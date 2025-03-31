韓国にて無水フッ化水素の製造設備建設プロジェクトを受注

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社(取締役社長 細井栄治)の子会社である、Toyo Engineering Korea Limited (社長 宮崎 能成、以下Toyo-Korea)は、BGFecospecialty(ビージーエフエコスペシャリティ、以下BGFesp)から、年間5万トンの無水フッ化水素（AHF）*を製造するプラント建設プロジェクト(以下 FISCHERプロジェクト)を受注しました。Toyo-Koreaは設計・調達・建設工事を一括で担当します。

AHFは半導体製造において使用されます。世界的に半導体市場が拡大している中で、FISCHERプロジェクトはBGFespにとって、高付加価値な半導体材料市場での地位強化につながる重要な案件となります。今回の受注を受けて、Toyo-Koreaは半導体関連の原材料のプラント建設で更なる実績を築きました。今後もこの分野での取り組みを一層強化していきます。

Toyo-Koreaは、 本プロジェクトを通じて、お客様の事業の発展および、地球と社会のサステナビリティに貢献していきます。

受注概要

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/158_1_878f6fd9ce15843c68384be9b2e4388f.jpg ]

* 無水フッ化水素（AHF）

無水フッ化水素は、半導体、二次電池、一般産業で幅広く使用される重要な原料です。このプロジェクトの完了により、BGFespはAHFの自社生産を実現し、自社工場でのフッ素（F2）と六フッ化硫黄（SF₆）の原料として使用すると共に、余剰分は国内外の顧客に販売する予定です。

契約調印式 中央右、Toyo-Korea 宮崎能成 社長、中央左、 BGFecospecialty SO Choi プロジェクトダイレクター

TOYOについて

東洋エンジニアリング(TOYO)は1961年創立で、グローバルネットワークを構築し、世界60ヶ国以上のお客様にエンジニアリングサービスの提供とプラント建設を行ってきた総合エンジニアリング会社です。祖業のアンモニア・尿素という化学肥料分野を中心に独自技術を磨き、石油化学、石油・ガス処理、資源開発、発電など、多岐にわたる領域へと事業分野を拡大してきました。また、「エンジニアリングで地球と社会のサステナビリティに貢献する」というミッションを掲げて、持続可能な社会の実現を目指し、環境に配慮したソリューションや最新技術を導入し、脱炭素社会の実現に取り組んでいます。 https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/

Toyo-Korea Awarded Contract for Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride Production Facility in Ulsan, South Korea

Toyo Engineering Korea Limited (President and CEO Yoshinari Miyazaki, Toyo-Korea), a subsidiary of Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO Eiji Hosoi), has been awarded a contract by BGFecospecialty (BGFesp) for the construction of the plant to produce 50,000 tons per year of anhydrous hydrogen fluoride (AHF)*. Toyo-Korea will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the facility.

AHF is a critical material used in semiconductor manufacturing. As the global semiconductor market continues to expand, the FISCHER Project represents a significant step for BGFesp in strengthening its position in the high-value semiconductor materials market. This marks Toyo-Korea's notable achievement in plant construction for semiconductor-related raw materials, and the company plans to further strengthen its engagement in this sector moving forward.

Toyo-Korea remains committed to supporting BGFesp’s business growth and contributing to the sustainable growth of the global community through advanced engineering solutions.



Project Overview

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/158_2_38808fce6408c54639899e0caee74bc1.jpg ]

* Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF)

Anhydrous hydrogen fluoride (AHF) is a crucial raw material for a wide range of fluorine-based products, including those used in semiconductors, secondary batteries, and general industrial applications. With the completion of this project, BGFesp will achieve self-sufficiency in AHF production, using it as a raw material for fluorine (F2) and sulfur hexafluoride (SF₆) at its own facility, while also supplying surplus AHF to domestic and international markets.

Signing ceremony Left and right based on the center : BGFecospecialty, Project Director Mr. SO Choi / (to left) Mr. YW Jang, Mr. KJ Jo, Toyo-Korea, President and CEO Y. Miyazaki, Surrounded with main members from Toyo-Korea

About TOYO

Toyo Engineering Corporation has been at the forefront of engineering innovation since 1961. As a global engineering and project solutions partner, TOYO offers advanced technological solutions across a range of industries, from oil and gas to renewable energy and petrochemicals in over 60 countries. By leveraging its cutting-edge expertise and commitment to excellence, TOYO helps businesses worldwide achieve operational efficiency and sustainable development. With a mission of "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community" TOYO is committed to driving progress and delivering solutions that benefit industries and communities alike. Learn more at https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/