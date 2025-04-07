《INTERNATIONAL ESTHETICS,COSMETICS& SPA CONFERENCE IECSCニューヨークに庵スパを出展》

株式会社クレドインターナショナル

株式会ウェルネスやエンタメなど総合ホスピタリティサービスを手掛ける当社クレドインターナショナル（本社：東京都新宿区、代表取締役社長 白井 浩一）は、2025年3月23日から3月25日まで開催された「INTERNATIONAL ESTHETICS,COSMETICS & SPA CONFERENCE IECSCニューヨーク」に出展し、熟練のエステ技術と美容製品を紹介しました。世界中の美容業界のプロフェッショナルが集まるこの展示会において、当社はオリジナルの製品披露し、来場者から高い評価を得ました。

Cred International Co., Ltd. (Headquartered in Shinjuku, Tokyo, President: Koichi Shirai), a company engaged in wellness, entertainment, and comprehensive hospitality services, participated in the International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) New York held from March 23 to 25, 2025, where they showcased their advanced esthetic techniques and beauty products. At this event, which brings together professionals from the global beauty industry, Cred introduced its original products and received high praise from attendees.

本展示会では、日本のスパの良さを広く発信してまいりました。また、来場者の日本のスパへの関心は大変高く、注目されています。来場者は実際に製品を体験し、その効果を実感することができました。

今後も当社は、より多くの人々に新しい美容体験を提供するため、最高級のおもてなしと製品開発に注力し、グローバルな展開を進めてまいります。

At this exhibition, we extensively promoted the beauty of Japanese spas. The interest in Japanese spas among visitors was extremely high, and they were able to experience and feel the effects of the products firsthand.

Moving forward, our company will continue to focus on providing new beauty experiences to a larger audience by dedicating ourselves to offering the highest level of hospitality and product development, while advancing our global expansion.

【庵SPAについて】

当社は、ヨーロピアン、アジアン、ジャパニーズ、モロッカン、ハワイアンというテーマ別のホテルスパを国内外で運営しており、今回展示会で出展したブランドは、ジャパニーズスパ庵SPA（アンスパ）です。

『庵SPA』は、日本のおもてなしをテーマに、国内外で10店舗展開している高級ホテルスパです。

『庵SPA』では、日本特有の厳選素材を生かした当社オリジナルコスメ「庵（AN）」、日本の植物が持つ自然治癒力を活かした「庵SPAオリジナル精油」など、日本ならではの高品質なプロダクトを使用し、熟練のセラピストが、お客様に合わせたトリートメントをご提供します。国内外のスパに精通した当社が、期間限定のオリジナルメニューもご用意しております。当社自慢のラグジュアリーな空間で、至福のひと時を過ごすことができます。

【About An SPA】

Our company operates hotel spas with different themes, including European, Asian, Japanese, Moroccan, and Hawaiian, both domestically and internationally. The brand we are showcasing at this exhibition is An SPA (庵SPA), the Japanese-themed spa.

An SPA is a luxury hotel spa with the theme of Japanese hospitality, and it operates 10 locations both in Japan and abroad. At An SPA, we use our original cosmetics “An (庵)” and essential oils created with the natural healing power of Japanese plants. These high-quality products, unique to Japan, are used by our skilled therapists who provide customized treatments tailored to each customer. With our extensive expertise in both domestic and international spas, we offer limited-time original menus. You can enjoy a blissful experience in our luxurious spa environment.

【国内】

・北海道：ヒルトンニセコビレッジ

・軽井沢：軽井沢マリオットホテル

・東京：東京ステーションホテル（Luxury Hotel Spa Japan Country Winner）

・ヒルトン 東京お台場（Luxury Hotel Spa East Asia Regional Winner）

・熱海：パールスターホテル（Luxury Spa Group Asia Continent Winner）

・箱根：箱根小涌園 天悠（Luxury Spa Group Japan Country Winner）

・福岡：グランドハイアット福岡

【海外】

台湾：メトロポリタン プレミア台北 台湾台北旗艦、宜蘭 凱渡

ベトナム：ダナン三日月

【親会社概要】

社名 クレドホールディングス株式会社

代表 白井浩一

本社 東京都新宿区西新宿1-13-12 西新宿昭和ビル10F

サイト https://credo-hd.com/

設立 2023年9月

社員数 500名

事業内容 1、グループ会社への投資およびコンサルティング事業

2、テクノロジー事業

3、ウェルネス事業

4、エンターテインメント事業

5、飲食事業

6、労働者派遣事業

7、有料職業紹介事業

8、ヘルスケア事業

9、コンサルティング事業

10、不動産事業

11、ビルメンテナンス業

12、教育事業

13、システム開発事業

14、産後ケア事業

15、モビリティ事業

16、宿泊業

グループ会社

株式会社クレドインターナショナル

株式会社プラスコーポレーション

株式会社EDGE

株式会社永興教育学園

株式会社東京新宿学園

有限会社日本語教育交流促進研究所

株式会社杏林国際語学院

株式会社ワールドウェルネスビューティ

株式会社モビテック

株式会社ホステック

【会社概要】

社名 株式会社クレドインターナショナル

代表 白井浩一

本社 東京都新宿区西新宿1-13-12 西新宿昭和ビル10F

サイト https://www.cred-in.com/

設立 2004年11月

社員数 200名

アルバイト等 1,500名

事業内容 ホテルスパ事業、セラピストアプリ事業、産後ケア事業

国内営業地 函館、旭川、札幌、秋田、仙台、新潟、金沢、富山、東京、横浜、箱根、千葉、さいたま、宇都宮、軽井沢、長野、静岡、浜松、名古屋、京都、大阪、神戸、岡山、広島、松山、高松、北九州、福岡、長崎、熊本、鹿児島那覇、石垣島

海外拠点 アメリカ、中国、台湾、タイ、ベトナム、カナダ