Taisu Ventures、PREMIUM Web3 Salon : VC Connect - Bridging Global Investors By JETRO & TAISU VENTURES

Taisu Ventures Fund GP Limited

Taisu Venturesは、JETROとの共催によるWeb3投資・イノベーションの特別サミット「PREMIUM Web3 Salon : VC Connect」の実現に貢献できることを大変光栄に思います。

本サミットは、Web3の未来を切り拓くトップ投資家、野心あふれる起業家、そして業界を先導するパイオニアたちが一堂に会する、ハイレベルな交流と知見の場です。東京で開催されるこのサミットは、洞察に富み、つながりを生み、数々の機会をもたらす、パワフルな午後をお届けします。

ハイレベルな投資家によるパネルディスカッション、心を揺さぶる基調講演、そして分散型技術の限界に挑む革新的スタートアップのショーケースなど、見どころが満載です。

市場インテリジェンスを高め、有望なベンチャーをいち早く見極め、Web3エコシステム全体で実りあるパートナーシップを築きたいと考えるすべての方にとって、本イベントは見逃せない機会となるでしょう。

イベント詳細：

日時：2025年4月15日

時間：13:00～17:00 JST（受付開始は12:30)

会場：東京都港区赤坂1丁目12-32 アーク森ビル7階

形式：投資家パネル、基調講演、スタートアップのショーケース、ネットワーキング

重要：参加には登録が必要です。当日受付は行いませんので、必ず事前にお申し込みください。

Taisu Ventures、SBI、EMURGOグループ、Ryobi、Hyperithm、HIRACファンドなど、投資業界をリードする方々による直接のメッセージをお聞きいただけます。

また、Coinstreet/CSPro、Delabs Games、Flickplay、Helix、Movement Labs、Ongaeshi、OpenEden、Seaseed、Secured Finance、SONEX、Xociety、YOAKE entertainment、ZOTH など、各分野における最前線のウェブ3スタートアップ企業にもスポットライトが当てられます。

Web3の最新トレンドに対する鋭い洞察、新たな市場機会をめぐるオープンな対話、そしてグローバルなエコシステムリーダーたちとの貴重なネットワーキング――。そんな午後を迎える準備はできていますか？Taisu Venturesは、次世代のビルダーたちを支援し、すべての人に開かれた分散型の未来の構築に全力で取り組んでいます。

人数制限はありますが、登録を受け付けております。参加希望の方はこちらからお申し込みください。

https://lu.ma/dlbc5mea

Taisu Venturesについて：

Taisu Venturesは、Web3技術や金融分野に精通したグローバルなWeb3ベンチャーキャピタル企業です。 同社は、ゲーム、ユーザープラットフォーム、DeFi、インフラストラクチャなど、あらゆるチェーンにわたるブロックチェーン技術を構築し、世界中で100社以上のアーリーステージのテクノロジースタートアップに投資しており、さらに積極的に投資を行っています。米国、欧州、アジアにグローバルなネットワークと拠点を持つTaisu Venturesは、世界中のWeb3コミュニティと深くつながっており、次世代のブロックチェーンイノベーションの促進に引き続き取り組んでいます。

https://www.taisu.io/

JETRO（日本貿易振興機構）について：

JETROは、日本と世界市場間の貿易および投資を促進する日本政府関連機関です。 企業が国際的に事業を拡大し、海外からの投資を誘致し、グローバルなパートナーシップを強化できるよう、情報、リソース、サービスを提供することで、企業を支援しています。

https://www.jetro.go.jp/

Web3サロンについて：

Web3サロンは、アジアWeb3アライアンス・ジャパンとJETROの共同プロジェクトであり、Web3の起業家、投資家、イノベーターをつなぎ、知識を共有し、コラボレーションを促進しています。

https://web3salon.or.jp/

Taisu Ventures is proud to support the upcoming PREMIUM Web3 Salon : VC Connect, an exclusive Web3 Investment & Innovation Summit co-hosted by JETRO x Taisu Ventures. This is a premier gathering that brings together top investors, ambitious founders, and pioneers shaping the future of Web3.

Taking place in Tokyo, this summit promises a powerful afternoon of insight, connection, and opportunity. Expect a high-caliber investor panel, impactful keynote sessions, and a showcase of groundbreaking startups that are pushing the boundaries of decentralized technology.

Whether you're looking to sharpen your market intelligence, spot promising ventures early, or build meaningful partnerships across the Web3 ecosystem, this is an unmissable event.

Event Details:

Date: April 15, 2025

Time: 1:00 - 5:00 PM JST (Registration opens at 12:30 PM)

Venue: Ark Mori Building, 7F, 12-32 Akasaka 1-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6006

Format: Investor panel, keynote speeches, startup showcases, networking

Important: Registration is mandatory. Walk-ins will not be admitted, so please secure your spot in advance.

Attendees can look forward to hearing directly from leading voices in the investment community, including representatives from Taisu Ventures, SBI, EMURGO Group, Ryobi, Hyperithm, and HIRAC Fund.

The event will also spotlight some of the most exciting emerging Web3 startups, such as Coinstreet/CSPro, Delabs Games, Flickplay, Helix, Movement Labs, Ongaeshi, OpenEden, Seaseed, Secured Finance, SONEX, Xociety, YOAKE entertainment, and ZOTH.

Prepare for an afternoon filled with sharp perspectives on Web3 trends, open discussions on new market opportunities, and genuine moments to build relationships with global ecosystem leaders. Taisu Ventures is committed to empowering the builders of tomorrow and helping shape a decentralized future that belongs to all of us.

Registration is now open, sign up here:

https://lu.ma/dlbc5mea

About Taisu Ventures:

Taisu Ventures is a global Web3 venture capital firm with strong expertise in both finance and Web3. The firm has invested in over 100+ early-stage tech startups globally, building blockchain technologies across all chains in gaming, user platforms, DeFi, and infrastructure, and is actively investing in more. With a global outreach and presence in the US, Europe, and Asia, Taisu Ventures is deeply connected with Web3 communities across the global and remains committed to fostering the next generation of blockchain innovation.

https://www.taisu.io/

About JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization):

JETRO is a Japanese government-related organization that promotes trade and investment between Japan and the global market. It supports businesses by providing information, resources, and services to help them expand internationally, attract foreign investments, and strengthen global partnerships.

https://www.jetro.go.jp/

About Web3 Salon:

Web3 Salon is a joint project of Asia Web3 Alliance Japan and JETRO, connecting Web3 entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators to share knowledge and foster collaboration.

https://web3salon.or.jp/