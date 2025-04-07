【再エネ電力100%への挑戦】植物工場向け自家消費システムの稼働開始

株式会社イワテック

株式会社イワテック（本社：長崎県長崎市、代表取締役：岩元孝一郎 以下、イワテック）は、2024年12月、鹿児島県薩摩川内市において菌床しいたけ栽培工場向け自家消費システムの稼働を開始しました。本工場では使用する電力をすべて再生可能エネルギーで賄うことを目指しています。具体的には、工場全体で使用する電気を「太陽光発電システム」からの発電電力とし、「リチウムイオン蓄電池」で雨天や夜間にも有効活用します。また、万が一のエネルギー不足に備え、「純水素型燃料電池」をバックアップ電源として導入しました。本工場では、「エネルギーマネジメントシステム（EMS）」により、工場内の負荷設備に対する電力の監視・管理・分析を行うことで、効率的なエネルギー利用も追求します。

- 再生可能エネルギー事業のノウハウ

イワテックは、持続可能な社会の実現を目指して、再生可能エネルギー分野でさまざまな事業を展開しています。

2008年に再生可能エネルギー事業に参入し、住宅用からメガソーラーまで、幅広い太陽光発電システムのEPCを行ってきました。さらに、O&M事業や地熱発電事業を展開し、現在では6カ所のメガソーラー発電所と１カ所の地熱発電所を自社で所有し、より良いシステムを提案するための研究・開発の場と位置づけ、運用・保守管理を行っています。また、2015年には水素事業に参入し、太陽光発電設備、蓄電池、水素製造設備を組み合わせた自社「再エネ水素実証プラント」を開発、2021年に長崎市で運転を開始しました。この実証プラントでは、変動する再エネ電力に応じて最適な水素製造を行う制御システムの検証を行うほか、製造した水素ガスを高圧シリンダーに充填し、純水素型燃料電池などさまざまな用途で利用可能な形態で市場に供給するシステムの構築を目指し、サプライチェーン最適化の検討を行っています。

イワテックはこれまで培ったノウハウを活かし、再生可能エネルギーだけでなく、「貯める・運ぶ」ことができるグリーン水素を利用可能とした、再エネ電力100%の植物工場向け自家消費システムの開発を行い、稼働開始に至りました。

- 使用電力を100%再エネで調達するソリューションの事業化を目指して

再エネ発電においては、「つくって売る」売電型から、「つくって使う」自家消費型への関心が高まりつつあります。本工場では、自家消費システムの導入とエネルギーマネジメントの運用高度化により、工場で使用する電力を100%再生可能エネルギーから供給する方法を実証し、その実証結果を基に、再エネ電力100%のソリューションとして事業化を目指します。

- BCP対策と地域貢献

近年、日本では台風や豪雨、地震などの自然災害で甚大な被害が発生しており、その対策が企業側にも求められています。本工場の自家消費システムは太陽光発電設備に加え、蓄電池と燃料電池を備えているため、企業のBCP対策としても有効です。また、災害時には、近隣住民などの避難場所として本工場を利用してもらうことで、地域貢献にも繋げていきたいと考えています。

Pioneering Industry with Clean Energy: Launch of a 100% Renewable Energy Model for Plant Factories

Iwatec Corporation, an engineering company based in Nagasaki, Japan, under the leadership of CEO Koichiro Iwamoto, launched a self-consumption energy system for a shiitake mushroom cultivation factory in December 2024. Located in Satsumasendai City, Kagoshima, the newly launched facility is designed for complete self-sufficiency, integrating advanced renewable energy technologies. It features photovoltaic (PV) panels that generate clean electricity, supported by state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery storage to ensure uninterrupted operations even during periods of low solar generation. Additionally, a hydrogen fuel cell (FC) system serves as a backup power source to compensate for any potential power shortages. These energy sources are seamlessly integrated through a sophisticated Energy Management System (EMS), which optimizes power distribution, storage, and utilization, maximizing efficiency while maintaining a reliable and resilient energy supply. This innovative combination of technologies not only eliminates reliance on fossil fuels but also sets a new benchmark for sustainable industrial operations.

■ Expertise in Renewable Energy

Iwatec has been advancing renewable energy solutions to promote a sustainable society since entering the field in 2008. The company initially focused on providing EPC services for a wide range of PV systems, from residential setups to large-scale mega solar projects. Over time, it then expanded its expertise into the geothermal sector and also started providing O&M services, further broadening its capabilities to support diverse energy systems and installations. Today, Iwatec owns and directly operates six mega solar plants and one geothermal plant, utilizing them for research and development to continuously refine and deliver the most effective energy solutions to its customers.

In 2015, Iwatec expanded into the hydrogen sector, combining PV, battery energy storage, and hydrogen production systems to establish a green hydrogen demonstration plant in Nagasaki. Operational since 2021, this facility focuses on developing advanced control systems optimized for hydrogen production from fluctuating renewable energy sources. Additionally, Iwatec explores supply chain optimization by delivering compressed hydrogen gas for various applications, including hydrogen fuel cells.

The extensive expertise Iwatec has garnered over the years has now led to the successful development and launch of a new self-consumption energy system tailored to plant factories. This project is not only 100% renewable energy-based but also proposes an innovative scheme incorporating the storage and transport of green hydrogen.

■ Towards Business-Ready Solutions with 100% Renewable Energy

In the renewable energy sector, there is a growing shift from electricity-selling models to self-consumption models. Through the implementation of this self-sufficient microgrid system and the enhancement of energy management practices, Iwatec seeks to showcase how a facility can operate entirely on renewable energy. Building on the insights gained, Iwatec plans to extend its 100% renewable energy-powered solutions to the wider market.

■ Business Continuity Planning and Community Outreach

In recent years, typhoons, torrential rains, earthquakes, and other natural disasters have caused tremendous damage, prompting businesses to enhance disaster preparedness. This facility, equipped with PV, battery energy storage, and fuel cell systems, can be an effective Business Continuity Planning (BCP) measure for companies. The facility will also play another important role in the local community, by serving as an emergency evacuation site for residents in the event of a disaster.

