【オンラインアメリカ手話】「Native Camp American Sign Language」ユーザー世界50カ国突破！

オンラインアメリカ手話サービス「Native Camp American Sign Language」を展開する株式会社ネイティブキャンプ（東京都渋谷区 代表取締役: 谷川国洋）は、このたび、ユーザーが世界50カ国を突破いたしました。

"Native Camp American Sign Language" is the industry's first sign language learning platform that allows you to connect with instructors for ASL online lessons anytime, anywhere, and as often as you like．

With a fixed-rate subscription, we offer unlimited lessons, available 24/7 without the need for reservations. This makes our platform highly cost-effective and convenient.

According to the Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, American Sign Language (ASL) is widely used across the United States and is recognized as the third most common language after English and Spanish.(*)

ASL has been gaining even more global attention, especially after Justina Miles captivated audiences worldwide with her sign language performance during Rihanna’s halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl. This has further contributed to the growing recognition and spread of ASL.

(*) Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

https://cdhh.ri.gov/information-referral/american-sign-language.php(https://cdhh.ri.gov/information-referral/american-sign-language.php)

We are pleased to announce that the users of "Native Camp American Sign Language" have expanded to 50 countries worldwide.

To meet the diverse needs of our users, we are particularly focused on instructor training. By conducting regular demo lessons led by trainers, we continuously improve the quality of education. As a result, we have received high praise from our users, which has contributed to this global expansion.

7-Day Free + ＄69 Coupon!

At Native Camp American Sign Language, we aim to make learning ASL more accessible-even for those who have never tried sign language before.

To help more people experience unlimited ASL lessons, we're currently offering a 7-day free trial + a ＄69 coupon giveaway!

During this limited-time campaign, all new sign-ups will automatically receive 7 days of free access. Plus, we’re giving away a ＄69 coupon-equivalent to the monthly fee! Don’t miss this chance to start learning ASL today.

Features of Native Camp American Sign Language

A fun and accessible ASL learning platform where instructors provide supportive guidance to help you learn sign language with ease.

1. One-on-One Lessons for Beginners

Our experienced instructors tailor lessons to each student's goals and needs. Many instructors are fluent in English, providing additional explanations when needed. Even if you're new to ASL, you can learn with confidence!

2. Unlimited Lessons

Enjoy unlimited ASL lessons, allowing you to immerse yourself in sign language as much as you want. Whether a 25-minute lesson isn’t enough or you’d like to take multiple lessons in your free time, you can learn without worrying about extra costs.

3. No Reservations Needed

With our "Instant Lesson" feature, you can take ASL lessons anytime, 24/7, whenever you feel like learning. Even if you have a busy schedule, you can fit ASL into your spare moments at your convenience.

(*Excluding scheduled maintenance)

About Native Camp, Inc.

Native Camp is one of the fastest-growing online English learning companies in Asia. We offer affordable online lessons for individuals, businesses, and educational institutions.

With offices around the world, we operate online language learning services across Asia, Europe, and North America, and our reach continues to expand rapidly.

Since 2024, we have also launched new services, including online Japanese conversation lessons, study abroad consulting, and online American Sign Language (ASL) lessons.

Headquarters: Ohata Building, 1-9-2 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0041, Japan

CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa

Business Areas: Online English Learning / Online American Sign Language Services

Website: https://nativecamp.co.jp/(https://nativecamp.co.jp/)

『Native Camp American Sign Language』ユーザー世界50カ国突破！

このたび、「Native Camp American Sign Language」のユーザーが世界50カ国に拡大しました。

これを受け、より多様なユーザーのニーズに応えるため、教材の開発に一層力を入れております。

現在、初心者から上級者まで、さまざまなレベルに対応した教材をご用意しております。学習者は、自分の習熟度や目標に合わせて最適な教材を選び、無理なくステップアップすることが可能です。

今後も、世界中の学習者が楽しく、効果的にアメリカ手話を学べるよう努めてまいります。

7日間無料＋9,800円分のクーポンプレゼントキャンペーン開催中

Native Camp American Sign Languageでは、これまで手話に触れたことのない方にも「もっと気軽に手話を学べるサービス」を提供することを目指しています。現在、より多くの皆さまにレッスン回数無制限で手話を体験していただけるよう、7日間無料＋9,800円分のクーポンプレゼントキャンペーンを実施中です。

キャンペーン期間中に新規登録された方全員に、7日間の無料体験が自動で付与されます。また、月額料金相当（9,800円分）のクーポンも進呈いたします。この期間限定のサービスを活用し、ぜひ手話レッスンをお楽しみください。

また、講師は英語でサポートいたしますので、英語と手話を同時に学べる絶好の機会です。

Native Camp American Sign Languageの特長

Native Camp American Sign Languageは、手話への敷居が低く、講師が寄り添って、楽しく手話を学ぶアメリカ手話学習プラットフォームです。

1. 初心者でも安心のマンツーマン指導

経験豊富な講師陣が、各生徒の目標やニーズに合わせたレッスンを提供します。英語が堪能な講師も在籍しており、英語での補足説明が可能です。アメリカ手話学習が初めての方でも安心して受講できます。

2. レッスン回数無制限

「回数無制限」でレッスンを受講できるため、アメリカ手話に多く触れることができます。「25分のレッスンでは物足りない」「時間がある時にはもっとレッスンを受けたい」といった方も料金を気にすることなく、何度でもレッスンを受講することができます。

3. 予約不要

「今すぐレッスン」では、24時間365日(*)レッスンを受講したいと思った瞬間にいつでもアメリカ手話レッスンが可能です。日頃忙しくまとまった時間を取ることが難しい方でも、スキマ時間を使って好きな時に受講できます。

* 定期メンテナンスを除く

株式会社ネイティブキャンプについて

ネイティブキャンプはアジアにおいて最も成長しているオンライン英会話会社のひとつです。個人向けサービス、法人向けサービス、教育機関向けサービスとしてオンラインレッスンを手頃な価格で提供しています。世界各地に拠点をおき、アジア地域、ヨーロッパ地域、北米地域でオンライン英会話サービス事業を運営、その規模は急速に拡大し続けています。

2024年よりオンライン日本語会話サービス事業、留学エージェント事業、オンラインアメリカ手話サービス事業も展開しています。

〒150-0041 東京都渋谷区神南1-9-2 大畠ビル

代表取締役： 谷川 国洋

事業内容： オンライン英会話サービス事業 / オンラインアメリカ手話サービス事業

https://nativecamp.co.jp/

