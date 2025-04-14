【大阪・関西万博】株式会社Senjin Holdings、代表・下山明彦によるアート作品《one.》が「国際機関共同館」ASEANブースにて展示中

株式会社Senjin Holdings

報道関係各位

2025年4月吉日

株式会社Senjin Holdings（本社：東京都、代表取締役：下山明彦）は、当社代表が手がけたアート作品《one.》が、2025年大阪・関西万博「国際機関共同館」内のASEANブースにて展示されていることをお知らせいたします。

本作品は、日本とASEAN諸国との関係性や未来を象徴する展示エリアの一部として、国内外から訪れる多くの来場者を迎え入れており、国際的な対話と共創の象徴として注目を集めています。

アートによる国際共同プロジェクト：「信頼」をテーマに

「国際機関共同館」ASEANブースにて

本展示は、2023年に始動した国際共同プロジェクトの成果として制作されました。テーマは「信頼」。日本とASEAN諸国の若手ビジネスリーダーたちが、文化や価値観の違いを超え、アートを媒介とした対話と共創を積み重ねてきました。

立体作品の創作や、対話型の鑑賞ワークショップなどを通じて育まれた“共創の前提となる信頼”を象徴するものとして、《one.》が誕生。昨年12月には、「日ASEAN Future Gen Business Leaders Summit」にて初展示されました。

展示作品《one.》について

展示作品《one.》

《one.》は、液晶ディスプレイの上にアクリル球を敷き詰め、映像を屈折させて表示することで、多層的な視覚効果を生み出す立体作品です。12人の顔が融け合い、重なり合いながら、背景の景色やデジタルコンテンツが次第に変化していく様子は、個と個が交差し、新たな意味を形づくる“共創”そのものを表現しています。

代表・下山明彦のコメント

「実際に万博会場で作品を設置し、パビリオンの圧倒的なスケールと熱気を肌で感じました。メディア報道の何倍もの迫力に心が震え、この場に関われたことを大変光栄に思います。

次の万博ではさらに大きな作品に挑戦したいと、新たな決意を持つことができました。」

この展示が、国や文化を越えた“信頼”と“共創”の象徴として、訪れる多くの方々の心に深く残ることを願っております。会場にお越しの際は、ぜひ「国際機関共同館」ASEANブースにお立ち寄りください。

下山 明彦（しもやま あきひこ）

下山明彦プロフィール

東京大学卒業後、仮想通貨メディア「CoinOtaku」を創業し、国内最大級のメディアへと成長させ、6億円で売却。現在は株式会社Senjin Holdings代表として、マーケティング、アート、地方創生を軸に事業を展開。東京藝術大学および慶應義塾大学大学院にてアートと哲学の研究を継続しながら、公共機関や企業との作品制作、政策提言にも積極的に取り組む。

Global Shapers Tokyo Hub代表、日ASEANヤングリーダーズサミット日本代表。

過去のメディア出演・SNSリンク集 https://lit.link/shimomon(https://lit.link/shimomon)

本件に関するお問い合わせ先

株式会社Senjin Holdings

広報担当：soumu@senjinholdings.com 03-4572-0639

公式サイト：https://www.senjinholdings.com/

[Osaka-Kansai Expo] Senjin Holdings Inc. presents the art piece "one." by CEO Akihiko Shimoyama, currently on display at the ASEAN booth in the "International Organizations Joint Pavilion.

For Immediate Release

April 2025

Art Installation by CEO Akihiko Shimoyama Featured at the ASEAN Booth in the "International Organizations Joint Pavilion" at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai

We are pleased to announce that an artwork created by Akihiko Shimoyama, CEO of Senjin Holdings Inc. (Head Office: Tokyo, Japan), is currently on display at the ASEAN booth within the International Organizations Joint Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.

This piece forms part of an exhibit exploring the future of Japan-ASEAN relations and is welcoming visitors from around the world as a symbol of cross-cultural dialogue and collaboration.

A Global Collaborative Art Project Built on Trust

This exhibition is the outcome of an international collaborative art project launched in 2023, centered around the theme of “trust.” The initiative brought together emerging business leaders from Japan and ASEAN countries who engaged in artistic dialogue and co-creation, overcoming cultural and linguistic differences through shared creative experiences.

Through the collaborative creation of sculptural artworks and participatory workshops, the project fostered trust as a foundation for co-creation-ultimately embodied in the work on display.

About the Artwork: one.

one. features a bed of acrylic spheres placed atop a liquid crystal display, refracting the projected images to produce a multi-layered visual effect. Faces of 12 individuals merge seamlessly, and landscapes and digital content transform dramatically in response to the shifting refractions-visually representing the essence of shared identity and transformation through collaboration.

Comment from CEO Akihiko Shimoyama

“Installing the piece on-site at the Expo and experiencing the scale and energy of the pavilion firsthand was overwhelming. The intensity far surpassed any media coverage, and I was deeply moved by the experience.

I feel truly honored to be part of this moment and am now even more determined to take on larger-scale artistic challenges at future Expos.”

We hope this exhibition will remain in the hearts of visitors as a lasting symbol of trust and co-creation that transcends borders and cultures. If you're visiting the Expo, please stop by the ASEAN booth in the International Organizations Joint Pavilion.

Expo 2025 Official Website: https://www.expo2025.or.jp/en/

【Profile】Akihiko Shimoyama

After graduating from the University of Tokyo, Shimoyama founded CoinOtaku, a cryptocurrency media platform that grew to become one of Japan’s largest in the sector, later selling the business for 600 million yen.

He now leads Senjin Holdings Inc., driving initiatives at the intersection of marketing, art, and regional revitalization. While pursuing advanced studies in art and philosophy at Tokyo University of the Arts and Keio University, he also collaborates with public institutions and corporations to produce artworks and propose policies.

Shimoyama currently serves as the Representative of the Global Shapers Tokyo Hub and as Japan’s Delegate to the Japan-ASEAN Young Leaders Summit.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Senjin Holdings Inc.

PR Team: soumu@senjinholdings.com 03-4572-0639

Official Website: https://www.senjinholdings.com/(https://www.senjinholdings.com/)