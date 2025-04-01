Leading Startup Squareは、日本最大のIT・DX展示会「JAPAN IT WEEK」との連携を通じ、新イベント「Japan Startup Summit」を開催致します。

株式会社Leading Startup Square

Leading Startup Square（本社：〒135-0061 東京都江東区豊洲三丁目2番24号 豊洲フォレシア10階、代表取締役：御幡 勇気、以下、LSSという）は、RX Japan株式会社(https://www.rxjapan.jp/)（本社：〒104-0028 東京都中央区八重洲2-2-1 東京ミッドタウン八重洲 八重洲セントラルタワー11階、代表取締役社長：田中 岳志）が運営する日本最大のIT・DX展示会「JAPAN IT WEEK」(https://www.japan-it.jp/spring/ja-jp.html)（同時開催：Japan DX Week/ 営業・デジタルマーケティングWeek /EC・店舗Week）との連携で、新イベント「Japan Startup Summit(https://www.japan-it.jp/hub/ja-jp/special/event1.html)」を開催致します。（4月23日～25日開催）

「Japan Startup Summit」の概要

「Japan Startup Summit」は、日本最大級のIT・DX総合展「Japan IT Week」において、最先端技術や独自の優れたサービスを持つ設立8年以内のスタートアップ企業に対してさらなるビジネスチャンスを提供すると同時に、多様なプログラムを通じて参加企業が持つ潜在的な成長力を引き出し、日本のIT・DX業界全体の発展を後押しすることを目的としています。

・ 特徴

1. 基調講演：業界の著名人や専門家による講演で最新トレンドを解説

2. ネットワーキングセッション：各界のリーダー同士の直接交流を支援

3. 戦略的議論：市場動向や課題解決に向けたパネルディスカッションを開催

・ 対象

主に企業経営者、事業部門のリーダー、投資家など

連携の背景と目的

【背景】

RX Japan株式会社は、日本国内で最大規模の展示会やイベントを手掛ける企業であり、長年にわたる豊富な経験と広範なネットワークを活かした交流イベントの開催やビジネスマッチングの場の提供を通じて、スタートアップに事業成長のチャンスを提供し、市場での認知度向上及び、成長を加速させるための足がかりとなる貴重な機会の創出に寄与されています。

本連携により、RX Japan株式会社のネットワークとLSSのスタートアップ支援が融合し、スタートアップ企業が市場でのプレゼンス向上に向けたリソースを最大限に活用し、ビジネス成長の加速と新たな可能性の開拓を実現することが期待されます。

【目的】

1. 世界各国の展示会主催者やエコシステムとの連携を通じた、LSSの認知度向上

・ RX Japan株式会社のネットワークを活用し、LSSの影響力をグローバルに拡大

・ スタートアップが国内外で認知されるための強力な支援を提供

2. 安価で効果的な展示会出展の機会の提供・企業の成長促進

・ 参加スタートアップがコストを抑えつつ、高い効果を得られる展示会出展機会を提供

・ 事業成長を後押しするための具体的なリソースとサポート

3. LSS独自のイベント企画・実施を通じて、スタートアップ支援の幅を広げるとともに、LSSのブランド価値の向上

・ LSSのブランド価値を強化し、スタートアップ支援の新たな枠組みを作り出す

・ 独自のイベントや活動を通じて、スタートアップの成長を多角的に支援

本連携により、スタートアップ企業の成長を加速させ、国内外での競争力強化を支援するための強力なプラットフォームが構築して参ります。

「Japan IT Week」とは

RX Japan株式会社主催のIT業界の最新動向を紹介する国内最大級の展示会です。

AI、IoT、デジタルトランスフォーメーション（DX）などのテーマを網羅し、国内外のビジネスリーダーが集結する場として知られています。

＜主なプログラム＞

1. 展示ブース提供

特別価格での出展ブースの設置。来場者やメディアに直接アプローチできる場の提供。

2. スタートアップピッチ

投資家や事業会社のバイヤーを招き、スタートアップ企業が自社の事業プランを発表。

3. ネットワーキングセッション

国内外のパートナー企業・投資家・業界リーダーと直接交流し、新たなコラボレーションや資金調達の機会創出

4. 教育・講演セッション

業界のキーパーソンや成功した起業家による講演を通じた、最新の市場動向や成功の秘訣の共有

今後の展望

LSSは、今回の連携を皮切りに、スタートアップ企業の成長を後押しする以下の施策を展開して参ります。

1. 展示会出展支援の拡充

効果的でコスト効率の高い出展機会を提供し、これによりスタートアップ企業がより多くのリードを獲得し、収益拡大ができるよう寄与します。

2. 国際連携の強化

グローバルなネットワークを活かし、各国の展示会主催者やエコシステムと連携を図り、参加企業が世界市場でのプレゼンスを確立するためのサポートを強化します。

3. 独自イベントの展開

今後も独自のイベント企画を推進し、LSSの影響力を国内外で拡大します。

具体的には、各地域の特性に合わせたテーマ別サミット・ピッチイベントの開催、アクセラレーションプログラム、海外ビジネス実践ツアーを計画しております。

最後に

LSSは本連携を好機と捉え、スタートアップ企業が次なる成長ステージへ進むための重要な支援の提供を強化して参ります。

特に国内外でのビジネスの機会創出の場を拡充し、グローバル市場での展開を後押しするための橋渡しを行い、スタートアップ企業が抱える資金調達や成長戦略に関する課題を解決するため、多岐にわたるLSSの新規事業を通してスタートアップの持続可能な成長を支え、業界全体の発展に寄与することを目指します。

引き続きどうぞよろしくお願いいたします。

[Eng]

Leading Startup Square to Host “Japan Startup Summit” in Collaboration with JAPAN IT WEEK

Leading Startup Square (LSS), headquartered at Toyosu Foresea 10th Floor, 3-2-24 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0061, under the leadership of CEO Yuki Mihata, has announced the launch of the “Japan Startup Summit.” This event is organized in collaboration with RX Japan Co., Ltd., located at Tokyo Midtown Yaesu Central Tower 11th Floor, 2-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0028, led by President Takeshi Tanaka. The summit is scheduled to take place from April 23 to 25, 2025, alongside Japan’s largest IT and DX exhibition, “JAPAN IT WEEK,” which concurrently hosts events such as Japan DX Week, Sales & Digital Marketing Week, and EC & Store Week.

"Overview of the Japan Startup Summit at Japan IT Week"

The Japan Startup Summit aims to provide emerging companies with cutting-edge technologies or unique services, established within the past eight years, with enhanced business opportunities at Japan’s largest IT and DX comprehensive exhibition, Japan IT Week. Through a diverse array of programs, the summit seeks to unlock the latent growth potential of participating startups and contribute to the overall advancement of Japan’s IT and DX industries.

Exhibiting companies will have the opportunity to elevate their presence, facilitating connections with investors and business partners. This collaboration is expected to increase recognition for startups both domestically and internationally, providing a stepping stone for their growth and success.

Key Features:

1. Speeches: Leading industry figures and experts deliver talks on the latest trends.

2. Networking Sessions: Direct interactions are facilitated among leaders from various sectors.

3. Strategic Discussions: Panel discussions focused on market trends and solving industry challenges.

Target:

Primarily aimed at business owners, leaders of business divisions, and investors.

"Background and Purpose of the Alliance"

Background:

RX Japan Co., Ltd. is a leading organizer of large-scale exhibitions and events in Japan. Leveraging its extensive experience and broad network, the company hosts interactive events and provides business matchmaking opportunities, offering startups valuable chances for business growth. These initiatives contribute significantly to enhancing market recognition and accelerating the development of emerging companies.

Through this collaboration, the integration of RX Japan’s expansive network with LSS’s startup support services is anticipated to enable startups to fully utilize available resources, enhance their market presence, accelerate business growth, and explore new opportunities.

Purpose:

1. To increase the visibility of startups by collaborating with exhibition organizers and ecosystems from around the world.

2. To provide affordable and effective exhibition opportunities that promote company growth.

3. To expand the scope of startup support through LSS’s unique event planning and execution, while enhancing LSS’s brand value.

”What is Japan IT Week?”

Japan IT Week, organized by RX Japan Co., Ltd. is Japan’s largest exhibition showcasing the latest trends in the IT industry. It covers key themes such as AI, IoT, and Digital Transformation (DX), and serves as a gathering place for business leaders from both Japan and abroad.

Main Programs:

1. Exhibition Booths:

Special pricing for exhibition booths, providing a direct opportunity for businesses to approach visitors and media.

2. Startup Pitch:

Startups present their business plans to investors and corporate buyers.

3. Networking Sessions:

Direct interactions with domestic and international partner companies, investors, and industry leaders, creating opportunities for new collaborations and fundraising.

4. Educational and Lecture Sessions:

Key industry figures and successful entrepreneurs share insights into the latest market trends and success secrets through engaging talks.

"Future Outlook: LSS’s Vision for Growth"

1. Expansion of Exhibition Support:

・ Leveraging the partnership with RX Japan Co., Ltd. LSS aims to offer cost-effective and impactful exhibition opportunities. This initiative will assist startups in acquiring more leads and expanding their revenue streams.

2. Strengthening International Collaborations:

・ Utilizing its global network, LSS plans to collaborate with exhibition organizers and ecosystems worldwide. This strategy will enhance support for participating companies, helping them establish a strong presence in international markets.

3. Development of Proprietary Events:

・ LSS intends to continue promoting its unique event planning, thereby expanding its influence both domestically and internationally. Specific plans include hosting themed summits and pitch events tailored to regional characteristics, acceleration programs, and International business practice tours.

These initiatives reflect LSS’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting startups in their growth journeys.

”Lastly”

LSS regards this collaboration as a valuable opportunity and is committed to enhancing support for startups to advance to the next growth stage. LSS aims to expand platforms for creating business opportunities both domestically and internationally, facilitating global market expansion, and addressing challenges related to fundraising and growth strategies. Through a diverse range of new initiatives, LSS strives to support the sustainable growth of startups and contribute to the overall development of the industry.