和田フードテックが挑む未来の食文化―革新的な分散型フードサービスプラットフォームが、世界中のメディアで注目の的に

和田フードテック株式会社

東京、日本 - 2025年4月7日 - 独自のホットチェーンテクノロジーを基盤にした分散型フードサービスソリューションで業界をリードする和田フードテックが、アジアの主要メディアで取り上げられました。その革新的な取り組みが、現代のフードサービス業界の課題に革新をもたらす存在として注目を集めています。

メディア

１. 経済産業省近畿経済産業局の外資系企業進出事例に掲載

経済産業省近畿経済産業局のINVEST関西WEBの外資系企業進出事例に掲載されました。

記事：https://www.kansai.meti.go.jp/3-1toukou/invest_kansai/interview/06002.html

2. サウス・チャイナ・モーニング・ポストの詳細特集記事

信頼性の高いメディア（YouTube登録者数410万人）が和田フードテックに焦点を当て、以下のトピックを掘り下げています：

特許を取得したホットチェーン技術の画期的な開発 日本市場での戦略的な進出計画 世界の主要都市へのグローバル展開を視野に入れたビジョン

記事：https://www.scmp.com/native/business/companies/topics/supporting-businesses-they-grow/article/3304800/hong-kong-start-ups-bento-vending-machines-make-leap-japan

動画: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vo0U0pu3HwM

3. TVB Jadeによるゴールデンタイム特集

香港の主要テレビネットワーク、TVB Jadeチャンネルがゴールデンタイムに和田フードテックを特集しました。この特集では、視聴者数120万人を誇る同チャンネルにおいて、同社のグローバル展開への取り組みが紹介されました。

動画: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETpnOUUcK1s

4. 大阪府によるメディア掲載

大阪府の「Invest Osaka」にて、日本での事業展開に成功したスタートアップ企業の事例として紹介されました。

動画: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALgBcOEfIHI

和田フードテックのCEO、ジェイソン・チェン氏は、同社がアジアの主要メディアで話題になっていることについて、次のように述べています。「ホットチェーン技術が外食産業における重要な課題を解決する手段として広く認識されていることを、メディアでの特集が裏付けています。私たちは、都市部の人々が手軽に新鮮な食事を楽しむためのインフラを構築しています。」

同社の技術について

独自の技術により、わずか9秒で温かく出来立てのような食事を提供

従来のモデルと比べて、運用コストを大幅に削減

香港、大阪、東京、パース、マカオでの導入により、高い市場評価を確立

和田フードテックについて

特許取得済みのAIoTホットチェーン技術を活用し、飲食店が店舗に縛られずに事業を広げられる分散型のフードサービスプラットフォームです。この革新的な技術により、生産から配送まで食品の安全性とおいしさを保ちながら、人通りの多いエリアでの食事提供の仕組みを大きく変えています。

お問い合わせ

info@wadabento.com

www.wadafoodtech.com.

左上: 経済産業省（METI）近畿経済産業省ウェブサイトでの掲載 右上: サウスチャイナ・モーニング・ポストでの特集 左下: TVB Jadeチャンネルのプライムタイム枠（視聴者120万人）での特集 右下: Invest Osakaでの掲載

Wada FoodTech Gains Global Media Recognition

Tokyo, Japan - April 7, 2025 - Wada FoodTech, a pioneer in decentralized foodservice

solutions powered by proprietary hot-chain technology, has been featured in prominent media outlets across Asia, highlighting its transformative approach to modern foodservice challenges.

Media Spotlight Highlights:

- Government Recognition from METI Kansai

Featured in Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Kansai

Invest Kansai initiative.

Article: https://www.kansai.meti.go.jp/3-1toukou/invest_kansai/interview/06002.html

2. In-Depth Feature by South China Morning Post

The respected media outlet (4.1 million YouTube subscribers) showcased:

o Development of Wada's patented hot-chain technology

o Strategic expansion into the Japanese market

o Vision to scale across major urban centers globally

Article: https://www.scmp.com/native/business/companies/topics/supporting-businesses-they-grow/article/3304800/hong-kong-start-ups-bento-vending-machines-make-leap-japan

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vo0U0pu3HwM

3. Primetime Coverage on TVB Jade

Hong Kong's leading television network TVB Jade Channel (1.2 million viewers during

primetime) featured Wada's overseas expansion journey.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETpnOUUcK1s

4. Media Coverage by Osaka Government

Featured by Invest Osaka of Osaka Government as a success case of startup companies

expanding in Japan.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALgBcOEfIHI

Executive Perspective

"Our media features demonstrate the industry's recognition of hot-chain technology as a

solution to critical foodservice challenges," said Jason Chen, CEO of Wada FoodTech. "We're

building infrastructure to transform how urban populations access fresh meals."

Solution Highlights

・ Proprietary technology enabling 9-second fresh hot meal access

・ Significant operational cost reductions versus traditional models

・ Strong market traction with successful deployment in Hong Kong, Osaka, Tokyo, Perth, and Macau

About Wada FoodTech

Wada FoodTech is a decentralized foodservice platform that enables restaurants to expand

their reach beyond physical locations using its patented AIoT hot-chain total solution.

The company’s innovative technology ensures food safety and freshness from production to delivery, revolutionizing the way meals are prepared and served in high-traffic areas.

For inquiries:

info@wadabento.com or visit www.wadafoodtech.com.

和田食品科技去中心化餐飲服務平台獲全球媒體關注

日本東京，2025年4月7日--作為採用熱鏈技術革新去中心化餐飲服務的先驅，和田食品科技（Wada

FoodTech）近日獲得日本政府機構及亞洲權威媒體專題報導，其突破性的解決方案正重塑現代餐飲服務業態。

媒體聚焦亮點：

1. 日本經濟產業省近畿経済産業局Invest Kansai官方報導

報導連結：https://www.kansai.meti.go.jp/3-1toukou/invest_kansai/interview/06002.html

2. 南華早報深度專題

擁有410萬YouTube訂閱量的權威媒體重點報導：

o 專利熱鏈技術研發歷程

o 進軍日本市場的戰略佈局

o 全球都市圈擴張願景

報導連結：https://www.scmp.com/native/business/companies/topics/supporting-businesses-they-grow/article/3304800/hong-kong-start-ups-bento-vending-machines-make-leap-japan

影片連結：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vo0U0pu3HwM to Japan

3. TVB翡翠台黃金時段特輯

香港主流電視台在收視達120萬人次的黃金時段，報導企業海外拓展歷程。

影片連結：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETpnOUUcK1s

4. 大阪政府「投資大阪」報導

影片連結：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALgBcOEfIHI

「這些報導印證了業界對我們熱鏈技術價值的認可，」和田食品科技CEO陳隽表示，「我們正在為都市人群的餐飲方式提供一個新選擇。」

解決方案優勢

・ 專利技術實現9秒獲取新鮮熱餐

・ 較傳統模式顯著降低運營成本

・ 已成功佈局香港、大阪、東京、珀斯及澳門市場

關於和田食品科技

公司通過專利AIoT熱鏈整體解決方案，助力餐飲企業突破物理空間限制。其創新技術實現從生產到配送的全熱鏈食品安全與新鮮度保障，為高流量區域的供餐模式提供一個高效、快捷、新鮮的新選擇。

聯絡方式

info@wadabento.com 或訪問 www.wadafoodtech.com