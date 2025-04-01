Leading Startup Squareは、Slackにて「Leading Startup Square_Open Hub」を新たに開設致しました。

株式会社Leading Startup Square

株式会社Leading Startup Square(https://lss.events/)（本社：〒135-0061 東京都江東区豊洲三丁目2番24号 豊洲フォレシア10階、代表取締役：御幡 勇気、以下 LSS）は日本・世界のスタートアップ、上場企業を含む大企業、VC、CVCそして自治体の皆様が自由に情報を発信・共有できる新たなSlackワークスペース「Leading Startup Square_Open Hub」を2025年4月1日より運用開始致します。

※LSS会員でなくても、スタートアップ（シード～レイター）、大企業・上場企業（新規事業・投資担当者等）、VC・CVC、自治体、スタートアップ支援事業者の方がご参加いただけます。

※参加費用は無料です。

【開設の背景と目的】

現代のビジネス環境は、急速なデジタル化とグローバル化、市場環境の変化により企業やVC、CVC、自治体の皆様にとって、迅速かつ柔軟な情報発信と共有がますます重要な課題となっており、LSSではローンチ以来、LSSメンバーのみが参加資格があるワークスペースのみの運用でしたが上記課題解決の為、これまでの運用形態とは一線を画し、「Leading Startup Square_Open Hub」を開設致しました。

「Leading Startup Square_Open Hub」は全参加者が情報をオープンに発信・受信できる環境の提供を目的としており、多種多様な企業の皆様にご参加いただき、全参加者が互いに自由に意見交換や情報共有を行えるプラットフォームです。

「Leading Startup Square_Open Hub」ではご参加いただいた皆様に自社のPR、イベント情報、取り組みなどをリアルタイムでご発信いただくのみならず、業界内外の参加者同士が活発に連携し、人脈の拡大や新たな協業の機会を生み出す環境を提供することを目指しています。

具体的には、以下の4点を重点に置いて運用を行います。

1. 情報発信と共有の自由度向上

参加企業が持つ最新の取り組みや成功事例、イベント情報を、迅速かつ幅広く共有いただくことにより、業界全体の活性化を促進。これにより、各企業が自社の魅力を効果的にアピールでき、外部との連携がよりスムーズに進むことが期待されます。

2. コミュニティ連携の強化

多様な企業やVC、CVC、自治体の皆様が一堂に会することで、従来の枠にとらわれない新たな連携の可能性を広げます。

互いの専門知識や経験のご共有をいただくことにより、連携や協業を促進し、新規プロジェクトやビジネスモデルの創出を支援します。

3. 企業成長の促進

最新の市場動向や業界トレンド、成功事例を迅速にキャッチアップできる環境を整えることで、参加企業が市場の変化に対して柔軟かつ迅速に対応できる体制を構築します。

4. 人脈の拡大と新たな協業の機会創出

業界の垣根を超えたネットワーキングを促進し、新たなビジネスパートナーとの出会いを支援。

オープンな交流の場を提供し、相互の成長の加速を目指します。

【今後の展望】

1. コミュニティの拡大と深化

「Leading Startup Square_Open Hub」は、自由な情報交換を通じた実践的な連携の場として展開致します。

多様な業界背景を持つ参加者間の交流が、業界全体のイノベーションを加速させる原動力となりますと幸いです。

2. オープンイノベーションの推進

共同プロジェクト、オンラインセミナー、ワークショップ、ピッチイベントなどを定期的に開催し、参加者が直接協働できる仕組みを整え、革新的なサービスや新規事業の創出を目指します。

3. ブランド力と情報発信力の向上

各企業に「Leading Startup Square_Open Hub」を通じて自社の取り組み等を積極的に発信いただき、新規連携やビジネスチャンスの拡大の機会創出を目指します。

【ご参加について】

１.参加資格

・ スタートアップ（シード～レイター）

・ 大企業・上場企業（新規事業、アクセラレーション、オープンイノベーション、アライアンス、M&A、投資担当者）

・ VC・CVC

・ 自治体

・ スタートアップ支援事業者

２.参加ルール（一部抜粋）

・ 参加後、Slackアカウント名を「会社名_氏名（必ず実名にて表記下さい）」に変更下さい。

※上記につきまして“3日以内“にご対応いただけない場合、恐れ入りますが退会頂きますので予めご承知おき下さいませ。

・ 一部の運営専用チャンネルを除き、自由に投稿可能です。

・ 営業行為を目的としたDMは禁止とさせていただきます。

その他、詳細につきましては参加後に【＃活用ルール】チャンネルを必ずご確認下さいますよう何卒よろしくお願い申し上げます。

３.「Leading Startup Square_Open Hub」への参加は、下記の招待リンクからご参加下さい

▶Leading Startup Square_Open Hubの招待リンクはこちら(https://join.slack.com/t/lss-openhub/shared_invite/zt-308dhozgz-dBFlxYrYsjNXC9cgrmd87A)

LSSは「Leading Startup Square_Open Hub」を通じ、参加企業間の垣根を超えた自由な情報交流と連携を実現し、成果協創型のスタートアップコミュニティとして発展して参ります。

皆さまのご参加とご活用を心よりお待ちしております。

【Contact】

Leading Startup Square（LSS）(https://lss.events)事務局

お問い合わせフォーム(https://lss.events/contact/)

本件に関するお問い合わせは、上記までご連絡ください。

[ENG]

Leading Startup Square has launched a new Slack workspace, “Leading Startup Square_Open Hub.”

Leading Startup Square (Headquarters: Toyosu Forecia 10F, 3-2-24 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0061, CEO: Yuki Mihata, hereinafter referred to as “LSS”) is excited to announce the launch of LSS Open Hub, a brand-new Slack workspace designed to foster open information exchange among startups, large enterprises (including listed companies), venture capital (VC) firms, corporate venture capital (CVC) firms, and municipalities. The platform will officially go live in April 2025.

※ LSS Open Hub is open to everyone-regardless of LSS membership.

Why Leading Startup Square_Open Hub?

In today’s fast-paced, digital-first, and globalized business landscape, organizations face increasing challenges in efficient and flexible information sharing. To address this, LSS is launching LSS Open Hub, a new, fully open Slack community where participants can freely share and receive information, engage in discussions, and collaborate across industries.

With this initiative, LSS aims to create an inclusive and dynamic communication hub that encourages cross-industry networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration opportunities for businesses of all sizes.

Key Features of Leading Startup Square_Open Hub

1. Enhanced Freedom in Information Sharing

LSS Open Hub enables participants to share the latest company updates, achievements, and event information quickly and widely, helping to boost visibility and engagement across the industry.

2. Strengthening Community Collaboration

By bringing together a diverse network of startups, corporations, investors, and municipalities, LSS Open Hub facilitates cross-sector partnerships and knowledge exchange, fostering innovation and new business opportunities.

3. Accelerating Business Growth

By providing real-time access to market trends, industry insights, and best practices, LSS Open Hub helps companies stay agile and responsive in an ever-changing business environment.

Future Vision & Initiatives

1. Community Expansion & Engagement

LSS Open Hub is designed as a practical collaboration space where participants can exchange ideas freely and build meaningful business relationships. LSS hopes this platform will accelerate industry-wide innovation.

2. Driving Open Innovation

The community will host collaborative projects, online seminars, workshops, and pitch events, enabling members to engage directly and co-create groundbreaking solutions.

3. Strengthening Brand Presence & Visibility

By actively sharing company initiatives on LSS Open Hub, businesses can increase brand awareness, attract potential partners, and discover new business opportunities.

【How to Join Leading Startup Square_Open Hub】

１. Eligibility

・ Startups (from seed to later stages)

・ Large or publicly listed companies (for roles in new business development, acceleration, open innovation, alliances, M&A, or investments)

・ VCs and CVCs

・ Local governments

・ Organizations supporting startups

２. Participation Rules (Excerpt)

・ After joining, please change your Slack account name to “CompanyName_FullName (please use your real name).”

Please note that if you do not make this change within three days, you will be removed from the community.

・ You may freely post in all channels except for a few dedicated solely for administration.

・ Direct messages intended for sales purposes are strictly prohibited.

For further details, please be sure to review the #Usage Guidelines channel after joining.

３. Joining the “Leading Startup Square_Open Hub”

Please use the invitation link below to join the LSS Open Hub:

▶ [Invitation Link for (https://join.slack.com/t/lss-openhub/shared_invite/zt-308dhozgz-dBFlxYrYsjNXC9cgrmd87A)Leading Startup Square_Open Hub](https://join.slack.com/t/lss-openhub/shared_invite/zt-308dhozgz-dBFlxYrYsjNXC9cgrmd87A)

LSS aims to foster open communication and collaboration among participating companies through the “Leading Startup Square_Open Hub.” We are committed to developing a startup community based on collaborative success.

We look forward to your participation and active engagement.

For Inquiries:

Leading Startup Square (LSS) Operations Team(https://lss.events)

▶ Contact Form(https://lss.events/contact/)

※For any questions or further information, please reach out to us through the contact form above.