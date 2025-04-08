日本の50代女性をもっと元気に、もっと自分らしく生きてほしい。株式会社INVELが、50代女性のためのサミットを開催

株式会社INVEL

日本の50代女性をもっと元気に、もっと自分らしく生きてほしい。

株式会社INVEL（代表取締役Ms. Carla Taba、東京都江東区）は、

第2回目を迎える女性のためのサミット、Women’s summit「W50＋~chain of love」を

来る4月11日（金）に、横浜市開港記念会館にて、開催いたします。

◇W50+ ~ chain of loveとは？

50代女性にとって、人生100年時代は折り返しのとき。そのときに、まだ自分でも気づいていない本当の自分らしさや、自分の中に埋もれているかもしれない何かが存在することに気づくかもしれない。それは自分にとって、とても大きな宝物なので、みつけて、自分の人生の１つにプラスしてほしい、

そんな想いがあります。そして、50歳以上の日本人女性が、それぞれが経験してきたこと、悩み、希望や将来の夢について、オープンに話し合えるコミュニティをつくること。今の社会にはまだあまり存在しない環境であるからこそ、我々が先駆者的な試みをしていきたい。それが、W50＋chain of loveです。

◇イベント詳細

日程: 2025年4月11日 13：30-16：30

開催場所:横浜開港記念会館 講堂にて

テーマは、「50歳以上の女性を再定義して、沈黙する力から目に見える力へ」

◇サミットの目的

今の日本は、現状として、社会貢献が可視化しにくいと言えます。そんな中で、50代女性のもつ社会的影響力は、非常に大きくポテンシャルのあるものなので、その多面的なアイデンティティを再確認して、もっとアピールしていきたい

◇サミットで語りたいこと

1） 50代女性のもつ理想と現実のギャップをみつけて、それを限りなく小さくしていくことで、理想の自分に近づく。

2） 女性たち同士のコミュニケーションのための、コミュニティづくりの場の創出

3） 自分が自分らしくあるための「学び」と「体験」

◇登壇するパネリストたち

サミット当日は、各分野で活躍されている女性リーダーたちによるディスカッションが

期待されます。一般席のチケットは、発売翌日にsold out。50代女性たちの関心の高さがうかがえます。

●ファシリテーター 中野裕弓さん

（ワシントンD.C.にある世界銀行本部で日本人初の人事カウンセラーとして勤務）

●ゲストスピーカー 吉元由美さん

（作詞家・エッセイスト・淑徳大学客員教授）

●スペシャルゲスト イルカさん

（シンガーソングライター）

●司会 佐藤小百合さん

お茶の水健康長寿クリニック＆レジデンス・オブ・ホープ舘林事務長

◇発起人から皆さんへのメッセージ

日本女性の持つ強さと知恵は、社会をリードする重要な役割を果たし、コミュニティとの関わりを育みながら、前向きで、人生を自らの意志で決定しながら未来を創造しています。

この新しい時代において、特に「50代以上の女性」は自らの人生を思い通りに描き、自分たちの運命を創造し、次世代の日本社会に深い影響を残すことを願っています。

ブラジルとアメリカ両方の生活経験をもつ、日系ブラジル人3世として、私は世界中の多くの国々を訪ねる機会に恵まれました。世界中で最も真摯で誠実な女性たちに出会うことができた国は日本でした。

Invel Inc, President Carla Taba / カルラ・タバ

なかでも、「50代以上の女性」の存在は、ホルモンバランスのことやメンタルヘルスなど、加齢に関する、いわゆる更年期世代特有の不調や、子育てから介護までの家族のこと、自身のキャリアのこと、社会貢献、精神性のことなど多面において重要な役割を果たしています。

私は、この素晴らしい日本女性たちの声を、もっと外に向けてアピールする場所の存在がとても重要だと考えています。このサミットは、今回2回目になりますが、こういったプラットフォームは、彼女たちが自分たちの経験をもっとオープンに話す場であり、自分たちのパワーを認識する場となってほしいと思っています。日本が持つ本当のグローバルな魅力は、彼女たち、50代以上の女性が大きく牽引しています。自由でオープンマインドなコミュニケーション、お互いの考えを聴き、共有すること、相互理解を育むことを目指して、一人一人が自己のアイデンティティをもっと知って、自分らしい自己表現ができるようになっていくことを望んでいます。

お問い合わせ先：

株式会社INVEL

東京都江東区青海２－５－10 テレコムセンターEAST14階

PR担当 小池 美枝

Pr.tky@invel.co.jp

Mobile: +81-90-4844-1037

当日の取材、またプレスリリース・オフィシャルフォトをご希望のメディアのご担当者様は、小池までご連絡いただけましたら幸いです。

https://invel.co.jp/

English version follows;

Hosting a women's summit by INVEL Inc. Japansese women in 50's need to be more energeric and br yourself with shining.

INVEL Co., Ltd., which realizing well-being in the 100-year life era will hold a Women's Summit "W50+~chain of love" at the Yokohama Port Opening Memorial Hall on Friday, April 11th.

◇What is that W50+ ~ chain of love?

For women in their 50s, the 100-year life era is the halfway point. At that time, you may

realize that there is something about yourself that you haven't noticed yet, or that there is

something you haven't discovered yet. That is a very big treasure for me, so you will find it

and add it to your life.

And to create a community where Japanese women over 50 can openly discuss their experiences, worries, hopes and dreams for the future. Because this kind of environment does not

exist much in today's society, we want to be a pioneer in this endeavor.

This is W50+Chain of Love.

◇Event details

●Date: April 11, 2025, 13:30-16:30

●Venue: Yokohama Port Opening Memorial Hall, Auditorium

●Theme: "Redefining women over 50, from silent power to visible power"

◇Objectives of the Summit

In today's Japan, it is difficult to make social contributions visible. In this situation, the social influence of women in their 50s is very large and has great potential, so we would like

to reconfirm their multifaceted identities and appeal to them more.

◇The point of discussion in women's summit

1) Identifying the gap between the ideal and reality of women in their 50s and narrowing it as much as possible, so that they can become closer to their ideal selves.

2) Creating a place to build a community for women to communicate with each other.

3) "Learning" and "experience" to be yourself.

◇Speakers

On the day of the summit, discussions between female leaders active in various fields are

expected. Tickets for general seating were sold out the day after it was released.

We believe there will be a lot of interest in the summit for women in their 50s.

●Facilitator: Hiromi Nakano (First Japanese HR counselor at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, D.C.)

●Guest speaker: Yumi Yoshimoto (Lyricist,

essayist, visiting professor at Shukutoku

University)

●Special guest: Iruka-san (singer)

●Moderator: Sayuri Sato （Administrative

Director of Ochanomizu Healthy Longevity

Clinic & Residence of Hope Tatebayashi）

◇Message from the founder to everyone

The strength and wisdom of Japanese

women make them important leaders in

society.

They maintain good relationships with the

communities they belong to, are positive,

and make their own decisions about their

livesand create their future.

In this new era, I hope that women in their

50s and older will lead their own lives and

create their own destinies. I also hope that

they will leave a big impact on the next

generation of Japanese society.

Invel Inc, President Carla Taba / カルラ・タバ

As a third-generation Japanese Brazilian who has lived in both Brazil and the United States,

I have had the opportunity to visit many countries around the world. Japan is the country

where I have met some of the most sincere and honest women in the world.

In particular, "women over 50" play an important role in many areas, including hormonal

balance and mental health, problems related to aging that are specific to the menopausal

generation, family matters from child-rearing to elderly care, their own careers, contributions

to society, and spirituality.

I think it is very important that there is a place where the voices of these wonderful Japanese women can be more widely conveyed to the outside world. This is the second time this

summit has been held, and I hope that such a platform will provide a place where these

women can speak more openly about their experiences and recognize their own power.

The true global appeal of Japan is being driven largely by these women, women over 50.

Aiming for free and open-minded communication, listening to and sharing each other's ideas, and fostering mutual understanding, we hope that each individual will become more aware of their own identity and be able to express themselves in their own way.

◇Contact: INVEL Co., Ltd.

2-5-10 Aomi, Koto-ku, Tokyo Telecom Center EAST 14th floor

PR Representative: Mie Koike

Pr.tky@invel.co.jp

Mobile: +81-90-4844-1037

Media representatives who would like to cover the event on

the day, request a press release or official photos

Please contact Ms. Koike.

https://invel.co.jp/