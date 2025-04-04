¤Ó¤Ó¤Ê¤Ó¤Èaloha street¡Ê¥¢¥í¥Ï¥¹¥È¥êー¥È¡Ë¤Ï¥°¥ëー¥×²ñ¼Ò¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒVivid Navigation¤Ó¤Ó¤Ê¤Ó¤Èaloha street¡Ê¥¢¥í¥Ï¥¹¥È¥êー¥È¡Ë

¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤Î³¹¤Î¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¸òÎ®¹­¾ì¡Ö¤Ó¤Ó¤Ê¤Ó¡×¤ò±¿±Ä¤¹¤ë³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒVivid Navigation¡ÊÊÆ¹ñËÜ¼Ò¡§¥í¥µ¥ó¥¼¥ë¥¹¡¢ÆüËÜËÜ¼Ò¡§ÀéÍÕ¸©ÌÚ¹¹ÄÅ»Ô¡Ë¤È¥Ï¥ï¥¤¾ðÊó¥¦¥§¥Ö¥µ¥¤¥È¡Öaloha street¡Ê¥¢¥í¥Ï¥¹¥È¥êー¥È¡Ë¡×¤ò±¿±Ä¤¹¤ëWincubic.com, Inc¡Ê¥¦¥¤¥ó¥­¥åー¥Ó¥Ã¥¯¡¢ËÜ¼Ò¡§¥Û¥Î¥ë¥ë¡Ë¤Ï¡¢¥°¥ëー¥×²ñ¼Ò¤È¤Ê¤ë»ö¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

º£¸å¤Ï¡¢Æó¤Ä¤Î°Û¤Ê¤ë¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¤òÄÌ¤·¡¢¡Ö¤Ó¤Ó¤Ê¤Ó¡×¤Ï¥Ï¥ï¥¤¤Îºß½»¼Ô¸þ¤±¡¢¡Öaloha street¡Ê¥¢¥í¥Ï¥¹¥È¥êー¥È¡Ë¡×¤Ï´Ñ¸÷¼Ô¸þ¤±¤Î¾ðÊóÇÞÂÎ¤È¤·¤Æ¤è¤ê°ìÁØ½¼¼Â¤·¤¿¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤òÇÛ¿®¹Ô¤Ã¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡Ö¤Ó¤Ó¤Ê¤Ó¡×¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤Î³¹¤Î¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¸òÎ®¹­¾ì¡Ö¤Ó¤Ó¤Ê¤Ó¡×¤ò±¿±Ä¤¹¤ë³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒVivid Navigation¡ÊÊÆ¹ñËÜ¼Ò¡§¥í¥µ¥ó¥¼¥ë¥¹¡¢ÆüËÜËÜ¼Ò¡§ÀéÍÕ¸©ÌÚ¹¹ÄÅ»Ô¡Ë¤Ï2025Ç¯5·î3Æü¤ËÀßÎ©25¼þÇ¯¤ò·Þ¤¨¤Þ¤¹¡£¥í¥µ¥ó¥¼¥ë¥¹¤ÎÊÆ¹ñËÜ¼Ò¤«¤é¤Ï¡Ö³¤³°À¸³è¤Î¶¯¤¤Ì£Êý¡×¤È¤·¤Æ³¤³°¤Ë½»¤àÆüËÜ¿Í¤ÎÀ¸³è¾ðÊó¤òÄó¶¡¤·¡¢ÀéÍÕ¸©ÌÚ¹¹ÄÅ»Ô¤ÎÆüËÜËÜ¼Ò¤Ç¤ÏÃÏ°èÌ©Ãå·¿¤Î¥Õ¥êー¥Úー¥Ñー¡¢¥¦¥§¥Ö¥µ¥¤¥È¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢À¤³¦626¥¨¥ê¥¢¤Ç¤ÎÅ¸³«¤ò¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢2024Ç¯°Ê¹ß¤Ï¡¢¥Ï¥ï¥¤¤ÈÆüËÜ¤Ç»ïÌÌ¡Ö¤Þ¤ÁÊâ¤­¡×¤ò½ÐÈÇ¡£¥Ï¥ï¥¤¤Î¥Þ¥¬¥¸¥ó¥é¥Ã¥¯¤ä¥Þー¥±¥Ã¥È¡¢ÆüËÜ¤Î¥Ï¥ï¥¤´ØÏ¢Å¹ÊÞ¡¢Âç¼êÎ¹¹ÔÂåÍýÅ¹¡¢¥¦¥§¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°²ñ¼Ò¤Ê¤É¤Ç¤âÇÛÉÛ¤ò¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Ó¤Ó¤Ê¤Ó¤Ïµá¿ÍÇÞÂÎ¤È¤·¤Æ¤â¿Íµ¤¤Ç¡¢ÆÃ¤Ë¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¤Ë¤¢¤ëÆü·Ï´ë¶È¤¬Í¥½¨¤Ê¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¿Íºà¤òºÎÍÑ¤¹¤ëºÝ¤Ë³èÍÑ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡Öaloha street¡Ê¥¢¥í¥Ï¥¹¥È¥êー¥È¡Ë¡×¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¥Ï¥ï¥¤¾ðÊó¥¦¥§¥Ö¥µ¥¤¥È¡Öaloha street¡Ê¥¢¥í¥Ï¥¹¥È¥êー¥È¡Ë¡×¤ò±¿±Ä¤¹¤ëWincubic.com, Inc¡Ê¥¦¥¤¥ó¥­¥åー¥Ó¥Ã¥¯¡¢ËÜ¼Ò¡§¥Û¥Î¥ë¥ë¡Ë¤Ï1999Ç¯4·î21ÆüÀßÎ©¡£1981Ç¯¤Ë¥Ï¥ï¥¤¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¥Õ¥êー¥Þ¥¬¥¸¥ó¤òÁÏ´©¤·¡¢2020Ç¯8·î¤ËµÙ´©¤¹¤ë¤Þ¤ÇÌó40Ç¯´Ö¥Ï¥ï¥¤¤Î¾ðÊó»ï¤ò½ÐÈÇ¡£¤½¤Î¸å¤Ï¡¢Social Media¤ò¶î»È¤·¤Æ¡¢¥¦¥§¥Ö¥µ¥¤¥È¤Ë¤è¤ë¥Ï¥ï¥¤¤Î¾ðÊóÄó¶¡¤ò¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¸½ÃÏ¥¹¥¿¥Ã¥Õ¤Ë¤è¤ëÂÎ¸³¥ì¥Ýー¥È¤ä¼èºàµ­»ö¤Ê¤É¤¬ÆÃ¤Ë¿Íµ¤¤Î¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤Ç¤¹¡£

¤³¤ÎÅÙ¡¢¤Ó¤Ó¤Ê¤Ó¤Èaloha street¤¬¥°¥ëー¥×²ñ¼Ò¤È¤Ê¤ë¤³¤È¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢ÀéÍÕ¸©ÌÚ¹¹ÄÅ»Ô¤Ë¤¢¤ë¤Ó¤Ó¤Ê¤ÓÆüËÜËÜ¼Ò¤«¤é¡¢»ïÌÌÇÛÉÛ¤ä¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È³«ºÅÅù¡¢ÆüËÜ¹ñÆâ¤Ë¸þ¤±¤¿ÀëÅÁ³èÆ°¤ò¶¯²½¤·¡¢¥Ï¥ï¥¤¤Ç¤Ï¥ï¥¤¥­¥­Ãæ¿´Éô¤Ë¤¢¤ë¥ª¥Õ¥£¥¹¤«¤é¡¢aloha street¤ÎÄ¹Ç¯¤Î¼èºà·Ð¸³¤ò³è¤«¤·¡¢¤è¤ê½¼¼Â¤·¤¿¥Ï¥ï¥¤¤ÎºÇ¿·¾ðÊó¤òÈ¯¿®¤·¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤Þ¤¿¡¢¤Ó¤Ó¤Ê¤Ó¤¬ÊÝÍ­¤¹¤ëËÄÂç¤Ê¿Íºà¡¦ÉÔÆ°»º¾ðÊó¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¥Çー¥¿¤ò³è¤«¤·¡¢ÆüËÜ¤«¤é¥Ï¥ï¥¤¤Ø¿Ê½Ð¤¹¤ë´ë¶È¤Î·Ð±Ä¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¤¢¤é¤æ¤ëÌÌ¤Î¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤ò¤µ¤»¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¸½ºß¡¢´ü´Ö¸ÂÄê¤ÎÆÃÊÌ¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó¤â¹Ô¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¤Î¤Ç¡¢¤´¶½Ì£¤Î¤¢¤ëÊý¤Ï¤¼¤ÒÊÀ¼Ò¤Þ¤Ç¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒVivid Navigation¡Ê¤Ó¤Ó¤Ê¤Ó¡Ë

ÁÏ¶È¡§2000Ç¯5·î3Æü

ÊÆ¹ñËÜ¼Ò¡§Habor City, California

±Ä¶È½ê¡§Honolulu, Hawaii

ÆüËÜËÜ¼Ò¡§ÀéÍÕ¸©ÌÚ¹¹ÄÅ»Ô

http://www.vivinavi.com

http://hawaii.vivinavi.com

http://www.vividnavigation.com

Wincubic.com, Inc (aloha street¡Ë

ÁÏ¶È¡§1999Ç¯4·î21Æü

ËÜ¼Ò¡§Honolulu, Hawaii

https://www.aloha-street.com/

http://www.wincubic.com/

¡ã´ü´Ö¸ÂÄê¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó¡ä

¸½ºß¡¢´ü´Ö¸ÂÄê¤Ç¹­¹ð¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Î¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó¤ò³«ºÅÃæ¤Ç¤¹¡£

¥Ð¥Êー¹­¹ð¤ä¥áー¥ë¥Þ¥¬¥¸¥ó¹­¹ð¡¢SNS¹­¹ð¤Ê¤ÉÂÐ¾Ý¾¦ÉÊ¤òºÇÂçÈ¾³Û¤Ç¤´Äó¶¡¡ª

¾ÜºÙ¤ÏÊÀ¼Ò¤Þ¤Ç¤ªµ¤·Ú¤Ë¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

Vivinavi and aloha street will become group companies.

Japanese media for local residents and for tourists will become group companies and reach a wider audience.

Vivid Navigation (U.S. Headquarters: Los Angeles, Japan Headquarters: Kisarazu, Chiba), which runs ¡ÈYour community classifieds Vivinavi,¡É and Wincubic.com, Inc. (Headquarters: Honolulu), which runs Hawaii information website ¡Èaloha street¡É will become group companies.

Henceforth, we will utilize both brands, ¡ÈVivinavi¡É for Hawaii residents and ¡Èaloha street¡É for tourists, and enrich our contents.

About Vivinavi

Vivid Navigation, Inc. (U.S. Headquarters: Los Angeles, Japan Headquarters: Kisarazu, Chiba), which runs ¡ÈYour community classifieds Vivinavi,¡É will celebrate 25th anniversary on May 3rd, 2025. Vivinavi provides information necessary for daily life to Japanese speakers who live abroad as ¡ÈA strong supporter for living abroad¡É from the U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles and offers local information in Japan (through the website and free paper) from the Japan headquarters in Kisarazu, Chiba. At present, a total of 626 listing areas worldwide are available. Since 2024, a printed publication ¡ÈCity Walk (Machiaruki)¡É has been published and distributed at magazine racks and markets in Hawaii and Hawaii-related stores, travel and wedding agencies in Japan. Vivinavi is also a popular job listing website, which many Japanese companies in the U.S. use to find capable and global candidates.

About aloha street

Wincubic.com, Inc. (Headquarters: Honolulu), which runs Hawaii information website ¡Èaloha street¡É is established on April 21st, 1999. A free magazine about Hawaii was first published in 1981 and had been released for approximately 40 years, until its suspension in August, 2020. Currently, aloha street offers latest Hawaii information through its website and social media platforms. Particularly, first-hand reports and interview articles by local staff are popular.

Combining Vivinavi¡Çs efforts to reach more audience in Japan from the headquarters in Kisarazu, Chiba and aloha street¡Çs efforts to create rich Hawaii contents through their professional experiences, we will become stronger media that cover broad and extensive Hawaii information. Furthermore, we will provide multifaced support to Japanese companies which are expanding their businesses to Hawaii, utilizing the vast amount of human resource and property data that Vivinavi possesses.

We are currently having a limited-time special campaign. Please feel free to contact us if you are interested.

Vivid Navigation (¡ÈVivinavi¡É)

Established: May 3rd, 2000

U.S. Headquarters: Harbor City, California

Branch: Honolulu, Hawaii

Japan Headquarters: Kisarazu, Chiba

http://www.vivinavi.com

http://hawaii.vivinavi.com

http://www.vividnavigation.com

Wincubic.com, Inc. (aloha street)

Established: April 21, 1999

Headquarters: Honolulu, Hawaii

https://www.aloha-street.com/

http://www.wincubic.com/

/// Limited-time Campaign ///

We are currently running a limited-time special campaign.

Get up to 50% off on selected services such as Banner, Email Magazine, Social Media Ads!

Please contact us for more details.