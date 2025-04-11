大切な味を未来に繋ぐ「エピレシピ」英語版をリリースしました Taste the Tradition-EPIRECIPE’s English Site Is Here!

NAVYPOOL株式会社エピレシピ英語版リリースのお知らせ

NAVYPOOL Inc. has launched an English version of its recipe website, "EPIRECIPE." Since its launch in 2011, the site has been dedicated to sharing authentic Japanese recipes worth passing down to future generations. The name "EPIRECIPE" comes from "epicurean," meaning a lover of fine food. Featuring recipes from top Japanese chefs, the site introduces professional techniques-such as how to make dashi, sauces, and seasonings-that can be recreated at home and enjoyed around the world.

NAVYPOOL株式会社は、レシピサイト「エピレシピ」の英語版を新たにリリースしました。「未来に残したい日本のほんもののレシピを伝える」をテーマに、2011年に誕生した同サイトは、美食家を意味する“エピキュリアン”に由来。一流料理人による本格的なレシピや出汁、調味料の作り方など、家庭で再現可能なプロの技を世界へ発信しています。

【エピレシピサイト英語版】

https://epicurean.tokyo/en/

【充実のコラム 日本の食文化の基本を理解できます】

Extensive columns to help you understand the basics of Japanese food culture

【海外ユーザーの登録を開始しました】

https://epicurean.tokyo/en/member/

Going forward, we aim to go beyond just sharing content on our website. We plan to offer a variety of experiences, including columns, members-only contests and events, and cooking classes, to create a media platform that everyone can enjoy.

今後はWebサイトでの発信にとどまらず、コラムや会員様限定のコンテストやイベント、料理教室開催等、様々な形で皆さんが楽しめるメディアにしてまいります。

【登録方法】

Visit the official EPIRECIPE website and complete your registration by entering the required information on the “Sign Up” page. Just a few simple steps will open up a whole new world of cooking.

We warmly invite you to join us and look forward to welcoming you!

エピレシピの公式ウェブサイトにアクセスし、「会員登録」ページから必要情報を入力して登録完了。簡単数ステップで、料理の世界が広がります。

この機会に、皆様のご参加を心よりお待ちしております。

【エピレシピにご協力いただいたシェフのご紹介】

エピレシピリニューアルのお知らせ：登録シェフのご案内

Chef Mamoru Kataoka of the renowned Italian restaurant "Al Porto," well known from television programs, has long been a familiar face.

Through his introduction, we were also joined by the late Mr. Takashi Tamura of the traditional Japanese restaurant "Tsukiji Tamura," and Chef Yuji Wakiya, who operates several prestigious Chinese restaurants, including "Wakiya Ichiemi Charo."

The approximately 3,000 recipes currently featured on EPIRECIPE have each been carefully created by our team-comprising EpiRecipe members, professional photographers, and writers responsible for accurate measurements and writing.

At EPIRECIPE, starting with these three chefs, we plan to expand our content by welcoming more culinary experts and sharing professional-level recipes that we hope will be passed down to future generations. We also encourage everyone who tries these recipes at home to visit the actual restaurants and enjoy the authentic dishes in person-it's a chance to truly experience the difference.

The renewed EPIRECIPE now also features original editorial content in the form of columns. These include introductions to various ingredients and simple home-cooked recipes using them. We hope you’ll enjoy these as part of your everyday meal inspiration and menu planning.



エピレシピ運営会社について

社名：NAVYPOOL株式会社

本社所在地：東京都中央区八丁堀2-8-1-502 牧野ビル

代表取締役：青池佳子

事業内容： Webサービスの開発

設立： 2004年5月17日

HP：https://www.navypool.com/

※2024年12月28日～2025年1月5日は、年末年始休業期間となります。



