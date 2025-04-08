scheme vergeがチュラロンコン大学 災害危機管理経営情報システム研究ユニットとMOUを締結 / Signed MOU with DRMIS, Chulalongkorn University

scheme verge株式会社

「都市の再発明（Reinventing Cities）」をビジョンに掲げるscheme verge株式会社(本社：東京都文京区、CEO：嶂南 達貴、以下「scheme verge」)は、タイ王国のトップ大学であるチュラロンコン大学の災害危機管理経営情報システム（DRMIS） 研究ユニット（本拠点：バンコク、グループ長：ナット・リーラワット、以下「DRMIS」）と、リアルタイムデータ（人流データ等）とAI（機械学習・深層学習・生成AI等）を用いた防災ソリューションの開発等における協力について合意し、MOUを締結しました。

With a vision of “Reinventing Cities,” scheme verge, Inc. (Head Office: Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Tatsuki Yamanami; hereinafter “scheme verge) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Disaster Risk Management Information Systems (DRMIS) Research Unit of Chulalongkorn University, one of Thailand’s top universities (Location: Bangkok; Head of Unit: Dr. Natt Leelawat; hereinafter “DRMIS”).

The agreement outlines collaboration in the development of disaster management solutions utilizing real-time data (people flow data, etc.) and AI technologies (including machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI, etc.).

■MOU締結の背景 / Backgrounds of the MOU

創業より一貫してスマートシティ関連領域に取り組んできたscheme vergeでは、過去2年間に実施してきたスマートビル関連研究開発プロジェクトを通じて、センサデータを用いたリアルタイム人流誘導ソリューション「Horai スマートタウンボード」の構築を進めてきました。当ソリューションは、デジタルサイネージやスマートフォンアプリケーション等を通じて、平常時は賑わい創出や商業等のマーケティングに資する形で、一方で災害や事故・事件の発生時には避難誘導や群衆コントロールなど危機管理に有用な形で、生活者が閲覧する場所・時間ごとに最適なコンテンツを生成・配信することを目指しています。

今回、「Horai スマートタウンボード」の将来的な展開を見据えて、防災分野におけるグローバルな視点をもつDRMISとの協業を行うことで、タイをはじめとするASEAN諸国に貢献可能なソリューションの確立を目指します。また、東京大学をルーツとするscheme vergeとして、タイの災害危機管理分野のトップランナーであるDRMISと連携することで、新たなテクノロジーを用いた防災スマートシティの実現に向けた人材育成やスピンアウト事業創出などを目指します。

本締結と同時期、本年3月28日に発生したミャンマー中部地震では、1000km離れたタイの首都バンコクでも長周期地震動が原因と見られる被害が出ています。今回のパートナーシップを通じて、日本とタイの防災分野の知見を組み合わせ、両国やASEANのスマートビルやスマートシティへの実装が可能なソフトウェアベースの防災ソリューションを送り出してゆくことで、迅速な復旧・復興や、防災・減災の推進に貢献してまいります。

Since its founding, scheme verge has been consistently engaged in the smart city domain. Over the past two years, the company has been developing a real-time crowd flow guidance solution called the “Horai Smart Town Board” through its smart building R&D projects. This solution leverages sensor data to deliver optimized content through digital signage and smartphone applications. In normal times, it supports placemaking and commercial marketing efforts. In emergencies-such as natural disasters, accidents, or security incidents-it is designed to assist with evacuation guidance and crowd control by generating and delivering the most relevant content based on time and location.

Looking ahead to the broader deployment of the Horai Smart Town Board, scheme verge aims to establish disaster management solutions that can benefit Thailand and other ASEAN countries by partnering with DRMIS, a unit with global expertise in the field of disaster risk management. As a University of Tokyo-rooted startup, scheme verge sees this collaboration with DRMIS-a leading organization in Thailand’s disaster management sector-as an opportunity to foster human resource development and spinout businesses that contribute to the realization of disaster-resilient smart cities powered by advanced technology.

Coinciding with the signing of this MOU, a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on March 28, 2025, with long-period ground motions reportedly causing damage even in Bangkok, located over 1,000 kilometers away. Through this partnership, scheme verge and DRMIS aim to combine Japanese and Thai expertise in disaster resilience to develop software-based disaster management solutions that can be implemented in smart buildings and smart cities across ASEAN. These solutions will contribute to faster recovery, improved preparedness, and overall advancement of disaster risk reduction in the region.

■MOU締結の目的 / Objectives of the MOU

scheme verge及びDRMISは、以下の内容に関する連携を目的としてMOUを締結しました。

- リアルタイムデータ（人流データ等）とAI（機械学習・深層学習・生成AI等）を用いた防災ソリューションの開発等- タイ王国やその他のASEAN諸国を主なターゲットとする防災ソリューションを用いたスピンアウトスタートアップ事業の創出 /

scheme verge and DRMIS signed the MOU with the aim of collaborating on the following areas:

■チュラロンコン大学 災害危機管理経営情報システム（DRMIS）研究ユニットについて / About the Disaster Risk Management Information Systems (DRMIS) Research Unit at Chulalongkorn University

- To develop disaster management solutions using real-time data (people flow data, etc.) and AI (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Generative AI, etc.).- To incubate spinout startup business using the disaster management solutions developed through the two’s collaboration, especially focusing on city safety of Thailand and other ASEAN countries.

DRMISは、事業継続マネジメント（BCM）や防災、経営情報システム（MIS）ならびに災害関連データ分析に関する研究を行うチュラロンコン大学の研究ユニットです。2018年末に設立され災害危機管理における学際的な研究と人材育成を行なっています。

グループ長のナット・リーラワット氏は、日本では東日本大震災、タイでは半世紀最大規模の洪水があった2011年より東京工業大学 大学院社会理工学研究科 経営工学専攻に進学し、東北大学 災害科学国際研究所（IRIDeS）助教やチュラロンコン大学大学院 災害危機管理プログラム講師等を経て現在に至っており、両国における災害危機管理分野に明るい当分野のフロントランナーとなります。

The DRMIS is a research unit at Chulalongkorn University that focuses on business continuity management (BCM), disaster management, management information systems (MIS), and disaster-related data analysis. Established at the end of 2018, the unit conducts interdisciplinary research and human resource development in the field of disaster risk management.

The head of the group, Dr. Natt Leelawat, began his studies in Japan in 2011-the year of the Great East Japan Earthquake and the largest flood in half a century in Thailand-by enrolling in the Depart ment of Industrial Engineering and Management at the Graduate School of Decision Science and Technology, Tokyo Institute of Technology. He later served as an Assistant Professor at the International Research Institute of Disaster Science (IRIDeS), Tohoku University, and as a lecturer in the industrial engineering program and risk and disaster management program at Chulalongkorn University. Dr. Leelawat is a leading figure in the field of disaster risk management with deep expertise in both Japan and Thailand.

For more information, please visit:

https://drmis.eng.chula.ac.th

■「日本のスタートアップによるASEAN企業との協業を通じた海外展開促進事業（a地域）」について / About the Project “Promotion of Overseas Expansion through Collaboration between Japanese Startups and ASEAN Companies (Region A)”

scheme verge株式会社は、株式会社リバネスが運営する、日アセアン経済産業協力委員会（AMEICC）委託事業「日本のスタートアップによるASEAN企業との協業を通じた海外展開促進事業」における支援対象企業に選抜されました。今回のMOUは当支援活動の成果として行われたものになります。

事業概要は下記の経済産業省のWebsiteの通りです。

scheme verge was selected as a supported company under the project commissioned by the ASEAN-Japan Centre for Economic and Industrial Cooperation (AMEICC), titled “Promotion of Overseas Expansion through Collaboration between Japanese Startups and ASEAN Companies,” which is operated by Leave a Nest Co., Ltd. The signing of this MOU is a direct outcome of the support activities provided through this initiative.

An overview of the project can be found on the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) website linked below.

https://www.meti.go.jp/policy/investment/5references/r4hosei_ameicc.html

■株式会社リバネスについて

株式会社リバネスは、「科学技術の発展と地球貢献を実現する」を理念に掲げ、2002年に理工系の大学生・大学院生が立ち上げた研究者集団の企業です。サイエンスとテクノロジーをわかりやすく伝え、異分野の知識をつなぐことで世界を変える持続可能な仕組みを生み出す「サイエンスブリッジコミュニケーター(R)︎」として、教育応援プロジェクト、人材応援プロジェクト、研究応援プロジェクト、創業応援プロジェクトを軸に活動しています。一人一人の社員が自ら「課題」を掲げ、その「熱」に共感する多くの研究者や企業とともに解決に取り組むことで、科学技術の発展と地球貢献を実現します。

Location: Iidabashi Miyuki Building 5F, 1-4 Shimomiyaibicho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Yukihiro Maru, Founder and Group CEO

Year Establishment: 2002

Business Expertise: Knowledge Manufacturing

ウェブサイト：HP：https://lne.st/

Website: https://global.lne.st/

■scheme vergeについて

scheme vergeは、「都市の再発明（Reinventing cities）」を目指し、まちづくりのDXを通じた社会課題の解決に貢献する東大発UrbanTechスタートアップです。

Founded in 2018, scheme verge, Inc. is a Tokyo-based urban engineering company committed to solving modern urban challenges through digital transformation.

会社名：scheme verge株式会社

本社所在地：東京都文京区向丘2-3-10 東大前HiRAKU GATE 401

代表者：代表取締役CEO 嶂南 達貴

設立年月：2018年7月

ウェブサイト：http://www.schemeverge.com

東京都知事 登録旅行業 第2-8136号（第二種旅行業）

事業内容：都市・交通ソリューションの設計・開発・提供／上記の障壁となる技術課題、社会課題、政策課題、国際課題についての調査及び提言／上記にまつわる情報処理・情報通信・情報提供に関するサービスおよびソフトウェアの開発・販売・賃貸

Company name: scheme verge, Inc.

Headquarter: Bunkyo, Tokyo

Representative: Tatsuki Yamanami (CEO)