供してきたが、駅前商業ビルの時間シェアは今回が初となる。

PRESIとの協業は、都心の商業ビルオーナーの支持も厚く、これまでにも多くのビルの価値向上を実現してきた。今後もZweispaceは、不動産の新しい形を創る企業と共に、東京の街の価値を高めていくことを目指す。



コメント：国際投資アナリスト・亀田勇人氏

「LEADトークンは、商業ビルのテナントマーケティングを最適化するプロジェクトです。現状の看板広告では限界があり、EC時代・3DコンピューティングAI時代において、ビル自体が“進化”しなければいけません。IoT・AI・ブロックチェーンによって、スマートビルとしての資産価値がさらに高まることが期待されます。」



今回発表されたプロジェクトについて

LEADプロジェクトは、ファッションのFABなどを含む複合型プロジェクトで、Zweispace、NMZ、STDなどのトークンや機能群を統合し、ビル・テナント・ユーザーの全体最適を図る。今後もマーケティングソリューション群が順次追加されていく予定である。

ビットコインレジデンス 当時のキャンペーンページ １ルーム１ヶ月１ビットコイン商業店舗スペースの時間シェアの予約ページ と テナント店舗ページ

Timeshare Leasing of Commercial Buildings Enabled by Blockchain - Daily Rental Contracts in Tokyo

- 24/7 Global Exposure through Digital Twins and 3D Websites -

Zweispace has launched a new service enabling daily rental contracts for commercial buildings in Tokyo using blockchain technology, starting with PRESI's station-front building.

Key Features of Zweispace's Timeshare Commercial Real Estate Project

Daily rental contracts via blockchain

- 3D virtual tours of available spaces

- 3D-based global customer attraction, 24/7 access

Crypto-enabled international payments, complete tax management

- Multilingual support hotline (including AI assistance)

- SaaS-based commercial IoT & blockchain management

- Instant web shop integration

- Wide range of same-day BPO services

Marketing DX with LEAD Token

These digital twin commercial buildings are integrated into the LEAD Token AI project, leveraging IoT, AI, and blockchain to drastically improve tenant marketing precision and speed. By utilizing the LEAD token, the project aims to boost both profitability and value across the commercial real estate sector.

The Japanese income-producing property market is worth approximately 315.1 trillion yen, with commercial facilities accounting for around 69.7 trillion yen. Globally, this figure reaches 1,000 trillion yen. This vast market presents an opportunity for digital transformation through the LEAD Token.

New Value Brought by Digital Twin Buildings

Since 2021, PRESI has been actively building digital twins of commercial buildings using blockchain technology. Amid increased consultations during the COVID-19 era from tenants seeking to pivot and owners looking to sell, PRESI has defined the future of buildings as follows:

- Reinforced earthquake resistance and rebuild strategies- Managed via IoT, AI, and blockchain- Linked to virtual environments through digital twins

This redefines and revitalizes older buildings as "smart buildings" of the new era.

With the surge in foreign tourism, PRESI and its partners are pioneering the transformation of Showa and Heisei-era commercial buildings into next-generation facilities, starting in central Tokyo.

Comment from PRESI CEO

"Just like shopping on Rakuten or Amazon, our Digital Twinverse allows users to visit a digital twin of a physical store, experience the products or services, and complete the purchase all within the space.

This one-of-a-kind digital twin is like a metaverse version of Google Street View. As people gather, move, and interact within it, it creates real business value for tenant companies.

When tenants attract more customers and increase sales through their digital twins, their real-world rents can rise as well-ultimately, the biggest winner is the building owner.

This marks the shift from a web-only era to one where the digital and physical worlds are fully connected through digital twins.

By deploying these unique, blockchain-verified digital twins into the global metaverse, we can dramatically boost advertising, customer acquisition, and revenue potential.

We anticipate that this will also raise real building asset values by several percent to even 10%-ushering in a new standard where buildings come with digital twins by default."

Zweispace Origin and Future Vision

Zweispace began with a campaign that filled a residential building in Sagamihara, Kanagawa within two months and rented out 700 rooms in Tokyo via Bitcoin. Originally focused on space and time-sharing for residences and offices, this is its first venture into commercial building timeshare.

Its collaboration with PRESI has received strong support from commercial building owners in Tokyo and has already enhanced the value of multiple properties. Moving forward, Zweispace aims to continue working with innovators in real estate to elevate the overall value of the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Comment from Hayato Kameta, Certified International Investment Analyst

"The LEAD Token project optimizes tenant marketing in commercial buildings. Traditional signage advertising is reaching its limits. In the age of e-commerce and 3D computing AI, buildings themselves must 'evolve.'

IoT, AI, and blockchain will further enhance the asset value of smart buildings."

About the Announced Project

The LEAD Project is a comprehensive initiative that integrates various tokens and functional systems, including those from Zweispace, NMZ, and STD, to optimize buildings, tenants, and user experiences. More marketing and solution tools will be rolled out in future phases.





