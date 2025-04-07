¡íJAPAN`S TRADITIONAL BREWING Symposium¡í

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥±¥£¥Óー¥×¥é¥ó¥Ë¥ó¥°¥¤¥ó¥¿ー¥Ê¥·¥ç¥Ê¥ë

In December 2024, "JAPAN`S TRADITIONAL BREWING" was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. To commemorate this, a symposium focusing on traditional sake brewing will be held. It will be a rare opportunity to hear experts and sake brewers (toji) discuss the techniques, history, and the importance of preserving this tradition.As you learn about the depth and cultural value of Japanese sake and shochu, we will also explore how to pass this tradition on to the future. The content is designed to be accessible to beginners, so if you are interested in Japanese culture, we warmly invite you to join us!

2024Ç¯12·î¡¢ÆüËÜ¤Î¡ÖÅÁÅýÅª¤Ê¼òÂ¤¤ê¡×¤¬¥æ¥Í¥¹¥³Ìµ·ÁÊ¸²½°ä»º¤ËÅÐÏ¿¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤³¤ì¤òµ­Ç°¤·¤Æ¡¢ÅÁÅýÅª¤Ê¼òÂ¤¤ê¤Ë¾ÇÅÀ¤òÅö¤Æ¤¿¥·¥ó¥Ý¥¸¥¦¥à¤¬³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤Î¥·¥ó¥Ý¥¸¥¦¥à¤Ç¤Ï¡¢ÀìÌç²È¤äÅÎ»á¡Ê¤È¤¦¤¸¡Ë¤Ë¤è¤ë¡¢µ»½Ñ¡¢Îò»Ë¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ¤³¤ÎÅÁÅý¤ò¼é¤ë¤³¤È¤Î½ÅÍ×À­¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Î¤ªÏÃ¤òÊ¹¤¯¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤ëµ®½Å¤Êµ¡²ñ¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÆüËÜ¼ò¤ä¾ÆÃñ¤¬»ý¤Ä±ü¿¼¤µ¤ÈÊ¸²½Åª²ÁÃÍ¤ò³Ø¤Ó¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢¤³¤ÎÅÁÅý¤òÌ¤Íè¤Ø¤È¤É¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ë·Ñ¾µ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¯¤«¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤â¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

½é¿´¼Ô¤ÎÊý¤Ë¤â¤ï¤«¤ê¤ä¤¹¤¤ÆâÍÆ¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¤Î¤Ç¡¢ÆüËÜÊ¸²½¤Ë¤´¶½Ì£¤Î¤¢¤ëÊý¤Ï¡¢¤¼¤Ò¤ªµ¤·Ú¤Ë¤´»²²Ã¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡ª

What Is Traditional Sake Brewing?

[Æ°²è: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdDsKovknb4 ]

-Event Overview-

Title:

"JAPAN`S TRADITIONAL BREWING Symposium"

Date and Time:

Saturday, April 26, 2025

OPEN.13:00 / START.14:00 / CLOSE.17:00

Venue:

Tokyo Transportation Center¡ÊCattleya Salon A¡Ë

Access:

2-10-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku 12F

https://www-kotsukaikan-co-jp.translate.goog/access/?_x_tr_sl=ja&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=ja(https://www-kotsukaikan-co-jp.translate.goog/access/?_x_tr_sl=ja&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=ja)

Eligibility:

Foreign students and foreign workers residing in Japan, aged 20 and above (Maximum 50 participants).

English interpretation will be available during the event.

Participation Fee:

Free

Program:

Application

Please access the application form via the 2D barcode and fill in the necessary information to apply.

Contact¡§

[Telephone number] 080-5579-8426¡ÊJapanese Only¡Ë

[Email address] dento.sake@gmail.com

*We would like to ask all participants to fill in a survey.

*We plan to invite approximately 50 people to this event.

Please note that if there are a large number of applications, a lottery will be held.

*We will notify you of successful participation by email around April 22.

*People under the age of 20 are not permitted to participate.

*Coming by car is prohibited.

*The event content may change without notice. Please note.

Organizer:

Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau

Supported by :

¡¦Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association

¡¦Chiba Sake Brewerys Association

¡¦Tokyo Sake Brewerys Association

¡¦Kanagawa Sake Brewerys Association

¡¦Yamanashi Sake Brewerys Association

¡¦Tokyo Seven Islands Shochu Producers' Association